Some days I am getting fucking scared.

Like today.

No particular reason.

Nothing happened.

It is just that the “new normal” freaks me out sometimes.

Like Trump saying “We need Greenland” as if this is something “normal” to say.

No-one makes a big fuss about it. People try to laugh it off .

His adoring fans love and justify it.

That sort of thing freaks me out. Because this, of course, is only the beginning of something much darker.

Millions of people report severe damage and thousands die from the nRNA injections.

Thousands of studies proof it.

Dozens of letters to head of states get ignored.

Covid tyrants get awards and titles.

Free speech threatened and undermined everywhere.

Tranhumanistic science projects going mad, threatening the survival of the human race.

And no-one that matters says “peep".

“Die Gleichschaltung wird global durchgesetzt.”

And people behave like everything is just “wonderful” on small town birthday parties. So good the “dreadful” Covid pandemic is over now.

“Yes, we lost three good friends - all healthy people in their 50ties very suddenly last year to turbo cancer. That was horrible. We are so shocked. Three in one year. So awful.”

“My son just landed a 125 K job in Sydney but there is no way they can buy anything to live in. They rent a two-bedroom house in Paddington for $2400 a week. Two couples - $600 each, half of their income for two of them. They pay over $100.000 a year in rent but can’t buy an appartment. My son buys all sorts of things because he doesn't see a point in saving for a deposit.”

Rent slaves for life.

Or until replaced by robots and AI and become “useless eaters “ on an apparently dying planet.

They are in their late twenties.

Children?

Are you kidding me?

This is the future in one of the naturally richest and most privileged countries in the world - Australia.

Someone rips off a whole generation or three and gets away with it.

My son: “We are one good leader away from a revolution.”

Fuck, what happened to the world?

Some days, I am getting fucking scared.

But I pretend everything is okey-dokey.

“Everything will be sweet. Stop worrying. Have another glass of Prosecco?”

I am good, most of the time.

I hold it together, most of the time.

But today I am reminded of those panick attacks I had 25 years ago. They started after a 10-day-Vipassana-Silence-Retreat when I suddenly found myself 20 km off the moon without a body.

I survived those.

I will survive this day too.

But some days, I am getting fucking scared.

The collective madness is very unsettling to endure.

Good to have like-minded people. I will remember them, remember you, when we get cut off and get isolated again.

I will never question my sanity and common sense ever again.

For that I thank you all.

It is darkest before the dawn.

Some days I am getting fucking scared.

But these days pass, too.

They seem a bit longer than other days. Time is definitely relative.

Whoever claims an hour is always exactly 60 minutes long is an idiot.

Some days I get fucking scared.

But the other days are good, most of the time.

There is not much left to do, it seems.

We yelled into the headwind of public stupidity for several years now.

The Trump and Kennedy hopium wears off rapidly.

Dozens of globalist puppets gone - Jacinda Ardern, Dictator Dan Andrews, the Northern Territories fuvckwit, WA's McClown, Klaus Schwab, fucking Trudeau……and yet, nothing changed.

Governments turned left to right, right to left. Nothing changed. Not in NZ. Not in Australia. Not in the US of A.

mRNA factories are built full steam everywhere.

Nothing to see.

“Stop worrying, man. It's over.”

“Can’t you see? Everything is back to normal. “

Yes, I see it everywhere- the new normal.

Some days I am getting fucking scared.

