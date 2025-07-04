While the lunatics are still busy and distracted with fighting in the trenches….

…hurling meaningless profanities at each other, I try to sneak in my two cents about the topic for those critical thinkers still left.

The virus theory is neither right nor wrong.

It’s a waste of time and a harmful distraction and PSYOP because it’s irrelevant for the deeper problems we face.

It is a deliberate distraction from the deeper problems we face, and that’s why it was amplified in the first place, and that’s why it is still raping our space.

There are several fundamental errors on which our extremely intellectual, materialistic, and science-techno culture is built.

If we imagine our culture as a real building, an 80-story tower, the virus vs. no virus discussion is like trying to renovate the bathroom of apartment 467 on the 17th floor while the foundation of the building is disintegrating on one corner and the whole tower is starting to lean over and collapse.

I call this collapsing corner of our cultural foundation “out-of-control science.”

The dominating scientific worldview of Western culture and imperium makes some fundamental mistakes that will cause tremendous suffering. And it will get worse.

Mistaking The Map For The Territory

To start with, they mistake the map for the territory.

Geographical maps are useful tools for specific purposes. That’s why we often have several maps for the same territory. That’s why we can switch the view on Google Maps.

Maps help take us from A to B and with other tasks.

Nothing wrong with that. Useful slave applications that serve us in running our lives. That’s how science used to be. A slave. Working for us. Serving us.

Not anymore.

Maps—science—are not the territory.

They are extremely limited abstract representations of the territory, which is a million times more complex and real.

The same relationship exists nowadays between science and the real world.

People mistake science for the real world and base everything on science. This is a very limited, solely intellectual map, and stop living in the real world.

And on a deeper spiritual level, the same relationship exists nowadays between “thinking” and “being.”

Thinking, and whatever we mentally conceive, is just a map and extremely limited. But let’s not go there today.

Let’s stay with the topic at hand: why the virus discussion is a complete waste of time and won’t change anything fundamentally.

Out-of-Control Science Still Rules Supreme.

Replacing one false scientific theory with another false scientific theory won’t change anything—false, corrupted science still wins.

The “viruses don’t exist” promoters are correct in that the virus theory is very problematic, has many holes, and might be completely wrong. It might be a very bad map for what causes the disease.

They are well-meaning, albeit very naive and wrong, in concluding that the existing vaccine industry and its products will collapse, harmful vaccines will stop, and everyone will drive off into a medical-free, healthy sunset.

They are wrong because they still operate within a very limited, corrupted and out-of-control scientific paradigm. With out-of-control science, I mean mostly two things: arrogance and ignorance.

Most scientists nowadays think they know stuff about important things, when all they do is sketch primitive drawings about how life and health work on the cave walls of their universities.

They fundamentally know nothing about health and disease, but they think they do.

They could know more about it, but their research was redirected and bent towards the financial exploitation of physical suffering through disease about 100 years ago when the Rockefellers ambushed and erased holistic, ethical medicine.

Therefore, nowadays, they don’t research to help humanity suffer less. They research to make money for their masters. And some of them don’t even realize that. But most signed up for it for a small share of the profit. They are paid by companies and investors who want to get rich from disease.

They also have never heard of or are not interested in, or don’t get Socrates.

Only a scientist who truly understands and strictly adheres to the most important scientific principle, “I know that I know nothing,” will be a great, useful, successful, and especially safe scientist.

But only holistic, spiritually tuned-in scientists who have mystical glimpses of the complexity of the universe will be able to truly comprehend the full meaning of Socrates’ statement.

True scientists know nothing, but not because they are stupid. They know nothing because they are wise.

They know their place in the hierarchy of the universe. They have seen glimpses of the universal Logos, the divine intelligence that governs all life.

Goethe was one of these great scientists of days long gone.

Those great holistic scientists have been almost exclusively deselected from our culture.

Nowadays, what we call scientists are well-trained and well-behaved corporate nerd monkeys.

What our capital-infiltrated schools and universities select for are brainy, one-dimensional, sequential-thinking, self-important nerd monkeys that have no fucking clue of the bigger picture.

All they do is come up with wild theories dressed in complicated jargon nobody understands and pretend this is some kind of truth that serves the people and reality.

Here is a picture of one of these scientific nerd monkeys:

You can listen to this self-important joke of a scientist here and understand what I mean: layers upon layers of meaningless scientific theoretical garbage with no relationship to fundamental reality.

Over and over again, the “viruses don’t exist” proponents emphasize how “scientific” they are and think that is a good thing that betters the world and mitigates suffering.

What they don’t understand is that all they do is replace one wrong theory with another wrong theory because, ultimately, all theories are wrong and will be replaced.

Science can’t live without a theory. They need them to justify what they are doing—looking at the molecules of a piece of bark without ever looking up and seeing the tree, let alone the forest, let alone the landscape. Then they formulate products and policies from their “research” and force them upon the whole landscape.

What else is the mRNA madness?

What the “no viruses exist” people don’t realize is that they open up big business for a brand-new lucrative product range to the corporate pharmaceutical-medical complex with any new theory they propose about what causes disease.

Those guys who make money from disease will love it.

People finally have figured out how much medical bullshit is sold based on the old medical theories, including the virus theory. This revenue stream will run out soon.

Time to launch something new.

They will just throw out the whole old vaccine stuff and create new stuff, based on the new theory of what causes disease.

They will use the same business model of deceit, fraud and corruption to make the world believe that those new products will fight disease so much better than the old ones because it is based on a new and better theory.

Experts will use complicated, unproven jargon to convince the masses that a new era in the war against disease is dawning because of this new revolutionary theory.

As long as true, ethical, uncorrupted science is absent, nothing will change.

There are many powerful, proven substances and health interventions that really do mitigate suffering and greatly support the healing of many conditions out there.

Always have been.

I have used them and still use them daily. That’s why I am so healthy and energetic, and sharp (compared to years ago). Plus a lot of good luck, of course.

Here is an incomplete list that worked for me: Chlorine Dioxide, DMSO, GHB, Hydrogen Peroxide, Valerian, Damina, Gingseng, Garlic, Ginger, Marijuana, LSD, Kratom, Nicotin, Fasting, Surfing, Detoxing, Coffee Enamas, Hot and cold, organic clean food, filtered pure water and much more.

Most of these substances and methods are very cheap or free. Not surprsingly, many of them have been made illegal because of the lobbying of big pharma on science-based made up bullshit only to be then used by the same companies in their patented products. And most of the still legal products have been rubbished and smeared, and falsely discredited.

We don’t need these fraudulent criminal scientific perpetrators to get our health back.

We don’t need to replace wrong theories with other wrong theories.

All we need to do is become our own scientists and do our own experiments with our own bodies with the great substances and methods available.

All we need to do is to become our own doctors.

Each of us.

We don’t need to change medical theories or systems.

All we need to do is disengage from them. To not use them. Do not participate in the fraud.

Then the systems will collapse all by themselves.

Out-of-control science that nobody listens to will collapse.

Only a grassroots movement with a firm no-bullshit attitude, a firm “I do not comply”, will change all this for the better.

That’s why the “no virus” PSYOP has been fanned for so long.

It keeps people caught in the same old out-of-control, devious science paradigm and keeps the corrupt science system in power.

It is the same mechanism that we can observe in the two-party political systems. Democrats vs. Republicans.

It creates this illusion of democracy and keeps people engaged and fighting each other over political breadcrumbs.

Meanwhile, the elites get richer and more powerful by the day, no matter which party wins the elections.

But as long as people get drawn into these PSYOPS and vote, the system won’t change.

The same PSYOPs are played with all scientific and technocratic topics. It artificially creates and pitches two groups against each other so the fundamental fraudulent structure of the whole system is never questioned.

Divide and conquer.

Anyone giving this “No Virus debate” any further attention, for or against, is contributing to keeping our out-of-control scientific paradigm in power.

Thank you for reading

I tried and decided against paywalls. But this only works if generous people support writers they frequently read financially. Currently, only about 3% of all subscribers pay. This is work, you know. No paywall doesn’t mean it is free. No paywall is a generous and fair deal where I offer you to read before you pay. If you don’t like it and hardly read to the end, please don’t pay. But if you do like it and do read to the end frequently, please pay. It is very cheap. At US $30 a year, each article is around 20 cents. Or you can make a one-off donation of your choice to show your appreciation at Buy Me A Coffee or take up a monthly ($ US5) or yearly ($US30) paid subscription below. Thank you.

Share

Leave a comment