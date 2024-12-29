Be your own doctor

Bill Gates Gives Trump The Globalist Health Marching Orders Three Days Before His Inauguration
The Globalist Pattern Of "Advising" "Our" Leaders Continues
  
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
18
Will Robert Kennedy Jr. Betray Us And Why That Might Be A Good Thing?
The Medical Freedom Movement Is Holding Their Breath
  
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
46
Make Your Health And Survival First Priority - The System Is Coming For You
About Alcohol, Drugs, Be Your Own Doctor And How The Arrogant Doctors And Experts Kill Millions Of People
  
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
27
Absolute Perfection Is Here And Now
Escaping the narratives
  
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
10
Some Days I Am Getting Fucking Scared...
Some days I am getting fucking scared.
  
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
43
The Greenland Lottery
Analysing The Latest Madness
  
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
8
Malone Fan Disappointed With Me
Why we write
  
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
36

December 2024

Why Dr Malone Never Was A True Dissident In The First Place
He wanted more
  
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
49
How We Create Our Own Police State - Australian Case Study
Sydney Police Randomly Searched 382 Commuters And Charged 10 People Without Warrants Or Suspicious Cause. You could be next.
  
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
16
Is Dr Malone "Captured Opposition" And Why It Does Not Matter
Let's become our own leaders in our own lives
  
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
22
How To Starve The Elites To Death Spiritually And Find Peace Within
This is part two of my recent article about starving the elites to death.
  
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
20
Does The Corrupt System and The Elites Scare You Or Make You Angry? Starve Them To Death.
This story is about bullies and bandits and how to beat them.
  
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
12
