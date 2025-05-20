I only earn about $30 per week average with my writings - but I should consider giving 20% to Dr. Malone every month - he is by far my best single source of bullshit. I added my other articles about Dr. Malone at the end.

Dr. Malone delivered me more great material to do what I am mostly here for: Make people aware of PSYOPS, Limited Hangout and other shenanigans the elites are up to.

A month ago, he published a speech by Scott Atlas, “Restoring Trust In Health Care”. Atlas is an ex-advisor to the president on public health and was censored during COVID for criticising some COVID measures.

Initially, I thought, wow, how generous and selfless of Dr. Malone to offer his significant platform to promote another man and this organisation called “Independent Medical Alliance (IMA)”.

Independent from what? I assume the rotten pharma-medical-health bureaucratic system. But can you if you went through the scientific medical paradigm brainwashing since your first day at university and still have a high-status role in that system?

Of course not, and this article will show you the evidence. Dressed in a deceptive, more holistic mantle, the same old “expert” attitude shines through blatantly.

It took me a little time to realize

Dr. Malone is a board member of IMA, and And when did he ever promote anything that didn’t somehow promote himself?

The IMA desperately woos Medical Freedom Movement supporters, with the first two featured links on the right.

I can’t help myself to not be sarcastic about the Vitamin D headline, and it tells me a lot about how backwards these “experts” are and how stupid they think we are.

Anyone who doesn’t know about the huge health benefits of Vitamin D by now must have been living under a giant rock for the past ten years. And they pretend we need to read their “medical expert opinion” to “understand” it.

In 2025?

They jump on the Vitamin D bandwagon, after the same “medical experts” ignored and belittled Vitamin D for decades, lecturing us now on it?

How arrogant.

Alternative health practitioners and ordinary natural health-conscious people have been promoting and using Vitamin D for decades, and only the research and the huge success of Vitamin D during COVID catapulted it into the mainstream consciousness.

But riding the holistic health wave has become essential for the “old medical guard” after their colossal failures and cowardice during Covid, except for some rare brave doctors.

Traditional pharma-driven medicine lost a lot of trust, and millions took responsibility for their health. That is one of the silver linings of the COVID era. No wonder the old “medical expert class” is worried and tries to “Redefine Health” to appear more “holistic” and “independent”.

The IMA must have gotten envious and inspired by the “rebranding” success of Dr. McCullough and The Wellness Company as "holistic".

The IMA pulls out two well-established old-school system “doctors”, Atlas and Malone, who, to their credit, had the guts to speak up about the weird Covid scam, which gives them the “dissident” credibility needed to lead this limited hangout.

But both these guys are still very much part of the old-school medical system, and they do not see or don’t want to see how rotten it is. They believe in reform, preferably with themselves at the helm. Both are very much members of the arrogant, purely scientific, medicalised “expert class” that feels entitled to lecture us on what to do and believe as if we can’t think for ourselves.

Those who did think for themselves during Covid and refused “medical advice” about the vaccines seem to do much better now than those who didn’t, as many studies show.

They think throwing in “Vitamin D” and the words “medical freedom”, “honest health”, and “independent” will fool any true medical freedom advocate into believing that the billionaire-captured, corrupted, broken, and rotten pharma-medical-health bureaucratic system can be reformed. This, ladies and gentlemen, is just a limited hangout.

The third featured article on their IMA banner, “Ask Your Doctor if Pharmaceutical Advertising is Right for Me”, gives away their patriarchal, old-fashioned expert mindset.

How insulting?

Why on earth would I need to ask a doctor if “Pharmaceutical Advertising Is Right for Me?” I can research and think for myself about what pharma did over the past 100 years, and don’t need the advice of these pharma-trained monkeys to make up my mind. Or worse, simply nudge me towards pharmaceutical products as they did for decades and still do.

This puts us right back where we belong: In kindergarten.

“How would you ever know what is right for you, dumb child? You can’t think for yourself. Always ask an expert.”

In little slips like that, they give their true intentions away.

Why am I such a rebel, feeling offended by these idiots?

I blame my parents. They completely failed to turn me into a dumb, submissive, useful idiot required to run elite-owned and expert-ruled societies these days. Thank you, Dad. Thank you, Mum.

The above picture was attached at the bottom of the speech, and, to no surprise, my repetitive analysis of Dr. Malone’s narcissistic character does not at all rub off on him.

He stays 100% true to his narcissistic nature. He is not only centre stage in the photo supposed to promote the IMA, but the only one not blurred and perfectly sharp.

At centre stage, the whole panel looks to him for his “expert” opinion. The man knows how to promote himself.

It made me laugh.

So predictable.

And then it got even more amusing.

After reading about one-third of the speech, it was very obvious that this is a limited hangout. The amusing part was that Dr. Malone, who published the speech on his Website, repeatedly typed complicated paragraphs (or let AI do it) in the past, educating and warning us about limited hangouts.

The simple man I am, I define them as “admit a small truth about something bad that everyone already knows, offer a little Mea Culpa, and then suggest a surface level course change and reform to lessen our anger and worry and distract us from the real bad stuff they don’t want us to see so they can continue with it.”

Let’s apply it to Scott Atlas’ speech:

“Admit a small truth about something bad that everyone already knows”

why, at this moment in history, are we finally focusing on how institutions should be reformed, or if institutions can even be reformed?

Forget the last bit. He conveniently never comes back to that all important question. It is all about his ideas on how it can be reformed.

After all, for decades we have been aware that our institutions were failing – editorialized, dishonest journalism; wasteful, corrupt government; and agenda-driven schools and universities increasingly unbalanced toward the left, with many conservative faculty and students often self-censoring, afraid to offer unpopular views. COVID fully exposed the massive, across-the-board, institutional failure, including the shocking reality of overt censorship in our country, the loss of freedoms and the frank violation of human rights - in this country, one explicitly founded on a commitment to freedom. To understand how to move forward to restore trust, it’s important to first acknowledge basic facts about the pandemic and keep repeating them, because the truth serves as the starting point of all rational discussion.

How about starting with the most basic truth about the pandemic? Wouldn’t that go a long way to rebuild trust for many people?

What is that basic truth?

That there never was a fucking pandemic. That it was all made up. It was a pandemic of false, ramped-up tests.

That’s the bigger truth he is distracting from.

If he keeps on riding on the “real pandemic and Covid train”, he will never leave the station of distrust in medical science.

The next one is outright offensive: That it was just a question of “mismanagement”.

It is COVID, the pandemic mismanagement specifically - the most tragic breakdown of leadership and ethics that free societies have seen in our lifetimes.

So, apparently, it was all just a “tragic breakdown”. Nothing intentional. No one wanted, pushed or planned this?

He then goes on for a long time about how lockdowns were wrong and not a proper “pandemic response”.

Followed by the next limited hangout:

It is also worth remembering that this was a health policy problem.

Just a little health policy problem, guys. Easy to fix. Nothing else to see. Let’s move on.

And for those of us who got a tick cynical and nihilistic about all these attempts to lock us away, bankrupt us, and kill us with terrible mRNA vaccines for no good reason, he throws in a Hannah Arendt quote, because the medical freedom movement loves Hannah since Mattias Desmet quoted her constantly.

“What has come to light is neither nihilism nor cynicism, as one might have expected, but a quite extraordinary confusion over elementary questions of morality.”

What has come to light in this speech is a failed attempt at a limited hangout; awake people will scoff at this with annoyed disgust and anger.

So that was it, according to Atlas. People, for some reason, were just morally confused during COVID to do all this. Nothing was planned or nefarious.

Then the “Mea Culpa”:

My second concern – Yes, the era of trusting experts based solely on credentials must be over …

only to then indirectly say that there is no way we can live without them. (I wonder how humanity survived the past 100.000 years or so without them?)

Last phase of the limited hangout: “promise change and reform, while pacifying the angry people and distracting them from the really bad stuff.”

…but will that backlash against the failed “expert class” usher in a different wave of false belief? We cannot forget that legitimate expertise is still legitimate; that known, solid medical science is still valid

Is he talking about the known solid medical science that created the sickest populations that have ever lived?

Is he talking about the known solid medical science that has tried for five decades to “cure” cancer by burning, cutting and poisoning people with laughable success rates, bankrupting people and systems in the process for insane profits, and stealing trillions in taxpayer-funding while actively suppressing and law faring any other promising, cheap, and anecdotical treatments that worked for tens of thousands of people against cancer?

Is he talking about the “legitimate scientific expertise” that produced the gold standard double-blind Pfizer study on tens of thousands of people that “proved” that the mRNA Covid vaccine was “safe and 95% effective?”

I am confused. Is this “the still valid, solid medical science” he is talking about?

The one that will rebuild our trust in our medical science institutions?

I don’t think Atlas is one of the real bad guys. He is more like a useful idiot whose status of speaking up against certain Covid measures makes him useful for the elites for limited hangouts.

And, by now, we all know what Dr. Malone morphed into. If not, please read my other articles on Dr. Malone below.

