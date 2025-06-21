Be your own doctor

Be your own doctor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hans Stein's avatar
Hans Stein
1d

Yes, we trust, and have every reason to. We know there is Greatnrss, a Kindness that is in the heart of all our existence, with every being and all our breathing. Ww trust, and it is our very life and nature.

We are aware amd value all, friendship and even enmity. There is goodness to come, completion and peace and freedom beyond our thought and true, deeper amd higher and expanding, more than we could ever imagine, our hearts, what we zruly are, know. We can trust.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Eira Vele's avatar
Eira Vele
2h

https://substack.com/@eiravele/note/p-166324445?r=5vjssq&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Markus Mutscheller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture