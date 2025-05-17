Be your own doctor

Rachel
3d

I wouldn't write Trump off completely.

The way I see it- as you alluded to midway through- there are different types of members of the ruling elite. The one most ripe for exploitation is the divide between the wealthy that make their money off of us being poor (bankers, financiers, possibly monopoly owners too) versus the wealthy that make their money off of us having money to spend.

This is a very big distinction.

I'm disappointed in Trump, no doubt. But I sense a major difference between him and Biden- Trump is of the group of elite that need others to have money in order for them to make money.

The small hope I have in Trump is that he wants to be loved and remembered as great. He already has the wealth. But he wants the accolades. And this desire of his makes his behavior so unpredictable. And that might be our wedge.

Someday the industrial elite who make money from commoners who have money will seek the commoners as their allies to defeat finance capital. Otherwise the industrial elite starve too.

Just my thoughts. Musk is annoying but I would categorize him with Trump as more of an industrial ruling elite than a financial one.

jack rosevear
1d

Um. You seem to have regressed in your understanding of the world by about 3 years. You really lined up for a jab? Everything you state above has been established for YEARS. Whats going on?

You seemed so smart. Worried this sub has been taken over.

