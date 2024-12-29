Be your own doctor
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Bill Gates Gives Trump The Globalist Health Marching Orders Three Days Before His Inauguration
The Globalist Pattern Of "Advising" "Our" Leaders Continues
7 hrs ago
•
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
33
Share this post
Be your own doctor
Bill Gates Gives Trump The Globalist Health Marching Orders Three Days Before His Inauguration
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
18
Will Robert Kennedy Jr. Betray Us And Why That Might Be A Good Thing?
The Medical Freedom Movement Is Holding Their Breath
Jan 18
•
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
47
Share this post
Be your own doctor
Will Robert Kennedy Jr. Betray Us And Why That Might Be A Good Thing?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
46
Make Your Health And Survival First Priority - The System Is Coming For You
About Alcohol, Drugs, Be Your Own Doctor And How The Arrogant Doctors And Experts Kill Millions Of People
Jan 16
•
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
80
Share this post
Be your own doctor
Make Your Health And Survival First Priority - The System Is Coming For You
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
27
Absolute Perfection Is Here And Now
Escaping the narratives
Jan 12
•
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
27
Share this post
Be your own doctor
Absolute Perfection Is Here And Now
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
Some Days I Am Getting Fucking Scared...
Some days I am getting fucking scared.
Jan 11
•
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
85
Share this post
Be your own doctor
Some Days I Am Getting Fucking Scared...
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
43
The Greenland Lottery
Analysing The Latest Madness
Jan 10
•
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
29
Share this post
Be your own doctor
The Greenland Lottery
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
Malone Fan Disappointed With Me
Why we write
Jan 1
•
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
59
Share this post
Be your own doctor
Malone Fan Disappointed With Me
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
36
December 2024
Why Dr Malone Never Was A True Dissident In The First Place
He wanted more
Dec 29, 2024
•
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
99
Share this post
Be your own doctor
Why Dr Malone Never Was A True Dissident In The First Place
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
49
How We Create Our Own Police State - Australian Case Study
Sydney Police Randomly Searched 382 Commuters And Charged 10 People Without Warrants Or Suspicious Cause. You could be next.
Dec 19, 2024
•
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
22
Share this post
Be your own doctor
How We Create Our Own Police State - Australian Case Study
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
16
Is Dr Malone "Captured Opposition" And Why It Does Not Matter
Let's become our own leaders in our own lives
Dec 12, 2024
•
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
50
Share this post
Be your own doctor
Is Dr Malone "Captured Opposition" And Why It Does Not Matter
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
22
How To Starve The Elites To Death Spiritually And Find Peace Within
This is part two of my recent article about starving the elites to death.
Dec 8, 2024
•
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
22
Share this post
Be your own doctor
How To Starve The Elites To Death Spiritually And Find Peace Within
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
20
Does The Corrupt System and The Elites Scare You Or Make You Angry? Starve Them To Death.
This story is about bullies and bandits and how to beat them.
Dec 5, 2024
•
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
43
Share this post
Be your own doctor
Does The Corrupt System and The Elites Scare You Or Make You Angry? Starve Them To Death.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
© 2025 Markus Mutscheller
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts