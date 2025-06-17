I had an interesting and productive few months.

For the third time in five years, I have that fear that I see dangerous PSYOPS hardly anyone else sees.

Or they see it but not the full scale of it, see it but shrug their shoulders in defeat, see it but distract themselves with the daily news cycle instead.

The evergreen vaccine-harm stories, the artificially prolonged GAZA decoy, the Trump-Musk circus, annoying, infuriating Israel and the latest distraction of the Iran war.

So, when I scroll through the many articles I have subscribed to, it is extremely rare I open or read one these days, as they all feel like deckchairs on the Titanic.

Meaningless distractions.

And I have long given up scrolling through Notes.

The real and by far biggest threat, in my opinion, is and always has been the Jewish banker-backed transhuman technocratic takeover of the world.

Covid is part of that.

Climate panic is part of that.

Trump is part of that.

The Iran war is part of that.

But they are just the symptoms, the expressions of the transhuman power push. Not the cause.

However noble, if you fight the symptoms of the GAZA genocide or the mRNA vaccines, you will wear out and won’t achieve much at all, even in the unlikely event you actually make a difference or even win.

Because, immediately, other, similar symptoms pop up. That’s why war follows war follows war. All symptoms of the technocratic disease. Symptoms of the power-greed paradigm.

That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t talk, write and protest against these atrocities.

It is our human duty to do so. We should absolutely bring attention to them and try to save lives.

But we should do this by always remembering and pointing out that these are symptoms of something bigger and should not get lost in them in an emotional trance, because it will sap all our energy and direct them away from exposing the deeper causes.

That’s how I see it, and that informs most topics I write about.

Of course, mRNA vaccines need to disappear. But they won’t unless the technocrats get reigned in and controlled again. That’s why Kennedy gets nowhere.

.I wish more authors and readers would realize that and refocus on what really matters.

Unlike Mattias Desmet, I think that the conspiracy of the elites exists on a scale never seen before, enabled by an extreme concentration of power and wealth in the hands of mighty bankers and the technocrats they rule.

They have access to the most powerful propaganda and nudging technologies the world has ever seen.

However, I also agree with Desmet that it needs a certain condition in the population for the PSYOP conspiracies to work. The conditions of intense confusion, fear and mostly, isolation.

While these conditions, as Desmet points out, were gradually created through the materialistic-rational paradigm over the past century, lately, very targeted and sophisticated PSYOPS, created through technocratic conspiracy, deliberately amplified those conditions and therefore ripened the population.

People stumble from fear trance to fear trance.

It’s another deja vu.

People refuse to look at the biggest obvious threat in front of their eyes because it is simply too mind-boggling that something so big could deliberately be imposed on us without any meaningful resistance from the traditional authorities we trusted all our lives.

Or the people.

But most people are still shell-shocked and paralyzed by the Covid thing.

Everyone senses something, but nobody wants to look the monster in the eye and either plays along or suffers in silence.

Pretty much how it was when the Covid PSYOP was launched.

Then the 2nd PSYOP, the hope PSYOP, the capture of the American dissidents PSYOP, the Trump-Musk will save us PSYOP - and, while the final verdict is still pending, I don’t have the sense that Trump has restored the trust in the traditional safeguards of the people -state, media, and independent science - at all.

Ot that he restored a free Internet, the most important condition for a free society these days. Nobody even talks about undoing all the ongoing censorship, shadow-banning and tight control of the Internet through the technocrats.

People forget that it was mostly the Internet that stopped the COVID-19 PSYOP from turning the world into a brainwashed, totalitarian madhouse in the first place.

Trump doesn’t do anything to reverse the theft of the Internet.

While he makes some Americans feel a little better about the power of America and their constitutional rights, the technocrats and globalists are still mostly in charge. And Israel and the Jews are in charge more than ever.

While a lot is written about AI these days, almost everyone is missing the biggest threat of AI, in my opinion.

All the focus with AI is on

Surveillance threat Job loss Loss of control of AI

While all these threats are real and serious, they fade in comparison to what I think is the real danger of AI: To establish a new unchallenged authority on all knowledge and exclusive access to the minds of almost all people who will consult AI.

These people not only will turn to their AI bots for (biased and censored) knowledge but increasingly use them as a psychotherapeutic tool and spiritual guide.

The ultimate mind control.

As I explained in great detail in several long AI articles recently, there is a deliberate attempt to construct a global perception and myth that AI is more intelligent and sentient, or possibly sentient.

This work is mostly funded by the new transhuman philosophy of Effective Altruism, heavily promoted and funded by Elon Musk and a few more technocrats.

It is distributed to the masses by useful idiots or captured mega-influencers like Tucker Carlson, Sam Harris and Joe Rogan.

This is the real threat, not surveillance or loss of control

I haven’t fully researched the “loss of control narrative” (See the AI-2027 project promoted by Sam Harris atm), but I am very suspicious about it.

This could be another PSYOP to prepare AI as a scapegoat for the technocratic owners in case they want to use AI for depopulation purposes in the sense “sorry, we didn’t want this - AI just went rogue.”

While the technology is extremely complex and there is no way one human or even a group of humans could possibly understand or control it all, this is nothing new for big technological networks and applications.

No human or group of humans understands or fully controls the Internet, the power grid, air traffic controls, and many other automated systems.

But there is always a power switch that humans can turn off.

Yes, shutting things down interrupts, but it is not catastrophic.

That’s how we deal with very complex nuclear power plants when they get out of control. We shut them down.

We can shut down out-of-control AI data centres.

Anything else is a PSYOP.

A myth.

Science fiction.

Yes, things can go horribly wrong with technology, including AI. But this is based on not fully understood technology, mistakes in code, and unforeseen outcomes. It is accidental or even intended, but not by AI itself. If intended, it is done so by the designers and programers and owners of AI.

The idea that AI goes rogue, has a will and motivation of its own and starts fighting and killing humans is simply absurd and stupid.

It is based on Hollywood science fiction. And, if I really wanted to be conspiratorial now, I could point out that Hollywood is completely owned by the Jewish elites for a long time.

That is a fact.

Do your research if you doubt me.

The subtle cultural brainwashing of deep values and beliefs through Hollywood movies is one of the most underestimated mass nudges ever performed.

To give just one example.

How a black person, a white person and a Jewish person feel about themselves and are perceived by most Americans is mostly down to Hollywood and the Jewish elites that own and run it.

So much about the possible “AI-out-of-control” threat that, of course, is closely linked to the “AI is sentient or could be sentient” nonsense.

These are PSYOPS creating a myth that serves the AI bot owners for several reasons - commercial reasons, and power and control.

While extensive surveillance through AI is a real threat, of course, many people who fear this still think in old totalitarian patterns.

The soft-totalitarian powers collect surveillance data, analyse it, filter it and shortlist the most dangerous dissidents and neutralise them very efficiently with minimal use of resources.

But no heavy boots will knock on your door at 5 am and arrest you and ship you of to concentration camps. Way too much work and costs. Way too messy. Way to unsettling for the neighbours.

Stuff like that creates resistance. They don’t want resistance. They simple make the dissidents diasspear in where i really matters: The space of public opinion. The digital space. That’s enough these days.

The neutralisation happens through the effective use of shadow-banning and invisibility filtering, but only if we let it.

No one talks about this anymore.

It is like it has been forgotten. Like it isn’t happening.

But it is happening right now. To all of us that talk up against them.

It is not even a secret.

“The freedom of speech is not freedom of reach” is official policy for X and I bet, secret policy for most other platforms, including Substack.

Don’t be so fucking naive again, people.

A few years ago, everyone was in arms and outraged about COVID-19 censorship. Now, everyone seems so okey-dokey with it.

Censorship, in any form, has almost achieved a “myth status” by the masses again.

But those who know it and take it as a given and are silent about it are even more guilty of turning it into a myth. The moment our outrage about it stops, they have established it for good and won.

Talk up about it, for fuck sakes.

You talked and got enraged enough about stupid Trump. Musk, Gaza, Epstein and all the other side shows. You found energy for that. But censorship-oh well. Not much we can do about it.

Very true, if you don’t open your mouth about it.

That’s where everything starts. Talking about it.

I feel it every day.

It is happening to me.

I am writing long enough (over 230 articles) to have a good sense of which articles should spread and feel when they do the opposite for no apparent reason.

I know when something is off. Or I think. I assume.

There are several very suspicious patterns in my metrics. They do not even try to hide it fully. That’s part of the psychology of shadow banning. This article sums it up nicely:

The Behavioural Effects of Shadow Banning Shadow banning creates several interesting psychological effects: The Defusion Effect: Traditional bans often lead to immediate user backlash and community drama. Shadow banning diffuses this tension by keeping the restricted user engaged but limiting their impact. The Echo Chamber Illusion: Users experiencing shadow banning may continue posting content that only their immediate followers or like-minded community members see, creating a false impression of broader engagement. The Uncertainty Dilemma: The ambiguity around whether one is shadow banned creates uncertainty—users may suspect reduced visibility but cannot definitively confirm it, leading to confusion and frustration. Behavioral Modification: When users eventually suspect shadow banning, they may self-censor or modify their content to avoid triggering invisible restrictions, effectively changing their behavior without direct intervention.

This is happening, and it is happening to me and many others that talk truth to the soft-totalitarians and out them.

On the other hand, there is no absolute proof, and this insecurity is also part of it. The not-really-fully-knowing is part of the shadow-banning PSYOP that could drive you insane if you don’t understand it and let it get to your head.

They could easily design the metrics so you could pretty much prove it. But they don’t design or provide the metrics that could prove it. That itself is proof that something is going on. No real transparency.

It is a fine line we have to walk as authors and readers.

On the one hand, we must never forget that everything that is perceived as a threat is filtered and manipulated. We can even use that to our advantage.

Whenever I touch a new and important, obvious topic like my series on the real threat of AI, and it doesn’t really catch, it could be

Because I am ahead of the curve and slightly outside the Overton window and comfort zone of most readers Shadow-banning I am totally off and paranoid

I track and review all of this..

Last year, I had a similar situation when I opened another rabbit hole and PSYOP - the now widespread chemical surveillance of our waste and the immense opportunities it gives the controlling technocrats. People were not ready for this. So I dropped it.

On the other hand, we can’t let it get to our heads. It only increases paranoia, confusion and frustration. Which is exactly what they intend to do, so the author eventually gives up.

This happens to all real dissident authors who write about topics that trouble the totalitarian technocratic controllers. They are made almost invisible by AI algorithms.

The only reason why I keep writing, despite being imprisoned in my echo chamber and getting nowhere while ordinary authors writing about ordinary topics, like brain health or yoga stretches, get 30.000 followers and more, is

I have time and enjoy writing I was a selfish person most of my life and didn’t care about the common good, and it is finally time to give something back without expecting a reward I heal myself by writing down my worries and getting clarity about them It makes me more resilient and, surprisingly, happier facing and processing my fears It makes me very much appreciate the freedom and beauty we still have, and mindful to enjoy it every day I don’t believe in fighting obsessions; it is much better to dive into them, give them the energy they demand, let them express themselves, and eventually, they wear out and heal To spread awareness, which is all that is needed to penetrate the confusion, fear and isolation of the people. The moment someone truly understands how all these PSYOPS work, they lose their power in the same way shadow-banning loses its psychological power by understanding it. Despite the tight shadow-banning and digital control, the truth can’t be contained 100% and tends to leak out eventually I always loved mental challenges, and playing and winning games and seeing through all their PSYOPS and nudging attempts and escaping them sometimes feels like fun and gives me joy. It is me versus the fat little pale unhappy nerds and their machines. Bring it on, dudes. They can’t threaten me with completely removing me from social media. If that happens, I feel I won the game. Their nudging didn’t work. They had to become totalitarian and face it. And I have my life back. I am getting less and less scared of them because there is a reason why this is called soft-totalitarian. They don’t want to be seen as the NAZI’s they are. They are mostly scared, woke, stupid, nerdy ideologists that fool themselves in believing they can create this “safe” and “perfect” world in which no one challenges anyone anymore, all hate and anger is eliminated, and that the transhuman society will be the best society ever because every human will act like a predictable and programabe robot. Even if this happens, it will be a dead society that won’t survive. These half-autistic nerds are mortally scared of their own bottled-up emotions and therefore want to oppress them in everyone. Fuck off. You won’t succeed with me. I refuse to be turned into a predictable robot, no matter how much you try to nudge me. While I type all this and think I am writing about me and my truth, I am convinced that this flow of information going through this brain and these finger tips is not really mine. I had not the slightest idea I would type this today, and I have not the slightest idea how the next sentence will look. I am simply downloading and typing something coming from the collective unconscious, tainted by the personal history and flavour of this particular body-mind I falsy call myself. So, rather than producing or creating something with an egoic effort, I am simply expressing an effortless flow of collective information coming from the divine Logos, the universal harmonizing energy.

That’s why I still write, despite getting nowhere.

