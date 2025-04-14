The many faces of Elon Musk

Francis Leader of

knows all about censoring, of course. This is from her profile page:

British female Geo-political writer banned from most social media now writing exclusively on Substack about the history of totalitarianism and technocracy. Other interests include holistic healing and campaigning against electrosmog.

The only way left to shake people a little and push their faces into the totalitarian horseshit they are so tired of hearing about is through writing articles to my Subscribers as they still seem to land in their Inboxes and they have to at least look at the headline and get reminded the Musk is fooling us all.

Which is kind of uncomfortable for those who just need a fucking hero.

It is so much more pleasant and distracting to get our nickers in a twist about “if fucking viruses exist or not” than realizing that shadow banning and nudging and distracting us (by planting divisive fascinating virus stories way down the totalitarian food order) from what is really going on.

And, man, this Francis Leader article above ties it all nicely together and adds some bombshells. But it is over 30 minutes long, and the headline is a bit too tame for the many with an attention span of a fruit fly. I would have missed it myself if not for a restack by

, I think.

I learn a lot from Sasha. She is great at networking and promoting many other writers, and I think that is one way of getting around the shadow bans. I always did, too, but I want to do it more.

I believe shadow banning and nudging will be the prime weapons of the new soft totalitarian elites trying to rule us all. We will beat them, don’t worry, but we al have to fucking wake up a bit more and getting a bit more involved.

Shadow-banning and nudging will smother any meaningful resistance and secretly manipulate the people to whatever the elites want from them without them even realizing it: Like electing Trump, like killing themselves with injections, like ripping into non-vaxxers……

It is a really important topic.

If you have to catch up on how nudging exactly works and the evil potential of nudging, I did a deep dive into it in

We have a situation now where an insanely rich and immensely powerful man, a transhuman elitist and WEF young global leader, has control over one of the biggest social media platforms on Earth and is also, as I just learned, a trained master in nudging himself. Trained by the inventor and godfather of nudging, Richard Thaler.

There is a very good reason why hundreds of millions of people think Elon Musk is a really cool, smart guy - a irresistible combination of a buddy, mentor and a hero.

What a cool, likeable bro

And that very good reason why millions see Elon like that, is, because Elon nudged them into thinking and firmly believing that he is a very likable, smart, buddy, mentor and hero. It started years ago.

Because probably only 0.000001 % of his fans actually ever met this guy in a meaningful one-on-one. He could be a total narcissist arsehole and arrogant greedy bastard in real life and they wouldn’t know, because all they know is his artificial digital image.

Created by countless awesome YouTube videos produced by “someone”????. Several likeable pot-smoking Joe Rogan appearances. Either Joe is in with the image-building project or has been bedazzled himself. And it is amazing how he always said the right anti-thing on X shortly after he bought the damn thing.

Almost as if he exactly knew what the most crucial voters in the most crucial swing states were upset and pissed-off about. Almost as if he was LISTENING IN and ANALYSING the data of millions of devices.

And then he buddied up with Trump - not exactly a natural match - but both great businessmen.

Almost as if he had TO SELL something to Donald. Because shortly after, the Donald also said exactly the right anti-thing most crucial voters in the most crucial swing states were so pissed-off about. He even knew what all the Christians were pissed off about and wanted to hear.

What a fucking hero, reading the soul of the nation.

So, how did he learn it?

As I said, Francis ties the whole thing together, which goes far beyond Elon.

But if you are mostly interested in Elon, I copy and pasted the gist of it below with some comments and solutions how to fuck them back.

Because we can and we will.

Step one is to wake more people up, and they will. The pain of betrayal will. And this article is part of step one

I get it - this topic is not as interesting. It is more painful too.

Trump daily’s bread and circuses, share market acrobatics and flooding the zone with bullshit is so much less painful and more entertaining than getting again confrontated with this scary transhuman totalitarian control bullshit we think we can do nothing about.

Kennedy keeping us on tenderhooks about banning mRNA is interesting, even fucking Epstein files and Kennedy assassination distractions are so much more interesting than looking the totalitarian take over in the eyes.

That’s what they want. That is another nudge to distract us from what they are really doing.

And don’t ever say there is nothing we can do.

We can care about it. It all starts with caring about it. If we stop caring, they win. That’s what they want. To give up and pretend we are dissidenting around with other important stuff.

So, if you care, how hard is it for each of you to promote these painful articles?

All you have to do is press a fucking little restack button at the bottom. And don’t be so fucking fussy. You might not 100% agree with all of it, or you might not like certain things. It doesn’t fucking matter. See the big picture.

Great, well done.

Now, if you want to do more, you can also press the share button. I know, that is fucking way more scary and challenging. But see what you can do.

It is all based on facts. It has happened and is happening. It is not a conspiracy. Share with the appropriate people.

But there is more you can do. When you restack, you can “restack with comment” and tell people why they should read it.

And you can comment and like it, even if you think it isn't glorious or special. It is not about the article or the authors. It is about fighting the censorship and shadow banning machinery and bringing more and more awareness to the games these elites play with us, which I will start to write about now:

For the rest of the article, I do a lot of copy-paste to prove these claims that Elon Musk is a highly trained master-nudger:

Francis also draws on the article Musk & Epstein: The Third Culture Dosier, which has the whole detailed story of “How Elon Musk Was Trained in Psychological Manipulation via a Jeffrey Epstein-Funded Program.”

Ok, here we go. [Text in brackets is mine]

In 2011, a small group of extremely influential people met to discuss the future of humanity. Among their ranks were Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Nathan Myhrvold, Sergey Brin, and the infamous pedophile child trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein. But this was not the first time these powerful and affluent technophiles had met to determine how best to control society.

The Edge Foundation, funded by Jeffrey Epstein, regularly organised so-called “Billionaires Dinners” and leadership courses. If you, like me, thought Elon is relatively new to the party, you are wrong. The article shows how his grandfather was involved and how Elon has been groomed for this role for 100 years.

From the late 90s onwards, almost every top member of the future ruling technocratic Establishment was involved with Edge. Bill Gates of Microsoft was a regular, Sergey Brin of Google was also a stalwart attendee and the presence of Nathan Myhrvold of Intellectual Ventures should not be understated either. Larry Page and Eric Schmidt, who were also representing Google, were noted at Edge events, alongside Anne Wojcicki of 23andMe and Elon Musk, who was representing Space X and Tesla during the period he was attending Edge.

Elon Musk’s Training in Psychological Manipulation Funded by Epstein

The psychological manipulation of the masses via various intelligence-linked programs is well-documented. The officially sanctioned, government-led programming of the general population is not a conspiracy theory, it has become accepted by many as a mainstream method to enact control. Such abhorrent and underhand manipulation used to be resigned to the realm of secretive and subversive intelligence programs or campaigns run by major PR companies, but that changed abruptly once Richard Thaler and Cass Sunstein took their brand of behavioural economics on the road.

It was there at the Billionaires Dinner of 2011 that Musk met Epstein:

After Richard Thaler, described as “the father of behavioural economics”, published his book in 2008, entitled: “Nudge: Improving Decisions About Health, Wealth, and Happiness”, those who wanted to manipulate people’s behaviour began to flock to him.

In 2008, Thaler was an attendee at the San Francisco dinner held by Edge, but this wouldn’t be his only involvement with Brockman [The American-Jewish Founder of Edge] and Epstein’s organisation. [Two Jews at the top - coincidence?] Thaler also went to Edge specifically to train an extremely select group of Edge members in his newly developed branch of psychological operations. In October 2008, Edge hosted a course, funded by Jeffrey Epstein, which focused on this new form of behavioural science. Richard Thaler and Sendhil Mullainathan, a professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, designed the six-part course themselves. This course was designed to be a “master class”[…] The first Edge master class of 2008 was called: “Libertarian Paternalism: Why it is Impossible Not to Nudge”, […]

The second part of the Edge Master Class saw only eight Edge members in attendance: Jeff Bezos, Nathan Myhrvold, Salar Kamangar, Daniel Kahneman, Danny Hilis, Paul Romer, Elon Musk and Sean Parker, while the third part also saw George Dyson and France LeClerc join the group. This wasn’t a random group of thinkers, these were some of the most powerful movers and shakers in the digital world. This Edge event saw the leading experts of behavioural economics training the very top echelons of Google, Amazon, YouTube, Space X, Intellectual Ventures, Facebook and Peter Thiel’s Founder Fund.

They were taught by the leading experts on the topic of nudging:

Alongside Thaler and Mullainathan, Daniel Kahneman is one of the leading experts in not only behavioural economics but also cognitive psychology and the processes behind judgement and decision-making.

The attendees of this Edge Master Class would soon become the most powerful people in the world, more powerful than any president, prime minister or king.

The third Jeffrey Epstein-funded Master Class in the series which Elon Musk attended was entitled: “The Psychology of Scarcity”, and it begins with a Sendhil Mullainathan quote that suggested they were imagining how to benefit from an impoverished population, […]

Let that sink in - master classes in nudging about how to benefit from an impoverished population……hmmmm……I wonder if the nudge phrase (that thankfully backfired) “by 2030 you own nothing and will be happy” was created there and then.

So much about Musk working for the betterment of the American people. The problem is, that those fucking marons that think Musk is their saviour will never ever get their eyes on articles like this.

Musk’s own X policy of “Freedom of speech, isn’t freedom of reach” will make sure of it.

These are the same fucking marons that truly belief that Trump stopped all censorship.

The United Kingdom’s Behavioural Insights team have since been used to coerce the population during the coronavirus pandemic with the Nudge Unit coordinating closely with the Department of Health and Social Care in “crafting the government response”.

Regardless of how powerful the majority of the attendees of Richard Thaler’s Master Class in behavioural psychology were, Elon Musk was the real rising star in this room. Officially, Musk represented Space X and Tesla, but his growing business portfolio, alongside his wealth, power and influence, has increased exponentially ever since.

When Elon Musk bought Twitter, he made his intentions for the future direction of the app clear. Musk intends to turn X.com into the Western equivalent of WeChat, an everything app which will not only be the biggest social media platform in the world, but will also be a payment platform from where you’ll be able to manage your money, bills, shopping, and much more. The development of X is fundamentally a prescient step towards what Musk perceives as an inevitable new paradigm. The psychological manipulation of the public via powerful social media platforms won’t only be used to reap potential economic benefits for those in control of sites like X, Facebook, or Google, they will be used by the government to sway popular opinion, too. So, as Elon Musk crosses the proverbial Rubicon from being someone who is in direct control of a platform which has the potential to create mass social change, onto Government, big questions must be asked.

Exacting Behavioural Change

It’s not simply a case of nudging people’s behaviour concerning purchases or credit cards, you can use these techniques to create a range of behavioural changes in people outside of economics, too. To a behavioural economist, people’s actions are mappable. Everyone is driven by a mental model, and altering their mental models will, in turn, change their behaviour by giving their targets specific stimuli designed to nudge them into choosing an alternative option.

The Covid-Nudging was the ultimate litmus test that this works. There were literally billions of people around the world, that instinctively knew that many things didn’t add up or made sense but went along anyway. And billions instinctively would have been very wary about the new, hardly tested mRNA technology but still took them - several times. It was more than nudging, but nudging played a big part.

But we can defend against it because it is a mental model and works with our habitual character mapped by our online behaviour.

One way, of course, would be to go offline. They couldn’t map us or affect us with nudging, which is executed mostly through our devices. But this is difficult because we have allowed online technology to rule our lives. It is almost impossible to live offline these days, however, when things get extremely dire, this is a last resort: Billions pulling the plug. It could be a grassroots movement one day.

Another way to defend against being mentally mapped and profiled by AI is to confuse AI by doing anti-habitual, paradoxical, contradictory actions online. I played around with that idea in:

But I was thinking of something else to defend ourselves altogether: The spiritual solution.

Through meditation and self-enquiry, we can become the masters of our unconscious and habitual processes. We will also realize that we are not what they are playing with and nudge around: this mental ego entity. And, to freak people out completely, according to many enlightened masters, we are not this body-mind they try to nudge around. But let’s explore that in another post someday.

One way or another, I am convinced we will adjust and defend against anything they try because the creativity of billions and the creativity and sustainability of life itself will always find new, unique ways to not only survive but thrive.

And knowing what they are up to and who the current perpetrators are is crucial. That’s why the exchange of information is so crucial. That’s why they shadow-ban and censor. Knowledge is power.

So let’s learn a little bit more about how they think they can nudge us:

Although we believe ourselves to be somewhat discerning when making tough decisions, human behaviour is very predictable and, ergo, easy to manipulate. A lot of behavioural economics is data-driven, it’s as simple as: if we are confronted with our data output in a certain way, we will often choose to make different decisions. The more information they have about you, the more they can design their “nudges” to best sway your behaviour, whether you want them to or not. And that is the crux of behavioural economics, the more information they have about you, the easier it is to manipulate you into making certain decisions.

Richard Thaler, The Father of Behavioural Economics. (Courtesy of The Guardian)

Look at this sly, full-of-himself, entitled, arrogant fuckwit that thinks he can play God and manipulate us like children. Let’s show him.

But a lot more people have to realize that someone plays God with their opinions and habits, and decisions. If you ever wondered where all the climate-panicking Greenies appeared from, they were fucking nudged, of course:

After they had released Nudge, Thaler and Sunstein wrote articles in several papers setting out their stall. In the Chicago Tribune on 6 April 2008, Thaler and Sunstein wrote an article entitled: “A Gentle Prod to Go Green”, the behavioural tinkerers wrote:

“Behavioral economics is an exciting new field that combines standard economics with an understanding of human psychology. From the standpoint of behavioral economics, it is important to focus on both the economic and the psychological aspects of the climate change problem. The economic aspect has to do with people’s incentives. Neither big companies nor individual consumers are required to pay their full share of the environmental costs they impose on everyone else.”

And that’s where we enter an ethical ice age. A small group of people can now manipulate global political and social trends. People need to wake up. Everywhere. And they will.

My very good conservative, three or four time jabbed “doing the right thing” guy just sent me an anti-globalist Facebook post to join. He is a passionate outdoor guy and just got aware how the globalist 2030 agenda is taking away his beloved state forests, a place to 4WD, take the chainsaw out, fish and hunt, make fires and do what the fuck you want. They want to turn them all into managed and tightly controlled green “National Parks” where a Koala has more rights than a human. Now he is suddenly open to my stories about globalist bullshit and totalitarian control in many other areas. And he certainly regrets his jabs.

So there you go. It will happen to many more people through all sorts of avenues.

What more clever cards will they try to play on us?

The next bit is a bit dry and long, but important to understand their twisted minds and what they are up to.

Thaler and Sunstein referred to their branch of psychology as “libertarian paternalism” and they saw the desire to nudge as a natural part of a capitalist system. In an article written by Thaler and Sunstein for the Los Angeles Times on 2 April 2008, entitled: “Designing Better Choices”, it states:

“We find ourselves these days mired in political battles that pit laissez-faire capitalism, with it’s reliance on unrestricted free markets, against heavily regulated capitalism, which favours government mandates and bans in an effort to ensure “good” outcomes. But this opposition is false and misleading. Any system of free markets will include some kind of choice architecture, and that means libertarian paternalism can offer a real “third way” around the battleground.”

However, to make this “third way” viable, Thaler and Sunstein have not only had to redefine “psyops” as “behavioural economics”, they have also redefined some “humans” as something they call “Econs”. These are predictable, rational actors whose behaviour is extremely influenced by sudden economic change. Thaler and Sunstein mention Econs a lot during Nudge, separating them from the humans who require nudging:

“Econs respond primarily to incentives. If the government taxes candy, they will buy less candy, but they are not influenced by such “irrelevant” factors as the order in which options are displayed. Humans respond to incentives too, but they are also influenced by nudges. By properly deploying both incentives and nudges we can improve people’s lives, and help solve many of society’s major problems. And we can do so while still insisting on everyone’s freedom to choose.”

In other words, we are seen a it like Pavlov’s dogs. It is up to us to show them wrong and tell them to fuck off. And we will.

It is clear that Thaler and Sunstein attempt to redefine what it means to be human. For them, humans need to be cajoled to make them act as the ruling class would like them to act. They clearly believe that humans would make worse decisions than Econs if they were left to their own devices but, in turn, that is based on the presupposition that the government always makes better decisions than the general population.

It’s true that some of the reasons why humans make poor decisions is due to a lack of specific information. […] If everyone were given access to all the information from the start, then people would make better choices about who they were governed by and how society is constructed or, in this case, constricted. The digital panopticon is fuelled by the control of information.

I plain words, they keep us stupid by either withholding information or lying to us and then telling us we have to make all decisions for you because you are too stupid.

The term “psyops” is being rebranded as “nudging”, allowing it to be slowly but surely adopted by governments worldwide as a legitimate way to control the actions of the global population, and it isn’t only governments that will be enthusiastically adopting this tried and tested technique. The most effective way to use such psychological manipulation will be online, and it will be our personalised datasets that will be used to design how best to nudge us individually

But it gets even more sinister than that. Back to Musk:

There is no doubt that various online companies will use this technology to control more than just what we purchase. For this reason, it shouldn’t be surprising that Bezos, Musk, Brin and their ilk have been trained in mass behavioural psychology. What should be much more of a surprise is that they were learning such techniques via a course funded by an elite child trafficking intelligence asset like Jeffrey Epstein. [Mossad ?????] It’s hard to surprise most onlookers nowadays, partly because we have already entered the era of fifth-generation warfare and that may be why such a pernicious science is being so readily welcomed by governments and technocrats worldwide.

Many of Musk’s supporters are fanatical, many of them idolise him, while some of that energy is synthetically driven by technology which uses focused behavioural nudging to improve Musk’s PR image. For the potential future technocratic leaders to create the world of tomorrow, a step towards governance is required, and Musk is now making his move. Elon Musk is a manufactured persona, a hundred years in the making, and you should not view him through a memetic lens. He wields tangible levels of power, he has extremely questionable associations with the deep state apparatus, and he has the capability to sway people’s opinions by using subversive and unseen means. I can understand why people follow him, I can see what they see. The only difference between a supporter of Elon Musk and I, is information and data. I am making my decision because I have extra information and data about Elon Musk, whereas Musk’s supporters are often making their decisions because Elon Musk’s platform has extra information and data about them, and it’s being used to nudge them into becoming true believers.

I don’t agree with Frances on this point. That having data is the key to look thorugh them is not only wrong but a losing proposition, because they will always have more data then us, which means we will never win.

Granted, the extra data she has on Musk does help, but it isn’t crucial.

I didn’t have any of this data and have long ago formed the firm opinion that Elon Musk is a very dangerous technocrat who deliberately creates a different image on social media. It was obvious.

The more crucial factors are instinct and common sense. The same was true for the COVID decisions. The fact is that we never will have enough data because they deliberately create and choose topics that only a few “experts” can assess, like vaccines and climate change, for example. Relying on data means relying on very few experts, and they are mostly bought and corrupted now.

Not everything needs to be data-driven. We made good decisions as species for millennia without data on our fingertips.

Instead, we looked at reality as it is, right in front of us. I look at a guy’s face, and he might smile nicely and say things I want to hear, but something that I don’t need to fully understand tells me not to trust this guy. As simple as that. No matter what the data says about him.

Look at Thaler’s photo above. Do you instinctively trust this guy?

Would you trust this guy?

This is the young Broeckman who started this whole elite shitshow billionaires club. Something about him freaks me out. It is like he looks out into the world and sees insects. I wouldn’t trust this guy.

And then there is the simple old passed-on wisdom, “Power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolute.” A timeless truth.. These are more available and more important than data.

But most of all, once again, is the spiritual understanding of people. The nature of our ego will teach us that the nature of other Egos won’t change and can’t be trusted until they realize their true Self. The power and greed in big Egos will always prevail and do tremendous harm to many.

But the last word should go to Francis Leader:

The Technocrats are not our friends, they have an agenda: To perpetually nudge us towards their preferred form of multipolar Globalism without us noticing, leading us to the doors of our prison cells within their carefully curated digital panopticon.

