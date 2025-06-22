The myth that vaccines create herd immunity - so obviously proven wrong during Covid vaccination - is the justification to blame, guilt-trip, and coerce people into taking them and surrendering their medical freedom. Malone is pro-vax but still wants us to believe he fights for medical freedom.

There is no question that Dr. Malone, who once positioned himself as the leader of the Medical Freedom Movement, is an ambitious man who thinks his expertise is required to improve the health of Americans and give us our medical freedom back.

This is a man who considers himself an expert in vaccines and trusts science and scientific experts with his life.

Literally.

He was deeply involved in the original mRNA research and knows the technology inside out.

Because of that, he realized some years ago that the technology is not safe and focused on other scientific projects, including bringing the Ebola vaccines to the market.

Come 2020, Dr. Malone rose to worldwide prominence by promoting Mattias Desmet's Mass Formation Psychosis on the Joe Rogan Experience and positioned himself, without any official mandates, as a leader of the Medical Freedom Movement, travelling the world attending conferences.

Come 2021, mRNA vaccines were mandated in many professions around the world and for travel internationally. Many were forced to make a tough choice: take the vaccine or lose their jobs and be grounded.

This was a watershed moment in the medical freedom movement that separated the real dissidents from the fake ones. Separated those who realised what was at stake here—their health, life, medical freedom, and human rights—from those who didn’t.

I know of one family of six living under one roof (parents with adult children and partners) where five jobs were mandated, and they didn’t flinch and refused the vaccine and lived on one income for a while until they slowly found other unmandated work again over time. It was tough and stressful, but their principles, health, and human rights were not for sale, and they proudly managed.

These are true Medical Freedom Warriors who make personal sacrifices.

But what did the self-proclaimed leader of said Medical Freedom Movement (MFM) do?

His “work” was just too important and required travelling, he revealed on the

podcast.

Despite knowing from his own research and expertise that the technology is not safe, he took the shots.

But before doing so, he called one scientific mRNA expert he knew and asked for his advice. After this “expert” assured him the shots were safe, he took them, got really sick, and “almost died.”

But that stupidity didn’t humble him at all.

He was even more determined to “make a difference” and went into politics.

He became a staunch supporter of Bobby Kennedy and then switched his allegiance to Donald Trump and moved tens of thousands of his Substack followers to vote for Trump.

He was supporting the man who made the dangerous, harmful mRNA vaccines possible with “Operation Warp Speed.”

The “warp speed” part ensured that no middle- or long-term safety testing was ever done on these vaccines before they were released to billions of people. Something previously unthinkable in vaccine development.

One year after the outbreak, there was very reliable data, including from the perfectly controlled environment of isolated cruise ships, that proved beyond any doubt that COVID-19 had a very low fatality rate similar to influenza and was virtually harmless for everyone but the old, frail, and immunocompromised.

There was also good, solid data from South America and India and large-scale testing of ivermectin and vitamin D that showed great success in combating and healing COVID-19 infections.

But the lucrative and powerful mRNA train had long left the station, and the scrupulous leaders in charge sacrificed millions of lives for the biggest “real-life medical experiment” ever conducted on humanity.

No one was ever held accountable for it.

To the contrary, they still claim they saved millions of lives, counting every deceased who had a positive Covid test with a ramped-up fraudulent PCR test as a “Covid death.”

Instead of prison, the perpetrators got medals and awards.

But Trump went full steam ahead with the untested mRNA vaccine. Trump also declared publicly on the Joe Rogan Experience that “big pharma is his friend.”

Dr. Malone knew all this, but he still backed Trump and misled many gullible and naive MFM to vote for Trump. He was very hopeful that all the votes he brought to Trump would land him an important job in the new administration.

But his name was tainted as an “anti-vaxxer,” and his association with the MFD was in the way. They questioned his loyalty to Trump, and, desperate, to prove his worth to Trump he betrayed the MFD:

This alerted many people to the true character of Dr. Malone:

Yet, all this betrayal and side-switching didn’t work out, and Malone was now mistrusted and shunned by both sides and left hanging in the political wilderness.



But, after a recovery period, he decided that he was simply too important and too knowledgeable not to impress his narcissistic personality onto the common good.

If the new admin didn’t want him, how about pushing himself back into the public consciousness with a fancy new NGO called ”Independent Medical Alliance” with the altruistic mission of “Restoring Trust in Health Care”?

Funny.

The man whom no one trusts anymore becomes a leading “trust restorer” by planting limited hangouts.

We have to ask ourselves why Dr. Malone still bothers. Why doesn’t he retire? He is 65.

After all, he created a successful, lucrative Substack cult around his personality and lives an idyllic life on a horse farm.

But he can’t stop himself from pushing himself back into the public limelight over and over again.

Three reasons come to mind:

His successful and lucrative Substack wasn’t achieved through hard work and amazing writing skills unless you are into dry, scientific, AI-supported long papers or idyllic farm animal stories. He has so many subscribers because of his Rogan Show fame and because his fans believe he is in the loop of the highest health power echelons, a personal buddy of HHS Secretary Kennedy, and that he will make a difference. Not sure what difference they expect from him, but at least he seems more informed than most other Substackers. Sitting on his farm, shunned by everyone, won’t hold up that aura of importance for long, and he must bleed paying subscribers over time, doing so. Maybe he can’t help himself, and his new push back into the loop is based on his narcissistic character and sense of self-importance. It could also be that he has his fingers in the intelligence agency pie and acts on their behalf. There have been long-held rumours of a CIA connection. Or maybe he is just a tireless warrior for the common good.

Take your picks.

After the Independent Medical Alliance didn’t get any noticeable traction, Bobby Kennedy finally came to the rescue and appointed Malone to the vaccine policy advisory board.

Ever the victim, Malone gets smeared straightaway and writes about it.

While he does get smeared somewhat, who doesn’t these days?

What amazes me is that he still sees himself as anti-establishment and rebellious when he isn’t. Maybe that’s an image he has to sustain to sustain his Substack subscriptions.

In his post, he reveals that after his appointment, he was ordered not to talk to the media about it.

HHS/CDC communications leadership has asked me to not engage in interviews concerning the ACIP, and to refer interview requests to designated CDC personnel.

This is an understandable request. After all, he is just one of eight new appointees to a vaccine panel.

Not the big man anymore, and Kennedy is already under fire for firing the old panel and understandably wants to calm this down, not fan the flames by an egoic publicity trip of one formerly famous and formerly controversial self-appointed big shot.

But that’s not how Dr. Malone works.

He makes it sound as if he ended up in the interview by a mistake of his “booker” and by being “tricked” by the news agency into believing this is about his book.

Yeah right.

One week after his controversial nomination to the panel, a news channel suddenly wants to talk about his one-year-old book about PsyWars.

I have a booker, paid for by Skyhorse publishing, that sets up interviews to promote sales of the “PsyWar” book. News Nation went through her to book me, but did not disclose that the intention was to discuss the ACIP situation rather than the book.

I get a notice from the booker yesterday that she has lined me up for a News Nation interview last night (9:30 PM). Nothing shared about the topic, which I presume is the book. I log on and am told that the interview will be all about the ACIP. An ambush wrap-up smear.

So he did know before the interview that it wasn’t about the book. But apparently it was too late for him not to do the interview. He was played once again by the evil media. Once again, he was a helpless victim who got “ambushed.”

What to do? The interview hasn’t started. He had clear instructions not to talk to the media. They asked him to be a team player.

But narcissists don’t make very good team players.

They are just too important, and they love the limelight.

And “no interview” is no story.

No publicity.

No fame.

No importance.

Less cult.

Fewer subscribers.

Less money.

Finally, after many months in the wilderness, a media outlet was interested again, wanted to talk to him again. He just couldn’t resist.

At that point I have two options - tough it out and then inform the CDC press people that this happened, or cancel at the last minute.

I love the wording: “that this happened”. Nothing to do with him having a full choice and agreeing.

If he indeed was misled, he had every right to cancel last minute as he was “ambushed”.

But he decided to still go along and take one for the team and defend the Secretary.

I decide to go ahead, but start by refuting the lede that I am one of the Nation’s leading vaccine skeptics, and then do what I can to defend the Secretary and the current CDC/ACIP.

Defending himself and Kennedy from what exactly?

The accusation of being the Nation’s leading vaccine sceptics.

Meaning, he is pro-vaccine through and through, apparently, so is Kennedy now.

In the interview, he went out of his way to tell the public what a thorough and successful vaccine developer he has been all his life and that he doesn’t, frankly speaking, like how the reporter frames him as “anti-vaxxer.”

Stupid us.

Why did we ever think that from 2020 to 2024, when he finally and officially betrayed the MFM, Dr. Malone and Bobby Kennedy are anti-vax?

Because that’s how they both talked in no uncertain terms before Kennedy came into power.

Kennedy wrote books about it.

But that was, of course, before he became HHS secretary, and I assume he has to follow the instructions of his boss. That his boss, Donald Trump, has always been pro-vax is no secret.



According to the interview, his pretend former anti-vax stance has now been watered down to, quote

I object to the bypassing of medical ethics, like medical consent and I object to the bypassing of established regulatority guidance

That’s all very good and noble, but that doesn’t work with vaccines and is just meaningless political talk to look good.

The WHO definition of herd immunity has been changed during the COVID-19 phase to now include vaccines to achieve it.

It only works if everyone takes the vaccines - that was the whole purpose of the change. So, how naive does he think we are?

Medical ethics went out the window during COVID-19. Forget medical consent in the next pandemic -real or fake.

It’s not that they are fighting for something new. Medical freedom was well established before COVID-19. And was done away with through totalitarian overreach.

And will again in the next pandemic.

Because no one was ever scolded for doing so last time, let alone arrested. It’s not worth the paper it is written on if the right, uncorrupted institutions are not in place to protect it.

The last time people used the still-existing medical freedom to refuse the mRNA shot, they were almost burned at the stake of public outrage, incited in full force by the totalitarian state and the corrupted mass media.

MFM people did vote for Trump/Kennedy because they were promised that the harmful mRNA vaccines would be stopped. No word from Kennedy or Malone about that anymore.

MDF people did vote for Trump/Kennedy because they were proud anti-vaxxers ot at least mRNA anti-vaxxers and were given the impression that Kennedy and Malone also were.

Some idiots, like Jeff Childers, even wrote at the time that Trump is also anti-mRNA now, but can’t say so openly because it would cost him too many votes. But, so he predicted, as soon as he is in power, he would allow Kennedy to get rid of them.

Not happening.

Jeff is avoiding the topic like the pest, and Trump still can’t do no wrong. So does the stupidified Fox.

Two former dissident men who have to keep their Substack fan base intact by writing for Trump, no matter what.

The other important point Malone made in the interview was “the conflict of interest in the previous panel”, and that future decisions about vaccines should be made in a strictly scientific way based on data.

This will sound great to all those listeners who still believe in this myth of objective science based on data.

It’s ironic that the same myth was used to justify all the pandemic garbage.

This, in my opinion, just confirms what I have been saying for some time now. This is just the same meaningless political “deckchair on the Titanic talk” to string people along with “hope talk.”

We can’t repair a rotten house.

The whole system is rotten.

The greed-power paradigm has swept away all meaningful official power mechanisms to protect the people from the increasing number of bandits and perpetrators that feast on the total eclipse of any decency and moral standards.

Nothing has changed for me. The only options we have are to not participate in this corrupt charade and stop voting for our own oppressors.

And to not participate in a rotten system until it collapses by itself.

This is a scary thought for many.

But for something new and better to be built, sometimes the old, rotten structures have to be removed first.

And appointing Malone is not doing that.

Shame on Kennedy, shame on Malone.

You can’t change the fraudulent and harmful vaccine scam by pussyfooting around and posing as a pro-vaxxer.

This is a joke.

