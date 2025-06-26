It’s a bloody miracle we are still around as a species if you think only scientifically.

Our species, Homo sapiens, is estimated to be about 300,000 years old.

Modern science started about 400 to 500 years ago, but its society-shaping influence began with the Industrial Revolution about 165 years ago. So did modern medicine.

That’s only 0.055% of the period.

So we must wonder, how did we survive and manage for the 299835 years?

And how come we surrendered and handed over almost all of our important decision-making about our well-being, health, and survival to strangers we call scientists and health professionals who only know a tiny fraction of our personal constitution and life situation?

How come we automatically assume that these so-called experts have “our” best interest at heart?

Don’t get me wrong.

I love science and technology and the miracles they perform.

I love my coffee machine, my car, my surfboard, my Storz & Bickel herb vaporizer, my Samsung smartphone, my laptop, and many other amazing gadgets we have developed.

I also love that doctors can save my life and the lives of my loved ones with an amazing range of highly technological instruments and great skills.

I am not anti-science at all.

I just think that science and technology should be slaves and not masters.

This is another article in the spirit of “Being your own doctor.”

A few days ago, I published what I consider the “spiritual” foundation of healing and made the unscientific point that “healing” is not something we do but the default mode of the universe.

Why else would we have survived the 299,835 years before modern medicine was invented?

That doesn’t mean that modern science and medicine are not successful or have not improved our lives and decreased suffering.

It’s a mixed story. In some areas it did, in other areas it made it worse.

The human population has exploded over the past 200 years, mostly due to technological inventions and scientific knowledge, but also due to better medical care in some areas.

But overall, it has been a fantastic rational-materialistic success story.

But it is a very one-sided success story.

Materialistic consideration and highly intellectual pursuits overdeveloped our left-brained hemisphere and skills like

Language and Speech:

Analytical Thinking :

Mathematical Skills:

Detail Orientation

Sequential Processing (processes information in a linear, step-by-step manner—the digital age)

And it underdeveloped and undervalued our right-brain hemisphere

Creativity and Artistic Skills

Spatial Awareness (tasks like navigation and visualising objects in three dimensions)

Emotional Processing

Holistic Thinking (focusing on the big picture rather than details)

Intuition (gut feelings allowing for quick decision-making based on instinct rather than analytical reasoning)

Music and Rhythm

No wonder we are rapidly descending into a transhuman society and getting increasingly ruled by powerful nerds with digital brains and completely underdeveloped emotions, intuition, and a lack of holistic thinking. People who can’t see the big picture and get lost in detailed sequential thinking.

More on this in

This lack of intuitive and holistic thinking and surrendering almost all crucial decision-making about our health and survival to scientific, left-brained people with no appreciation for the bigger picture became shockingly evident when billions of people trusted the virtually untested mRNA vaccines and let experts override their crucial and life-saving intuitions and gut feelings that made us survive 299,835 years as a species.

Digital, sequential step-by-step processing is too slow to survive in the real natural world.

When a tiger or crocodile is spotted, intellectually working out all the possibilities gets us killed very quickly. Intuition and an instant, thoughtless, immediate reaction have the best chance of getting us to safety.

Granted, not many people have to deal with tigers and crocodiles anymore these days. These predators have been eliminated for almost all people.

Yet, maybe the most successful predator this planet has ever seen is still around and everywhere.

Us.

There is a small but sufficient number of ruthless and very intelligent human predators around that feed on us every day of our lives.

They are smarter than tigers and crocodiles. They work more like a virus.

Like parasites.

They don’t kill their prey. They slowly suck it empty.

Not biologically. They don’t eat us.

They steal our resources.

We can’t survive without resources like food, water, shelter, medicine, skills, community, and love.

And energy.

They steal as much as they can without killing us and without us noticing it. They create lifelong hosts they can live off.

This resource sucking is the dark side of working together in symbiosis, where two or more organisms give and take from each other voluntarily and everyone is happy and gains resources and energy.

It’s a win-win.

The predators use a win-lose approach.

I win, you lose.

These predators use deception to feed on us. That is their main strategy.

They pretend to work with us in symbiosis, even serve us, when in reality, they feed on us while just giving us enough to function, but not flourish, while they take much more than they give.

One of the hallmarks of such a deception is vertical relationships.

Top-down relationships.

Symbiotic, mutually nourishing relationships are horizontal.

Many people lost their instinct to spot these deceptive predators. It has been bred out of them. They do not even notice that and by whom they get sucked empty.

They just getting nowhere and live a sub-human life of misery.

Others do notice the abuse and who is doing it, but feel helpless in combating it.

In some areas, it is difficult to combat the human predatory parasites, like with taxes.

However, they mainly tax and take from our surplus, our gree money.

The solution is very simple.

If we want to pay fewer taxes, we need to want less and earn less and get off the materialistic consumer train that never stops in paradise. This is a false, deceptive promise.

Another area where we can easily escape the deceptive predatory parasites is by staying healthy and becoming our own doctors, especially when older. Health costs will suck up our savings very quickly.

The health systems in most Western countries are very predatory and suck our resources through deception.

It is extremely rare these days that they even attempt to heal the cause of the disease, but only treat the symptoms. This keeps people in a lifelong vertical relationship with those medical predators and creates new causes for more diseases.

This predatory medical system is now well-established in the Western world, and most true healers and inexpensive natural healing methods have been almost eliminated.

But it is not too late for individuals who fully understand what is going on to redevelop their own medical intuition, trust, and knowledge again that our species always had and that got us through 300,000 years.

That doesn’t mean we shun the advantages of modern medicine when warranted and combine it with our own knowledge.

What it means is that we put ourselves in charge of our health, as the ultimate masters of our own bodies and destiny, and use the medical resources as slaves at our disposal when and if required.

But it also means to replace our strongly manipulated false understanding of health and get the basics right again.

And the basics are that the body knows best about itself and should be in charge.

Not the mind.

Not ideas and theories—others and our own.

Not other bodies and other stories.

While we can learn and take into account other stories, each of us is different and unique, and so is our path of healing.

Thank you for reading. I don’t expect readers to always agree with me, but if raising awareness about alternative, non-mainstream viewpoints is important to you, please support me financially. You can either make a one-off donation of your choice at Buy Me A Coffee or take up a monthly ($ US5) or yearly ($US30) paid subscription below. Thank you.

Share

Leave a comment