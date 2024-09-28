Trump Revealed He Is Pro-Israel And Pro-Globalist
And it looks like he just sanctioned the imminent attack on Iran by Israel.
Trump released a tweet yesterday, which is copied below. The essential parts are:
Big threats on my life by Iran. […] Moves were already made by Iran that didin’t work out, but they will try again. […] Nice to see Republicans and Democrats get together on something. An attack against a former President is a Death Wish for the attacker
Whenever I see a piece of “news” from anyone in power, I remind myself that this is not “news”. It is always an attempt to manipulate and shape the narrative towards a desired outcome. It has nothing to do with “news” and even less with reality or truth.
Just for the record, I am not taking sides here or going on a moral high horse. I don’t think Iran, Hamas, or Hezbollah, for example, is any different or are somehow ”the good guys.”
All parties operate within the current power-greed paradigm. None of them gives the slightest fuck about the vast majority of decent ordinary people in this world.
In that context, I interpreted this tweet as:
Big threats on my life by Iran. Moves were already made by Iran that didin’t work out, but they will try again.
Show me the fucking evidence if you want to be taken seriously.
If you have evidence, show me the fucking evidence that your evidence wasn’t cleverly fabricated and planted by Mossad.
What makes you think I believe any word coming from a politician, the majority being a bunch of pathological power-hungry liars that would say anything that serves their purpose, justifying any unethical deed?
Nice to see Republicans and Democrats get together on something. An attack against a former President is a Death Wish for the attacker
An attack by Iran (“moves were made”) was already alleged (without any evidence, so we (through our proxy Israel) will retaliate soon and attack Iran, possibly causing a major war with Russia, if not WWW III, something only Globalist Elites will benefit from.
I said it so many times; I wrote about it in “Why Is Everybody So Fucking Stupid”, but I have to ask again:
Why are people so fucking stupid and still interested and supporting any politician or system that clearly is not working in the best interest of the people?
Why do they waste their time and “hope energy”?
Why do they set themselves up again for being betrayed?
When do they realise that Non-participation and finding their true self are the only ways out of this mad, unreal, mental world and only earnest spirituality (not religious hypocrisy) can bring lasting peace and happiness?
How long will it take before they become aware of the ever-repeating cycles of self-created suffering?
I guess a long time. Buddha said and lived it 2500 years ago, and still, only a few are really listening and investigating this ultimate form of freedom.
Why do I care?
Because I can’t help myself, it hurts me every time I see it.
It is like seeing somebody walking into a hole in the footpath and breaking their leg. It just hurts seeing that.
So you stand there and warn the next one, “Watch out. There is a hole in front of you.”
That’s just what you do as a decent human being.
And they look at you and say: “What are you talking about? I can’t see any hole. You must be dillusional and paranoid. You must be brainwashed. What hole?”
One meter later, one leader later: “Fuuuuuuuuuck - that hurt so much. Ambulance please.”
Trump is a big fat hole. Harris is a big fat hole. Israel is a big far hole. Iran is a big fat hole. Globalists are big fat holes. Clima Panick is a big fat hole…….
Disidentifying, withdrawing from the world's distractions, and going inwards is filling in the holes.
No more broken legs.
No more suffering.
While everyone here is correct that it's a sh*tshow, I recommend checking out George Webb's Orange Journal (here on substack). He's apparently got beltway insider ties and simply knows much, much more about how things actually happen than virtually anyone else who writes about the same things.
He's a citizen reporter who actually goes out like a private investigator, as opposed to sitting in the ivory tower reading what others have written, and opining on that. And he's been reporting on "Iranian bagmen" offering many millions for Trump's head (presumably because Soleimani was assassinated by HIM.) This is in conjunction with details about the shooter, who has antifa aka CIA ties; if you read his team's work you'll be blown away at the details he uncovers which don't even make it into the alternative press, much less the mainstream.
Webb doesn't get anywhere near the traction he deserves, possibly because he doesn't do long-form articles (and basically doesn't proofread, etc. And nowadays he's doing these silly AI "posters" to illustrate his work. Just having fun, I'm sure...). But I've been following his work for years and am glad for it. He's the one from whom I learned, long before the P0desta emails were leaked, about Hellary's shocking depravities and crimes. For example, she bought a non-producing gold mine in Haiti, put it in her brother's name, and suddenly it was producing $Billions!! Which was likely the money Congress was sending to Haiti, laundered. Hence Haitians' yearly protest in front of the Cunton foundation bldgs; they never got ANY of that money.
Oh, and just today, Dean Henderson has published a chapter from one of his stunningly-researched books; it's here on Substack. I haven't had time to read it yet, but the teaser is something like "why Trump is a Rothschld tool." I know he briefly mentioned, a couple of months ago, that the Resorts International that Trmp bought was actually a money-laundry (ie, he's not so free of deep-statism as we might like to think); Roths gave him a huge loan for it, on which Trump later had to default.
Part of the bankruptcy agreement was that he basically sold his image to Roths. So all this talk the academics are so sure about - Eric Weinstein giving such a lucid explanation about how Trump came out of left field and the establishment just didn't know what to DO with him! - is either BS or just uninformed, IMO. What I see is Roths battling Rockefeller (who, of course, is the master of the Bushes, Clintons, Biden, etc).
The economist G Edward Griffen, who wrote the quintessential tome on how the banking cartel runs the world, said that we shouldn't make the mistake of thinking the various bankster families are friends. He said they just agree on one thing, and that's secrecy. So, since many in the know have said, over the past decade, that their fake-money scheme is ready to, or already has, imploded, it seems quite possible that they're at EACH OTHER's throats now.
And just in case anyone doesn't know, Israel is basically the Rothschild's private country. It has almost nothing to do with Jews; they're just the people who got manipulated into being the "settlers." Long story.
Being nobody and going nowhere with a fellow traveler is comforting.