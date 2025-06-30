“Depopulation” and “Eugenics” have been trending since 2020.

Over the past few years, the public interest in depopulation has increased significantly. ChatGPT:

The increase in internet searches for "depopulation" over the past five years has been significant. […]

Google Trends data indicates a marked increase in searches for "depopulation" starting around 2020, coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic […] While exact percentages can fluctuate, some reports suggest that searches for terms related to depopulation have increased by over 200% in certain regions […]

So, if you thought that you were a fringe conspiracy theorist worrying about depopulation, you can relax. You are not alone in thinking that something is going on.

And, more sinister, the same is true for “eugenics”:

Since 2020, there has been a significant increase in internet searches for the term "eugenics" and related concepts. […] Data indicates that searches for "eugenics" have surged, particularly during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. […] Reports suggest that searches for "eugenics" increased by over 150% in certain periods […] Searches for related terms such as "genetic determinism" and "forced sterilization" have also seen notable increases […}

Eugenics is a social and scientific movement advocating for the improvement of human populations through controlled breeding and selective reproduction.

There is a lot of smoke. Does this mean there is also a fire?

Many people, including myself, have been looking for evidence of deliberate population control. The obvious candidates are released gain-of-function viruses, like COVID-19 and the mRNA vaccines.

Because of widespread paranoia, unverifiable information, an increase in deep fake content, and loss of trust in official information and behaviour, I found it very difficult to form a stable opinion on whether and to what extent there is deliberate depopulation.

That’s why I was sitting on the fence for more than two years, observing, thinking and listening to my common sense.

It seems today is the day to finally explore and put my current assessment of this difficult topic into words, and open up a wider discussion and listen to the arguments and opinions amongst my readers.

Tap into the collective wisdom, so to speak.

To be clear: Depopulation is happening as we speak.

There are enough published research studies on the unprecedentedly high excess death rates to prove this. Millions of people have died prematurely since 2021.

There is also no doubt about what causes this population reduction: The mRNA vaccines.

The strong correlation with both the timeline of the mRNA vaccine rollout and comparison studies with the unvaccinated is very strong evidence that it is the mRNA vaccines that cause these excess death numbers, and not Covid, as some official sources still insist.

Statistical papers prove that excess deaths are not caused by COVID-19. They are caused by turbo cancers, a range of cardiovascular diseases, compromised immune systems, and more.

So, the question is not “if “depopulation is happening.

The question is: Is it accidental, negligence or a deliberate act?

Is it stupidity-based, greed-based or ideology-based?

Or a lethal mix of all of it?

History of deliberate depopulation

Depopulation plans and fears have been around since Thomas Malthus (1798) wrote about it in his work "An Essay on the Principle of Population."

It is closely linked to the eugenic movement.

Planned depopulation has taken various forms throughout history (Nazi Germany, China’s One-Child Policy, Population Control Programs in Africa and Asia etc.) often with significant ethical implications. While some policies aimed at population control have been framed as necessary […] they have frequently resulted in human rights violations and social unrest. Discussions around planned depopulation have resurfaced in the context of climate change, resource scarcity, and sustainability. (ChatGPT)

Are the mRNA vaccines a disguised depopulation program?

The aggressive rollout of the mRNA “vaccines,” with an astounding and unexplained lack of safety and efficiency testing and a suspicious non-transparent management through the US Department of Defence (DoD), rather than the health departments, is very alarming to many and points to a sinister depopulation program.

However, it can be justified by framing it as a preparedness exercise against bioterrorism. If, indeed, hostile terrorists were to develop a dangerous virus in a lab and release it in the USA, it is exactly the DoD that would be tasked to oversee and counter this threat.

It all comes down to how we assess the loyalties and agendas of the DoD.

If it is a globalist-captured deep state agency, and if the leading globalists have a secret depopulation agenda, it is indeed plausible that the DoD actively carries out this depopulation plan through the continuing roll-out of those deadly untested vaccines.

This thesis is strongly supported by the establishment of a vast legal framework by the deep state over decades, which enables the DoD and a globalist captured deep state to legally execute a depopulation agenda.

and

are the most prominent Substack writers who unearthed and brought awareness to the legal framework and the involvement of the DoD.

Critics, however, could argue that bureaucracies always push towards a legally supported increase in power and control. Just because the legal framework for a “kill box” is there, doesn’t mean they will use it in such a way. However, it is of immense concern that there is a ticking time bomb. If not used now, the potential of future abuse is very concerning.

This rests within the wider development of a massive bureaucraticization around the world, also called the deep state. We often hear the term “the banality of evil” when it comes to the biggest genocides in history. It’s “indifference” and “emotionless, sterile bureaucracy” that committed the biggest atrocities, not deliberate hot-headed evilness. Auschwitz and other concentration camps testify to that.

That’s why the dismantling of the deep state is of highest priority. Many people sensed that - that’s why they voted for Trump, who promised that much. But will he deliver with meaningful actions rather than superficial sensational rhetoric?

The withdrawal of funding from WHO, USAID, and now GAVI is a step in the right direction, no doubt.

On the other hand, there is a total lack of true investigation and cracking down on the mRNA fiasco, and no signal whatsoever from Trump to stop or at least pause the mRNA frenzy at all.

While the oppressive and overpowering legal framework, the DoD involvement and especially the continued research and production of mRNA products can all be seen as evidence that a deliberate depopulation through these products is in process, one aspect of it never made sense to me.

It is the apparent randomness of the killing through mRNA vaccines, especially from the viewpoint of eugenics.

Eugenics advocate to stop the “unfit” and “reckless breeders” from multiplying.

Globalists worry about what to do with the “useless eaters”.

The population in Western societies are already on the decline, and the danger of overpopulation comes from the least mRNA vaccinated countries in Africa and Asia.

Further, wouldn’t a totalitarian globalist regime want to eliminate its biggest threat, the dissident and rebellious population, first and foremost?

The mRNA vaccines strongly select for compliant people, not dissidents and eliminate people in the already declining population of the highly vaccinated Western countries only.

That doesn’t make much sense.

These considerations have always been in the way of my fully accepting the deliberate “mRNA depopulation theory.”

However, as dark visionaire

pointed out, the mRNA could be only step one in a plan to do exactly that: Eliminate the dissident population.

In this article

he entertains the dark theory that the mRNA vaccine wasn’t made and administered to protect against the COVID-19 virus, but to protect from a much more deadly virus they already have.

After the dissidents have fulfilled their purpose for the technocratic globalists to dismantle the democratic safeguards through Trump nd Musk (described in detail in the article), they could release the deadly virus, and this would exclusively kill all the dissidents who didn’t take the mRNA vaccine.

I am not sure what to make of this evil but plausible scenario. It does make sense, but requires immense intelligence, planning and calculated evilness.

On the other hand, it could also be a deliberately planted PSYOP to manipulate the unvaccinated to get the mRNA vaccines.

I don’t believe that these mRNA vaccines protect us from anything. So this theory doesn’t give me sleepless nights or make me take the vaccine. I trust my own health measures and body, and take my chances.

Another theory could be that this is just the first test wave of the mRNA vaccines, which isn’t yet aimed at the real and targeted eugenic depopulation still to come, and the excess death rate is just collateral damage of that first trial.

The Role of Eugenics in Depopulation

We can’t exclude eugenic considerations if Bill Gates and the technocratic globalists are so heavily involved in the mRNA deployment.

Many point the finger at Bill Gates as the driving force behind a covert depopulation attempt, citing the eugenic background of his family and the Gates Foundation.

This article

sheds some light on the Gates ’family’s involvement in eugenics:

William H. Gates, Sr.,[2] Bill Gates’ father, was a prominent banker and lawyer at Preston Gates & Ellis. [….] Importantly, Gates Sr. served on the board of Planned Parenthood (PP)[4] when the organization was still in its infancy — a re-branded organization that arose from the American Eugenics Society. From its humble beginnings in Cold Spring Harbor genetics and virology labs on Long Island and in Berlin, the company has grown to become one of the largest in the United States. The group’s initial funders included Rockefeller-Bayar Co.,[5] BASF[6], and the Hoechst petrochemical-pharmaceutical consortium[7]. Planned Parenthood is not what they portray it to be to you. Instead, it was founded on population control schemes, and it was allied with the same groups that advocated for genetic hierarchy laws to “preserve” humanity and to “beautify” countries by preventing the “unfit” from reproducing. […] Bill Gates is proud of his father’s involvement on the board of Planned Parenthood, which was founded on the premise that most people are “reckless breeders.” The concepts learned at Planned Parenthood would be used by Gates’ father to lay the groundwork for a new era of “philanthropic” activities that continues to this day.

Over the decades, Bill Gates's Microsoft wealth was channelled into the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, with his father at the helm for a long time.

The methodologies have advanced by leaps and bounds since the movement’s inception, but the goal remains the same. This time, the philanthropic group would collaborate with powerful United Nations organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF.

All very evident during the COVID-19 plandemic.

The foundation invested in various gene-altering technologies, and Bill Gates openly “promoted genetically modified organisms as the ‘solution’ to world hunger.”

Needless to say, they use various ways and means to stop population growth and aid in depopulation. If it is not through vaccines, it is through planned parenthood or eugenics, or contraception, where women are always the main target.

To create a “beautiful master race” in their own image by eliminating those deemed “unfit” is a motivation right down Bill Gates’ transhuman technocratic alleyway and fits the psychological profile of a computer programmer. How much more exciting and possibly rewarding to program the genes of humans instead of machines?

The first release of the gain-of-function COVID-19 virus targeted almost exclusively old people. In past “natural” pandemics, it was always the very young and the very old who died.

Coincidence or deliberate?

Could they tailor future viruses and/or mRNA “vaccines” to specific less desired “unfit reckless breeders” through a combination of targeted geographic, genetic and racial profiling?

What also stood out and was proven beyond doubt was the huge variability of the different mRNA batches. A few batches were extremely deadly, some average, and many seemed to have no effect at all.

, a highly skilled and knowledgeable former top-ranking Pfizer executive, very familiar with vaccine development, convincingly argues that there is no way that something like that happened accidentally. It was deliberately done.

All the above points point towards a trial phase of the mRNA vaccines and a possible genetic and/or racial and/or geographical targeting through selected batch deployment.

When considering the above, eugenic depopulation could be executed in the future through mRNA.

The irrational and frenzied continuation of mRNA research and mRNA production

The above theory that mRNA will be used as a depopulation agent is strongly supported by the irrational continuation of mRNA projects.

If this were about health and protecting people, the rational thing to do would be to stop and reassess the benefits and harms of the past mRNA rollout.

In a rational operation aimed to benefit the world, this stop, reflect and reassess approach should have happened by mid-2020.

Long before the mRNA vaccines were even developed, in March 2020, it was abundantly clear that COVID-19 posed no significant threat to the general population at all.

In February 2020, during a cruise of the Western Pacific, cases of COVID-19 were detected on board [of the Diamond Princess]. The vessel was quarantined off Japan for two weeks, after which all remaining passengers and crew were evacuated. Of the 3,711 people on board, 712 became infected with the virus […] Figures for total deaths vary from early to later assessments, and because of difficulties in establishing causation. As many as 14 are reported to have died from the virus, all of them older passengers – an overall mortality rate for those infected of 2%.

Not sure how they came up with 2%. In my maths, 14 dead from 3711 is 0.38%, not 2%.

Considering that this ship was full of old people and this was the original most deadly variant, it is beyond belief that a pandemic was even declared later, let alone the need for “Operation Warp Speed”.

By August 2020, there was good data from real-life big trials in South and Central America and India that repurposed drugs like Ivermectin and Vitamin D were very successful in managing COVID-19 infections.

Instead of abandoning “Operation Warp Speed” and the very expensive taxpayer-funded mRNA development, more taxpayer money was spent to rubbish and discredit the Nobel prize-winning Ivermectin as useless horse medicine. In some countries, like Australia, it was made illegal for purchase and prescription by doctors. It is unknown how many lives that cost, and no one has ever been held accountable for it.

All these horrific, irrational and manipulative actions by those in power around the world are beyond belief, but they are not sufficient, in my opinion, to prove that it was the depopulation agenda that made them push through “Operation Warp Speed” and the fateful mRNA development.

Greed and opportunity, and even misguided scientific goodwill to develop a new technology that will have great future benefits for humanity, have certainly also played a big role in it.

Life and causality are complex, and it is almost always a combination of causes that creates a significant new event.

This is sometimes called “the perfect storm.”

The Perfect Storm?

Many non-conspiratorial people noticed all this too, of course, but simply put it down to greed, incompetence and an overly zealous scientific drive to establish a new technology that might even be beneficial to us in the long run.

They shrugged their shoulders about the ethical crime of using billions of people for the biggest unconsented real-life clinical trial ever performed and excused it as “the price and sacrifice of progress” and “collateral damage”.

No one openly said such things, of course, but the complete irrational refusal to even pause and assess these mRNA products in the face of hundreds of scientific studies that prove great harm and significant excess death tells everything we need to know.

Hundreds of studies over the past four years have shown the many different harms and deaths mRNA vaccines have caused. Excess death rates are at a historical high since the rollout, especially in highly vaccinated countries. More and more data and studies emerge that show that the mRNA vaccines caused miscarriages and negatively affect reproduction, fuelling the suspicion that the deeper purpose is, indeed, population control.

Despite all this evidence of harm and death, these “vaccines” are not taken off the market, which is unprecedented in democratic medical history. In the past, medications and vaccines were often pulled off the market for less than one death or serious harm per million. This threshold has long been surpassed.

To the contrary.

Feverish research into mRNA, once again funded by Bill Gates, rapidly expands mRNA administration vehicles from the unpopular jabs to pills, patches, sprays, and more.

In Australia alone, new mRNA factories from Moderna in partnership with the tax-funded government have been built and are on target to produce millions of new mRNA products without consultation with the population.

In the USA, concerned people voted for Trump to install vaccine critic Bobby Kennedy as HHS secretary in the hope of stopping the deadly and harmful mRNA vaccines.

But so far, Kennedy has not delivered and never even called for an outright ban on the mRNA vaccines.

Does out-of-control greed, scientific unethical recklessness and future medical glory alone explain all these unprecedented irrational breaks from former medical ethics and protocols?

Or is all the above used secretly by even bigger players to disguise the deliberate depopulation through mRNA products?

The Elephant in the Room

This topic can’t be fully examined without talking about the elephant in the room:

That, possibly, most people secretly agree with depopulation.

Why?

Firstly, propaganda

The overpopulation narrative has been in the media and heavily promoted by many globalist NGO’s and government activities since the 1970s. For fifty years, the promoters of population control have been scaring the world that we will run out of resources and food in the next ten years and that we will destroy the planet.

That they have been proven wrong over and over again didn’t stop them. All the challenges were met through technological innovation and lifestyle adaptations.

Even today, we could easily feed the whole world and provide a much better life for the poorest if wealth were distributed more evenly.

But instead of doing exactly that, providing the poorest with food and decent living conditions, the super-rich, so-called “philanthropists”, pour their billions into climate technology, mRNA vaccines, AI safety and space exploration instead.

Secondly, climate panic.

The recent climate panic PSYOP brainwashed more people that the future of humanity is all doom and gloom because there are too many of us.

Thirdly, because most people feel there are too many of us

While all this overpopulation and climate panic propaganda is real and brainwashes people, it is based on something real that people feel, like any good and effective PSYOP does. It amplifies and weaponises some real concerns that people have.

I think most people, including myself, think that we don’t need more people on this planet. We need less. There are too many of us already.

And I live very privileged in a sparsely populated rich country with an abundance of space.

How about all the people living in increasingly soulless big cities and boring huge subdivisions around the world, let alone the overcrowded, stinking and dehumanising slums in the poorer countries?

While we still manage, there is no question that the quality of life strongly correlates with how many people we share our space with.

So, let’s depopulate.

But how?

How do “we” best reduce ourselves?

When people worry about depopulation these days, I believe they worry more about “how” it is done than “that” it is done.

Most people care about themselves, but also about others.

Most people still have healthy working morals and the innate wisdom that causing harm to others will cause harm to themselves on an emotional, psychological and spiritual level.

Most people still abide by the universal moral law of “don’t do to others what you don’t want to happen to yourself.”

Most people have an instinctive and natural aversion to “killing” living organisms, especially our own species.

While killing for food and survival is accepted and sometimes necessary, killing mindlessly or even for pleasure is regarded by healthy humans as “sick and disgusting.”

All this, in my opinion, excludes depopulation by deliberately killing people, actively or passively. Passively, for example, by letting them starve or withholding life-saving help.

If we kill intentionally, no matter what intellectual or ideological justification we apply, we are worse than animals and are committing great harm against others and ourselves, collectively and individually. We lose our humanity. Nothing justifies active, deliberate depopulation; no so-called “good intentions” will ever excuse it.

It is a mad plan.

And I have not even started with the obvious ethical consideration on who decides who should die.

It is madness and will cause unspeakable suffering around the world and will degrade all of humanity.

Those mad people who feel entitled to carry out and enforce a deliberate depopulation program must be called out and stopped by all means.

This includes so-called passive programs of coerced or forced sterilisation, birth control, or abortions justified by the argument that the unborn will suffer less than the child born into misery and hunger and that it will die anyway.

This is not our choice to make, especially for other people.

People who think that suffering can be eliminated by material means or through death are ignorant fools who have no spiritual understanding whatsoever about how the world works and who we are.

While it is noble and soulful to lessen suffering in others when we see it, there is no escape from suffering as long as we identify solely with our body-minds. To live in a body in a world means suffering. There is no escape from it except through the spiritual realisation of who we really are.

My opinion is that whatever we try to depopulate the world, even with the best intentions, will be an absolute disaster that will cause much more harm and suffering than if we do nothing.

The reason is our ignorance and lack of intelligence to understand the causes and consequences of what we do. Life and the universe are complex; everything affects everything, and we do not have the intellectual capacity or wisdom to know what will create a better world for everyone.

Especially the people who feel most entitled and confident about it.

I am talking about the transhuman technocratic soulless one-dimensional sequential left-brain emotionally starved mechanist nerds that amassed this immense power and wealth to do it. These blown-up ego entities are completely ignorant of their own stupidity and will bring all of humanity down with them if we don’t stop them.

But what about the suffering that overpopulation causes?

We can’t go on like this.

We have to do something about it.

No, we don’t.

It will sort itself out.

The universe and nature always do.

Overpopulation will regulate itself automatically

Human overpopulation will regulate automatically, as it does with other species in nature. To let it run its natural course will be the least harmful and wisest way.

I believe the human population will regulate itself, as the population of mice did in the Universe 25 study:

Experimental Setup : Calhoun created a "utopian" environment for the rodents, providing unlimited food and water in a controlled space. The enclosure was designed to support a growing population without the typical constraints of resource scarcity.

Population Growth : In the Universe 25 experiment, the population of mice peaked at around 2,200 individuals. This occurred approximately 560 days into the experiment, despite the habitat being capable of supporting a much larger population.

Behavioral Changes : As the population grew, Calhoun observed significant behavioral changes among the mice. Many females struggled to carry pregnancies to term, and maternal neglect became common. The social structure of the population deteriorated, leading to increased aggression, social withdrawal, and a phenomenon Calhoun termed the "behavioral sink."

Cessation of Breeding: Eventually, the breeding rates declined sharply, and infant mortality soared. By around day 600, no baby mice were surviving more than a few days, leading to a collapse of the population.

Some of this is already observable in human behaviour.

Most richer countries already have negative birth rates. Poorer countries drive overpopulation.

And I don’t think our planet and our resources will be destroyed by overpopulation.

Like with the mouse population, through advanced technology, we can create a similar “utopian” environment where all the needs of the world population are met, provided we share.

As the mouse experiment showed, despite material security, the population won’t grow forever.

No need to interfere, even with the best intentions, because, once again, these systems are way too complex for our limited little minds, and one-sided big-scale radical intervention will unbalance everything and create more harm than good.

We need to learn to leave stuff alone and trust.

We need to use common sense and do our own little bit to preserve nature and natural life on Earth around us in real life.

We urgently need to rapidly stop out-of-control greed and power, excessive consumerism and all this scientific and ideological madness.

Instead of doing more, we need to do less and back off.

Live simpler lives. Calm down. Enjoy the life and the beauty we have.

And be ok with struggle and hardship sometimes.

There is one important psychological factor here that is hardly discussed.

We survive and flourish through struggle and striving. All of nature does as the mice experiment also shows. If we take the struggle away, the will to live declines.

Nobody seems to like struggle and striving, but as Nietzsche wisely said, “what doesn’t kill us, makes us stronger.”

The opposite is true, too. “What makes us too comfortable will kill us.”

That’s when we either get interested in spirituality to understand and live the ultimate meaning of life, or perish biologically.

In summary, the population will regulate itself in one of two ways.

If we don’t share and manage our resources and world intelligently, competition, wars, and mad depopulation programs will reduce the population automatically but with great suffering.

If we manage and share well, and create an “utopian” world where all needs are met without struggle, the population also regulates downwards because the lack of struggle weakens the species.

But this can also be the base of an evolutionary jump in consciousness and spirituality.

One wise guru once said, “Wealth is the stepping stone to spirituality. It is very hard to meditate when hungry and with violence outside the house.”

Thank you for reading. I don’t expect readers to always agree with me, but if raising awareness about alternative, non-mainstream viewpoints is important to you; please support me financially so I can create more content. You can either make a one-off donation of your choice at Buy Me A Coffee or take up a monthly ($ US5) or yearly ($US30) paid subscription below.

Leave a comment

Share