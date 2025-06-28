Science and Nutrition

Does that mean we are advised by toddlers?

Forget science when it comes to diet.

I used to know a lovely and bright man who turned into a complete idiot as soon as he started to talk about diet and nutrition.

You guessed it.

He was a nutritionist by trade.

For example, he was puzzled and shocked that I drank raw milk and made cheese and yoghurt from it. He looked at me as if I were a flat-earthed suicider.

I developed my own “diet wisdom” over time, based on logic and common sense and stories from old people with life experience. I developed some core, universal common-sense rules about diet, ignored all official diet advice, and stuck to it.

It served me well.

What is my qualification, you might ask?

Firstly, the most important one: I am not a scientist. I think holistically.

Secondly, I am a very healthy 62-year-old, 1.76 m tall, weighing around 74 kgs, and I eat whatever I like, when I like it and how much I like because I learned to like what is good for me.

Thirdly, I used to be a gifted endurance athlete most of my life, and read and experimented a lot with food.

And don’t you worry - I am not one of these fantical diet fundamentalists who preach a specific diet like it is the gospel.

I have five basic rules:

Basic Food Rule No.1:

We are what we eat.

Basic Food Rule No.2:

Our bodies developed over 300.000 years, and for all of that time, it was fed by wild food. Unprocessed food. Pure food. Unmanipulated food. Not modified food. And we did well on that.

Basic Food Rule No. 3

The cultivated and processed food that people have been eating for the past 10.000 years is also good for many but not all people because many bodies adjusted to it over time. But there are still many people who don’t digest milk or gluten grains very well, for example. If a specific food wasn’t eaten 500 years ago, be careful with it.

But many people cope well with butter, cheese, yoghurt, cream, meat, wine, olive oil, sourdough bread made from not-modified low gluten flour, vinegar, beer, natural and unmodified vegetables and fruit, fish, seafood, and….raw milk, of course.

But ultimately, every individual has to find out for themselves what works for their bodies and what doesn’t.

Which brings us to

Basic Food Rule No. 4

Every diet is individual and temporary, and a never-ending process of trial and error. Our diet has to adjust to and serve our ever-changing lives and needs. Never adjust your life to your diet, as many people do.

Basic Food Rule No. 5

All high-energy carbs, meaning sugars, even natural ones, are addictive, will be stored as fat and make people obese if not balanced with fasting.

For some reason, we handed over the decisions on what we ingest to the food companies and authorities of the state authorities and science.

In my childhood, we could still get most of our wholesome food from small family-owned businesses and markets. Not anymore. Big food monopolies wiped them out.

And the scientists think they can simplify and reduce everything to general rules that apply to billions.

Like raw milk is very bad for you and “VERBOTEN”.

Don’t you dare to try it out for yourself and make your own choices about the most basic human right there is: The right to ingest what we want.

Therefore, it is significantly easier in Australia to buy cocaine than raw milk. Or a healthy loaf of sourdough bread.

All thanks to our scientists and health bureaucrats who think they know best.

All thanks to science and the greed, power and corruption ruling the food industry.

Scientists know nothing about diet.

Like medicine, god, and sex, diet is too complex for science.

Science is great for relatively simple problems - like building and launching a space shuttle - but the complexity of our bodies in relationship with the rest of the universe is just several dimension to complex for science.

But scientists don’t get that. Nobody ever told them that they don’t know anything of real substance.

Ideally, any new science student would first have to learn about Socrates and be taught humility:

I know that I know nothing Socrates

He taught us the “Socratic paradox”.

I am wiser than this human being. For probably neither of us knows anything noble and good, but he supposes he knows something when he does not know, while I, just as I do not know, do not even suppose that I do. Socrates

In short, I know that I don’t know.

Not because I am stupid, but because I am wise. The wise man fully realises the immense complexity of the universe, down to the microscopic functioning of our body. The wise man realises our intellectual limitations.

Don’t confuse the Greek philosopher with another man called Socrates.

He also made others look like fools, but on the soccer field.

Compare the Socratic paradox with the Fauci paradox, or Dr. Malone paradox, or the Elon Musk paradox……or…….or……or…(fill in the gaps)

I don’t know shit but I pretend I do and tell everyone that I do Fauci paradox

No matter what time you live in, if you tell the truth about how stupid people are and persist with it, they kill you in the end.

Same with Socrates. They accused him of “seducing the youth with false ideas” (that’s the “disinformation” PSYOP from 2000 years ago) and sentenced him to drink poison and kill himself.

But he didn’t care much about losing his body and mind to death. Socrates was also a mystic who fully realised his true nature as pure awareness and wasn’t afraid to die at all. He was truly unassailable and unpunishable.

How else can someone turn his slowish dying into a lecture for his most loyal disciples about the nature of consciousness, while he was dying?

How cool is that?

And many still think the human race has evolved since then.

Instead of philosophers and mystics, we are getting educated, taught and recently mandated by scientists on what we should ingest to kill ourselves.

We have been taught by scientists and health bureaucrats for over fifty years now how to eat scientifically, get fat and die early.

As if we haven’t learned already how to eat properly over the past 300.000 years.

The Food Pyramid Madness

But don’t despair. Give them a few more decades, and they will rid the planet of the possibly stupiest species that ever lived - I can’t recall any other species committing educated mass suicide.

By following their diet and medical advice, hundreds of millions die prematurely.

The food pyramid, for example, is one of the most telling scientific and public health disasters ever unleashed on us, probably soon superseded by the mRNA products.

When we apply my “what we have been eating for a long time can’t be wrong rule, everything in that pyramid is upside down.

With fats, I refer to the natural, cold-pressed vegetable and fruit fats and oils like olive oils, avocado oils, nut oils, grape oils, fish oils etc. or natural animal fats that humans have been eating for 300.000 years, not the rancid processed synthetic chemical toxic brew they call fats that poison most of humanity these days. We can’t eat enough healthy fats. And no, they don’t make us fat.

Carbs do. Especially processed carbs.

To eat a massive amount of energy-dense carbs is the highway to obesity and bad health, as I will explain in detail further down.

Forty years later, after creating two obese generations, they managed to change it and still got it mostly wrong.

They moved the grain carbs to the top (well done !!!) but replaced them with fruit and veggie carbs.

While better on a micronutrient level, veggies and especially fruit are still high-energy sugars that make people fat.

Did we eat mostly veggies and fruit over the past 300.000 years or even the past 10.000 years?

No, we didn’t.

While some veggies and fruits are certainly good, I have no idea why we should make them the base of our diet.

For ideological reasons, maybe?

I am not even sure why they came up with a pyramid shape.

The only advantage of fruit carbs over grain carbs is that they have more vitamins and micronutrients in them, but they are still high-energy food (often higher than grain carbs) and make people fat.

And if they drink the fruit in juices, that is another fast track to obesity.

People who think replacing their Coke with orange juice is healthy and will lose weight will be in for a surprise. (It is a move in the right direction, but far from healthy.)

Some fruit, and especially veggies, are good for us, but they shouldn’t be our main food, just because some scientists recommend it for everyone.

There is no alternative but for each of us to do some serious experimenting to find our perfect individual diet for our current situation. And our body and intuition should guide us, not scientific recommendations.

Until we are perfectly healthy, perfectly balanced and perfectly energetic and fully alive and happy, there is room for improvement, and experimentation has to continue.

Because we are what we eat. Everything starts and ends with that.

Carbs make us fat. Not healthy fats or protein.

It is not that complicated to understand.

The new food pyramid is now fifteen years old. That’s a lot of time to slim down. Did people slim down since then?

That’s how the new food pyramid helps people slim down.

Because of scientific idiocy, we are the sickest people in the history of mankind, excluding famines and pandemics.

Greed, power and ideology, the masters of science screwed it all up.

Science is great for building phones and other great technical gadgets and machines.

It has its place, but the dog left the kennel a long time ago and is roaming the streets now, multiplying rapidly, and becoming a real nuisance, sticking its nose into stuff it doesn’t understand and never will.

Like diet. Or healing.

It’s too complex and holistic for science.

Immense harm was done when scientific diet recommendations were turned into public health recommendations. What our body needs on a given day depends on dozens, if not hundreds, of different factors.

A fixed, inflexible diet will eventually kill you. Diet has to stay fluid. Which is a complicated thing for a logical brain.

That’s why we also have intuition. For the complicated stuff.

Once upon a time, we had the perfect adviser for what to eat every day: Our healthy appetite.

That was before marketing was invented. And before food became a “consumer product” that companies could get rich from. People just went to the food market in the village and bought natural, unprocessed food. No obesity then.

They looked at the different foods available and unconsciously checked in with their bodies and appetite, and voila, bought what their bodies needed that day. And they didn’t read lifestyle magazines, sponsored by food companies, that tell them what they need to eat to be fit and healthy.

Those people who are still tuned into their bodies, without being side-tracked and confused by hundreds of opposing opinions about what is best for "them", always find the ideal food for every meal.

That's what appetite stands for: It is a sophisticated and yet simple instruction from our body to our brain: Today, I am lacking this. Get it for me.

Our intuition and appetite just “know” that the broccoli it is looking at has certain chemicals in it that it lacks today and chooses it over potatoes. And next time, it might be the potatoes it needs. Or a steak. Or a yoghurt.

It’s marvellous.

After all, our bodies are the most sophisticated chemical factories.

Sadly, this doesn't work for most people anymore because clever marketing, greed, mental intellectual confusion sown by the scientists and food companies and addictive food messed it all up.

Sugary Carbs

One of these addictions, the most powerful one, is sugary carbs.

That’s what the war on drugs should focus on.

I just read this morning about the weight-loss drug Ozempic.

It gives us 5% weight loss courtesy of a range of nasty side effects.

While you take it.

You gain it back as soon as you stop the drug. This is another lifelong revenue stream for big pharma developed by scientists that makes people sicker and sicker.

Any person taking it should consider this: You take something to take less of something else - food. You kill the one thing that can make you healthy and energetic again if you cultivate and trust it: Your god-given appetite.

Adding sugary carbs to the list of illegal drugs is appropriate because sugar, to many, is more addictive and much cheaper than cocaine.

Most of the drugs currently on the illegal list, when used wisely, are some of the best medicines available on earth.

Every drug is a medicine. Every medicine is a drug. The difference is in the dose.

Sugary carbs are the biggest killers on earth. They are at the root of many diseases. From heart disease, diabetes and cancers to mental diseases.

And if we combine that with synthetic rancid vegetable oils, it is no exaggeration that humanity is systematically poisoned through food.

All for greed.

Many people do to themselves what they wouldn’t do to their cars.

They wouldn’t put Coca-Cola or orange juice in their car to replace petrol.

But they put it in their bodies. Our bodies are highly complex organisms that developed in synchrony with our natural environment over millions of years. I never heard of rivers of Coca-Cola or lakes of Red Bull that nourished us.

Partying Neanderthalers

To get over the deadly sugar addiction, we need to understand it. Ironically, it used to be natural and life-saving to have a sugar addiction.

For most of human history and development, carbs were immensely difficult to get for our ancestors.

The natural, wild diet is high in protein and fats, and low in carbs.

They mostly got carbs through berries, but they are also the lowest-carb fruits you can get. And occasionally, they would come across ripe fruit from wild fruit trees and honey. That about sums it up. (It was a little more complex than that, but I am not writing a scientific paper here.)

So when the tribe found ripe fruit or honey, they binged on it.

Some indigenous African people still risk their lives harvesting honey from beehives on 40 m high trees without adequate beekeeper equipment.

See this YouTube video.

That’s how much they crave it. But the good taste is just the bait. Those carbs were essential for our survival.

Sugary carbs from ripe fruit and honey are incredibly dense in energy compared to fats and proteins. We need to eat very little to meet our energy requirements for the day.

But we don't stop after eating just a little, do we?

We always eat more than we need. We simply can’t stop.

Sweets are so good.

Sweets are so addictive.

And they needed to be super addictive.

Otherwise, our species might not have made it in the wild times.

It is “save-me-from-starvation-addictive.”

Our ancestors had no supermarkets or fridges. They didn't need them. Our bodies developed this amazing ability to store food within ourselves. Our bodies keep eating carbs, even after we are full and transform them into body fat.

It is meant to be like that, evolutionary speaking.

So the tribe would bunker down around the fruit trees and binge for days, if not weeks, and gain many kilos of body fat.

Sometimes they got lucky and the fruits fermented and turned alcoholic, and they got drunk on top of it. Monkeys in Africa still do that. A few unfortunate ones get addicted and move on to other alcoholic beverages.

When all the fruit was gobbled up, they would move on, but it could be weeks or even months before they would find more carbs.

They sourced proteins and fats from animals, seafood, nuts, etc., but they also needed sugars to survive, especially their brains.

Then our bodies developed this other amazing ability.

When carbs run out in the food supply, the stored fat is transformed into ketones, and our brain and body can use these ketones instead of sugars. Without that mechanism, we very likely would be extinct.

Burn that fat, fat baby

All good and well. Fast forward to modern times with supermarkets around every corner and fridges everywhere. We mastered the widespread production of an abundance of food high in sugars. So much food energy. So addictive.

What didn't change, of course, is the process of turning carbs into body fat.

It would be very dangerous to drop that mechanism from a biological perspective. You never know when the next famine comes around.

However, if no famines come around anymore, no fat is turned back into ketones, and we lose the ability of ketosis. Use it or lose it applies.

I used to run off-road half marathons through hilly and challenging terrain. It took me around two hours to finish most races. I usually finished within the top twenty and watched the others come in.

What stood out was a strong correlation between the speed and the sugary food that was carried and consumed. The fastest runners only carried minimal drinks and food. I used a 250ml bottle and one gel, just as a backup.

The slower the runners, the more sugary drinks and gels they carried. Top endurance athletes come in all forms and shapes, but all of them have to be excellent fat burners to succeed.

Most stomachs can only handle a few hundred grams of sugary fuel per hour, but much more is burned by the top athletes. It can’t be replaced. But even the skinniest athletes carry tens of thousands of fat calories in their bodies. Those who can burn it quickly and efficiently last longer and perform better.

It’s not the fittest with the best heart and muscles that win endurance competitions. If you run out of fuel because you can’t burn fat fast enough, those strong muscles won’t help you.

All the slower ones relied heavily on sports nutrition to make it through that run, while the faster ones used up their fat reserves.

The sports nutrition industry, of course, makes sure the majority of runners believe they need these drinks. And a vicious cycle begins. Some of my cycling mates did ten-hour training weeks and still could not lose their belly fat because of sports drinks. Tooth decay and diabetes are other side effects. I only ever used water or green tea for training and minimal sugar for competition.

The ability to go into a fat-burning state will slowly diminish for people who never burn fat because they never get hungry or fast and keep on adding fat through carb-rich food.

Fasting has been a health remedy for millennia. Periodic fasting is an important part of Christian and Muslim religious practice. There is great wisdom in it.

We are all naturally selected sugar addicts

Judy has some good resources in this article

To recap, our addiction to carbs is natural and has a very important purpose. Eating more carbs than we need and transforming them into fat was essential for our survival.

Many overweight people beat themselves up because they can't stop eating sweets.

The guilt trip can reinforce the addictive behaviour. Guilt is never a good motivator.

Awareness is.

I believe it will help people to fully understand their sugar cravings and that this is actually “normal” from an evolutionary perspective.

They can relax. There is nothing “wrong” with them, and they are not weak.

That doesn’t mean they should give in to the cravings.

Or, they can, as long as they fast periodically. If nature doesn’t provide us with any famines anymore, we have to create them artificially. Fasting is nothing else.

The AA addiction groups are still one of the most successful methods to beat addiction in the world. A key step in the AA model is to take responsibility for our addiction and acknowledge that we are addicts. "Hi everyone, my name is ……………. and I am a sugar addict."

And always will be. All of us.

Apart from the many health issues of obesity and too much weight, there is another issue. Obesity might kill us before there is a famine, but it also could kill us during a famine.

We are mistaken if we think those 40 kgs of stored fat give us an advantage over the skinny guys. While we have the fat storage, we threw away the keys to the storage. The missing key is our ability to transform our fat into ketones because we have never trained it.

There are many health warnings for obese and diabetic people to avoid a ketogenic diet. It can be dangerous.

That’s what I mean when I say we lose the ability to burn fat over time. The good news is that we can get it back. But, as always, we need to do our research. Start slow, and first do no harm.

There are several ways of fasting, and I won’t go into details here.

What works best for me is intermittent fasting. Most days, I fast from after dinner to early afternoon for about 16 hours, except for one or two coffees. That seems to do the trick, as I haven’t gained weight since I stopped most sports a few years ago.

It is 5 pm now, and I have only had two coffees since dinner last night.

I am starting to get hungry now, but it is not unbearable. I actually love to be really hungry. Food tastes so good, and I can stuff myself with healthy home-cooked food.

Tonight we have baked cauliflower with a very cheesy and creamy sauce and lots of bacon, and smashed roasted potatoes with lots of olive oil. And a nice Australian Shiraz or Cabernet with it. Very satisfying,

We sometimes pay extra for organic vegetables, but not always. And I do regular detoxing with coffee enemas - but that is another story.

Talking about food:

Want a crazy diet?

I love to try new stuff.

I once did a whipped cream diet for a week.

Yes, you heard that right.

I always loved cream and have drunk an average of 2oo ml of it per day. And I love whipped cream even more.

So when Goetz Heine, a very successful German triathlon coach, suggested this diet, I jumped on it.

He invented it. It’s not mainstream. My mates thought I was mad.

He guided me through it from the other side of the world. The rules are very simple: You can eat as much whipped cream as you like. You can add non-sugary spices like cinnamon or chilli if you like, but you don’t eat anything else.

My nutritionist friend wanted to drive me to the psych unit.

No whipped cream diet for you, buddy

I was training for a big bicycle race at the time.

I plunged into deep ketosis in no time. I lost about four kilos in one week on an already slim frame. But weight loss, while always handy as a cyclist, wasn’t the main reason. Performance was.

It started easily, but got very hard to do at the end. But my performance improved by an amazing 5% two weeks later. One of his professional athletes won several Ironmans doing that. And, thankfully, it didn’t put me off cream for life. Still love it.

Cutting out processed carbs and adding healthy natural fats and proteins is just one example of dealing with our sugar addictions.

For some people, realising that they are sugar addicts is no surprise. Most know that.

But maybe they didn’t know that this is not only normal but essential for us to survive. This can be a huge relief to know. They are not failures. They do what they are supposed to do: Add fat when carbs are available.

This was the right behaviour for millions of years and still is with wild animals.

What’s “wrong” is that we got so rich and lazy that this natural mechanism becomes problematic. And we get deliberately swamped with addictive sugary food everywhere because it sells so well.

Knowing all this can bring on a friendly supervising meta-consciousness that guides our more animalistic parts into consciously choosing healthy natural fats and proteins the next time we go shopping.

And there is great news with a more ketogenic diet: You can eat as much as you like.

While I write a little about the ketogenic diet below, I don’t want to recommend it.

I ate strictly ketogenic for a few months a few years ago, but that was it for me. I don’t do “strict” very well. I like to eat based on my appetite and feelings.

However, since then, I, while not strictly ketogenic, eat much less carbs and like it.

For example, when I eat some cheese and meats or smoked salmon these days, I don’t eat bread with it. I just roll a slice of salmon around a big blob of cream cheese, add a bit of lemon juice and eat it like that.

When we have veggie carbs, like tonight, we always make sure to add lots of healthy fats and oils. It not only tastes better but fills us much quicker, so we eat less overall.

I still eat chocolate and other sweets when I feel like it, but I hardly do anymore. If I want sweets, I often warm up mixed frozen berries, which are low in sugars and smother them with cream. Yummy.

As less carbs I use, as less I miss them. But I am an excellent fat-burner, tested in a sports lab once, and can go very long without sugars. Many people get weak and cranky on sugar lows. But we can slowly eat ourselves out of this and get less and less dependent on carbs for energy.

Another brilliant way to become a good fat-burner and decrease sugar cravings is low heart-rate exercise. As higher the heart rate, as more the body burns carbs and subsequently craves them.

It is very difficult to overeat on a more ketogenic diet. That’s the beauty of it. Because fat and protein are not addictive like carbs, we automatically stop as soon as we are full.

We don’t have to make ourselves stop while still hungry, which feeds into addictive behaviour.

Many people lose weight on a keto diet and are not hungry while doing so. And often lose the brain fog that they forgot they had. I was so sharp and switched on during keto.

Which makes total evolutionary sense.

After our tribe moved on from their fruit tree binge (with or without a hangover), they didn’t find any food for days. They all switched to keto. Those newly found kilos of extra fat would sustain them for weeks, but they needed to hunt again. For that, they needed to be sharp. Ketosis delivered.

Now, before you medical and scientific people come down on me like a swarm of bees and point out the many holes and inaccuracies in my story because "this research says this, and that research says that," please don't. I don’t give a fuck. I am happy. I am fit. I am healthy. That’s all that matters to me, and that’s what I wish for everyone.

But I love to hear about your opinions and thoughts based on personal experiences and what worked and didn’t work for you. I think that can be very helpful to others.

I don't recommend fasting or other things to anyone. I don't recommend anything - full stop. I just share my personal experiences and opinions. I am not saying this is the truth. I know that I know nothing.