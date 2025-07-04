Be your own doctor

Be your own doctor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WENDY HILL's avatar
WENDY HILL
2h

I rarely read articles all the way through...but this is the third one of yours that I have read all the way through. Very interesting, and just what I was thinking

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
Stephen's avatar
Stephen
2h

Hello,

Wow, you really are amazing . You are exposing a lot of bullshit and I thank you for this. It is an absolute pleasure to read your writings.

But please can you start to proofread your articles? I mean this one is just a grammatical catastrophe.

😉

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Markus Mutscheller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture