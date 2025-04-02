The following article is by Substack writer

This is another important long-term study that compares the general health outcomes between vaccinated people (all vaccines) and unvaccinated.

It is not the first one I read. There are many out there, but they rarely make it through the censorship and gatekeeping mechanism of Big Pharma. But, they are out there.

And they have been out there for a long time. I became aware of them the first time exactly 32 years ago. I remember that, because my oldest son was born on the 30th of April 1993. We had a great, old-school, non-medicalized NZ midwife that addressed the vaccination issue with us about four weeks before his birth.

This is another reason why traditional, unmedicalized and natural midwives get professionally killed off in most pharma-owned Western countries these days. They don’t preach the official vaccination gospel very well. To the contrary.

And she was professional. She didn’t just tell us, “Don’t vaccinate. It is all bullshit.”

That’s now how you help people make informed decisions.

No. She lent me two brilliant books about it. I forgot the titles, but I never forget my waking-up moment to the vaccine brainwash. And it made me immune against the COVID-19 vaccination psyop some 30 years later.

That’s why I know that the truths about pandemics and vaccines have been out for many decades. The anti-vaccine arguments are overwhelmingly convincing and based on solid research, logical conclusions and good evidence.

After reading the books, we didn’t vaccinate any of our three children. It might just have been a lucky coincidence, but all three have never had any health problems I remember and confirming the latest study.

And one of them was a 32-weeker, 1.2 kg preterm baby with a high statistical chance of all sorts of health problems - if you let the medical nerds do their half-proven experiments on them, that is.

We kept her away from almost all “the preterm protocols” and, of course, vaccines. We enjoyed lots of skin-to-skin for months, fed her with breastmilk only, and she turned out healthy and beautiful all by herself. Nature and nurture, eh?

So why does the truth about vaccines, despite being out there for probably almost a century, does still not break through?

Censorship alone only explains so much.

To start with, the vaccine pushers are very smart. Evil, harmful people often are. And we have to understand their smart arguments to counter them.

Most people think a study like that is beyond argument. The numbers have spoken. That’s it. Case closed.

Unfortunately not.

The vaccine pushers will easily and successfully dismiss this study by arguing that the unvaccinated are only doing so well because the long-term vaccination programs "destroyed" all these horrible infectious diseases that plagued the world in the first place.

They might even admit that the vaccinated are worse off, but argue that this is the minor price society has to pay to eradicate those "horrible” diseases.

They will then gaslight the unvaccinated for taking advantage of the "sacrifice" of the vaccinated to "keep all of us safe."

I know and you probably know that this is all bullshit as the infectious diseases were almost gone before the role-out of most vaccines. This was due to better nutrition, hygiene, social and financial improvements around the world in the second half of the last century.

For example, being able to afford to stay at home for a few days and look after yourself with home remedies made a huge difference in how a flu pandemic would spread.

We forget that people were treated like cattle, or worse, for centuries by the elites and just kept alive with minimum resources. No wonder, diseases ravaged the starving, exhausted population living in inhumane hygienic conditions.

A healthy immune system is the best defense against all disease. This is a no-brainer.

But despite most people knowing that, many people still opt to vaccinate themselves and their little children, as the stats show.

The often unconscious, irrational fear of "horrible plagues" and worrying about their children dying from an infectious disease if not vaccinated makes them vulnerable to the vaccine propaganda.

That's why the vaccine criminals are still around.

The truth about vaccines doesn't make the impact it should.

Their system is based on ruthless, unfounded and lying fear-mongering.

And the national health agencies are supporting them by denying the population unbiased, proper knowledge about vaccines and refusing to properly explain the incredibly small statistical chance of any unvaccinated child dying from any infectious disease in a normal healthy environment.

Let’s defund all health agencies. Let’s defund all health system and treatments, doctors, hospitals, etc. and return that money to the people by cutting taxes.

Let’s stop all unfair restrictions and bans for hundreds of alternative health providers and healing methods. Let there be an open, transparent, equal health market every user has to pay for. Let the best and most honest healer get the best business.

People need to become their own doctors again and take full responsibility for their own health.

My mother was full of medical wisdom, an experienced and confident self-taught home doctor and nurse who had a full range of home remedies ready for pretty much any ailment. And this was the norm in her generation.

Going to a doctor or hospital used to be an important event that happened maybe once a year, reserved for serious accidents. And that covered four kids. She had better things to do and not enough money to run to a doctor for every little thing as people do today.

That is not the fault of today’s generation, of course. It has everything to do with the strategic and ruthless assault of the medical-industrial complex on monopolizing and monetizing our health and brainwashing several generations into believing only they can look after the health of everyone. And they made it compulsory, paid by taxes.

I know, defunding all of it is only a rough and imperfect sketch, and it needs to be implemented in steps over probably a decade, but the current corrupt health system is designed to financially bleed us to death. The medical parasites are all over us.

There is a current window of opportunity to start that process with probably the biggest and most harmful medical rip-off there is: The vaccines. The COVID-19 vaccine disaster woke up more normies than anything else in the past 100 years.

But the clever lie “vaccination only works when everyone is doing it” is still immensely powerful and has to be proven wrong. And it can only be proven wrong by people stopping the vaccines for themselves and their children. Only then will they see: Nothing bad is happening. The “plague” didn’t return. We are not riddled by pandemic after pandemic.

But most people’s default mode these days is fear and anxiety about almost everything. Decades of “modern life”, psy-ops, and fake news did tremendous damage to the psyche of people. The rule of Darwinistic brutal materialism over spirituality has taken its toll.

Most people are so fearful because they have lost the down-to-earth spiritual foundation of our grandparents and great-grand parents.

And as long as that is the case, nefarious people will always find ways to manipulate people through fear, no matter how irrational and unproven their claims are.

So, as always, everything comes back to proper spirituality - the only lasting remedy against fear that I know.

