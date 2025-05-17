For some, this can be a scary and serious topic, so I invited a guest writer to write the Intro to make for a light and entertaining start.

Introduction

by Ranting Grumpy Old Man

For most of my life, I thought dominant topics in the political, social, and cultural spheres simply happen and are influenced by many different factors. To then mysteriously manifest out of thin air, shaped by another mysterious phenomenon called “Zeitgeist”. Things like that:

No single mind or PSYOP can come up with a fashion colour and a haircut like this. At least no sane one. Mysteriously, it still works. No fashion can ever destroy a beautiful body. Or can it?

And I think many new trends still do happen spontaneously, for no apparent reason. Even “bad” manifestations. Hence the saying, “Shit happens.” Everywhere. In politics. In culture. In fashion.

But then this shit happened.

It not only happened, it was pushed and glorified.

And this shit happened:

But mostly this shit happened:

Initially I thought, “What a fucked-up Zeitgeist” until I realized that all this looks way too organised and in lockstep around the world to blame poor old “Zeitgeist” for it. “Zeitgeist” has an uncontrollable mind of its own.

This looked very controlled.

I realised, someone with a lot of power is fucking with our “Zeitgeist”, Never before has “Zeitgeist” looked like this simultaneously around the world:

And our cherished and elected leaders never looked like that:

Or like him:

Daniel “Dictator” Andrews - Australia’s Lockdown King

I hope I got you softened up and hooked by now to eat a little bit of dry, unbuttered “Zwieback” about how PSYOPS work.

Ok, maybe not too motivating. Let’s try again:

I realised that no fucking “Zeitgeist” can ever explain how frickin’ mad people turned during Covid. Or how billions expected the world to die next February because of the……

“……CLIMATE CRISIS!!!!!!!!!!!!”

And no Zeitgeist can just pop out something mad like this:

PSYOPS are real. PSYOPS work. PSYOPS are more and more common. And PSYOPS are getting smarter and smarter.

And because they are unleashed against the whole population, the whole population has to very quickly get their heads out of their collective arses, stop scrolling their feeds for hours and engage the three brain cells they have left and get on top of this because otherwise ……..otherwise we are truly fucked.

And not in a good and pleasurable way.

We are fucked in a soft-totalitarian way even Huxely and Orwell didn’t see coming.

Yes, this requires some personal reading and thinking, and no, your AI bot can’t do that for you.

Reading? What does that even mean?

The act or practice of rendering aloud written or printed matter.

That’s right.

Unfortunately, I don’t live in Hollywood and haven't evolved into an amazing filmmaker to bring this topic across.

So here is my little written contribution to save humanity from some anal-retentive transhumanist technocratic psychopaths with a God complex.

Eat your fucking Zwieback, people!!!!

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Thank you, Ranting Grumpy Old Man.

I feel you.

Carl The Curious, here.

Hobby: Bullshit Detector.

Weapon: Common Sense and Critical Thinking.

Gadget:

What Are PSYOPS And How Are They Successfully Executed

Psychological operations (PSYOP) are operations to convey selected information and indicators to audiences to influence their motives and objective reasoning, and ultimately the behavior of governments, organizations, groups, and large foreign powers. Wikipedia

This definition is incomplete and a psyop itself. Can you see why?

Hint: What important fact is left out?

It makes it sound as if PSYOPS are only used against and influence “governments, organisations, groups and large foreign powers.” In many other definitions, it is only mentioned in connection with the military against war enemies. And during Covid, the military’s PSYOP units were indeed used in the UK (proven) and many other countries (suspected). But not against foreign powers or hostile organisations.

It was used against the whole population to nudge it to conform to many mad and mostly unscientific rules set by the governments.

The most effective and smartest PSYOPS are those that piggyback on something real, but in a way that it profits the perpetrators.

The global warming PSYOP is a perfect example of this.

Global warming in itself is not the PSYOP, it is very likely real or, at least, could be real. Common sense tells us that nothing ever stays the same and fluctuates, so do global temperatures. Always have, always will.

So, how did we get from some scientists noticing an increase in average temperature in built-up areas (because that’s where most of the weather stations are) to “it is all our fault because of our carbon footprint and the weather will spin out of irreversible control if we don’t act NOW with high-tech super-expensive crazy projects that only the billionaire elites can provide?”

The global warming PSYOP got implemented and so far moved trillions of taxpayer dollars to the Elites, prepare society for carbon footprint apps to control us, and brainwashed a whole generation into believing that all of humaity is guilty of destroying the planet and shouldn’t have children and just sit very still at home without farting or breathing, eating insect protein and getting depressed and miserable.

Step 1 - Scientists get some data

Either real scientists did real, unbiased and correct work and noticed the average global temperatures started to rise. Or real scientists did unbiased work and didn’t realise that almost all weather stations are in built-up areas, which got hotter because - duh - concrete stores heat energy and falsely claimed “the globe” is getting warmer. But it doesn’t matter which one is true.

Step 2 - Different scientists spin theories from the data, using hundreds of variables and “computer modelling” and different theories of what might happen if this trend continues. Some theories, based on some selected evidence, say this will be very bad for humanity, and the climate will collapse dramatically and irreversibly and cause all sorts of catastrophes. Other theories, based on other selected evidence, say: “Don’t worry. The global temperatures have always fluctuated; it was much colder (ice age) and much hotter (the area of Boston under 20m of seawater) in the past. It’s fine, and it will be slow, and we will adapt. Nothing will collapse, and everything will reverse again.

Step 3 - The human factor

The doomsday scientists then said, but there were no humans in the past. It’s us. A new factor. Our carbon footprint is the cause.

The cool-it scientists said, carbon has only a minor influence on the whole, how else could it have been so much hotter in the past - we weren’t there but it still did. This was going on for a little while until some of the smart billionaires who are very good at creating “opportunities” to make a lot of money realised another one. Most money can be made when many people panic, like in wars and end-of-the-world scenarios. Scared people don’t think straight.

Step 4 - Supporting the narrative that induces fear

This was easy, as all the billionaire “opportunists” needed to do was eliminate anything that would not support the panic-inducing theory. Through their vast networks of NGO’s they had already infiltrated the most important universities and scientific media as well as the mainstream media. The “global warming fear” theory was blasted on all media channels, supported by one-sided scientific “proof” and modelling, while the cool-it theory didn’t get any further airtime and funding. The most persistent cool-it scientists were ostracised, smeared, fired and silenced, pretty much as the anti-COVID scientists and doctors were a few years later.

Step 5 - The political landscape is adjusted accordingly

While the population was brainwashed towards the panic, the suitable politicians and parties in all major countries were also manipulated towards the “climate panic” and promptly came into power to announce and implement grandiose taxpayer-funded “climate saving programs” - not simple stupid things like planting a billion trees , rubbished by Bill Gates - but highly technological and extremly expensive programs only a few billionaires could provide.

Further, “useful idiots” and influencers like Greta Thunberg were used and even shipped to the UN to deliver Oscar deserving performances for best PSYOP speech ever to stir up the panic. Interestingly, the billionaires invested in these technological start-ups to save the climate before most people had even heard that there is a climate problem, almost as if they saw it coming. Similar to Bill Gates investing in German BioNTech long before they produced the so-called Pfizer mRNA vaccine. Did I mention “creating” opportunities’?

Step 6 - One opportunity creates more opportunities

Billions were spent on the Sub-PSYOP to “replace dirty energy with green energy” by building huge solar and wind farms, paid by taxpayers and power users. I doubt this extra power will ever replace “dirty power”. It is needed to fuel the data centres of the next massive PSYOP - Artificial Intelligence.

How ironic.

We currently finance our own surveillance tools.

Or carbon capture. I wouldn’t be surprised if they find a way to sell that carbon they capture from water and the air back to us one day, because - 3rd grade biology class - plants need carbon to grow. Humans need oxygen coming from plants. So carbon is kind of a big deal and could be a very valuable comodity one day, after is is sucked out of the atmosphere and stored and owed by the elites.

I know, a wild fantasy.

But if anyone in the seventies would have suggested that one day most tap water in the world is made undrinkable by councils “protecting” you from bugs by poisening it with chlorine and that people will buy water in bottles for $5 a litre, everyone would have luaghed you out of the room and called you a conspircy theorists.

Greedy billionaires are just really good in turning everyhing into sellable comodities. Why not carbon? Nothing to lose because most countries fund it with our taxes:

Than you Angus for giving my money to Santos Limited, one of the six companies funded. They really need it. They only made 1.2 Billion profit in 2024. Why not giving them a few millions to capture and store carbon?

All this works beautifully for the elites:

Most people got wise to this, but many think: “Well, that was Covid. We were stupid. We fell for that PSYOP. But that’s over. A one-off. It won’t happen again.

Well, it did happen again, in 2024. It happened three times more than in 2023.

There is not much we can do about the government handing over our taxes to the billionaires, except understand and change our attitude. An understanding of how rigged the system is and retreating from it, not supporting it and stopping being compliant in small things in our community. Focus on our spirituality and the people that matter, and prepare for more to come. But knowledge is power, and awareness is a game changer. That’s why I still write. I still believe in it.

At this stage, I do not think we can actively topple this system. It has gone too far. We have lost. The corruption of all democratic institutions is too deep. This can’t be reformed.

But there is no depression or personal surrender in this. We only lost on the cultural, materialistic and political front.

Life is still beautiful and goes on, and we can focus on that.

Such a corrupt system will collapse all by itself. As the heavily centralized and corrupt communist states all collapsed and went bancrupt. People just need to get it and stop participating in it, boycott the colossal theft and plunder, sabotage it wherever they see it. Stop voting for your own oppressors and abusers that give your money away to billionaires to “capture carbon”.

That’s actually a thing you would have been laugher out of the room less than 20 years ago.

And the elites will turn against each other.

We just need to stop participating and caring about this system as much as we can - and have a good life based on awareness and love.

Material hardship, if it happens, is not the end of the world if the spiritual foundation is solid. Soft-totalitarian control will not bother or frighten us if we have nothing to hide. Only our egos have stuff to hide. Detaching more and more from materialistic thinking and ego-identity and living our higher selves will get us through this and will greatly contribute to ending it.

In short, a more intelligent, fact-based life based in the here-and-now with meaningful love and awareness-based connection with real people will be the silver lining of all this. It is either that, or we are toast.

And they know that our common sense, our God-given inherent amazing awareness - our spiritual roots - are the biggest threat to their artificial transhuman totalitarian empire that they are trying to build right under our nose.

And they will bombard us with even more sophisticated and outright deceptive evil PSYOPS. They are doing it right now.

But we need to not get pulled into and get attached to new PSYOPS. To understand the new ones, it is helpful to remind ourselves of some of the old ones.

The Old Psyops

We all remember the COVID psyop and how successful it was. From January 2020 to March 2020, I totally believed all the panic bullshit and fake news from China with people dropping dead in the streets. Why wouldn’t I? Little did I know how wicked the elites had become.

Around April 2020, the first small doubt tortured me after I talked with real infected people about what was going on in a real, vastly infected community. Infected people, even very old people, didn’t drop dead. Many had no symptoms at all. Of course, most weren’t really infected. They had a positive, fake, ramped-up test. Those who got sick and were all diagnosed with COVID-19. Mysteriously, all other infectious respiratory infections disappeared that year.

Shortly after, the “mask protects you from the virus” psyop started.

Very soon, it was clear to any rational thinking person spending an hour of proper research that these masks were not a medical intervention (masks and lockdowns were specifically excluded in official pre-2020 pandemic preparedness planning around the world) but a totalitarian psyop enforcing submission, and, once again, I was pretty much alone with that conviction at the time.

To dispel the next “pandemic of the unvaccinated psyop,” I needed to put NSW Health's daily press release numbers into a spreadsheet for six weeks to get unmistakable proof that this was another lie, another nudge manipulation, another psyop. For a few days, I showed my “proof” to close people, trying to convince them, but no one was interested. Everyone thought I was a conspiracy theorist.

Then the “You-are-not-a-horse-Ivermectin-Psyop.”

The “Covid comes from bats psyop”

I lost count of all of them, but the next major one was “the safe and effective mRna Covid vaccine psyop.”

I almost fell for it again. I had a vax appointment booked. The first vaccination in 50 years or so for me. I googled them and found only reassuring “research” that these mRNA vaccines are “safe and effective.” I can’t remember what exactly made me pull out of my vax appointment, but I eventually recognised that psyop too.

I learned how effectively psyops and state-of-the-art nudging techniques eradicate rational thinking for most people, even very intelligent and level-headed people.

All the lies above are now debunked and common knowledge, but for the most stupid and compliant ones. No one ever came back to me and apologised for ostracising and belittling me, or admitted how stupid they were.

The Trump/Musk psyop that harnessed and herded together all those dissidents who got extremely pissed-off by all those previous psyops was a master psyop; we have to give them that. That the “Trump and Musk will save us from the bad technocratic globalists psyop” worked, blew my mind.

That was stupidity squared.

It is still ongoing, of course, and millions of people still bury any common sense and basic knowledge about the true nature of powerful people, especially “elite” people, ten meters below the ground because they simply don’t have the balls to stare the evil reality in the eyes.

I don’t want to sound arrogant, but I am used to being slightly ahead of the curve when it comes to psyops. (And I happily acknowledge that many people are ahead of me in some areas.)

I outed the hypocrisy of Dr. Robert Malone in May 2023 and got seven likes and a lot of silent treatment and unsubscribes. When I did the same 1 1/2 years later, in November 2025, I got 503 Likes, 110 Restacks and hundreds of new subscribers.

For once, I wasn’t ahead of the curve and just wrote about what everyone finally sensed and was ready to face. That seems to be the recipe for success on Substack. Write only about what people are ready to hear and want to hear.

Canary In The Coal Mine

Too much totalitarian truth is frickin scary and not many can handle it. You get called black-pilled, alarmist, or a paranoid conspiracy theorist.

Unfortunately, writing what pleases people often bores me, and I clearly have “a canary in a coal mine syndrome.” Somehow, I can think like the really bad guys while being a good guy. And I would rather see what is coming, no matter how dark, than be surprised by it.

This doesn’t mean my worst-case scenarios will materialise.

To the contrary.

It is the canary that saves the coal miners., giving his life in the process. I hope I don’t end like one. By bringing awareness to the dark and hidden possible psyops, they can be prevented if enough people catch up fast enough.

We all need to detect psyops happening right now.

Fortunately, we are not alone. There are many great writers out there working on this.

Dissident Substack writers can be divided in two groups.

Those who see the big picture, the forest, the PSYOPS happening right now, and those who get destracted by short-lived political theatre, the trees and fall for the PSYOPS. Those who are ahead of the curve and bleed subscribers and those who write what people want to hear and pick-up those subscribers and the money that comes with it.

There is

,

,

and a few dozens of others that write about the big picture, the PSYOPS happening right now and there is

,

,

,

and hundreds of others that still work within this system, write about politics and the daily bullshit that Trump utters without seeing the big picture and how a evil new technocratic empire is built right under our nose. They all take Trump seriously and have no idea that this is exactly the reason why we was chosen - to put on a mighty show of highly emotive words and scary threats to distract everyone without really doing anything. And it works beautifully.

I respect most of them. They are good people that mean well. But they do not see and focus on the only thing that matters: The transhuman technocratic take-over of the world. And they can only do it with the backing of the elite bankers, of course. After all, they own everything and everybody.

I know, most people will think I am a hopeless, deluded conspiracy theorist, but I do not care.

Covid taught me to trust my common sense, my deep knowledge of the human ego, and my instincts. My spiritual connection gives me the strength to not shy away from evil when I see it.

I know this sounds extreme for many, but that’s just what I am compelled to do. I lost most of my fears on most days.

My assessments are not based on paranoia, been there, done that, but on clear and calm awareness. I don’t fool myself that I can influence much of what is coming. I am a tiny speck. I do what I must do, and the rest is not up to me. But I do trust in the harmonising divine wisdom of the universe to balance it all out again.

So, what are the current PSYOPS happening right now?

A not-yet-known new PSYOP always looks like a crazy conspiracy theory to others who can’t see it yet. For many, it is not even imaginable.

Most people don’t realise that great intelligence and creativity are neutral qualities and not bound to inner morality.

An extremely evil person can also be very intelligent and creative. And deceptive enough to appear as “normal” or even “good”. Deception is a real thing and pyschopaths use it a lot.

Many psychopathic serial killers show immense intelligence, creativity and deception - that’s how they get their victims, and that’s why they are rarely caught. But their resources are very limited compared to some of the most powerful men and women in the world.

This doesn’t mean all wealthy and powerful men and women are like that, but our now ruthless and uncontrolled capitalistic and political systems will hugely favour the psychopaths, and they will be significantly overrepresented.

And those few rising to the absolute top of an uncontrolled bunch of psychopaths will be truly exceptional, ruthless, intelligent, deceptive and creative.

Anyone thinking that men like Trump, Musk, Soros or Gates - just to name the most prominent and visible ones - have the best interest of ordinary people or a nation at heart is the biggest fool that ever lived. I never dived deeply into the Rothschields and Rockfellers, but the little I saw convinced me these people are even worse. People and nations are assets for them they play with to get more wealth, control and power.

And yet, all their power and wealth crumble to dust when they face death and that drives them insane and makes them even more lethal and dangerous.

Make no mistake - these people, despite their wealth and power, or more accurately, because of it, suffer so much more internally than any ordinary humble man or woman. Because they sold their soul to greed and power, to material values and will never experience the ecstasy, happiness and love a simple, good, pure heart can feel.

We don’t need to envy or hate them at all. We should pity them and pray for their release from the dark forces.

Deep inside, they will feel deeply jealous and rageful towards simple, ordinary, natural people with a healthy, good heart who are happy for no good reason because all their wealth and power couldn’t erase their inner suffering. And that jealousy makes them so dangerous. Like some psychopath, they could opt to take many people with them into their misery and death. Like the divorced psychopath who goes back and kills his ex and his kids before he shoots himself. Just much, much bigger.

How big?

I quoted this before, but it still blows my mind how much power and resources are now concentrated in the hands of a very few:

Consider this: Elon Musk alone controls enough wealth to simultaneously fund eight Manhattan Projects, maintain a private army of 100,000 elite mercenaries for a decade, or fund the entire United Nations for 14 years. But this isn't about money – it's about power. The tech elite already have more wealth than they could spend in multiple lifetimes. What they're pursuing is something far more ambitious: total control over society's future development.

This is from

and his article

Erik is another one of these writers that doesn’t get distracted by meaningless political theatre and is not afraid to think big and evil.

This is a lot of resources in one hand. And if these are psychopathic evil hands God help us all. Only time will tell, of course, and because some psychopaths are so wickedly deceptive and intelligent, it is very difficult to judge them. But we must never judge them by their words, only their actions will give them away.

Look at Gates, for example. Judged by his words he is a philanthropist that donate large amounts of money to do good for people. Many people think, supported by frequent planted media reports, that Bill is giving away all his wealth and transfered it into the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The reality is this:

For much of the period between 1997 and 2008, Bill was the richest person in the world uninterrupted. He traded spots with Carlos Slim for a few years before regaining the crown uninterrupted again until July 2017, when he was overtaken by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. In the last decade, Bill has consistently been one of the five richest people on the planet. Source

And the Gates trust portfolio value looks like this:

So much about giving away all his money for “good causes”. Did I mention deceptiviness as one of the main traits of psychopaths?

The Foundation “funded” hundreds of projects with billion of dollars in many NGO’s and universities, of course. That’s how you own places you need later to give your PSYOPS official “research” and “credibiltiy”.

These are the “actions” of Bill Gates. Not the press releases.

And what are the actions of Musk?

Getting insanely rich in record time. If this graph is correct he added 100 Billion Dollars in half a year.

He is doing a lot of transhuman technocratic stuff and he owns an AI bot.

We don’t fully know yet if he is just an ordinary greedy elitist or an extremly psychopathic one but, including his influence in politics, he could do extremly bad stuff if he wanted.

People who read that far are very likely intersted in PSYOPS and many might see many of the current ones. Please share them in the comments.

By far the most dangerous current one I am aware of, is “Artificial Intelligence”. Not the tool itself. Not the very fast, very impressive dumb probability machine that mimics humans in such an eerie way.

Like I said, every great PSYOP rides on something real and uses it. AI itself is not the PSYOP. Tools are neutral.

Take pagers, for example. For decades they saved many lives by reaching doctors and calling them in quickly in an emergency. And then the Zionist terrorists turned them into a horrible bomb, blowing away genitals and limbs from young soldiers and civilians.

A PSYOPS main purpose is to make the population belief something that is not true and exploit that ruthlessly. With AI, there are actually two PSYOPS.

The first one is going on for years: It is making people belief that AI is “intelligent” when it is not and that it is more intelligent than humans. More on this soon.

The second one, launched not too long ago and in full operation now is to make the populations belief that AI is sentient, consciouss, spiritual, and our best friend that can understand meaning.

The End Goal: After the trust into the tradional “truth” authorities of the state, science and the mainstream media have been demolished during the past five years, this truth authority vaccuum is no filled with the new false techocratic “truth” authority of AI.

Every empire needs full authority on truth and spirituality. They need to control this because free-ranging spirtual people are the most dangerous people for any totalitarian empire. That’s why religions were invented. They control spirituality.

Spiritual people are fearless and know their own truth. They can’t be maniulated very well. Look what Jesus and the early Christians did to Judaism and the Roman Empire.

If these two Psyops succeed our societies won’t be toast, they will be burned toast, to put it very mildly.

Much more on this soon. It will blow your mind how they already use ChatGPT to do exactly that. In fact, they were too succesful and too quick and had to roll back the latest version.

. Just a little teaser. Stay tuned.

And I want to hear of all other PSYOPs going off at the moment all around us please.