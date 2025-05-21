Be your own doctor

Discussion about this post

Crixcyon
2d

Excellent. I concur. ..."If they succeed, billions around the world will accept AI as their new authority on all knowledge and even spiritually, and they will have gained access and total control over the minds of these people."...that is to say A/i will become the new master.

I see two very disturbing current events: First, Trump has forcefully secured the engagement of other countries and several large corporations to warp-speed the build out of A/i in the US...maybe to the tune of investing $5-10 trillion.

Secondly, congress is trying to pass Trump's great big pile of crap law and buried in that morass is the mandate that no states shall be allowed to interfere with the build out of A/i for the next 10 years. This is perhaps unconstitutional, but Trump couldn't care less nor could the leftists and retardicans in congress.

This could lead to complete control of the citizen when meshed with digital IDs, medical info and other various forms of individual living habits. It will become a digital prison. The ONLY purpose of A/i is to destroy humanity. It will be your master demanding you get all the required mRNA poisons and if you refuse, it will shut off your banking, credit, ability to buy food and get medical attention. In either scenario, you will be murdered for the greater good...of A/i and the globalist masters.

Connect the dots. This is a game of hangman in real time. It's the long term playbook of the depopulators who now have A/i to conquer humans.

2d

For once, I agree 100%!

Not only that, but I think in this case that your rants are 100% justified.

What seriously alarmed me in the last couple of weeks was hearing one supposedly enlightened spiritual channel on YT predicting just what you have said - that AI will soon develop to connect with us spiritually.

WTF?!!!

Bill Gates and Elon Musk telling us that we should be spiritually and intellectually guided by AI bots is one thing... but surely YT still hosts a wide range of independent views?

(Ok, now that I write this it is obvious I am being naive... but this person came across as one of those well-meaning and mostly harmless, slightly self-deluded but genuine, spiritual wannabe "leaders"...)

I've given up worrying about all those people who still believe that if the government says it, or they hear it on the news, something is true. Those people will undoubtedly transfer their allegiance to AI, and there is nothing I can do about it. (I have 3 brothers like that, all highly intelligent engineers, one of them spent his career working on AI and missile guidance systems, etc, for DOD. And he believes AI is, or will soon become, sentient...)

But looking to AI for spiritual authority - that is worrisome indeed.

(But is it really so different from all those people who blindly trusted what the Church told them, for hundreds of years? Or their Iman, or whoever?)

Even so, to return to that level of spiritual coercion would truly be to return to the dark age...

