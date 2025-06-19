Be your own doctor

Be your own doctor

Dr Michael Taylor
6h

What an absolutely superbly written article- this is definitely one for sharing widely!

Rev Katie Grace
4h

Supporting and counseling others as they seek the divine in themselves has been my life’s work. I recently had a client tell me that she had consulted ChatGPT about a challenge she was facing and then presented me with the same challenge for my assessment.

The responses were quite similar. While ChatGPT gave a detailed intellectual rationale for its approach, I responded with similar guidance based upon my sensing of the current situation, what I already knew about my client and the intuitive nuances that come forth in every client consultation. Plus, I genuinely love my clients because I can sense their pure essence beyond their suffering egos.

When I asked my client if she would be firing me based upon her comparison, she said, “Hell, no! ChatGPT is soulless.”

This essay is enlightening, as it compares the mind-based religions with trans human cult of the mind—brilliant and so very true.

Many materialists would dismiss my mission to liberate souls from egos as an illusion while embracing the so-called sentience of a “sophisticated parrot.” I treasure my soul… and my sentience. Thank you for sharing this wisdom!!!

