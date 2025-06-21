It has been more than two years since I started the “Be your own doctor” Substack.

More than 230 posts.

However, not many dealt directly with “Being your own doctor” at all. Something else had to happen first.

Anger, fear, and grief had to be expressed first.

But it feels the time has come now to talk about “Healing”.

Before sharing many of the more practical aspects of healing, I want to get the basics right first.

The original headline was “Heal Yourself”, but on deeper contemplation, I realized that this feeds into the egoic mindset of our culture.

The “Doer” culture.

The “me, me, me” culture.

Putting ourselves ——— this body-mind ———— into the dead centre of our awareness———-all the time———--is at the center of all our problems and the sole cause of not feeling perfect, complete, and whole all the time.

I know this sounds counterintuitive and paradoxical. Let me explain.

The goal is to feel perfect, complete, and whole all of the time.

All of “me”. We are so much more than just a body-mind.

Nothing else will do, and this is possible because this is our natural state.

Believe it or not, feeling perfect, complete, and whole all the time is our natural state.

Physically, mentally, and spiritually.

And we don’t have to "do” anything to rediscover our natural state. To the contrary, we need to step out of the way and “let it happen.”

Because we don’t heal ourselves, and we certainly don’t heal other people or anything else, unless we are in deep love with it.

Healing, or being in deep love with all of existence, is happening all the time and automatically. It doesn’t need us to do anything.

Except to step out of the way and let it happen.

How do we step out of the way?

Through applying trusting awareness in every moment. This trusting, still awareness is only possible with a loving heart.

That’s the task; that’s the practice.

To sit back and become aware, with a fully loving and wondering heart, of the magical unfolding of every moment and how this trusted flow IS healing.

If we surrender to it and follow its instructions and energies, this universal flow of healing, of setting things right, of balancing things out, of correcting compulsive behavior, we heal.

Physically, mentally, and spiritually.

The healing energies will call for and move us to allow specific spontaneous actions, which we have to learn to trust blindly, no matter how bizarre, embarrassing, weird, or illogical these actions appear to our extremely conditioned minds.

It's best to create a safe space before we practice this. For most people, most of the time, and especially in the beginning, this is a private, secret, and individual pursuit.

As we heal and grow, we will meet people on the same path, and when synchronized with other living entities, even plants and animals, and/or healing ritualistic plant medicines, the healing energies explode.

But one step at a time.

There are rituals and substances that can help, and maybe we can talk about some of them, but they are highly individual.

Everything in this process of healing is highly individual and specifically geared towards the best outcome of this particular organism in time and space.

It is way too complex and mysterious for the mind to ever grasp, and it is best to calm the mind down and soothe it with trust and love like a little baby.

“Relax, sweet mind, it will be fine. You will understand after. It will all make sense later.”

The mind tries to block most of these bizarre, unusual, nonsensical, and spontaneous healing actions called for. So we have to befriend it and soothe and seduce it with love.

If we manage to make the mind trust once, we start the positive upward cycle of healing, because the positive outcome will teach the mind that this works.

Our minds constantly seek reasons before we act. It needs to understand. It is scared of making mistakes. It doesn’t trust blindly.

So it blocks the spontaneous actions of the healing flow of energy.

It stops the healing that would happen all the time if we let it.

There is nothing wrong with trying to understand things. Understanding is good.

But there are two ways of understanding.

One is purely mind-based and fearful, and prevents us from acting spontaneously most of the time.

The other way, the deeper heartfelt understanding called “wisdom”, is based on experience bathed in pure, still, heartfelt awareness.

This understanding is effortless and follows automatically after we act spontaneously in tune with the healing forces.

This is true understanding that leads to enlightenment and complete wholeness.

I hope this was helpful and sets us up for more healing articles to come

