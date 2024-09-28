Trump released a tweet yesterday, which is copied below. The essential parts are:

Big threats on my life by Iran. […] Moves were already made by Iran that didin’t work out, but they will try again. […] Nice to see Republicans and Democrats get together on something. An attack against a former President is a Death Wish for the attacker

Whenever I see a piece of “news” from anyone in power, I remind myself that this is not “news”. It is always an attempt to manipulate and shape the narrative towards a desired outcome. It has nothing to do with “news” and even less with reality or truth.

Just for the record, I am not taking sides here or going on a moral high horse. I don’t think Iran, Hamas, or Hezbollah, for example, is any different or are somehow ”the good guys.”

All parties operate within the current power-greed paradigm. None of them gives the slightest fuck about the vast majority of decent ordinary people in this world.

In that context, I interpreted this tweet as:

Big threats on my life by Iran. Moves were already made by Iran that didin’t work out, but they will try again.

Show me the fucking evidence if you want to be taken seriously.

If you have evidence, show me the fucking evidence that your evidence wasn’t cleverly fabricated and planted by Mossad.

What makes you think I believe any word coming from a politician, the majority being a bunch of pathological power-hungry liars that would say anything that serves their purpose, justifying any unethical deed?



Nice to see Republicans and Democrats get together on something. An attack against a former President is a Death Wish for the attacker

An attack by Iran (“moves were made”) was already alleged (without any evidence, so we (through our proxy Israel) will retaliate soon and attack Iran, possibly causing a major war with Russia, if not WWW III, something only Globalist Elites will benefit from.

I said it so many times; I wrote about it in “Why Is Everybody So Fucking Stupid”, but I have to ask again:

Why are people so fucking stupid and still interested and supporting any politician or system that clearly is not working in the best interest of the people?

Why do they waste their time and “hope energy”?

Why do they set themselves up again for being betrayed?

When do they realise that Non-participation and finding their true self are the only ways out of this mad, unreal, mental world and only earnest spirituality (not religious hypocrisy) can bring lasting peace and happiness?

How long will it take before they become aware of the ever-repeating cycles of self-created suffering?

I guess a long time. Buddha said and lived it 2500 years ago, and still, only a few are really listening and investigating this ultimate form of freedom.

Why do I care?

Because I can’t help myself, it hurts me every time I see it.

It is like seeing somebody walking into a hole in the footpath and breaking their leg. It just hurts seeing that.

So you stand there and warn the next one, “Watch out. There is a hole in front of you.”

That’s just what you do as a decent human being.

And they look at you and say: “What are you talking about? I can’t see any hole. You must be dillusional and paranoid. You must be brainwashed. What hole?”

One meter later, one leader later: “Fuuuuuuuuuck - that hurt so much. Ambulance please.”

Trump is a big fat hole. Harris is a big fat hole. Israel is a big far hole. Iran is a big fat hole. Globalists are big fat holes. Clima Panick is a big fat hole…….

Disidentifying, withdrawing from the world's distractions, and going inwards is filling in the holes.

No more broken legs.

No more suffering.

