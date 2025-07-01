To fully appreciate the headline, please read it to the rhyme and melody of “The real slim shady” by Eminem.

As my long-time readers know, I have many personalities. And I hate to be put in a box or told what I should think, write, or sign up for.

I am quite stubborn about that, and if people persist, I tell them to fuck off.

I don’t care much anymore what is appropriate or not.

My wife, for example, thinks it is completely inappropriate for a 62-year-old to blast “Slim Shady” on the car stereo when leaving the property.

She worries about the neighbors in our fairly conservative little street of mostly old people who busy themselves all day long with manicuring their lawns and taking each other's rubbish bins in if still out five minutes after collection.

Except ours, of course. They tried that but got my vibes.

Whenever I want to punish and piss off the whole street for trying to conform me to their boring lifestyle, I leave the empty bins out for a whole 24 hours.

This drives them almost mad, and they walk in circles around their kitchen table speaking in weird animal tongues.

In the six years we have lived here, we sadly have lost four neighbors.

All with heart attacks caused by high blood pressure, caused by empty rubbish bins and untidy lawns.

And Eminem.

“If you want to move my empty rubbish bin, can you please fuck off, please fuck off, please fuck off?”

Rap is about the only rebellious piece of art still left in the universe.

There is one old dude with white hair on the corner, however, in his 90s, who gives me a smile and a wave when his wife isn’t looking.

He is either deaf or loves rap too.

And he is stubborn like me, refusing to die from a heart attack.

I digress, sorry.

Where was I?

Oh, the fanatic “there is no virus” deniers.

I get it. I Get It. I GET IT !!!!!!

It is important to you.

I really get it.

The medical and vaccine system is based on it and will collapse if we pull the virus carpet from underneath their feet.

I GET IT.

And I wish you the best of luck.

But can you please fuck off and not lecture me or other writers, often completely off-topic, as soon as someone utters the words “mRNA,” “pandemic”, “vaccine,” or any other remotely virus-related medical term?

I get it. You are on a religious mission.

It has become so persistent that I suspect it is part of a PSYOP.

Here is the latest example from my article “Is mRNA Depopulation Real?” that I published yesterday:

One reader commented:

Whilst there is a lot of good balanced arguments and information here, the bigger elephant in the room is the un-proven arena of Virology. […] [Dr.] Yeadon has also emerged as a leading and learned advocate of the No virus camp. He has rightly (IMO) concluded that viruses, as transmissible disease-causing entities- is a theoretically unproven hypothesis. Ergo- everything that follows: PCR testing, genetic sequencing, “preventative interventions” aka vaccines etc etc are all a logical fallacy. And this key point alone renders this article weak in substance since much of what is discussed here relates to the Virus-fiction. I suggest therefore to focus further depopulation discussions around the many wars that the global banking cartels have planned for us.

This PSYOP-like bombardment of “the virus doesn’t exist” has been annoying me for a while.

But I ignored it mostly, having wasted too much time trying to have a rational discussion about spirituality with fanatic Bible-swinging religious Christians in the past.

It feels like a similar cult-like obsession and behavior.

And the persistence and omnipresence of it remind me of a PSYOP.

I am not joking.

It could be a PSYOP because

It divides and therefore conquers the dissident movement

It distracts the dissidents from something much bigger

“No virus exists” is so fringe, it undermines the credibility of the dissidents in the eyes of the unsuspecting public, similar to the term “9/11” or “moon-landing” denier. If a significant dissident signs up to it, like Dr. Mike Yeadon, he will possibly ruin his credibility for the more important mRNA deliberate harm education he pioneered.

Important: It doesn’t matter if the “virus doesn’t exist” is true or not for this PSYOP to work. Even if it is true, it won’t matter. Because, as Henry Kissinger said, “it doesn’t matter what is true; the only thing that matters is what is perceived to be true.”

And the “no virus” theory is simply too much outside of the Overton window at the moment to be seen by the public as true anytime soon.

As a long-term project—absolutely. Currently, not so important, in my opinion.

One year ago, I tried to politely bring my point across that this debate is a distraction when I wrote

Some quotes:

Just to be clear - I do have no opinion at all about this. Zero. I also fully understand that the current medical and pharmaceutical model might collapse if the virus theory is destroyed. I agree that if people stop believing in viruses, the whole vaccination narrative will collapse. I get all the arguments. That’s not the issue. The issue is that the virus theory is still deckchairs. Details. Insignificant. A Distraction. The Titanic - our known world of freedom and democracy - has hit an iceberg and has a big hole. It is sinking. If we don’t plug that hole quickly, virus theory is the least of our worries. And we need all men and women to fix the biggest damage quickly.

Exposing the who, how, where and what of the global totalitarian surveillance and nudging push should be the sole focus of all of us. This is currently the mother of all threats.

If viruses exist will be the least of our problems living under the control of nefarious exploitive global maniacs surveilling and controlling every facet of our lives.

The article was a total flop.

It didn’t convince anyone.

I don’t think this one will.

As I said, I know cultist people when I see them.

And I think I understand (apart from the PSYOP operators) why so many genuine dissidents are so feverishly signing up to this cultish club.

I explained it in detail in the above article, but here is a summary:

Fickle Scared Minds Seek Distractions Our mind often deals with fear by escaping into less scary intellectual problem-solving. The belief that we found a culprit for something and know the solution relieves our anxiety. There is nothing wrong with that, except that this distracts us from deeper fears we feel overwhelmed by and helpless against. That is the whole point of getting distracted.

Anything that distracts us from the terrifying, seemingly unsolvable approaching totalitarian technocracy is preferable. The “no virus exists” is such a calming, manageable, and distracting project that makes us feel much better than helplessly staring towards totalitarianism.

Waking up is often glorified. True waking up is earth-shattering, maddening and fucking painful and scary. I am talking about both: worldly and spiritual awakening. It shatters illusions and dreams, assaults false hopes and often leaves us desperate and alone. It isn’t for the faint-hearted. But there is no choice. As strange as it sounds, feeling truly desperate is the fertile soil in which the seed of our true unafraid warrior soul sprouts and grows into a mighty tree. In Australia, we have these big billboards along the motorways. If they don’t have an advertiser for one, the company puts an “Unsee This” ad on.

The clever point is that we can’t “unsee” things, no matter how hard we try. It’s a pardoxical trap. As harder we try to unsee it, as more it occupies our mind. Unseeing the democracy and freedom shattering Covid response is not possible. Unseeing that the perpetrators are still walking free and unchallenged is not possible. Unseeing that they persist is impossible. Unseeing the totatiltarian over-reach of the new transhuman technocracy is impossible. Giving in to intellectual problem-solving of lesser hand-picked “wrongs” is exactly that: An unconscious attempt to “unsee” and distract from the bigger, scarier and harder-to-solve problems we don’t want to face. But it will not work. It is a procrastination technique. There is a lack of courage, hope and confidence that we are not strong enough to face this massive totalitarian train slowly rolling towards us.

By distracting ourselves with minor issues, we are not only avoiding the real threat, but we invite and support the real threat.

By bringing awareness to the real threat, we stop it.

Nothing more is needed.

When Desmet, Malone and Rogan brought awareness to the mass formation psychosis, the witch-hunt of the unvaccinated stopped, and the Covid PSYOP lost most of its power.

Evil and negativity can’t survive in the bright light of public awareness.

It worked then; it will work again.

But not if we get distracted by minor sideshows.

There is enough time to deal with the “no virus debate” later.

