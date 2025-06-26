Be your own doctor

1d

You don't need science when your underpinnings are based on endless lies to create the fear of death. That is modern medicine. It all revolves around the fear that you will die if you don't use the medical mafia to save you. Drugs, vaccines, mRNA poisons, endless tests and procedures and surgeries, many unnecessary or harmful. That's progress?

Most of the progress within the medical realm is in its ability to rape the patient of his dignity, money and life. Medicine's very survival relies on endless lies, fear and the hope that we do not see through them.

Real progress would be had in fully understanding how the body resolves its issues, remains healthy and thrives. Medicine would be supportive of that but then doctors would have to practice their grifting in some other venue. And like Dr. Daystrom's M5 , many would be out of a job.

1d

I fired all my doctors 13 years ago

