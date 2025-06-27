Foolishly, many voted for Kennedy/Trump, hoping they would stop the dreadful and dangerous mRNA vaccines. Many useful idiots like Jeff Childers and the Stupified Fox were openly predicting it, and Dr. Malone and Kennedy were making people believe they would, without slyly ever actually saying it or publicly demanding a ban.

I see many comments, articles and studies about mRNA vaccines every week.

And they are never good.

Granted, I live in a Substack echo chamber and don’t see the glorifying mainstream articles that promote this insane technology.

It doesn’t seem to matter that there are hundreds of proper scientific studies from around the world that prove that mRNA vaccines are neither effective nor harmless.

Fortunately, more and more data that compares vaccinated with unvaccinated is made available, and the unvaccinated always seem to come out on top.

The list of serious side effects of the vaccines grows longer and longer.

The worldwide excess death numbers have stayed unprecedentedly high since the vaccine rollout in 2021.

And no, it’s not Covid that drives these numbers, stupids.

Excess death rates were below average in 2020 when the most lethal variant was rampant, and they are still very high in 2025 when not many people die of Covid anymore. Or, to be more precise, not many people are “classified” as Covid-deaths through over-sensitive, fraudulent PCR Covid tests.

Hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people, have died who shouldn’t statistically have died yet. This is a huge human tragedy, and the data is alarming.

But no one up there gives a fuck.

The mRNA train is not only still rolling along, but it is accelerating rapidly worldwide.

Huge mRNA factories producing millions of doses are being built in partnership with universities and governments around the world, especially here in Australia

And they are using our taxes to fund it.

Without asking us.

No one asks the people if they want these vaccines or if they will ever take them.

I haven’t seen any survey.

You see survey about all sort of insignificant shit every day in mainstream media but if people want to take mRNA products again is not one of them.

Even more concerning is the ongoing mRNA research frenzy, heavily funded by, once again, who-would-have-thought, never-die Bill Gates.

He puts big bucks into companies like PopVax and Immorna Biotherapeutics, which feverishly work on mRNA products that look like harmless candy.

They make mRNA vaccines and medicines in pill form.

People got kind of suspicious of jabs and sick of them. Doesn’t work well for children either.

Marketing, selling and distributing pills has many advantages over painful jabs. People don’t have to make appointments and travel.

Pills can be sold in the pharmacy next door, posted, or even delivered by Uber Eats, Doordash and Menulog. They are durable and easy to take.

These initiatives reflect a broader interest in making mRNA vaccines more accessible and easier to administer, which could include the development of oral vaccines as research progresses. (ChatGPT)

In addition to pills, they are also working on mRNA-based vaccines and other medicines delivered by nasal sprays and transdermal patches.

All this innovation and money spent show us

That mRNA technology is here to stay They are well aware of the resistance in the population to be jabbed again, and their new strategy is to make it easy, look familiar and harmless.

So, they will fool and deceive the gullible and naive again.

Same old playbook.

Smart predators take advantage of scared, weak, naive and stupid people. This will work over and over again until these people either die or smarten up and grow some balls.

Am I too techno-hostile? Too old-fashioned? What if that technology, if fully developed and safe, is wonderful and saves countless lives?

Even in the extremely unlikely scenario that they will be effective and safe one day, a lot of harm will be done until then.

I am just not a big fan of using the Earth’s population as guinea pigs for clinical trials. Because that’s what they have been doing during Covid and are planning to do again.

The safety checks are a joke, and so far, Kennedy hasn’t made a dent.

I think Kennedy is willing and hates these mRNA vaccines as much as most people do, but I don’t think he has the power to make any fundamental changes.

He won’t stop the mRNA train.

Too much money and power are involved.

If he tried rashly, Trump would fire him, of that I am sure. All he may be allowed to do for now is to keep children and pregnant women out of harm’s way, somewhat.

That’s a start, but he won’t be able to ban mRNA products, and he never said he would.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has not explicitly called for a complete ban on mRNA vaccines, but he has taken significant steps to undermine their recommendations and promote skepticism about their safety. (ChatGPT)

And neither has Dr. Robert Malone

Dr. Robert Malone, a prominent figure in the discussion surrounding mRNA vaccines, has been vocal about his concerns regarding their safety and efficacy. While he has not explicitly called for a complete ban on mRNA vaccines, he has been critical of their widespread use and has advocated for more rigorous safety evaluations before new vaccines are recommended. (ChatGPT)

Both could be limited hangouts.

Malone definitely is.

After all, mRNA is his baby. He was only pissed off he wasn’t in on the vaccine bonanza and could feed from the gravy train when it all started.

That’s why Kennedy appointed Malone as cochair of the new vaccine panel.

Not to ban them. To give them a more trusted approval, signed off by Mr. mRNA, Dr. Robert Malone, himself. He invented it, so he knows, and he will make sure they will be safe in the future. So the story will be spun to the naive and gullible.

And they will put in a bit more animal testing and extend the trials slightly, but don’t hold your breath. We are not talking about a decade as they used to be.

But even a decade of safety testing won’t make these products ever safe or predictable.

How do I know?

Most conventional pharmaceutical products, on the market for decades, are not safe, and almost all of them cause long-term and often unknown harm to our bodies, in exchange for the mostly short-term benefit of managing symptoms.

The overall impact of pharmaceutical products on mortality is a subject of ongoing research, and while exact numbers can be elusive, it is clear that both direct and indirect side effects of medications pose a considerable risk to public health (ChatGPT)

There you go. And that’s only conventional products.

mRNA technology is a completely different kettle of fish.

To program our cells and mess with our genes to produce antibodies or other agents and to directly intervene in and manipulate our cell biology is madness squared because the complexity of its implications is simply unpredictable.

All these arrogant, reckless, unethical Frankenstein scientists and their greedy, ruthless masters need to be put on a high-dose LSD trip to wake up to and be humbled by experiencing the immense intelligence of life itself and to fully realise how little they know and ever will know.

They need to get humbled into submission.

And not through killing millions of people.

To play with extremely complex biology with no regard for the life and suffering of innocent people, as amply proven by tons of data now, is total madness.

It is so mad that we need to seriously consider that this could be an intentional drive for widespread depopulation. Not much else makes true sense.

With all the knowledge uncovered by

and

in regards to the involvement of the US military and the crafting of dubious laws that enable a widespread culling of the population, we have to be realistic without drowning in paranoia.

Mad, powerful people killing millions is a historical fact. Hitler and Stalin killed tens of millions of people consciously and deliberately. Psychopaths don‘t care.

Bill Gates’ family history with eugenics, his immense wealth and power, and his never-waning obsession with vaccines no one wants or needs are very concerning.

There are hundreds of other and more direct ways to do good in the world if you want to do good.

All these high-tech ventures seem extremely complicated and a go-around way to do good.

It doesn’t instil any trust.

That’s why he is hated by so many people now. Their intuition tells them that something dark is going on here.

The overpopulation narrative and Psyop are growing, no doubt. This is because, like any successful Psyop, there are elements of truth and concern that are exploited.

I will soon write about overpopulation and how I think we should deal with it in detail.

But in a nutshell, my opinion is to leave it alone. It will be sorted all by itself.

My point is that we don’t have to worry about it or do any dramatic stuff and start killing people. That’s when it gets ethically messed up.

What we don’t want is one or two powerful manics that play God and decide who should live and who should die.

This leaves us with the last consideration.

How will they make people take these mRNA products they produce worldwide so frantically?

They already played the pandemic-panic card with COVID-19.

Will they come up with a more scary and deadly pandemic? Will this make people take the products?

I don’t think I would make me take them.

I trust my body and the medicines I have, much more than this mRNA stuff.

But I have spent more than ten years now becoming my own doctor and accumulated good medicines, knowledge, and the trust to give it a go. But that’s just me and doesn’t represent the majority of people.

I guess that most people are brainwashed again and panic again and just take it.

Another way to get it into people is by deception.

Spray it on food, add it to the communal water, or even put it into the air.

Nothing would surprise me anymore in these times of total moral and ethical collapse.

Is there any hope?

There always is.

Hope dies last.

Strange things have happened.

Who knows?

Maybe Bobby Kennedy and Dr. Malone put on their Superman capes and save the world.

I don’t count on it.

What works for me is:

A spiritual foundation and practice Be my own doctor to keep a healthy body and mind From a basis of strength, love and help the people around me Live every moment as aware and intensely as I can Spread hope and work for the common good

