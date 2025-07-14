Be your own doctor

Be your own doctor

Discussion about this post

Muad'Dib
12m

Quite a sad article. Let it go. The no-virus standpoint is the only valid one in the dissident movement and one we should all get behind as it's factual and at the root of the issue. No virus and no contagion means no need for vaccines and no need for any pharmaceuticals.

Mike Pappy
12m

Thanks for jarring the trap open.

You're right about us being trained to need experts. At university, nothing was true unless we wrote an expert's name next to a statement.

Interestingly, the experts didn't agree either, of course. A big part of learning is hearing with an open mind but trusting our own capacity to reason and intuit truth.

...but, the truth is, I often have found trusting myself much harder than just listening to experts.

