We can criticise Trump for many things, but boring like Biden he is not.

He definitely makes the presidency great again. Grand again. Flamboyant again. Bordering on Royal. King-like.

As such, it is no surprise, he is requesting an unprecedented third term. Maybe ruler for life after that?

He wants a new $250 banknote featuring his proud lion head, so future generations won’t forget that Trump's Great American Empire reached from Greenland to Argentina, with the proud Gulf of America in the middle.

And like past true emperors, he is generous: A public holiday shall be proclaimed on his very birthday, so people can rest and attend the great parade they will demand to honor him.

Compare that to the boring, dry old Biden Burger with his woke, communist attitude, posing with ordinary people while licking ice cream.

And that was the problem with all past presidents, and somehow put them below the status of the old kings. They were all missing this grandiose, leader-like, old-style, patriarchal appearance that many adoring child-like voters in the most powerful nation on earth need so much and love to see.

Fuck democracy, fuck humbleness, fuck mediocracy.

Hail power. Bold, proud, open power. Let us be somebody again.

We are so tired of being “The Good Americans” who hold up the torch for freedom and democracy all over the world. We are sick of feeding the world. Sick of feeding Canada.

We are so tired of hiding our ruthless imperialistic drive of the past behind humanitarian NGO’s like USAID, pretending to be the eternal good guys, while bombing oil-rich nations that don’t want to share their riches with us, into oblivion.

So tired of pretending to be good.

For once, let’s bring the ruthless, proud, entitled, and imperialistic force we have been secretly harbouring into the open.

AMERICA FIRST.

And let’s be BAD. And POWERFUL. Because we are, for fuck’s sake. We are sick and tired of pretending.

The only problem with that approach is this tiny, weeny, annoying little voice in every bully’s head: “People might not like me as much. People might think it is unfair. And people might think I act entitled and superior.”

Kings and Queens had that little problem, too.

Believe it or not. On one level, everyone wants to, everyone needs to be liked sometimes.

Even kings and queens.

Even powerful presidents.

Even bullies.

And they found a wonderful solution to deal with that annoying little voice:

“Divine Approval, Divine Anointment”

The Vatican created a thriving business just doing that for many centuries.

Pure, absolute power doesn’t have the same attraction and status as pure, absolute, divinely anointed power.

Look at Hitler, Stalin and Mao or so-called democratically elected presidents of the past. Not the same glory as Kings or Queens. Not the same swag. Far less sexy.

Prince William pulled in way more chicks than Hunter Biden or Eric Trump ever will.

If God, whoever that is and wherever He resides, not only approves but has explicitly chosen The Donald to be President and, therefore, acts as God’s CEO on Earth, the nagging losers with DTS that claim Trump is the new Hitler will surely shut up.

While the transhumanistic science cult has successfully maneuvered itself into a religious-like entity with the customary fanatic hordes of brain-washed, blind, autistic, nerd-monkeys endlessly repeating the holy mantra of “follow the science”, they still haven’t managed to fully kill their seemingly biggest competition:

They might be able to fly to Mars, but they still can’t do a decent, believable cloud walk.

The keyword here is “Believe”.

Science simply can’t compete with this mysterious thing. While religious nutters can believe anything they like, science has to annoyingly “proof” every damn thing to convince their flock. Well, in the past, at least.

They do pretty well with their approach when it comes to everyday useful technology, and the “believers” have no problem taking advantage of this. God never said we can’t drive a car or fly to Disneyland in a plane.

But humans need this weird thing called “deeper purpose and meaning”, and just surviving, reproducing, consuming, paying taxes and dying seems to depress too many of them.

So they look for more: They look for this elusive thing called “Spirituality”.

Most people can’t download “heaven” - yet. (The transhumanist working on it - I come to that)

But Paula White, Trump’s pastor, can.

Long story short, The Donald - I never said the man isn’t smart - has hired God to add some king-like anointing shine to his presidency. He also created some kind of Ministry of Faith in the White House, making Biden’s dry, godless Ministry of Truth look even more Stasi-like.

Unfortunately, over the past few centuries or so, boring and dry legal and liberal constitutional scholars have had the upper hand in the dicussion of whether it is a good idea to mix religion and government:

Any mixture of church and state by the state is anathema to God’s Holy Word, the U.S. Constitution and every Natural principle of Liberty upon which our country was founded.

But since when did tradition, Natural principles and common sense stop The Donald?

If God approves and selects Donald, no matter his flaws, who are we to argue?

But how would the average American loser who feels guilty about too much American pride and power, and the rest of the world, be bedazzled and convinced about God’s decision to divinely anoint The Donald?

Easy.

Nothing a missed bullet can’t fix:

Nothing a few billboards can’t fix.

Nothing a few good speechwriters can’t fix:

Nothing a few great photos can’t fix:

Nothing some good acting can’t fix:

Nothing some fake photos can’t fix:

And nothing a photogenic, petite, anglesque, blonde, official “spiritual advisor of the President” can’t fix:

And voila, the mysterious spiritual transition of The Donald as God’s new CEO on Earth has been masterfully executed.

One of the key architects of our new divine President is Paula White, and she was appointed to lead the first-ever White House Faith Office. The televangelist from Florida, has also been Trump’s “personal” pastor. Apparently, for many, many years.

A lot of that spiritual counselling must have been done very secretly, as I never heard of Trump being so close to God (and Paula) until God diverted that fateful bullet in June 2024. But what do I know of The Donald’s inner sacramental workings with Paula? Nothing, really. So please don’t let my half-knowledge and unholy suspicions about the inner workings of Donald’s divine promotion shake your unfaltering belief that nothing will go wrong anymore in Donald’s divine kingdom.

But one thing I know for sure is that Paula knows God intimately

… and seems to have the upper hand in her relationship with Him:

You HAVE TO watch this short one-minute video on full volume to get the full picture of who wears the trousers in Paula’s heavenly relationship with God. The words below don’t do it full justice:

Paula White: Wherever I go, God rules. When I walk on White House grounds, God walks on White House grounds. I had every right and authority to declare the White House as holy ground, because I was standing there, and where I stand is holy.

This set the Internet alight with unhappy people getting seriously pissed off with Paula.

You would think it would be the nerdy transhumanists starting to frantically rock backwards and forwards on their desk chairs and rubbing their hair until it catches fire because they haven’t found 100% proof in their laboratories about the exact dimensions, atomic weight and the frequency range of “holy ground” and therefore declared it is misinformation, bordering on disinformation with a hint of even malformation in it.

But no.

It was the Christian Jesus-lovers and Bible-enthusiasts who viciously spat on God’s new bride, Paula.

The age-old “Blasphemy”, “Blasphemy”, and more “Blasphemy” roared up to the skies and through the data clouds of every social media platform imaginable. Bible quotes were thrown around like daggers.

I sympathized.

I have a little weak spot for Jesus.

If we clear all the bullshit added by the churches and various religious power-players over the millennia from the New Testament (plus the endless citations of mundane family relationships in old Judea), and zoom in on what Jesus said and put in context with what other mystic said - well, I like it very much.

That all these religious nutters and spiritual ego’s make such a mess out of his words is not His fault. And it is not his fault when stupid people take his blooming and metaphorical attempts to describe the undescribable, expressed in 2000-year-old language, literally. And then translate it wrongly from language to language to language. And then make how many versions of it?

We have to understand that Jesus had it much harder than Paula to get his head around who God is. He didn’t simply catch a lift into God’s throne room like lucky Paula. Escalators haven’t been invented yet.

But sived out and put into context, Jesus says pretty much the same thing that all my favorite mystics over the years say.

Simple, common sense shit like “Just one God”, “It’s Not An Entity”, “Definitly No Human Like Qualities”, “Undescribable”, “Beyond The Senses And The Mind”, “Only Found Within Ourselves”, “Made From Awareness and Love” - and more undramatic stuff like that.

But I am no Paula White, of course. What do I know?

So I got a bit more curious about which God Paula is referring to? I mean, in the rare instances when she is not talking about her own spiritual powers, who is her God?

I noticed that Jesus is not mentioned much in the White House Faith Office. Could it be that the old apologetic woke Buddhist Jesus, who recommends offering the other cheek, is way too soft of a God for the new bold Empire?

When I asked Paula to which of the range of omnipotent, omniscient and omnipresent Gods various groups of people pray to as the only God, Paula yelled at me:

I quickly put that into my AI translator and got this:

And…..

I don’t believe any of these satanic transhuman AI translations, of course. The transhuman science cult is simply jealous and worried that Paula is “spirtually advising” the President away from their preferred AI God.

Which also resides in the cloud. Not sure about a throne room, though.

Being let down by my AI translator, I was forced, God forbid, to “do my own research” into Paula’s God’s identity.

And, according to this article, He seems to be a bit older than our woke and barefoot Jesus. More like Jesus’ old man. It appears she prefers the attention of older men, in heaven and on earth:

According to that source, Paula is a radical “Christian” Zionist.

As with every other key administrative appointment by Donald Trump, Paula White is a radical “Christian” Zionist.

What the fuck is a Christian Zionist, you might ask. So did I.

Britannia:

Christian Zionism is a religious and political Christian movement that supports the return of the Jewish Diaspora to a homeland in Palestine as a prerequisite for the end-time and the Second Coming of the messiah. Since the formation of Israel in 1948, American Evangelical Christian Zionists have become increasingly active in political support for Israel.

Ok - “a prerequisite” by whom?

The Messiah, apparently.

Does that mean that Jesus said: “Hey people, in about 2000 years, I will come again and all of you Jews better show up. And I don’t want to see any fucking non-Jews anywhere here, is that clear? I don’t care what you do with them - kick them out, kill them, whatever - but this 2nd coming is strictly Jews only. Is that understood?”

I haven’t seen that in the Bible, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t there. I am sure I am just too stupid to interpret Jesus’ words the right way. That’s why we need people like Paula White.

The other part I am too bloody dumb to understand is why “Zionist” Christians are so keen to get all the Jews back there first. Surely, the 2nd coming must be for the Christians? So why do they want all these Jews there, too? Didn’t Jesus have a major beef with the Jewish priests and a big tantrum in the temple? And how do all Jews, plus all Christians, fit into tiny Israel for the big party?

Maybe that’s where the new smart cities come in. To house all the waiting Jews and Christians. Maybe that’s why they need the Gaza Strip. Bingo.

Sorry, I am showing my biblical incompetence here. I am hopeless at deciphering Jesus’ hidden geopolitical messages. But the Christian Zionists must get it because they are all in for preparing the big party.

And they do so well. The President of the USA himself is now “spiritually advised” by one of them Zionist.

This Israel News Site article loves our Paula very much and has high hopes she will deliver “another win” for Israel.

Because that’s what American presidents are supposed to do, or not? Deliver for Israel?

It seems our little blonde spiritual angle had her sensual little fingers in all sorts of Jewish Zionists’ pies for a long time, and the above article and this article will fill you in with a lot of details, if you are inclined to masochism and relish in destroying spiritual fantasies of blonde angles loving older men.

I stopped reading just in time to save my positive spiritual worldview from what surely must be nasty, lying smear campaigns. I mean, look at her. As an older gentleman, I simply can’t imagine her as a fanatic “Zionist”.

She must be a good spiritual person.

Why else would she sacrifice her precious time? She could comfortably hang out in God’s throne room all the time, admiring His handsome face. But no. She comes down to miserable Earth to spiritually advise and comfort our president.

Look how happy she makes him. Happy president, happy Israel, the saying goes.

She must be a good spiritual person.

Why else would the Israelis love her so much?

For several consecutive years, the Israel Allies Foundation has recognized White as one of the Top 50 Christian Allies, highlighting her deep commitment to strengthening ties between Christians and Israel.

But this doesn’t fully answer the questions about her God’s identity. Maybe this gives a clue:

During a visit to Israel in June 2023, White made a bold statement in an interview with this reporter, emphasizing that Christians should seek to learn from Jews rather than convert them. She also stressed that a true understanding of Christianity requires an appreciation of Judaism. “You can be Jewish without being Christian, but you cannot be Christian without understanding Judaism,” she said during the interview at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem.

Anyway, all this doesn’t matter that much. All that matters is how her “spirtual counselling” rubs off on the president.

The Israeli article also loves the personal spiritual advice Paula gives to Donald, and especially the Office of Faith:

The creation of this office is yet another indication that Trump is prioritizing the interests of his Evangelical supporters—a key voting bloc that has consistently backed him. It also marks a significant victory for Israel’s right-wing factions, who advocate for a stronger alignment between Israeli policy and conservative, faith-driven and biblical values.

Paula is doing great for Israel. And the president's soul, of course.



And it shows in his everyday demeanour.

Every astute observer will notice a difference between Trump’s demeanour compared to 2016.

He was always very self-assured, loved himself very much and was more than confident. But now - wow !!!!

He appears almost super-human, unfailable and much more authoritative with everyone around him, including foreign heads of state. It is not only his policies that are swift, assertive, brazen, and, let’s say, a tick controversial and confrontational.

He doesn’t waste his valuable time asking or considering other nations’ opinions on mutual topics.

He appears absolute, supreme, almost God-like in his demands. He is not asking.

“Give me Greenland.”

“Canada should become the 51st State of the USA”

“Mexico would be much better off as South Texas.”

He speaks like a true man, a patriarch, a Don - bold, old-school, in total charge.

It is almost like he believes all that bullshit Paula puts in his head: That God has saved him from the bullet and has chosen him for very great things.

And what great things would that be? What is God’s mission for The Donald? Whom does he rule and whom does he serve?

Look at these pictures with Zelensky, for example. Who is the boss here?

Who is the big papa?

“Merci de m’avoir vu, papa.” (Thanks for seeing me, papa)

Donald is clearly the boss.

Until…..

Until he meets Netanyahu.

And the boss turns into a very good boy !!!

Forget for a moment who these two people are in the next photos. Just look at them as strangers. Who looks in charge to you? Who looks more untroubled and supremely confident?

And which flag rules?

The astute political commentator and Netanyahu hater

presented a lot of evidence from over the years where Trump is on record with condescending and negative comments about Netanyahu. It looks like Trump hates the guy. So why is Big Don folding up his big cock into a smal parcel whenever he meets him?

(PS: Maajid reads a lot of things accurately, but his blind hate for Netanyahu makes him believe Trump played and blindsided Netanyahu with the Gaza proposal. Maybe Trump would love to, but so far, Netanyahu still does whatever he likes, as usual, and Trump is forced or manipulated to agree.)

“Biased picture selection !!”, some readers might protest. Well, show me one photo where Trump is the boss in a meeting with Netanyahu.

It’s not that Trump doesn’t try.

Here he tries one of his trademark domineering, intense hand-to-chest handshakes that he practised with Macron for hours. Finally, he feels ready to “give it” to Netanyahu.

But does Netanyahu look like he gives the slightest fuck about Don Gorilla? Does he look intimidated to you?

Even when Trump rolls out his superior-looking trophy wife, Netanyahu is rock solid.

Those pictures show us the power of the Elite Jews more than anything else.

But what gives them so much power?

Smarter people than I have speculated for a long time about that, so I won’t indulge.

But they are certainly not afraid to plant a thinly disguised threat to the so-called most powerful man in the world:

The “Golden Pager” gift. Hahaha. So funny. Right out of Mossad’s playbook of intimidation.

That reminds me.

Did they ever find out who grazed Trump’s ears with that bullet in June 2024?

What?

“Oh, Iran.”

Of course. That’s such a no-brainer.

I believe this supreme power that the Jewish orthodox elite feel is based on the crazy but firm belief that “they are God’s chosen people.”

I suspect the same crazy belief fuels Paula White’s spiritual ego and confidence. I believe, in her heart, Paula White is a Jew. She believes that God has chosen her, too. I believe Paula White is another Mossad asset, and she has been handling, if not grooming, Trump since 2003.

I know, these are wild and crazy conspiracy theories. Don’t believe a word of it. I am a nobody who knows nothing and goes nowhere with my pathetic little Substack. Just a clown. Ignore everything I said. Stupid conspiracy shit and wild unproven fantasies.

This is just a bit of satire, having a bit of fun with the bigwigs. Nothing to worry about.

EVERYONE knows that Trump is “AMERICA FIRST”.

That’s why he was elected.

The most powerful man in the world would never serve the wishes of tiny Israel. Why, on earth, would he do such a thing? That’s just crazy, and there is no evidence whatsoever that he puts Israel's interests over those of the USA.

Anyway, while at it, let’s move on with “Spirtual Don”.

Trump is much more than just a one-trick spiritual donkey.

He is the “best dealmaker in the world”, as we all know. And that, of course, includes deals with the Christian God (Jesus), the Jewish God and, of course, the new transhuman God, AI and the religious science cult.

This cult feels even more powerful than the various cults that worshipped and took orders and commands from the old Gods.

The transhuman science cult doesn’t take any orders from anybody. They don’t need to ask a God to reveal the ultimate truths of life and death to them like the stupid old-school religious people do.

They are the truth.

Jacinda Ardern, former NZ prime minister and former poster child of the transhumanist new world order of the WEF, Davos crowd, made this very clear when she went on air saying:

“Dismiss anything else…. We will continue to be your single source of truth…. unless you hear it from us it is not the truth.”

Who needs Gods, prayers or meditation when we can simply go on YouTube and get it delivered by the transhuman science cult?

Who needs to ask God questions when AI delivers all the answers promptly?

But it goes further. They also do away with God as the universal creator. Because they think they can do much better than Him.

The following quotes are from this article It is drawing on a video from a WEF Davos meeting a few years ago.

Globalist elites want to “re-engineer the future of life itself,” propose a “new regime of surveillance” that is “under the skin” to “collect biometric data.” Klause Schwab, head of the Great Reset-advancing World Economic Forum (WEF), says that his organization is attempting to fundamentally “change” human beings. Dr. Yuval Noah Harari, an official WEF contributor, details what Mr. Schwab means, saying, “it’s you who are changed,” explaining that “in the past, many tyrants and governments wanted to [hack millions of people], but nobody understood biology well enough,” Harari says at the start of the video. “And nobody had enough computing power and data to hack millions of people. Neither the Gestapo nor the KGB could do it. But soon, at least some corporations and governments will be able to systematically hack all the people,” he goes on to say, adding, “We humans should get used to the idea that we are no longer mysterious souls. We are now hackable animals.” But Dr. Harari says this merger of human life with technology will not benefit the average man or woman so that he or she may improve his or her own future, but that a handful of “elites” will not only “build digital dictatorships” for themselves but “gain the power to re-engineer the future of life itself. Because once you can hack something, you can usually also engineer it.” “Humans are now hackable animals,” says Dr. Harari at another point in the video. “The whole idea that humans have this soul or spirit, and they have free will, and nobody knows what’s happening inside me, so whatever I choose whether in the election or whether in the supermarket, this is my free will, that’s over.” “Free will, that’s over,” he emphasizes.

It can’t be any clearer.

He continues:

“Today we have the technology to hack human beings on a massive scale,” Harari goes on to say, adding, “Everything is being digitalized. Everything is being monitored.” “In this time of crisis, you have to follow science,” Dr. Harari argues. “It’s often said that you should never allow a good crisis to go to waste, because a [COVID] crisis is an opportunity to also do good reforms that in normal times people will never agree to. But in a crisis you see we have no chance, so let’s do it.”

The video:

Transhumanism | Klaus Schwab and Dr. Yuval Noah Harari Explain The Great Reset / Transhumanism Agenda

Ok, so what does that have to do with Spiritual Don?

All this seems “old news,” with the new Trump administration recently taking the limelight and partly withdrawing from the globalist transhuman organisations, even cancelling its contribution to the WEF.

“Danger averted”, some might think. Paula saved Don, and Don is saving us from the evil transhumanists, right?

Surely, Spiritual Don will kick this satanic Darth Vader into the balls, and Paula will put a mighty gibberish spell on him.

The cultist high-priest outfit of Klaus Schwab is one clue to the pseudo-religious nature of the transhuman movement

And true. Darth Vader has been fired, it seems. Spiritual crisis averted.

But the transhuman spirit is far from being restricted to the WEF elites. It long ago entered mainstream culture.

Mattias Desmet penned a piece a few months ago where he, regarding Musk’s and Rogan’s Neurolink visions, writes about the transhuman science religion:

The Neuralink chip will thus open the long-closed door to paradise. The machines want the code to Zion, they’re sick of the matrix—something like that.

And

Joe Rogan sees a brain chip as the way to eliminate lies and manipulation from the world. We will finally transcend our ‘violent monkey’ past. Natural evolution is too slow for that. With the chip, communication will be flawless in a universal language. Every form of lying and deception will be immediately detected and eliminated by A.I. Everyone will be able to see instantly, via the brain-chip interface, whether the other is driven by hate, anger, greed, or malice. I am not making this up: A.I. is considered no less than God, the God who will undo the reign of lies and sin.

“Bla, bla, bla !!!!!”, Spirtual Don will never allow that. Mossad Paula will make sure of that, right?

What the fuck?

All quotes from the above article:

Many prominent people in the tech industry have talked about the increasing convergence between humans and machines in coming decades. For example, Elon Musk has reportedly said he wants humans to merge with AI “to achieve a symbiosis with artificial intelligence”. His company Neuralink aims to facilitate this convergence so that humans won’t be “left behind” as technology advances in the future. While people with disabilities would be near-term recipients of these innovations, some believe technologies like this could be used to enhance abilities in everyone.

“Elon Musk?”

“Where did I hear that name before?”

“Oh, now I remember. Didn’t he blow tens of millions up Spirtual Don’s arse to get him elected? And doesn’t he currently dismantle countless government agency? Especially those that investigate his own various companies?”

All rumours, I am sure. Spirtual Don would never sourround himself with shady, corrupt, rich, transhuman people.” Paula would never allow that.

But this Musk and colleagues are clever chaps. They fearlessly take it to the Creator:

These aims are inspired by an idea called transhumanism, the belief that we should use science and technology to radically enhance human capabilities and seek to direct our own evolutionary path. Disease, aging and death are all realities transhumanists wish to end, alongside dramatically increasing our cognitive, emotional and physical capacities.

Boom, boom, boom - eat that, you pathetic……God - thingy. Beat that.

Directing our own evolutionary path?

Wouldn’t that turn us into something…..like …..Gods?

Ok, maybe not each of us, of course. We can’t have 8 Billion Gods running around. That would be way too messy.

So, who will get the nice “God parts” in this transhumanistic script?

Only the very few who have the knowledge and technology to do it, of course. There is a word for them. They are called “Elites”.

But that’s ok, isn’t it?

They are all good people working for the greater good, for all of humanity and will stop disease, aging and death in all of us. That’s how they became elites in the first place, or not? Put there by us for their generous and altruistic work.

So no more aging, disease and death. Isn’t that wonderful? It was about time some clever humans improved on God’s flawed design of the world.

Instead of 8 Billion we will soon be 16 Billion people. One big happy global family without disease, aging and death, which is happily sharing the last morsel of nutritious wholesome food left.

But who needs food if we all dramatically increase our cognitive, emotional and physical capacities? We will be like super-humans. Finally, Nietzsches vision of the Uber-Mensch comes true. Thank you so much, transhumanists.

Even 32 billion people, two generations later, won’t be a problem.

Spiritual Don, ageless and still in power, and still “spiritually advised” by Paula, will simply call on his rich future trillionaire friends to share. Because they are all supreme transhuman sharers. Don’t you ever doubt that.

Remember how generous Elon Musk was to those who enrolled before the elections? He paid it out of his own pockets. Millions. Ok, there are a million millions in a trillion but still. Millions he paid. He is a sharer.

And he recently talked about how he could share, if Spiritual Don agrees, 5000 Dollars with each American with the money he saves by dismantling all the agencies that investigate him and that pissed off Trump over the past four years.

5000 DOLLARS !!!!!!! Wow.

The investigation bit is just a stupid coincidence, of course. Musk doesn’t need to be investigated. He is beyond reproach.

Spirtual Don would have never allowed him to blow tens of millions up his arse, otherwise. Spirtual Don is very picky about who he allows blowing millions up his arse. This honor is traditionally reserved for rich Jewish families, like the Adelsons.

Anyways, the transhumanists will not only make all of us extremely healthy and deathless, but also supremely happy, which is very important, of course.

What is the point of living forever and being depressed? It would only be half the fun. But them clever Muskies thought of everything:

Transhumanists often advocate for the three “supers” of superintelligence, superlongevity and superhappiness, the last referring to ways of achieving lasting happiness.

Fuck me, THEY ARE SO CLEVER. Even lasting happiness !!!!!!!

Who needs a fucking God anymore?

Who needs a “spirtual advicer” anymore?

Who will still need poor Paula White?

So there we go.

How will Spiritual Don combine the two cults without causing a major spiritual war?

Don’t you worry, my friend.

Donald has it all covered. He will just play one of his famous 5-D Chess moves and everything will fall into place.

Relax

Spiritual Don’s and transhumanistic nerds come and go. And they will be on each other’s throats before you know it. Just wait it out.

All happens as it needs, yet nothing happens. I do what seems to be necessary, but at the same time, I know that nothing is necessary, that life itself is only a make-belief. Q: Why then live at all? Why all this unnecessary coming and going, waking and sleeping, eating and digesting? M: Nothing is done by me; everything just happens. I do not expect, I do not plan, I just watch events happening, knowing them to be unreal. Q: Were you always like this from the first moment of enlightenment? M: The three states rotate as usual -- there is waking and sleeping and waking again, but they do not happen to me. They just happen. To me, nothing ever happens. There is something changeless, motionless, immovable, rocklike, unassailable; a solid mass of pure being-consciousness-bliss. I am never out of it. Nothing can take me out of it, no torture, no calamity Nisargadatta Maharaj

