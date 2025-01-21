Dr. Malone has a dark night-of-the-soul moment about the glorious nation of the United States of America.

In his latest article, Inauguration Day Random Mindwalk, he laments the state of a rotten and greedy DC culture—including the new administration he so enthusiastically endorsed (before Bobby Kennedy, remember?) only a few short months ago.

The Subheadline says a lot about his new mood. He confesses:

Fear and loathing in the Imperial Capital. Frankly, I am stunned.

His first shock moment came with this:

I wrote about it yesterday. Many comments are still flooding in. Some are shocked, but most of the non-Trump-captured Medical Freedom Movement (MFM) isn’t surprised at all and has gotten wise to the Globalist play.

But Malone didn’t see it coming at all, it seems. Only a few months ago, he endorsed Trump. This shows how out of touch he is with today’s dissident MFM, who refused to be captured by any new propaganda and false promises. Once bitten, twice shy.

He starts his essay, somehow unrelated, by rubbishing and belittling psychedelic drugs

[…] who needs peyote or LSD when you have news cycles like the last 72 hours?

and gives away his incompetence and ignorance on that matter. As if psychedelic drugs are anything like a news cycle, but to answer his question, I say:

“You, my friend. Urgently. That stuff can sort out big egos in miracelous ways.”

And then he turns prophetic:

If we have felt buffeted and dislocated by winds of change since 2000, I suspect that the next few years will make us long for the stability and peace of the decade's first half. Don’t get me wrong- the Biden years have been a non-stop cascade of failures and mismanagement, requiring pages to catalog. My point is that if you thought the rapid-fire change and chaos of that era were bad, we are facing the prospect of national and global chaos and change that may make even that period look stable by comparison.

I mostly agree with that statement.

What baffles me is that he wasn’t worried about that at all, or somehow and unbelievably didn’t see that coming only a few months ago when he confidently endorsed Trump and encouraged his many Substack subscribers to vote for him.

That Trump would make a bull in a China shop look like a gentle pussycat was as good as guaranteed. Did he seriously expect anything else?

He then gives us a bullet-point list of all the signs of Trump's failures. I only quote the important ones:

The $TRump “memecoin” (shitcoin) launch, resulting in billions of dollars in valuation, for what exactly? The deeply disillusioning Gates-Trump meeting. […] […] […] The HHS appointments that I keep hearing about directly and via the grapevine; other than RFK jr.; no-one who spoke out questioning Operation Warp Speed or the safety and efficacy of the genetic COVID vaccines is being nominated or selected. The whispered chatter that whether or not Bobby is confirmed, he has already been boxed in and effectively neutralized as a threat to the established order.

And he didn’t see all that coming either?

Suddenly, he realizes that Trump might be just a tick greedy and uses his position as president to enrich himself:

After another massive overnight rally, as of Sunday morning Trump's crypto holdings were worth as much as $58 billion on paper, enough -- with his other assets -- to make him one of the world's 25 richest people.

Like the royal families and dictators of old, Trump’s family also get their fair share:

Not to be outdone, Melania Trump launched her own coin MELANIA Sunday night, almost immediately achieving a market capitalization north of $5 billion.

Does anyone else feel incredibly stupid going to work today and earning $30 an hour, for which the state will take a significant portion in taxes? At the same time, Madam Trump makes a cool 5 billion overnight simply being the president's wife.

What a fucked up America. We used to hear these stories from places like the Philippines or some Banana Republic in Africa.

So, I agree wholeheartedly with the good Doctor here, but unlike him - I did not endorse Trump. To the contrary - I was yelling for months that something like this would happen and got abused by Trump fans for it.

And then the smart man realizes:

The bottom line: Trump has just delivered a masterclass in the ability of a president to turn power into wealth.

Well, better late than never, but I wonder if some of his followers who trusted his advice about Trump would like to hear an apology for being misled. After all, at the time, he appeared very connected, informed, and trustworthy.

Something like:

"Sorry guys, I got it completely wrong. I shouldn’t have endorsed Trump. It was a mistake.”

But no, nothing like that is offered.

Instead of an apology, we get this:

All of this reminds me that, despite all that I may know or think I understand, there are layers and layers of issues and undercurrents at play here that are way above my pay grade.

His stupidity about Trump has nothing to do with his pay grade, of course.

Hundreds of millions of people far below his pay grade are less than surprised by this and saw it all coming.

You didn’t need to be Einstein, either.

Just some common sense tells anyone who is not entirely brainwashed and captured by the Trump-Musk mass formation hypnosis what kind of man Trump is and always was.

And - to obliterate the stupid “lesser evil” justification - everyone with some common sense can see that the whole elitist globalist selecting system - the so-called elections - is rotten and beyond saving.

Not voting, not endorsing, was a valid immediate form of protest. It is a statement like “I do not comply with the humiliating act of “voting in” my next elitist oppressor and global bandit.”

Mr. Malone was blind to this fact when he enthusiastically endorsed Trump as “the better option” and “the lesser evil.”

After he laments Biden’s pardoning of Faucci and his own family, he states the obvious and what many of the MFM who weren’t hypnotized by the Trump-Musk shitshow knew for a long time:

DC is no place for the naive and untutored. I hope I am wrong, fear I am right, and from where I stand it seems like many (if not most) HHS appointments have no real experience with the culture and practices of the Imperial Capital, or in navigating the federal bureaucracy. These people are going to be cannon fodder for the permanent bureaucracy, the deep state, the administrative state, the Senior Executive Service. […]

While valid to a certain extent, Malone still doesn’t get it.

With his first sentence, he once again implies that it is all just a matter of getting the right people into the correct positions.

The not-naive ones.

Would that be someone like Mr Malone, who applied and was not chosen?

The tutored ones.

What a word: “Tutored”. Tutored by whom?

Would that be Mr Knows-it-all, that was not chosen?

So, I wonder, is his grief about the USA or himself being brutally sidelined?

In his despair, the full-blooded, often arrogant scientist who is so fond of transhumanist technology and post-modern un-godly philosophy (see “Who Is Dr. Malone”) resorts to his vague God, whom he never really talks about in any great detail:

God save us from ourselves. He may be our only hope. I want to go home to the farm now. I have had enough of the Imperial Capital for quite a while. God bless America. On my knees, physically and mentally, this is what I humbly pray.

This is - hopefully - a start. No one is beyond saving, and I wish everyone well, including Dr. Malone.

But I consider his humbleness as ingenuine for several reasons:

Firstly, a much better and more genuine insight would be:

“I have met the enemy - and it is me”.

“Me” is referring to our Ego, of course.

Malone still transfers his struggle - a struggle we all have in common with him - to society and, therefore, deflects from the individual work we all have to do before we feel any entitlement to tell others what to do or become leaders:

“Know Ourselves”

“Know Our True Spiritual Nature”

“Know Our Ego Intimately And Keep It In Check”

In times far gone, these used to be the qualities of great leaders. They had a profound spiritual grounding.

All today’s leaders know about is greed, deceit and power.

Talking about leaders.

This brings me to the second reason why I feel all this is just another unconscious narcissistic side-show deflecting and not addressing his failures genuinely.

Despite his apparent dark-night-of-the-soul moment, he simply can’t help himself - again - seeing himself and his wife as “victims” of the MFM people who criticise him:

Once again, like a broken record, he writes:

And then, not to make it about us, there is the underlying constant drumbeat of the ongoing character assassination aimed at Jill and myself from self-proclaimed members of the “Medical Freedom Movement,” and the striking parallels in the attacks from the same quarter on Casey and Calley Means.

Ok, there is a lot to unpack here.

“Not to make it about us”.

What a stupid, ingenuine way to put it.

This is all about him and her and has been repeated so often that it appears compulsive. It is the underlying victim mentality that feeds the narcissistic and psychopathic character.

Everyone gets attacked or criticised at some stage in their lives. And being a public figure with strong opinions and, at times, a very arrogant attitude (e.g. at the

podcast), attacks are inevitable.

Stop wingeing.

Deal with it.

Address it.

Don’t beat around the bush.

Don’t fucking sue people.

Be a man.

Be sincere and direct.

Everyone knows you are accusing

here.

So why not name her and say what you have to say? Talk it out.

No one in the MFM expects everyone to agree with everyone. No one needs a tightly structured pyramid leadership form that streamlines opinions behind one or two leaders. That’s not how true dissidents work. Everyone has a voice here, whether we like it or not or agree with it. That is healthy, uncensored dialogue. The Malones do not get that.

“self-proclaimed” members of the MFM.

There is some progress here. It used to be “self-appointed” leaders of the MFM, and I called him out for that before.

Now, what on earth is that supposed to mean?

“Self-proclaimed member”?

Did I miss something here?

Is there an official Malone-run “MFM membership application program”?

Does Dr Malone decide who is a genuine, approved member of the MFM and who is a “self-proclaimed” and a false member?

Especially since he officially “opted out” from the MFM in one of his essays a few weeks ago.

That’s a bit rich.

This is precisely the wording that gives away the underlying elitist thinking of Dr. Malone, where he sees himself as the authority to judge who is a legitimate MFM member and who is a “self-proclaimed MFM member”. Fuck off, will you?

“the striking parallels in the attacks from the same quarter on Casey and Calley Means.”

This looks like he is doing politics and is looking for new allies.

In my opinion, he betrayed the MFM, “opted out” to suck up to the Trump transition team to get the job he wanted and was then betrayed by them. He gambled and lost. He is pretty isolated now. Time to jump on the speed-gathering “Means” bandwagon and make some new friends?

It appears the new admin pushes the “Means” narrative to distract from the mRNA and has a good chance of becoming the latest big political brainwash. As if eating healthy is anything new. But it distracts people from what they really want: stop the fucking dangerous mRNA vaccines, which is not going to happen.

Ever the opportunist, Malone is now sucking up to them by defending them from Sasha, one of the main critiques of the “Means” narrative.

And then, he wonders why critical thinkers stop trusting and attacking him.

This rapid and sad demise of a once highly respected leader of the MFM makes me wonder about better ways of organising movements and societies.

Let me recap here.

First, Malone, after becoming famous through the Joe Rogan interview, positions himself as one of the leaders of MFM and then starts a very successful and lucrative Substack.

Many people, including myself, welcomed this when talking about the medical tyranny was tabu. Dr. Malone's words would carry a lot of weight in public. After all, he was one of the scientists who worked on the original mRNA research. That fact alone got him invited to the Joe Rogan Show.

Initially, many MFM fighters showed him tremendous goodwill and support. However, it is crucial to note that no one officially elected him as the MFM leader. Many of his admirers saw him as such, but if there ever was a “self-proclaimed” MFM leader, it was him.

Naturally, many other important voices in the MFM movement carried weight and attracted followers, as they should in a genuinely democratic dissident movement.

Then, the clash of egos started, and, to be fair, it wasn’t Malone alone who played that stupid game of “I know better” and “I am more important than you.” My mum, an ordinary, wise woman with a lot of common sense, always says, “It needs two to fight.”

So all that stupid infighting started, but the suing took it to another level, and that was 100% on Malone, who felt he had to protect his reputation.

But apart from that, a healthy clash of big egos shouldn’t be a real problem in a genuinely independent democratic dissident movement. Thankfully, this movement hasn’t developed any rigid power structure yet where “leaders” get elected for a fixed time and stay there no matter how much they fuck up shit.

In a still free, uncontrolled, and unregulated movement like the MFM, people that fuck up shit get attacked and criticised left and right, and they either deal with it and change, or they don’t and fall out of popularity.

Which they should - all of them. There is no shortage of essential voices and discourses in an unregulated movement, and new voices become more popular and get support until they also get full of themselves, fuck up and get naturally replaced by ever new voices.

That is a genuinely free, uncensored, working movement. The MFM still has that, and I love it. Long may it stay like that. It is a growing bunch of independent, free, brave critical thinkers who say and are allowed to say whatever they like.

There is a distinctive difference between dissidents who disagree on opinion, content, personal style, attitudes, and character and those who fight to gain or cement power. The former must be tolerated and supported, while the latter must be called out.

Leaders who use their status, position, and influence in the MFM to make a lot of money through dishonest, greedy means should also be called out. For some reason, Dr. McCulough's name pops up. In my opinion, GloboCap culture should not be tolerated in the MFM.

I believe the MFM should not be aligned with any religious, ideological or political views. Obviously, people can do what they want - this is simply my view.

Jeff Childers does that to a vomit-inducing degree now. His sickening, uncritical “Trump is God and can do no wrong” is distasteful at best and highly suspicious at worst.

This is a real shame because Jeff is a great and funny writer and did a lot of good writing for the MFM in the past. But he seemed to have all his vaccine concerns surrendered to an inexplicable Trump-Mania, unsuited for such an intelligent man. The Vigilant Fox is borderline in both camps - the political manipulators and siding with the medical “holistic” health grifters.

I can’t state enough that this is just my current take on them; obviously, everyone can 100% disagree with me.

As soon as insecure bigheads like the Malones or others say, “you shouldn’t attack us,” and you are just a “self-proclaimed” MFM member while I am a real member, we are in trouble. They have to be put into their place, and their power has to be diminished. Leaders are only as good as their last action or stack.

So far, so good.

Power is also determined by subscribers, of course. And, despite being very concerned about the medical tyranny they are witnessing, many people are lazy and want to farm out their resistance and dissidentship to leaders.

That’s how leaders are often made—by people who don’t want to think for themselves and participate in the discourse. Nothing is wrong with that, as long as support isn’t given automatically and unconditionally and isn’t reviewed consistently. That’s how power corrupts - by farming out our political and social activism to a good leader at the time but then falling asleep again.

That’s what the whole population of the world has been doing for the past 50 years, and that’s why we are in this horrible democratic state now. We all fell asleep on the wheel, busy getting rich and comfortable. These are some of my greatest regrets. I let down my children and grandchildren by not staying alert and trusting our leaders, very well knowing that power always corrupts. That’s why I am writing my arse off now for two years - to make up for it.

But for many, it is easier to follow an initially good leader and then become a fan and fall asleep and not realise that the initial good leader isn’t that good anymore because maybe he couldn’t cope with the fame, perhaps he got greedy, maybe he got full of himself, maybe he just got tired and ran out of energy a bit, or perhaps the movement moved on and evolved and he isn’t the right man anymore.

But, to some, it is exhausting to change the leader again. Change itself, to many people, is scary and exhausting. Staying with the status quo is soothing and creates a false sense of security.

As I wrote several times before, genuine dissidents - and I believe we all used to be that a long time ago - before leadership was institutionalized - don’t want to be led and don’t want to lead. At least not permanently.

Temporary spokespeople or leaders for specific tasks will naturally be selected but should fade back into the movement after completion. New challenges for the movement often require new temporary leaders.

The emphasis here is on “temporary” and ever-changing, naturally evolving leadership for each task.

No entitlements. No permanent posts of power.

This includes thought leaders. I believe that’s how we used to govern ourselves successfully long ago. I have also read reports of Indigenous tribes in the Amazon that still practice a similar leadership concept: ever-changing temporary leadership through spontaneous competence.

In short, the best man for the tasks at hand at a given time should lead temporarily.

This doesn’t mean the same person can become a temporary leader several times or even many times. The key is that no expectation or entitlement is projected into the future.

These are just ideas, of course. But one thing is sure: Current leadership structures are horrendous and almost completely removed from the people's input. Somehow, over time, a few people managed to cement, capture, and institutionalise leadership and isolate it entirely from the people. While the leaders change sporadically, they all belong to the same cabal and, even more concerning, the same narcissistic, psychopathic personality type.

People must understand that the underlying leadership structure is captured and not get over and over fooled into believing that a new leader will change that.

The MFM here on Substack is an opportunity to practice other forms of leadership.

Through cases like the Malones and other MFM “leaders,” we experience the pitfalls of old fixed leadership philosophies, their sense of entitlement, and methods of escaping criticism and accountability. Malone’s followers must wake up and realise that the man may not be the same as he used to be or that the MFM has moved on.

The same old “adjust to change or get left behind” applies.

