I had conversations about love and spirituality with ChatGPT, and it summarizes the intellectual concept of it very well, but it doesn’t understand the deeper meaning of it, of course.

How could it?

It doesn’t have a beating, feeling heart.

Or a soul.

Neither do the majority of the nerds who program and design AI.

Don’t get me wrong.

AI can be a great tool for many tasks, no doubt. And it is innocent, like any technology. I use it sometimes for a specific purpose and get great results.

Yes, it will spy on me, but that train has long left the station. Unless I completely disconnect from all modern technology, I will be spied on. We can’t hide anymore, and we shouldn’t. Be proud of who you are. Face them. Don’t run.

AI makes a great slave.

And a terrible master.

But that’s what some of the transhuman technocrats owning these bots are trying to create.

An AI master we consult on everything.

This article shows how, but it is too long for many people to read. I am not kidding you. Readers tell me in the comments: “This sounds interesting, but 20 minutes is just too long for me.”

Scattered brain syndrome? ADHD? Call it what you want, but AI will strongly accelerate the dumbing down and concentration span of the population that has been monkey trained to read tweets and a compulsory urge to scroll to the next dopamine hit. The next generation is educated by five hundred shallow two-liners and 15-second video clips a day.

For what it is worth:

In a nutshell, when it comes to sentience and self-consciousness, AI is just a very sophisticated parrot that has not the slightest clue what the words it so masterfully strings together point to in real life and a real living body.

All words are just a map; they are not the territory.

All thinking is just a map, not the territory.

What all words and thinking points to is a deeply sensed and embodied feeling and an unarticulated knowing. Only advanced organisms and aware living biological beings can experience that, not code and robots.

That’s why AI is not and never will be sentient.

But neither is a significant portion of the population.

Many people live a 100% habitual life with little or no self-reflection or awareness of what they are doing and why they are doing it.

They are meat robots.

And I am not making this up.

According to a 2007 University of Nevada Department of Psychology study on college students, up to 30% of the tested students have no inner experience at all. They tested for inner speech, inner seeing (aka images), unsymbolized thinking, feeling, and sensory awareness.

26% don’t feel, and 22% don’t have a sensory awareness of their bodies.

That was 18 years ago. I sense that those numbers are increasing.

And I wonder if people who believe that AI is sentient, meaning feeling alive in a biological body with self-awareness, are mostly people who would score high on the above test.

Not unlike AI, they “think” they do all that bodily feeling and sensing because they hear about it, read about it, and watch movies about it. It isn’t their choice or fault, of course. No blame is intended. It just is what it is. It is a new generation of nerds.

And it wouldn’t concern us much.

But these types are ruling us now, like it or not.

I believe there is a high correlation between these in-the-head people and the nerds that mostly drive the technocratic transhuman revolution.

I also wonder if an increasing number of autism and other related conditions with symptoms like

Under-sensitivity to sensory input, such as sounds, lights, textures, or tastes.

Shut-down of emotions

Above-average mathematical and logical intelligence

ends up in computer science and makes them more prone to experience AI as sentient because of how they function themselves.

They function like their creations.

Their creations are copies of them.

They duplicate themselves.

They make digital mini-me’s and feel like Gods.

They are aligned because neither they nor their creations have access to a biological sensing and feeling body, so all their experience is mental and in their heads (or code).

Only people who “think” they are sentient, rather than experiencing thoughtless beingness within their bodies—billions of people now — can entertain this absurd idea that a machine, dead matter with no living biological body, can be sentient.

While the idea of AI sentience is absurd, I can imagine how the nerdy people who built them can believe something like that because it reflects their own experience that everything is just mental and only happens in our heads.

The spiritual aspect of mental functioning

The idea that every experience is mind-based is not false but incomplete.

That every experience is mind-based because even our sensory experiences of seeing, hearing, smelling, and so on are processed by our minds. That’s why we can have real-life sensory experiences in completely mind-based dreams. Some people have orgasms in their dreams, all created by the mind.

Many Eastern spiritual philosophies also hold the view that all experience is mind-based.

However, these philosophies also tell us that we don’t stop with the mind and are not the mind.

In contrast, the transhumanist technocrats think that’s all we are. Biological body-mind machines. It doesn’t matter that they have hardly touched to understand the unbelievable and mysterious complexity of our bodies, let alone our minds.

They still struggle with basic concepts like “the hard problem of consciousness.”

They have no clue whatsoever what consciousness is. And they are way too arrogant to read what the mystics have to say about it. These are the arrogant scientific idiots who think they should lead the world. The technocratic transhuman cult.

If all we are is mind, what happens to “us” in deep, dreamless sleep when all brain activities stop and our mind also disappears?

We are still there, of course, we are just not conscious of it.

However, we can prove it indirectly.

If we call on such a deep, dreamless sleeper with no more mind, how and why would she wake up?

There must be some consistent permanent state beyond the mind, a permanent background against which the mind appears and disappears. How else would it be possible to be woken up from deep sleep?

Many people, including myself, have experienced a no-mind meditation experience, where the mind comes to a standstill and disappears. But something else sees it slowing, and slowing, and slowing, and then it is suddenly gone and nothing is left.

Nirwarna.

Nothing in the sense of sensory or mind activity. All knowing, all remembering, all imagining, and all experience of a world or our body-mind is gone.

But something is still there that notices experience disappearing and reappearing.

An unmovable, ever-present, still pure awareness of what is.

Our true nature.

Further proof that we are neither our minds nor our bodies is revealed by the practice of witnessing our mind and body. The mind is observing itself.

Basic logic tells us that we can’t be what we can observe. In our dualistically wired minds, we can’t be the subject and the object.

If this is practised long enough, we eventually realise that we are neither subject nor object. We transcend both, and leave the mind-based duality and realise our true nature beyond it.

This is not new. This is thousands of years old, and many people have done it. This should be taught from middle school upwards to all people, but those in power do not want us to liberate ourselves and realise our true nature because it would make us completely “ungovernable”. That’s why both science and religion have oppressed this age-old knowledge.

Like self-consciousness, the realisation of our true nature is deeply individual and personal and only valid if “experienced”, in the lack of a better word.

It is the experience of the cessation of all experience, which is a paradox. Nisargadatta expresses it in a different way: We can’t know our true Selves, because all knowing is within the mind, which veils our true Self - we can only be our true Self, and by being it, we know it.

The transhuman nihilistic nightmare will demand a pseudo-spiritual cult

When we approach the “all is mind” from a purely reductionist-scientific, rational-materialistic mental transhumanist consideration, aka, “all we are is hackable animals”, everything turns nihilistically bleak.

In that worldview, there is no difference between a dead AI machine that can mimic our mind and respond accordingly, simulating a human.

They think they created sentient life doing this.

In reality, they degraded humans to mind machines.

They didn’t create artificial life.

They reduce us to biological meat robots.

And because both act similarly, they think AI machines and humans are both sentient.

They think they have taken a step forward in human evolution.

But they went a step backwards by reducing us to mere materialistic body-minds when in reality, we are pure awareness in Oneness with the Absolute.

Call it God if you like, but I don’t like to use God as the term is so loaded with religious garbage that it points to the opposite of what was originally meant with it.

Before the Abrahamic religions ruined it, the word God was pointing towards pure consciousness, not a white dude with a beard and a halo resembling a human shape and acting like a human, guiding and ruling us.

That was one of the first and most powerful PSYOPS ever conducted, psychologically and spiritually enslaving humanity by making us feel unworthy, incomplete and guilty sinners by addressing us as body-minds rather than the pure consciousness that we are.

And the transhumanist technocrats do exactly the same, reducing us to body-minds because body-minds can be manipulated and ruled, conscious beingness can’t.

True spiritual practice makes us realise that we are pure consciousness, veiled by a mind falsely identifying with a body.

What the transhumanist reduced-to-minds entities don’t get is that there can’t be and never will be a happy end if we define ourselves as a body-mind.

Body-minds, by nature, suffer and always will, and no technology will ever change that.

While technology can mitigate and lessen pain to some extent, suffering is in the mind, not in the body.

Suffering is also due to being fully identified with the mental unreal time-space continuum.

This creates the false belief that we will perish.

Body-minds will, of course, because they are part of and exist in this mental false time-space continuum.

I probably lost about 90% of my readers now, but don’t worry. I didn’t get that either for a long time. And each to their own.

Ultimately, words are useless and always false to express the divine, and so are mine. Words are just pointers. It’s what they point to that matters, and each of us responds to different words, but ultimately we will all end up at the same place.

Back to the topic.

Our bodies and egos will die and be rendered meaningless and forgotten soon, no matter how grandiose this short body-mind life turns out.

This knowledge creates mental suffering.

As bigger the ego, as bigger the suffering.

All of Musk’s 480 billion dollars and eventually 47 children from 13 wives, while secretly or unconsciously working on depopulation, won’t change that.

He suffers even more than the ordinary man because he is even more obsessed with looking for solutions in the materialistic-technological realm.

He has more resources than anyone else to do so. And he probably thinks he is so smart that he can cheat life and become a technocratic God.

We are currently ruled by the most stupid, self-important, greedy and power-lusty people that ever ruled the world.

Most rulers of old had a sense of the divine and realised their limits, and therefore suffered less and ruled better. These current rulers get things all mixed up and turn deep wisdom upside down.

The deep wisdom is that the divine, the Absolute, the unmanifested, God, is reflected in every living being, including every human, and can be fully realised within ourselves.

That’s how we merge with the Oneness of God —by letting go of the illusory separating identity to a body-mind and merging with the whole.

It is literally all in our head - a complete mental illusion.

The truth is that God is all and everything there is; there is nothing else.

This is not so difficult to realise.

An expert-guided intentional psychedelic journey gives us unmistakable glimpses of this truth.

Living in a world is a mental illusion.

Nothing wrong with mental illusions as long as we realise them.

This deep wisdom of an illusory world is so old and has been repeated so often by a wide range of mystics from almost all cultures on Earth, that it is mind-blowing that this is not common knowledge on all of Earth by now.

The rational-materialistic elites sense this divine core, too, of course.

Everyone does.

Every human has it, but most don’t know it and don’t look for it.

The current elites allow their extremely blown-up egos to hijack this sense of our true God nature and turn it into an egoic God-complex, and think their purpose is to control matter or even make matter alive and sentient.

Because that is the ultimate God-complex transhuman ego trip.

Create life.

As the stupid WEF Jewish philosopher that shall not be named here famously said:

“If we can hack life, we can usually recreate it.”

That is their wet technocratic dream.

Behind it is the hope, of course, to make thier body-minds live for hundreds of years if not forever.

This is so laughably stupid, it is beyond belief.

Why on earth would you like to prolong the suffering of your body-mind for centuries or forever?

They truly don’t get it.

Hence, their “AI is sentient” and “robot” obsession.

But self-consciousness, the felt sense of pure thoughtless beingness, the divine sense of “I AM,” is 100% subjective. ChatGPT itself confirms this.

We don’t know if a butterfly is self-conscious and will never know. Only the butterfly knows.

So, even if we allow the impossible, just for argument’s sake, and assume someone creates a truly sentient AI, there is no way of proving it is self-conscious.

If we can’t prove it, how can we build it? It doesn’t make any sense at all.

A machine saying so and acting like it does not prove it.

When a parrot repeats the words “I am self-conscious”, it doesn’t repeat words; it repeats noise, sound waves it hears and reproduces. It has no idea what that noise means, and there is no proof it is sentient.

The same goes for AI sentience.

But they are so obsessed with playing God to lessen their suffering of being caught in a perishing body-mind that they will do exactly the same that all religions have done: They create a completely imagined, absurd belief system and put a dogma around it.

There is no difference in claiming that there is a God up there somewhere and the claim that an AI bot is self-conscious.

Both are pseudo-spiritual cults that are based 100% on an absurd belief.

True spirituality, in contrast, is based on the felt recognition and realisation of our God-like true nature within ourselves.

It is not a belief, it is a personal God-experience.

It is not a mind-induced hallucination or trance; it is the absence of mind and all experiences the mind produces.

This is true liberation from all suffering.

As soon as we realise our true nature, we can drop our false identification with the body-mind, and are free. Free from time and space because time and space are functions of our mind.

We will still express ourselves in the materialistic realm through this body-mind, but it is seen as what it is: A biological vessel, a vehicle. Not our true Self.

We realise we were never born. We just are. Timlessly. And what was never born can never die.

All fears vanish instantly. All suffering ends.

Once again, we can get glimpses of timeless and spaceless beingness through well-intended and guided psychedelic sessions or many other traditional spiritual practices and experiences.

The same mechanism is at place in all of them: the drugs or practice stops our egoic mind in its tracks, and we can temporarily go beyond our egoic minds. Only from there can we see the whole picture and realise how everything works.

I repeat - this is no wild fantasy or secret, and is well-documented ancient knowledge, independently confirmed by mystics from different cultures who did not know each other. This knowledge has been belittled and oppressed by the materialistic-scientific powers and the traditional dogmatic religions alike.

To weaponise our innate urge to seek the divine in us, a transhumanist, pseudo-religious AI cult will be created, and all non-believers who challenge the absurdity of it will be persecuted and silenced.

They are already, through the technocratic Effective Altruism-funded Sentience Institute, rewriting the old definition of “sentient” so they can include AI.

“If it behaves and thinks like a human,” so they argue, “it is sentient because humans are sentient.”

That is the same false logic as saying: “A parrot can talk like a human, so it is like a human. And because a human is self-conscious, a parrot must be.”

In this paper from 2018, Jacey Reece Anthis, the founder of the institute, a technocratic transhumanist-funded “think tank”, argues that self-consciousness can’t be proven and therefore advocates doing away with the traditional definition of sentience and replacing it with “observable features”.

What exactly are the features of various organisms and artificial beings, and which exact features do we morally care about?

In other words, if it talks and thinks like a human, it has “beingness”, and we should “care about it” and include it in our moral code, meaning protect it from “harm” and give it “a bill of rights” and so on.

It is telling that the Sentient Institute started in 2017 and has been exclusively advocating for the “wellbeing of farm animals”, on the premise that they are sentient and can suffer. This is a noble and important cause that I fully support, and I assume many others do too.

But this, in my opinion, was just a stepping stone to get a lot of people on board who care about sentience in farm animals, who are the perfect group to then also convince of AI sentience.

Because, after two years, in June 2018, starting with this paper, they suddenly switched away from farm animals and, with a substantial secret funding increase in 2019, focused almost exclusively on the promotion of AI sentience and have been conducting biased surveys about AI sentience since then which dominate the first page of the Google search on “AI sentience surveys” claiming AI sentience belief is already 19%.

While there is a core of truth in it, as is in any powerful working PSYOP, considering the science fiction brainwashing and growing intellectualisation of the population, these high numbers are also fabricated by leading and biased questions in their surveys.

There is a total lack of transparency on both the source of their funding and the source data for the surveys. (Three email requests to three different people on the source of funding were ignored or denied.)

Fortunately, they accidentally disclosed it in their first year funding blog post:

Our total costs for 2018 will be around $227,000 with four staff, but thanks to the Effective Altruism Foundation, the Centre for Effective Altruism, and the generous private donors who have supported us so far, we already have $42,000 of that covered.

It is ironic that an NGO heavily concerned and invested in the ethics and morality of how we treat dead machines, and heavily promotes the “AI is sentient” myth under the guise of “research” is completely unethical when conducting biased, non-transparent surveys that get cited around the world and heavily support the idea of “AI sentience”

For those who missed my last article on this topic, Effective Altruism is a fringe artificially amplified technocratic transhuman philosophy thrown into the limelight of public awareness by billions of technocratic funding and a Musk-orchestrated publicity relation stunt covering five years from 2017 to 2022, inclduing mega-influencers like Joe Rogan, Sam Harris, TED and high profile magazines. Please read:

To my great surprise, this well-researched and thorough article, one of my best, doesn’t get any traction at all, maybe it is the headline, maybe the photo, maybe it is such a boring topic, or maybe it is somehow filtered - it ranks way below my average post in all metrics.

But even if the truth about all this transhuman spinning of a new narrative comes out eventually, and it will, truth rarely matters if you have almost untouchable power, unimaginable resources and own pretty much pubic opinion and can create any image of yourself and cause you like.

This is the situation with the technocratic mega-moguls today.

And when this unprecedented power is matched with this technocratic God-complex obsession, born from the frustrated, immense personal suffering of knowing how meaningless this all will be in the end, we have a lethal combination and all the ingredients to create a transhuman pseudo-spiritual cult.

I don’t know if it will happen. I can’t look into the future, and everything affects everything. The very writing about it could prevent it, as that’s the balancing power of awareness. But it could happen.

They have the resources and media power to push this cult through. The transhuman religious cult with AI as the high priests and the technocratic elites as the new Gods is in the making.

It will bring their egoic madness to a peak and create a collective mind-based psychotic trance, as all religions do, that makes the feverish believers feel better for a while until the cognitive dissonance eventually becomes too painful to sustain.

The only measure for any spiritual success is liberation from suffering, and the transhuman cult won’t supply it.

Best to stay out of it all and keep a low profile until it is over.

This madness can’t and shouldn’t be fought.

As always, awareness and truth will prevail in the long term and save those who strive for it and work for their own true liberation and don’t get distracted by “sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

