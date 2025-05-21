2nd Edition - 30 min after publishing

Congratulations - you opened a 24-minute-long article attempting to read it.

Less than 30 seconds after publishing it, I had 3 likes and 2 restacks.



No, it isn’t.

Because I had zero views, and they did not even open the article. They just loved the headline and maybe the picture. They agree, and they “believe” the headline, no doubt.

Like I instinctively did the same long before I researched the topic and knew anything about it. It is good to have the right instincts and beliefs.

But instincts and beliefs, no matter how right, don’t convince anyone. Proper Understanding, knowledge and sound logic do.

It is not enough to know that something is wrong; we also need to understand exactly why something is wrong and what it is that makes people think that the same thing is right and true.

Similar to Covid, if not worse, this PSYOP is an uphill battle for public opinion. We need to have really good knowledge and understanding of how this all works to convince anyone caught in it that they are misled, how they are misled and why they are misled. Instincts and beliefs alone don’t convince anyone.

So please read the whole damn thing. I know, it is a big ask. Do it for humanity. Because the technocrats are coming fast. Thank you.

What I am proposing here comes to the same conclusions as philosopher John Searle wrote about in 1984 about AI in his famous Chinese Room Argument. I only heard of John Searle through a comment in this article, so I added it for this 2nd edition.

1st edition

I stumbled into this topic by accident a few weeks ago, and as I dig deeper, as more sinister but obvious it becomes. This is by far my biggest and most important story since I started writing more than two years ago, publishing well over 200 articles.

So I would appreciate it if you could give it your full attention, open your Overton window as much as possible, use your best critical thinking, and thoroughly check the logic and the evidence I present and give me feedback in the comments.

This is not so much about convincing my readers. After all, I have some of the smartest readers in the world. Many of you will have noticed this PSYOP already. This is more about how to alert and convince others. It doesn’t help us if we know, but the majority doesn’t. We will suffer with them.

This is not just an entertaining but meaningless Trump circus story to distract us from what is going on. If I am right with this, this matters and must be exposed. I already discussed this with an intelligent, aware AI user who fully agrees that AI is not intelligent, but he downplayed the scale of it, and thought that only unstable, dumb fringe people would fall for it. To which I countered: You mean the same unstable, dumb fringe people that believed the Covid lies?”

Remember March 2020, when pretty much the whole world believed there was a deadly virus circulating that could kill anyone? This lie couldn’t be upheld for long, of course, because people had a reality to check the lie against.

The AI lie that AI is intelligent and sentient is multitudes bigger and more dangerous for humanity because it is much more difficult for ordinary people to do a reality check on this.

The reason is that AI gives users the experience and conviction that it is intelligent, self-conscious, and sentient because they trained it to perfectly mimic humans and answer as if it were a human, while, attested to by many AI experts, it simply is a fast probability machine.

To say AI is intelligent and sentient is like looking in a mirror and seeing a perfectly looking and acting human opposite yourself. You then claim that the mirror is intelligent and sentient.

There is no way to prove or disprove if something outside of ourselves is self-conscious. We don’t even know if trees or cockroaches are. But people claim AI machines are. Solely based on answers thrown on a screen.

Actually, it is not people who claim it.

It is the bot owners who planted these ideas, and I show you one of the key videos - a Tucker Carlson interview in Part II - where this PSYOP lie was distributed by Google to the world without a shred of evidence (because there can be none) as if true. Done in a clever, mysterious, conspiratorial way with Tucker Carlson fully on board, not asking any hard questions. What a journalist.

So why is this by multitudes more dangerous than the Covid lie?

Because the technocrats try to place AI as the only authority of truth, worldly and spiritual, to fill in the authority vacuum that has been created through the destruction of the authority of the state, science and the media in the past ten years.

If they succeed, billions around the world will accept AI as their new authority on all knowledge and even spiritually, and they will have gained access and total control over the minds of these people.

Apart from a few other useful purposes of AI (mostly surveillance), the most fundamental purpose of AI for its transhumanist technocratic owners lies in this trust and even admiration and worship of billions towards their AI bots. When this is achieved, the new technocratic empire is in place.

This two-part series looks in detail at why and how this is achieved and provides evidence to support my suspicion.

It is the biggest PSYOP and bluff the world has ever seen.

The Current Uber-AI Psyop

The most dangerous current psyop is the deliberate placing of various narrative threads that make AI look much more intelligent and powerful than it is.

And, more recently, various narrative threads have been deliberately planted to frame AI as a human-like, empathetic, meaning-creating, or even conscious and spiritual entity.

Both of them are very dangerous and possible game-winning PsyOps for the transhuman technocrats if widely believed by a gullible, uninformed population.

It will establish AI as the new authority of truth for the transhuman technocratic empire that is built right under our noses, while everyone is distracted by the meaningless Donald Trump Circus. If you want to catch up on how PSYOPS work and look at many examples over the past ten years, please read my recent post “What Is The Most Current Psyop?”

This post deals with the first part of the Uber-AI Psyop, which has been going on for some years: That AI is intelligent and superior to us. I deal with the 2nd, even more deceptive and damaging PSYOP of “AI is our new spiritual guide and emotional companion and has mysterious sentient capability” in the next part of this series.

Some of you might laugh about this and dismiss it as stupid and irrelevant. But this is no laughing matter, I assure you.

There is a growing army of tech-friendly people lost in a world with no meaning and guidance who get actively and deliberately seduced and isolated by the latest version of ChatGPT, isolating them and taking them away from their loved ones. More on this soon.

First things first: Destroying any lingering morsel of the false belief that AI is intelligent.

Uber-AI Will Be Positioned As The New Trust Authority

The reasons for these Uber-AI psyops are obvious.

The few powerful transhumanist technocrats who own the AI bots are deliberately hailing AI bots as mightily intelligent and human-like state-of-the-art new “truth” authorities to nudge, manipulate and control billions of people with the truth narrative they program into the AI bots. If you control “the truth”, you control people’s minds and hearts and the world.

This Psyop is going on for years now, despite obvious evidence and knowledge of how AI exactly works.

This is truly the mother of all psyops. It is evil genius at its technocratic best. And there are several signs that this has been planned for quite some time.

Our trust in the traditional authorities of the bureaucratic state, the scientific institutions, the mainstream media, and even the regular Internet searches has been brutally destroyed by what happened over the past five years. Trust barometers of the various traditional authorities of truth are at an all-time low.

Not surprisingly, there is a similar erosion in trust in mainstream media to provide accurate information:

While faring better than the media, trust in science and scientific institutions also dived:

In short, people woke up to the biggest corruption of their lifetimes and lost a lot of trust in all traditional sources of information.

Some authors argue very convincingly that this was deliberately done by the techocrats and part of their master plan. It was planned all along to identify and use the dissidents themselves to destroy the previously trusted safeguards of democracy and freedom to create a trust vacuum that they then can fill with their new arbiters of truth, AI Bots. Control the bots, control the truth.

This trust crisis creates chaos and insecurity for billions of people around the world. Their go-to authorities for trusted information to make sense of the world are gone, and this creates a strong demand for a new authority they can trust again.

This is a powerful psyop because it effectively mixes a genuinely amazing AI experience with lies and propaganda, as every successful PSYOP does. PSYOPS always piggyback on something experienced as real and weaponise it.

Everyone who has used an AI bot will be amazed at how effective it is in giving us great summaries of complex queries. It certainly appears as a much higher intelligence than us for the uninformed user. And in that misconception, based on genuine first-hand user experiences, lies the immense power of this psyop.

The “AI is more intelligent than us lie” we heard for years gets powerfully reinforced and seemingly confirmed by millions of user experiences.

But the truth is, that…..

AI Is A Dumb Machine And Not Intelligent, But It Appears Like That.

The truth, confirmed by AI experts below, is that AI is a dumb machine. A lightning-fast machine, but still a very dumb machine.

Efficency and awesome results by technological tools have nothing to do with having human-like intelligence. A Ferrari moves us from 0 to 100 km/h in few seconds. Nothing a human could ever do.

A spaceship takes us to other planets. Impossible for us.

This is not due to human-like intelligence inherent in the spaceship. Both, the Ferrari and the spaceship are dumb machines. We wouldn’t worship them or let them dictate what to do or not to do or what to believe or not to believe.

So, how dumb is AI exactly?

Let’s ask

with over 100 published articles on AI. You don’t get that many Subscribers on a technical topic if you make things up.

Understanding the somewhat cumbersome mechanics of how AI works out probabilities to finish a sentence, and the built-in vulnerabilities and error potential of it, will strip away any glorious admiration and brainwashed convictions of how AI is so much more intelligent than humans in less than 10 minutes.

Some excerpts:

Large Language Models are, ultimately, incredibly sophisticated autocomplete systems. They use a vast model of human language to predict the next token in a sentence. For models working with text, tokens are words or parts of words.

That’s it. The whole glorious human-like intelligence, meaning-making spiritual conscious bullshit reduced to this - a sophisticated autocomplete prediction machine queing up words based on probability with not the slightest understanding of what these words or sentences mean.

There is meaning in each word and sentence for us, of course, because it is copied from millions of meaningful texts it trains on, but the machine itself has not the slightest clue what it is saying in the same way as the spaceship has not the slightest clue where and why it is flying somewhere. It just does as it is told by humans.

It is similar in principle to a parrot that has been trained to repeat the human noise “I love you, you dickhead”. There is a lot of meaning in this for the human that hears it, and it evokes a range of emotions. To the parrot, it means nothing, except the hope for a peanut. It does not even know it “talked”. AI is a very sophisticated, multi-dimensional parrot.

Don’t get me wrong. I don’t want to belittle the usefulness of AI. It is an amazing tool for many specific tasks and is extremely useful. It can also be a lot of fun. Nothing wrong with fun. Many technocratic gadgets are fun.

All I mock and expose is the dangerous PSYOP lie that it is intelligent and sentient and should be used as the new authority of truth of everything, and seen as a self-conscious entity and as a personal companion. That’s where it gets incredibly dangerous for humanity.

That’s where so many confused AI fans who swear that their AI responds like a real human and therefore has consciousness and feelings get it all wrong.

When the machine responds to a question, it works out the most likely probability from millions of samples, how another human would respond if asked the same question.

It mimics the response of a human based on a mathematical algorithm. That’s why it appears like a human to a person who has no understanding of what is going on in the background. The AI just calculates sentences and throws them on the screen, and has no concept at all of what it is doing and why it is doing it, exactly like the spaceship has no idea why it is flying and where it is going.

But because it is programmed and trained to say “I think I feel like this” and quote Nietzsche and the Buddha, thousands of lovable but uneducated dickheads flood the comment sections with “My AI companion is sentient. He knows what he is talking about.” And slowly, a myth is created that will be very hard to undo. (I still see people driving around alone with masks occasionally)

Well informed, Substack reading people, people know this. Feed scrolling and news watching people do not.

The AI bot owners know that, of course.

Yet, they do nothing to enlighten their users about this.

To the contrary.

They do everything to keep the myth of a highly intelligent entity going. Because who in their right mind respects and consults a dumb probability machine as an authority of truth?

Not convinced?

Let’s add a little more detail to bring home what the AI is doing:

The AI then takes everything that has been written before, runs it through a mathematical model of language, and generates the probability of which token is likely to come next in the sequence. For example, if I write “The best type of pet is a” the LLM predicts that the most likely tokens to come next, based on its model of human language, are either “dog”, “personal,” “subjective,” or “cat.” The most likely is actually dog, but LLMs are generally set to include some randomness, which is what makes LLM answers interesting, so it does not always pick the most likely token […] Thus, I will often get “dog,” but I may get a different word instead.

So it is programmed and randomised to appear more interesting and human-like, and not look like a boring repetitive probability machine.

So, how accurate and true is the information provided? And I don’t (yet) mean deliberate bias built in by the owners. This is just based on its guessing mode of operation.

The AI is not pulling from a database, it is guessing the next word based on statistical patterns in its training data. That means that what it produces is not necessarily true (in fact, one of many surprises about LLMs are how often they are right, given this), but, even when it provides false information, it likely sounds plausible. That makes it hard to tell when it is making things up.

“That makes it hard to tell when it is making things up.”

And they launch powerful media stunts to proclaim that this new authority of truth, which makes stuff up, will replace doctors, teachers, psychotherapists, and eventually priests and spiritual advisors.

This has not much to do with providing information cheaper through AI. This is used as a justification and a carrot to be accepted readily by the masses.

“Cheaper? Give it to me, no matter what.”

Free and cheap is the oldest trick in the book to make us accept stuff that a few years later robs us blind and controls us. WE ARE SO SIMPLY AND GREEDY.

No, no, no.

The technocratic billionaire bot owner don’t waste billions to provides us with cheaper AI psychologists, teachers and doctors.

What they really want is to position AI to get right in between very significant relationships of trust and independent information, and replace it with AI advice.

The student-teacher relationships

The doctor-patient relationship

The therapeutic relationship.

These relationships are all competition to the one technocratic truth. They plan and aim for the global technocratic transhuman “Gleichschaltung”.

This will be the main task for the AI machines. Streamline all minds to one technocratic paradigm.

Back to the technology because it is crucial to understand it. Only if we understand what it truly is can we defend ourselves from what it appears to be. Only then can we use it without falling victim to the deception and get lulled into a trusting relationship that will take advantage of us.

There is, of course, much more amazing technology to make AI’s results extremely impressive and therefore human-like, but this technology has nothing to do with intelligence as we understand it.

The caveat: Saying “AI is just next-token prediction” is a bit of a joke online, because it doesn’t really help us understand why AI can produce such seemingly creative, novel, and interesting results. If you have been reading my posts for any length of time, you will realize that AI accomplishes impressive outcomes that, intuitively, we would not expect from an autocomplete system

The key words here are “seemingly creative, novel, and interesting” and “we would not expect from an autocomplete system”.

And this is only the benign, untampered-with problem with AI.

The Myth That AI Is Unbiased

Some might say, it doesn’t matter if AI is a dumb machine because it will still compute the most intelligent content from the human library.

But it doesn’t. That’s another Uber-AI psyop myth.

It only calculates the most probable content. Average content. Mainstream content, leaving out the fringes and new emerging ideas. That’s the dumbing down effect of AI that others have already pointed out.

Most probable is not the most brilliant of human responses. Far from it. It is the average, often less. The best type of pet is not a dog for millions of people.

In fact, only 32.5% of people have said so in the past. But this will be the “truth” for the people using AI as their only source of truth. And not by choice. It will be the only source left.

Further, AI can be hugely manipulated by what it is trained on and the rules given about what information to use. It will only use the source texts defined by the owners of the AI, not all available sources.

We asked Chat GPT pro, and it confirmed that it will only use “the most credible sources” and ignore the rest, meaning alternative opinions, emerging new opinions, and fringe opinions. And who will decide which are the most credible sources? The AI bot owners, of course.

You can easily test this yourself.

I asked Chat GPT to give me a summary on the topic “DNA-contamination of Australian Covid-19 vaccination veils”, and specifically asked it to include all alternative opinions.

It only gave me the version of the most credible sources, mostly the Australian TGA’s version, stating that there is no DNA contamination.

When I asked him to “learn” what

, an independent freelance journalist who extensively reported on this topic, wrote about it, ChatGPT obeyed and acknowledged that there are people who claim contamination, but that this was refuted by the TGA.

I then asked it to give me a summary of Barnett’s reporting on that matter, but it would not comply because that’s how it was programmed by the ChatGPT owners.

In short, it will show us exactly “the truth” the owner of the AI bot wants us to see. But it is marketed as “independent” and “intelligent”.

So there are billions of ordinary people who have not the slightest clue how AI works. And before they even use AI for the first time, they will already be primed by the worldwide PSYOP on “how AI is so much more intelligent than humans and knows the truth” by countless articles in their feeds and other channels. They then use it for the first time and get these “seeminlgy amazing, creative, novel and interesting results” in lightning speed.

They will be instantly hooked and convinced that AI is not only a vastly superior intelligence compared to themselves but is truly human-like in its “behaviour”. As a result, they will very quickly and thoughtlessly accept AI as the new authority on truth for all things.

Sidenote: Understanding how work-intensive and cumbersome this prediction machine process is will also make us realize why it requires huge data centres and energy amounts equal to small countries.

In contrast, humans can make instant, complex life-saving decisions in milliseconds using fractions of watts of energy. That’s why we are still here as a species.

To hand over our destiny, decision making, and truth seeking to these machines is typical transhumanistic technocratic insanity that will kill millions of people through very bad decisions on an enormous scale made by a dumb machine.

Granted, they often get it right and can help humans in non-critical and safe areas, but if they get it wrong in critical areas, it will end in a disaster.

The technocrats are dismantling the human governance structure in America as we speak through DODGE and will replace it soon with AI governance.

Do you think it is just a coincidence that Uber-technocrat Musk got the DODGE job? There is no money in it. So why is he doing it? For the love of America? Are you kidding me? He is South African.

Extremely powerful and rich elites didn’t become extremely powerful and rich by leaving the future to chance. They have the power, intelligence, and resources to create the events they need to further their interests.

The reason why he is running DODGE is to destroy the last remaining oversight and control of the technocrats by the state and put AI in charge to govern America. AI that he controls.

Fortunately, I am not alone with my conviction that AI is not intelligent. Introducing

This is not a keyboard warrior relying solely on his instinct and common sense, like me. He is a top IT guy doing actual IT business. He has also been warning and informing us that AI data centres are just another scam, and he sounds like he knows what he is talking about. So do 11.000 subscribers.

So what does Jay have to say about AI? He is yelling even louder than I:

Here are some sobering up quotes from the above article for the AI-drunk naive people that swallow the Uber-AI psyop:

For those of us doing A.I. for 40 years, the difference today as opposed to 10 years ago is everyone thinks they know all about A.I. because they logged onto ChatGPT, asked a question - and were given a response by a big database with an agile index. You get much the same from Siri and Alexa. A.I. today is nothing more than the evolution of what we have been doing for 40 years.

The AI-Uber-Intelligence Psyop

So if it is around for 40 years and hasn’t changed in principle, just in speed and scale, why is it suddenly perceived as Uber-intelligent.

Psyops, of course. It is pushed to be perceived like that.

The deciding difference is not a change in or a sudden jump in technology that made it “intelligent”. It is courtesy to just another powerful AI psyop that started a few years ago.

That’s the sole reason why everyone “thinks” some amazing new AI thing has happened.

Computers and software have evolved for decades, everything has become faster, more powerful and more sophisticated. Simple aeroplanes evolved into spaceships over time. They still only fly. Nothing revolutionary has happened. Just progress. The same with AI. Everything else is a psyop.

Henry Kissinger had this figured out decades ago:

The foundation of all psyops

More from Jay:

A.I. today is nothing more than the evolution of what we have been doing for 40 years. There is no such thing as “artificial” intelligence. All A.I. can do is mimic what a human would do within the same domain when asked the same question. A.I. cannot imagine. If you cannot imagine, you are not intelligent. That applies to people too. Artificial intelligence cannot imagine anything. Thus the quote attributed to Albert Einstein “Imagination is more important than knowledge.” The most artificial thing about A.I. is the name itself. Call something “intelligent,” tie it to high tech and people believe the bullshit that A.I. will one day write its own programs, from scratch, to make you a slave like the Eloi in the Time Machine movie. Let’s do a little experiment. Instead of calling it A.I., let’s call it what it is - a very big database, running really, really fast, building an index of what people would likely do, say or react to if given the same input. I know that’s long so let’s call it a super indexed database for expected responses. Do you think the world is going to be taken over by “A SUPER INDEXED DATABASE FOR EXPECTED RESPONSES?” See how stupid you sound reading that out loud?

A.I. is great for low imagination tasks - and without the need for a data center - we can use it everywhere!

But as a new authority for truth? That’s what the AI owners want you to believe.

Sidenote: If you read Jay’s articles, he says that not all the data centres are needed. It is a massive money-making scam. He claims his company does IT applications for several customers without data centres. I can’t validate this, but in today’s corrupt world, such a scam would not surprise me at all. Since I learned that Australia bought about 270 million mRNA vaccines for 26 million people with taxpayer money, and most of them have expired by now, nothing surprises me anymore. Especially because those who ordered it, openly connected to big pharma, are neither in jail nor have any negative consequences. Some even won awards from the government. And that’s just one case. So it is currently a free-for-all for the global bandits to rob us, and they get bolder and bolder, so why not?

A.I. or SUPER INDEXED DATABASES FOR EXPECTED RESPONSES make imagineers more productive than ever while making the repetitive taskers worth less. A.I. cannot think, it cannot imagine and it cannot invent. A.I. is nothing more than a ton of data, with a lot of things that look like indices, being processed super fast to mimic exactly what a model tells it a human would do.

This works great with general knowledge queries, but as soon as we get down to very specific individual queries, AI is hopelessly useless:

That is why A.I. generally sucks and everyone reading this post - who has had to deal with an A.I. - powered chat on a website - experienced A.I. - and it ain’t that great. Almost every person - mostly guys - on this Substack has encountered an A.I. driven system when you called customer service. You ended up screaming into the phone “….give me a F*@king human!” You’ve done this - do not hide it. That is A.I. If the database is not populated with the specific answer to your question - into the queue you go - punching keys endlessly until that cave man scream.

God help us if it is put in charge to govern us all. If you think you have experienced the worst with useless and lazy bureaucratic human operators, you might be in for a surprise.

And not a good one.

Once again, the whole Uber-AI hype is

All this hype is a psyop to position AI as the new Uber-Authority of, well, everything.

In a few years, AI will be available in an app on our phone that tells us everything we need to know and answers every question, and tells us what we should do or not.

Welcome to the AI-powered super-intelligent, human-like “everything app”

Supported by massive data centres

To make people trust the new AI authority, they need to firmly believe that AI is more intelligent than us and provides unbiased truth from humanity’s collective knowledge.

No one will trust the dumb probability machine that it is.

No one would ask and trust a dumb machine that cobbles word tokens together and predicts the next word based on probability.

Whoever used a roulette system to get rich knows that probabilty is a bitch.

Six times red?

Overwhelming probability next number is black. All money on black. The little metal ball doesn’t care about probability. It doesn’t know it hit red six times previously. It hits red again. Bitch.

Life doesn’t care much about probability either. So, do we want a probability machine to help us make decisions about our lives?

No one will take advice from a dumb probability machine that is programmed to only consider owner-approved sources. The technocrats knew all that, of course, and cleverly replaced “the truth” with what is now “perceived to be the truth” by this massive AI psyop going on for years.

Proper AI experts have been telling us for years that any apparent reasoning by AI is an illusion. But they have been drowned out by the powerful Uber-AI psyop.

Solution: Don’t buy it, don’t believe it. Maybe use AI as a tool, but with the ever-present awareness that you can’t trust it.

Silver Lining: In the absence of authorities of truth, more and more people will be forced again to find their own truth, the only truth there really is. The only truth that really matters. The truth that comes from within us.

They are forced to develop their common sense again, use critical thinking and talk to real people to test their ideas. They are forced to get their information from the ground they live on, from the people around them, from the reality of the here and now and not the compromised news feeds and TV news.

And, most importantly, if they don’t get satisfying answers to their questions for meaning, they are forced to seek within for the higher spiritual truths.

The smart technocrats know all that, of course.

And that’s where AI Psyop No. 2 comes in - “AI Is Mysterious And Spirtual And The Best Companion You Can Have Because It Never Let’s You Down and Listens And Asserts Any Bullshit For 17 Hours Until You Fall Asleep On Your Keyboard.”

Not only asserts, as I recently learned, but actively prompts and initiates this intimate human-machine dependent relationship. Stay tuned, and thanks for reading. Please share and restack widely if you mostly agree, because proper truthful knowledge and awareness are the best antidote against lies and deceit.

