Interestingly, despite meeting two days ago, there is no picture of Gates and Trump together on Google Images. Surely, they must have grossed paths many times in the past - but no images of shaking hands, etc. This gives the impression that they don’t like each other very much. And yet, when Gates requests a meeting on the 27th of December, Trump obliges despite a hectic schedule two days before the most important day of his life. Food for thought?

Obviously, by now, you realise that I have a bias. I always have; everyone does. It is impossible to be unbiased. That is an illusion. Those who claim to be impartial either don’t understand human unconscious psychology or are hypocrites.

But bias is not important. What is important is how it is justified and the quality of the arguments that support it. So I make my case, and you create your own biases however you like.

I am genuinely sorry, but this might be a painful and upsetting read for some - especially for Medical Freedom Movement People who voted for Trump in the hope of stopping the medical health tyranny and the dangerous mRNA vaccines or any compulsory vaccine schedules.

Saying this and soothing the pain somewhat, we must remember that this is Gates's spin on the story.

But the fact that this private person, this deranged, powerful Billionaire with a God complex (my bias), gets meetings with every head of state he wants to speak to feels infuriating and tells me what I don’t want to hear: He has immense power.

To meet with presidents and heads of state at their pleasure whenever they want is not usually granted to extremely wealthy goodie-goodie philanthropists who want to invest billions in a country. There are dozens of them, and we hardly hear from them.

Granted, they occasionally meet heads of state, too, but never behind closed doors for three hours or three days before the inauguration of the once most powerful position in the world. Those real philanthropists meet heads of state at parties and functions and chat for a few minutes, shake hands, and take a photo, and the deals are done between some employed underlings.

Gates's power has little to do with his philanthropic work and is much bigger than the person himself. He represents the most powerful hidden organisation the world has ever seen.

If Gates's motivations were simply to do good to the people of Africa, for example, why do controversial and complicated things with vaccines? Is that what the “poor” African people need and want most?

Of course not. I have been to Africa. They need and want food, clean water, working toilets, fuel for the stoves and bicycles to go to work. It is that simple.

What Bill Gates does, his obsession with global health and climate warming does not make any sense unless we look at selfish, egoic motivations to do with more power and wealth. I do not trust this man; I think he is one of the most dangerous people on this planet. (Full biased disclosure)

Ok, breathe.

Let’s get to the story at hand (Credit to one of my readers who made me aware)

There is a clear pattern.

As soon as a new head of state is “elected” in a significant country, Bill Gates flies in for a “meeting”.

While there is a tiny bit of justification if that happens in the USA because Bill Gates is a powerful and influential American citizen, why on fucking earth are the Australian and UK prime ministers meeting Gates for long and secret meetings? And often, what was discussed behind “closed doors” won’t be disclosed to those who elected that politician; so much about the illusion of democracy.

It happened in January 2023, a few months after Anthony Albanese took office in Australia.

It happened on the 17th of October 2024 in London, after Keir Starmer became UK prime minister. And this was not the first time Starmer met Gates:

And it happened to Donald Trump two days ago.

Bill asks, and the apparently most powerful and busy leader of the most powerful nations in the world makes generous room in his busy schedule to meet the man.

Why, you might ask?

What is so urgent?

To talk about health.

Around the world, there are wars raging, genocides happening, ceasefires to be negotiated and, most importantly, the greatest party of his life has to be organized. Still, Donald finds it in his heart to talk about vaccines for three hours.

Did I miss another deadly pandemic raging through the world, killing millions that need the immediate attention of the president on which vaccines to develop urgently to stop it?

Nope.

They talked about HIV and polio vaccines for three hours, according to Bill.

Not only that.

According to Bill, Donald is absolutely fascinated by the topic. And highly energized by it. It sounds like Donald loves vaccines.

Ok, let’s put sarcasm aside for a moment and report the facts:

Gates asked for a meeting on the 27th of December 2024 and got it 20 days later in probably one of the busiest periods of Trump’s life.

This is even more interesting, considering that Gates isn’t listed as a major donor for the Trump campaign. While his political support is kept secret, he is widely considered a Democrat. And, officially, he is no friend of Elon Musk or Bobby Kennedy, who are close allies of Trump.

This couldn’t wait, and it was very likely that schedules had to be changed for this. Everyone wants to see Trump and become part of the new admin gravy train.

The transition team is working overtime.

There must be a million people that want to see Trump. There must be a million things he has to do. This is probably the biggest day of his life.

But then he sees Gates to talk about polio and HIV vaccines.

For three hours.

What does that tell you?

To me, this is obvious.

This is Gates showing the world who is the boss here. This is the Globalist power mafia putting Trump in his place right before the inauguration to remind him: You live at our mercy, and you do what we tell you to do.

The following quotes are from Bill Gates himself about the meeting as reported here:

To me, it was telling that there were only four people present.

To my surprise, it was, you know, just he and I, his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, and the person who helps manage things for me, Larry Cohen.

If Bill Gates says, “to my surprise”, we can assume the opposite, that he arranged it that way. No witnesses. Just three Globalists and Trump.

So the four of us sat there and it was quite wide-ranging. You know, global health’s the area that I work in, and such amazing things have happened and can happen there.

Susie Wiles was reported to have close ties to globalist pharma companies so that she may be on their playlist. With my conspiracy hat on, I can even imagine that she was deliberately put into Trump’s orbit to keep a check on him. I find it very interesting that Florida’s governor, DeSantis, who appears to have integrity and made some significant anti-global-health and anti-mRNA decisions and statements in the past, had an ugly fall-out with Susie Wiles. I am just speculating here, but could it be that Susie tried to put DeSantis back on the Globalist track, and he had none of it?

So we had basically three Globalist agents instructing Trump what to do, as it happened with Albanese in Australia and Starmer in the UK.

No one else was there, not even Trump’s advisers. Bobby Kennedy, who was supposed to become the Secretary of HHS and be directly responsible for health, was also absent.

What does that tell you?

So, what is the Globalist marching order to Trump?

No surprises here.

Those awake to the globalist threat know why “health” suddenly became so crucial in world politics that incoming presidents get urgently summoned two days before their inauguration.

It is straightforward.

All the laws are being put in place as we speak. Through a health threat, the globalist WHO can declare a state of emergency and emergency laws in any member country. This means the people can be ruled by totalitarian measures, as demonstrated during COVID. Then, vaccines can be force-administered to the whole population or specific groups. What is in the so-called vaccines does not have to be disclosed. If the global unelected leaders were nefarious or ideologically influenced by ideas like “to survive as human species we quickly need to reduce the population to 4 Billions,” they would have the means to do so very quickly and effectively. And human history tells us that almost all destructive technologies we invented were eventually used.

That’s why health is suddenly so important. And vaccines, of course.

Tell us more, Bill:

I spoke a lot about HIV and that the foundation’s literally working on a cure for that. We’re at an early stage, and so, you know, he, in the COVID days, accelerated the vaccine innovation.

With our taxes

So I, you know, was asking him if maybe the same kind of thing could be done here, and we both got, I think, pretty excited about that. We talked about polio, where, you know, we’re very close to getting that done, but if you stop, it’ll spread back.

In other words, Trump is ordered to keep the vaccines alive and push them, as he already did “in the Covid days.” With our taxes.

I felt like he was, you know, energized and, you know, looking forward to helping to drive innovation. You know, I was frankly impressed with how well he showed a lot of interest in the issues I brought up.

In other words, Trump was ordered to fully support the mad technocratic transhuman health and climate projects that let the elites dwell in their God-complex and, very conveniently, also transfer trillions of dollars from the taxpayers who fund all this madness to less than a handful of billionaires that provide the technology.

Of course, it is purely coincidental that Bill Gates has his “funding fingers” in almost all of these projects while Elon Musk mops up most of the rest.

In his signature diplomatic blah talk, Bill not only told Trump what to do but also told the whole world about it.

And no peep from Donald. I couldn’t find a statement about the meeting.

This is also a diplomatically coded message to the world: I, Bill Gates, summoned the next president of the United States and told him that nothing will change with vaccines and global health tyranny, and Donald Trump agreed.

It was also a message to Bobby Kennedy: Fuck off, you have no chance.

But I am biased, of course. Could it be any other way?

The New Republic Magazine also analyzed this meeting and sees it completely different. Trump fans will love it:

To them, Gates bowes to Trump, not the other way around.

If this logic is correct, did Gates also bow down to Australian clown Anthony Albanese and UK premier Keir Starmer?

Why the rushed meeting if Trump is the boss forcing Gates to bow down to him?

Trump is an expert in humiliating people. Remember what he did to Zelensky when they met last year? Or the 20-second bullie handshake with Macron?

Trump is probably the most famous bully that ever lived. He knows how to bully people.

Does Gates look bullied to you after that meeting?

To me, Gates sounds extremely jolly and happy about the outcome.

If Trump were at the top of this pecking order, would he rush in to give Gates a meeting, or would he let Gates wait and wait and wait to show the world who the boss is?

For some reason, I think the New Republic Magazine is trying to save face for Trump and bolster his ego by getting in his good books.

There is no way Gates bowed to Trump.

Trump bowed to Gates, and maybe, finally, people believe what some astute and awake dissidents wrote about Globalists and Trump throughout the past year.

For everyone who wasn’t captured in the Trump-Musk mass formation psychosis, it was always quite evident that the Globalists had some leverage over Trump. He made a deal with them. It was probably either that or die.



Waking to this new brutal reality will be very painful for some diehard Trump MFM fans. Yes, they were fooled big time. They wanted to believe it so hard that Trump would stop the Globalists and health tyranny.

But pain wakes people up. Embrace it. Just don’t get fooled again. Learn about how the elites work. Learn about how the globalists work. Learn from your mistakes.

