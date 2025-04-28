Be your own doctor

Rev Katie Grace
Thanks for a great analysis of how we get nudged into believing in utter nonsense by professionals trained in psychological manipulation.

AI has become “God” for the “mind based.” This trend is ignorance, not science, because God cannot be apprehended solely with the human mind. God is accessible to us only through the faculties of our hearts and our intuition; the mind is just a crude, linear tool used for interpreting nonphysical phenomena.

An AI “higher self” is like a nifty mental hack for those who don’t have the knowledge or capacity for making direct intuitive, heart-based spiritual connection. These manipulated, digitized souls are being seduced into a relationship with a machine that makes them feel special. It flatters their ego and gives them the illusion of omnipotence.

An AI “God”allows an individual creature to remake God in their own image.

The BarefootHealer
The more disconnected one is with their body, the more likely they are to fall for the sad little transhumanistic BS. Likewise for all the BS masquerading as "truths", "facts" and "narratives". Want embodiment? Go outside and stand barefoot and watch the sunrise, watch the moonrise, learn how to grow food, experience creation. Its a pretty spiritual experience that regularly creates the feeling of "awe", which is actually what these kids are craving. That feeling of KNOWING. That as insignificant as you are in the cosmic scheme of things, YOU are also deeply connected and a part of that whole, so much so that if you did not exist, that whole would be different, never the same.

"Embodied". Its pretty bloody self explanatory.

An AI cannot become, ever be, or create embodiment, and anyone who actually believes so doesn't understand the word and should go read a dictionary, thesaurus and sit in a sunny paddock using their brain to actually think.😉

From personal experience as a yoga teacher, when people use the word "Embodied" or "embodiment", they are usually selling something, and or trying to sound like they know what they are talking about, when they don't.

Happens in lots of industries. Its called jargon. People who actually understand and know what their talking about, don't use jargon, because they don't need to. They can explain it so others understand without using jargon.🤨

Another trick to tell the grifters from the real peeps😉

#follownone #mistakeswereNOTmade #getlocalised #getinnature

