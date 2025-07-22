I recently published my 250th article.

This prompted me to do something very time-consuming I had wanted to do for a long time.

Provide a list of the most liked articles to my readers.

I show two different “like” rankings.

The main one is a relative ranking that puts the likes as a percentage of the views and is therefore independent of subscriber and viewer numbers.

Views mean opening the article, not necessarily reading it, including several opening by the same person.

I also show the total number of likes, but it’s ranked according to the percentage.

I will pin this post on my homepage as orientation for new readers and regularly update it as new articles break into the top ten emerge.

This was a very satisfying task. It made me aware that I am not a one-trick-pony. I cover a wide range of topics and styles to keep things interesting for my readers.

I also noticed that the majority of the most liked articles are quite recent (2025). Only two articles are from 2023. So it looks like I am improving and produce better and better articles as I go along.

So, with no further ado, I present to you your most liked top 10% of my 250 articles in descending order.

25.

Like percentage: 3.83%

Total Likes/Ranking: 76/14.

Topic: Investigative/Politics/Dissident

Style: Mostly Factual

In a nutshell: The headline says it all. Musk is an expert nudger and uses those skills on X. He also has an Epstein connection.

24.

Like percentage: 4.02%

Total Likes/Ranking: 48/<25

Topic: Politics/Philosophical/Dissident/Censorship

Style: Factual/Opinion/Personal

In a nutshell: An elegant summary of the current state of affairs and the importance of not giving up

23.

Like percentage: 4.06%

Total Likes/Ranking: 800/1.

Topic: American and World Politics/Health Politics/Globalism

Style: Factual/Opinion

In a nutshell: My most liked (800) and viewed (19862) article in absolute numbers. I am speculating on the dynamics between Trump and Gates and the influence of globalists on Trump.

22.

Like percentage: 4.09%

Total Likes/Ranking: 21/<25

Topic: Spiritual/Philosophical/Political and Personal Musings

Style: Opinion

In a nutshell: About saving the world, religious and spiritual systems, and more

21.

Like percentage: 4.09%

Total Likes/Ranking: 213/3.

Topic: Stupid people are more dangerous than evil people because they are unpredictable.

Style: Biting Sarcasm/Humour/Factual/Research/Opinion

In a nutshell: My sarcastic breakthrough article from 2023. Everything you need to know about stupid people, from unforgettable and unforgivable bizarre Covid anecdotes to actual research and serious political considerations about stupidity. A timeless classic.

20.

Like percentage: 4.16%

Total Likes/Ranking: 32/<25.

Topic: How to bring down the rotten system/dissident strategies/spiritual and practical preparation

Style: Opinion

In a nutshell: An essay arguing that the system is too rotten to be restored and ideas of what we can do to bring the system down, escape harm, and rebuild.

19.

Like percentage: 4.20%

Total Likes/Ranking: 20/<25

Topic: American Politics and Elections

Style: Opinion/Factual

In a nutshell: A short follow-up article on the previous one, making an argument to stop voting in a rigged two-party system where the elites always win.

18.

Like percentage: 4.23%

Total Likes/Ranking: 24/<25.

Topic: Politics/Dissident/Philosophy/Spirituality

Style: Opinion/Analysis

In a nutshell: This essay argues that disillusionment with the corrupt power-greed system can be the first step to discovering deeper meaning in life.

17.

Like percentage: 4.25%

Total Likes/Ranking: 97/9.

Topic: The Not-So-Obvious Dangers of AI

Style: Opinion/Factual/Conspiracy

In a nutshell: This essay shows how AI actually works and that the narrative that it is more intelligent than us is a PSYOP.

16.

Like percentage: 4.30%

Total Likes/Ranking: 62/17.

Topic: American Health Politics/mRNA research and development

Style: Opinion/Factual

In a nutshell: mRNA research and production go full steam ahead worldwide despite new alarming research studies and statistics regarding mRNA harm released almost weekly. Kennedy and Malone either can’t or won’t stop it

15.

Like percentage: 4.48%

Total Likes/Ranking: 26/<25.

Topic: Censorships/Shadow-Banning/Paranoia/Self-Doubt

Style: Opinion/Analysis

In a nutshell: Possible Shadow-banning and its effect on authors

14.

Like percentage: 4.58%

Total Likes/Ranking: 95/11.

Topic: Politics/Health/Philosophy/Spirituality

Style: Opinion/Analysis

In a nutshell: How disappointment in our heroes and betrayal can be the starting point for a more meaningful journey to take charge of our lives rather than expect others to do so.

13.

Like percentage: 4.60%

Total Likes/Ranking: 20/<25.

Topic: Politics/Religion/Philosophy/Spirituality

Style: Opinion/Analysis

In a nutshell: With transhumanistic technocracy fast approaching, many people and influencers revert to Christianity as an antidote. This essay argues that going back to a religion-based society would be a mistake. We can’t go backwards. This crisis could ignite the much-needed jump in spiritual consciousness humanity needs to survive.

12.

Like percentage: 4.69%

Total Likes/Ranking: 40/<25.

Topic: Health Politics/Covid Pandemic

Style: Factual/Analysis

In a nutshell: If you love graphs, numbers, and data, this is for you. Analysing the official Australian statistical data makes it obvious that the boosters not only killed people but also caused new Covid waves. First compiled in January 2024, this analysis was later confirmed by several other studies worldwide.

11.

Like percentage: 4.85%

Total Likes/Ranking: 23/<25.

Topic: Surveillance/Health Politics

Style: Factual/Analysis/Dark Humor/Opinion

In a nutshell: Waste surveillance and analysis, based on extremely shaky scientific ground, is a vastly overlooked dystopian and creepy new totalitarian overreach that will be used to justify new pandemics. It will make PCR tests redundant and has zero transparency. The next pandemic will be in the hands of a few scientists.

10.

Like percentage: 4.88%

Total Likes/Ranking: 69/15.

Topic: Trump/Politics

Style: Factual/Opinion/Rant

In a nutshell: Written two months before the 2024 elections, the writing was on the wall that Trump is firmly ruled/controlled by Jewish/Israel/Globalist interests. But the brainwashed MAGA crowd didn’t want to see it.

9.

Like percentage: 4.90%

Total Likes/Ranking: 33/<25.

Topic: Escape the debt slavery/Neo-liberal feudalism

Style: Opinion/Factual

In a nutshell: This article is about simple, practical, grassroots ways to topple the feudalistic century-old system of control and exploitation.

8.

Like percentage: 5.27%

Total Likes/Ranking: 39/<25.

Topic: Science Dependency

Style: Opinion/Rant

In a nutshell: This article challenges the idea that we always need scientific data to make good decisions. How on earth did we survive the past 300.000 years as a species without it? An appeal to common sense, intuition, and instinct.

7.

Like percentage: 5.46%

Total Likes/Ranking: 43/<25.

Topic: Fight the Elites

Style: Opinion

In a nutshell: This story is about bullies and bandits and how to face them. It starts with a personal story about a taxi driver bandit in Vietnam and then moves on to the deep-state bullies and globalist elite bandits.

6.

Like percentage: 5.79%

Total Likes/Ranking: 55/22.

Topic: Fight the Elites/Frustration with our overlords

Style: Rant

In a nutshell: The world is currently an infuriating place that makes many people angry, but throwing in the towel is not an option.

5.

Like percentage: 6.03%

Total Likes/Ranking: 61/20.

Topic: Personality Cults/Fanboys/Sheep/Dissident Leader Betrayal

Style: Opinion/Rant

In a nutshell: You want the truth? You can’t handle the truth. About sheep falling for one false dissident hero after another.

4.

Like percentage: 6.68%

Total Likes/Ranking: 52/23.

Topic: Malone/Personality Cults/How Dissidents Get Captured/Becoming Our Own Leaders

Style: Opinion/Rant

In a nutshell: The most liked article of five very popular articles about Dr. Malone. A deep dive into Dr. Malone.

3.

Like percentage: 6.85%

Total Likes/Ranking: 150/4.

Topic: Trump/Stupid People

Style: Rant

In a nutshell: If you like rants, don’t look any further. The most liked of all my rants.

2.

Like percentage: 6.96%

Total Likes/Ranking: 93/12.

Topic: Be Your Own Doctor/Health

Style: Opinion

In a nutshell: About Alcohol, Drugs, Be Your Own Doctor and How the Arrogant Doctors and Experts Kill Millions of People.

I was surprised but very pleased that this article ranked so high, as it is at the core of my Substack purpose.

And the winner is:

1.

Like percentage: 7.31%

Total Likes/Ranking: 102/6.

Topic: The Existential Fear and Madness of Our Time

Style: Lyrical/Emotional Essay

In a nutshell: Capturing the mood of our times.

This article won by a big margin, and it totally surprised and humbled me.

Additional Articles With High Total Likes

The next seven articles didn’t make it into the top 25 on the percentage “like” score, due to having too many views relative to likes, but they are top 25 in the total number of “likes”

24.

Total Likes: 51

Like percentage: 2.84%

Topic: Trump/Politics/Globalism/Jewish Influence/Technocracy

Style: Satire/Sarcasm/Humor/Opinion

In a nutshell: Trump is playing all sides and is being played by one side.

23.

Total Likes: 52

Like percentage: 3.41%

Topic: Health/Vaccines

Style: Opinion/Factual

In a nutshell: It is up to the people to get properly informed and conquer their fears.

18.

Total Likes: 62

Like percentage: 3.73%

Topic: Leadership Structure/Better Societies/Philosophy

Style: Opinion

In a nutshell: Challenging the oldest PSYOP, there is: That we are meant to be ruled by elites

13.

Total Likes: 82

Like percentage: 2.88%

Topic: Substack Bullies/No virus debate

Style: Rant/Sarcasm/Satire/Opinion

In a nutshell: Challenging bullies that push the “no virus” agenda aggressively on Substack

10.

Total Likes: 96

Like percentage: 3.85%

Topic: Health/Vaccines/Malone

Style: Opinion/Factual

In a nutshell: The ex-antivax self-appointed medical freedom leader is anxious to shed his anti-vaxxer reputation on MSM interview before starting his CDC vaccine advisor job.

8.

Total Likes: 101

Like percentage: 3.03%

Topic: Dr. Malone

Style: Opinion/Factual

In a nutshell: A deep dive into his character and betrayal of the medical freedom movement

5.

Total Likes: 112

Like percentage: 3.77%

Topic: Deep Dive into Dr. Malone and his hypocrisies

Style: Opinion/Factual/Rant

In a nutshell: A bit of “Schadenfreude” that his betrayal didn’t reward him as he expected.

