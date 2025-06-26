Sadly, the biggest Podcasters have, at times, become propaganda tools for the elites and promote their narratives. Whether they are simply ignorant, captured, or blatantly bought off is difficult to prove.

Podcasts used to be intelligent, balanced and well-informed long-form alternative media contributions that challenged the often compromised and biased mainstream media narratives. They were even blessed with a fancy, cool name: The Intellectual Dark Web.

Not anymore.

Over the past few years, Sam Harris and Joe Rogan strongly and strangely promoted transhumanist fringe or outright radical Zionist narratives on their podcast that looked very much like propaganda.

Of course, they still do many “normal” podcasts in between.

And many smaller podcasts do a good job of offering great alternative dissident content or guests, e.g.

and

, to name just two. (Feel free to recommend more in the comments.)

If you are only interested in the Zionist story, please scroll down.

Elon Musk’s Transhumanistic “Effective Altruism Movement” Heavily Promoted By Rogan And Harris

Before I go into the joke of a podcast recently published by Sam Harris, I want to show a quick case study of how two big podcasters were instrumental in creating the new transhuman “moral philosophy” of “Effective Altruism (EA)” out of thin air.

The sudden rise of this fringe and bizarre philosophical movement promotes ideas like letting a child burn or drown, if faced with the choice of saving the child or a Picasso painting and an expensive suit, respectively.

This movement, not surprisingly, didn’t get any mainstream traction for almost a decade after being founded in 2009 and only had three books and a few hundred followers to its name for many years.

But then something suspicious happened.

In 2017, Joe Rogan invited moral philosopher and EA leader William MacAskill for no apparent good reason. Not many knew MacAskill or EA at the time. There were thousands of other, more prominent and relevant choices.

But if one powerful man with a lot of connections, money, and a huge media platform knows and likes you, that’s all it needs to create a new “movement”.

It turns out that No.1 transhuman technocrat Elon Musk met MacAskill in 2015 in San Francisco and became a huge fan. And Musk is a good friend of Joe Rogan, so there you go.

Unless, Rogan coincidentally, also fell in love with EA at the same time, of course. You never know.

Joe also invited Peter Singer, another EA philosopher, in 2023, and MacAskill again in 2024.

And technocrat-friendly Sam Harris invited MacAskill in 2022 to promote this weird, guilt-inducing, depressive philosophy to the world.

Elon Musk, who doesn’t think Earth has much future and wants to escape to Mars, tweeted to his 100 million followers in 2022 that EA is “very close to this thinking.”

More on this topic here:

Rogan Has Heavily Promoted Transhuman Technocracy and Elon Musk

Rogan also heavily promotes transhumanist Dr. David Sinclair, one of the leading anti-aging Frankenstein scientists, very popular with the elites and involved in over 20 start-ups, who thinks he can cheat life and live forever and wants the WHO to declare “aging” a disease.

He claims he has found substances that can slow aging significantly.

Now that’s a business model even Bill Gates would be envious of: Put everyone on supplements for life from day one because of “aging-disease”.

Rogan has invited Sinclair three times to the biggest podcast on earth over the past few years, made Sinclair look cool, and, in his trademark style, did not ask any hard or deep questions.

Like, for example, if everyone has access to the life-prolonging “supplements”, how does that affect overpopulation? Or is it just for the technocratic elites?

Not that I believe this stuff works. Sinclair is just scamming the God-complex technocrats who want to live forever.

Then Rogan invited Trump and made him look so likable, softballing him non-stop for two hours.

Let’s not forget that Joe Rogan was also instrumental in creating a lot of myth around Musk.

The myth that Musk is this cool, super-smart dude, smoking pot on air, when in reality, Musk is scamming his way to ruling the future and can be a nasty piece of work when triggered.

And let’s not forget that Rogan also launched Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. MacCullough as the fake medical freedom leaders to take care of the medical freedom movement and herd them into Trump’s arms.

No matter how you think about all this, it is undeniable that the big podcasts have immense power to make or break people. And it’s done in an easy, unsuspecting conversational way with good-placed jokes for easy digestion.

I don’t want to imply that Joe or Sam don’t do many good and entertaining podcasts. They do. And that makes them so valuable for those who want to shape public opinion.

People, for some reason, trust them.

As long as we remember all this, we can still enjoy the shows without getting manipulated. Same as with MSM news.

Sam Harris acts More Jewish than his radical Zionist guest

Sam Harris lost me and many others with his bizarre pro-COVID-19 response and extremely stubborn and irrational defence of it all. On the danger of sounding cynical, I wonder how much he was paid for that.

Now, on top of that, he seems to be heavily bought off by the Jews and Israel.

His recent podcast , “Making Sense #422, Zionism & Jihadism”, does not even pretend to try to show a bit of both sides, despite being wrongly pitched as comparing Zionism with Jihadism.

In a 2h 15 min show, they spend about 2 min discussing (or more accurately, not discussing) radical Zionism and its influence over current Israel war-mongering and genocidal politics. There isn’t any, according to Gur. That was the end of that. No pushback from Sam.

Instead, he spent the better part of two hours complaining how terrible, cowardly and hostile the Muslims and Jihadists are, as he does endlessly.

He is not wrong on that, but that doesn’t make the Israeli Jews the perpetual victims of anti-semitism who do nothing wrong.

Harris invited hardcore Zionist, journalist and “history teacher” Israeli Rettig Gur to “discuss” Israeli politics in the Middle East.

I listened to this in the car and didn’t take any notes, and wrote this article from memory, but I do my best not to misrepresent them.

I suspected Jewish propaganda right from the start.

Firstly, it was free.

And Sam Harris doesn’t do free, except for the rare spiritual or “common good” podcasts.

But, for no good reason and without explanation, he made this a free-for-all.

Hmm.

Secondly, it was aired before America entered the Israel-Iran war, and it made a strong case to do so.

Thirdly, it was extremely one-sided in favour of Israel and the Jewish cause in general and heavily demonised and criticised Israel’s enemies.

In a nutshell, the podcast tried to make the listeners believe,

They should feel sorry for the Israelis, and reinforce the Jewish victim status while having very little empathy for those attacked by Israel That Israel is rightfully acting only in self-defence against their terrible Muslim enemies That Mossad and the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) are genius and glorious good people (The first 30 minutes were dedicated to that) That Israel is not desperate for the USA to enter the war and that it doesn’t need America to eliminate Iran and their Uranium enrichment program. (Reverse Psychology - no pressure guys, but you know they hate you too) The Arabs and Muslims are losers, going back hundreds of years, and have a death wish and take Israel with them That criticising Israel or the Jews because that is just disgusting anti-semitism with no foundation at all The genocide in Gaza is not really a genocide, but Israel is simply losing the information war on it The killing of tens of thousands of civilians in Gaza is the fault of Hamas because they cowardly hide in tunnels and use their people as human shields, so the IDF is forced to bomb and kill them to get to Hamas That the starving of the Gaza people is also the fault of Hamas The only way to end this conflict is for Israel to kill all their enemies before they kill it.

That pretty much sums it up.

To successfully fulfil his pro-Jewish propaganda mission, Sam needed to bend a few issues close to their hypocrisy breaking points.

While Sam is the son of a Jewish-English mother, a half-Jew, he is also a radical atheist. Gur, in contrast, is a religious Zionist Jew.

When Gur wanted to talk about Judaism, Sam cut him off straight away. He doesn’t really want to talk about mad religion, he said, but then generously “allows” Rettig 30 seconds to do so.

While Sam has spent many podcasts ranting about the “mad”, violent religious Muslims and Jihadists, he didn’t want to talk about the “mad”, violent and orthodox religious Jews and Zionists. That’s not what America needs to hear right now.

You want to discuss the Middle East conflict and exclude religion? You want to pretend that the murdering Zionist religious position since day one has nothing to do with it?

Welcome to the world of Sam Harris.

It was at times embarrassing how Sam was so keen to outdo his radical Zionist guest in being even more radical and excusable of all of Israel’s war-mongering and genocidal actions.

The question of the day exploded when Sam asked: “What is Israel doing wrong in Gaza? How come they lose the war of information worldwide, and so many people think Israel is doing wrong in Gaza?”

He thinks most of the world hates Israel because Israel didn’t get its PR right.

Gur explained that this has to do with an early Zionist conclusion: History has shown over and over again that the world is anti-Semitic, no matter what the Jews say, so the early Zionists decided to stop explaining their behaviour or defending themselves.

To me, this sounded like, instead of talking, they shoot, drop bombs and assassinate people. I guess that speaks for itself. No explanation needed.

Gur also explained that Israel usually shuts down their PR and communication departments in war times to save resources.

That’s why they lose the war on communication, according to Gur. They are just not good at explaining their genocide well enough, so people stop hating them for it.

I am not making this up. Listen to it yourself.

It is also telling that the words “genocide” and “Holocaust” were used only twice in the whole podcast, but never about Israel committing one.

Harris used it twice in suggesting that Muslims would commit genocide on Israel if they could.

That’s why Israel has to kill them first.

Not kidding you. That’s what was said literally.

I had no problems with Sam’s and Rettig’s assessment of Jihad, Hamas and Iran as religious and violent fanatics. I think they are.

But so are the Jews and Zionists, in my opinion.

I am tired of the polarisation of this conflict. I don’t need to take sides.

I take sides with the ordinary people on all sides who suffer tremendously because of religious and political fanatics.

Saying this, I do want to acknowledge and fill some of the gaps in my understanding of Israel’s conduct that were left out.

Israel and Zionists ploughed into Palestine and never really tried diplomacy, friendliness, and equality to make this work, and made things much worse from day one.

I don’t think it is part of the Old Testament Jewish psyche to get along with Gentiles as God’s chosen people, and all.

Maybe that explains some of the historic hostilities against them. But I am no expert in this. These are just some basic logic and psychological considerations.

If you put yourself above people and keep yourself separate, people usually don’t like you. Simple as that. The same happens to the Chinese and other minorities who struggle to integrate or are maybe too arrogant to want to get along with others. Nothing anti-semitic about it.

God’s chosen people - it can’t get more arrogant than that.

No wonder we don’t hear much Jewish self-reflection about how to better get along with other people. Much easier to play the victim card.

Saying this, I am sure there are millions of non-religious, ordinary, modern, completely integrated Jews in the world nowadays, but they do not count in this discourse, they are not heard, and they don’t speak up against the orthodox, radical, religious Old Testament Jewish attitude.

And this has nothing to do with religious freedom or old books written thousands of years ago that claim God said stupid stuff like that. Any “God” that puts other people lower can get fucked in my book.

This apartheid mindset wasn’t as consequential when a few goat herding tribes roamed the deserts and fought each other with sticks and stones. But when these backward elitist minds fight with atomic bombs, we have a problem.

Everyone rightly condemns Jihadism as barbaric behaviour, especially atheist Sam Harris.

But hypocritically, he ignores the same barbaric attitude of the orthodox religious Jewish fanatics that model the hated Jewish attitude of being different and special.

A Jihad suicide bomber is barbaric, but assassinating people with drones and pagers, often killing innocent bystanders, is labelled as heroic Mossad ingenuity.

Palestinian Jihadists, with their back to the wall and no future ahead and fighting for their survival, are condemned as barbaric terrorists with a death wish.

Israelis with their back to the wall, fighting for their survival with high-tech support, are admired as heroes.

Listening to those podcasts leaves no doubt that Sam Harris is a war-mongering coward inciting and glorifying assassinations and war, and strongly supporting the horrible radical mindset that Israel is entitled to kill all their enemies first, because otherwise, it will be killed first.

With a large arsenal of high-tech weapons, including nuclear bombs, and the deadly effective and ethically questionable Mossad heavily involved, we must start to fear how far Israel will go in eliminating their enemies for “self-defence” guided and strongly influenced by religious fanatics that see themselves as God’s chosen people.

