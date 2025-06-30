Be your own doctor

Be your own doctor

Thea Woznitza
9h

Another form of eugenics is the horror of doctor assisted suicide which is fast becoming a reality. Euthanasia is being promoted as offering dignity and control for loss of autonomy with the implicit thought ‘You are taking up space and money needed for someone else so why not go and kill your self or let us kill you. We’re being sold a lie that doctor assisted suicide or assisted dying, is the only option for a dignified peaceful exit from life if terminally ill. Euthanasia has already been used to kill poor people, the physically disabled, the mentally ill, babies and children. In countries where death by doctor has been legalised, the original criteria tends to broaden, followed by its progressive normalisation. Are DNR, do not resuscitate notices, another step towards encouraging patients, often under pressure, to kill themselves ?

It’s dangerous to assume all doctors and nurses will behave ethically. Medicine is called the healing profession for a reason. Can encouraging people to kill themselves ever be ethical or ever be the right thing to do? Beware if you’re poor or have any health problems and are over 60 years or expect to live beyond 60 years. Beware if you ever feel anxious, depressed, worried or fearful or tired of life, forgetful or absent minded. All these problems, situations and more could enable the medical profession to kill you for your own comfort and most likely do so without asking your permission can happen now, not just in the near distant future, whether it’s government policy or not. Mind control?

Quill Cross
16h

Very much appreciate the thoughtfulness here. Like you, I am on the fence about the “no virus” theory. But the more I dive in the more I agree. I believe @MikeYeadon will be remembered as a towering giant of TRUTH from our era. God bless him. And you, too, for your deliberation and intellect.

