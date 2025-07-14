The Good

He is a friendly, approachable chap and recently made a lot of efforts to connect with other smaller Substack writers to promote the “no virus” theory, which he almost religiously promotes these days as the antidote to defeat the medical-pharmaceutical complex and destroy vaccines for good.

He also approached me after I wrote my first article about the no-virus debate a year ago.

In the article, I deliberately stayed neutral regarding the theory.

Instead, I tried to alert my readers that the whole discussion could be a distraction and diversion of any revolutionary energy against the morally deprived transhuman elites, masterfully described by Chris Hedges in yesterday’s article, “Trump, Epstein and the Deep State.”

To divide and conquer is an age-old, very successful strategy.

Nevertheless, Dr. Yeadon approached me and tried to pitch the “no virus” theory.

After a few friendly exchanges, we couldn’t agree, and he left me alone after that. I didn’t mind the exchange, as I still agreed with Dr. Yeadon on many other topics and respected him for speaking out against the pharmaceutical perpetrators since May 2020.

I often took his more fringe and radical positions into consideration without blindly signing up for them. I mistrust science and all scientists by default, no matter if they support my worldview or not.

But I welcomed a strong, independent voice.

He was recently featured in and warmly endorsed by the successful

Substack, which I like and read frequently. There was a 12-point summary of Dr. Yeadon’s position, and I agreed fully or partly with nine out of twelve:

All Vaccines Are Harmful (fully) Food Allergies Created by Design (partly) Fraudulent Pandemic Declaration (fully) Digital ID Control System (fully) Financial System Takeover (fully) Climate Change Deception (fully) Vehicle Surveillance and Control (partly) Global Coordinating Organisations (fully) Resistance Through Non-Compliance (fully)

Summary: I had a lot in common and genuinely respected Dr. Yeadon for many years, but this changed recently.

The Bad

Pitching another theoretical movement when we need individual grassroots action

I recently noticed that Dr. Yeadon, with the help of others, pitches himself as a new kind of dissident leader, the thought leader of the “no virus” movement.

I completely moved away from the very popular idea that strong leaders and movements change the world for the better.

Our current hierarchical, top-down leadership paradigm is deeply flawed. Important leadership positions are filled through popularity contests, and maintained by rigid institutionalized structures. This results in a rapid moral and ethical decline of society.

In a nutshell, power corrupts.

Always has, always will.

Our weak egos, deeply anchored in a purely materialistic-rational worldview, can’t resist the seductive pull of power, fame, and wealth.

And absolute power corrupts absolutely, as we can witness everywhere these days and which is described so graphically in the linked Hedges article above.

For more details and solutions regarding this topic, please read

I think the new no-virus movement that Dr. Yeadon is stepping up to create and lead is bad, because popular movements rarely change anything fundamental in our ego-based, materialistic, power-greed system.

This has nothing to do with the title of the movement, be it “no virus”, “anti-mRNA vax”, “save the climate,” “Black Lives Matter,” or countless others.

At best, it shifts power from one group to another; at worst, it increases the suffering of many through compulsive, obsessive ideas pushed onto everyone.

Even the most well-meaning movements will eventually be infiltrated, hijacked, manipulated, and corrupted by the powerful elites. Unless the egocentric, self-important leaders ruin it first.

Movements won’t better our lives. We are not here to save the world by whatever new fad movement. Ideological obsession is just an excuse to avoid the personal work we need to do.

Only grassroots individual attitude change will eventually change society.

The racial segregation, for example, wasn’t eliminated by some new theory.

It was changed by a sudden change in attitude and meaningful actions in real life that inspired others.

The racial segregation was eliminated by ordinary people like Rosa Parks and Claudette Colvin, who simply had had enough.

Claudette Colvin

They stopped complying.

They refused to give up their seat to a white person.

They took risks.

They didn’t care.

They got arrested.

They won.

That’s what stopped racial segregation.

Not endless debates on the Internet over a fucking theory.

We don’t need new theories and truths to stop vaccines.

We simply need to stop taking them.

That’s why I think the whole “no virus” debate and those who push it, like Dr. Yeadon, are bad.

It is bad because it distracts, deludes, and wastes the growing revolutionary energy with meaningless Internet discussions.

This revolutionary energy is exactly the energy that encourages people to say:

“I don’t comply with bullshit. Any bullshit.”

That’s how we change society for the better.

Not by replacing scientific bullshit theories with other scientific bullshit theories.

Bad: Pitches Himself As Another Dissident Hero Leader

We Need A Hero

The hero leader myth is an old cultural psyop that keeps everyone sitting on their fat arse and hoping for a hero that will save them from the bad guys and do all the work for them.

Times are dark, people are desperate. They don’t know what to do.

They have been betrayed several times already.

Last time by Superbob

“How did your last dissident hero do, dissident sheeple?”

“Not that well”, they cry.

“We don’t understand. How could he betray us so badly? Who saw that coming? How can that be?”

He promised so hard. He was so nice to us while campaigning. He made us feel so fucking dissidently good about him. He gave us so much hope. All gone.”

Sniff, sniff

Depress, depress

Recover, recover

“We know now !!!!!!!!”

“All we need is a new, much more radical strategy to kill big pharma and the vaccines in one big move. And a new hero leader. And this time it will be the real deal.”

New hope, new hope.

“This new leader will save us from the bad guys.”

Again.

Save us again.

Like all the others.

The dissident sheep fall on their knees and pray:

“Bonnie, help us.”

“Bonnie, Bonnie, please, please, help us.”

“Usher in our new leader, our new messiahs, our glorious liberator from virus theory oppression and dark pharma dragons.”

And in swoops Bonnie:

She raises her mighty voice and starts to call and usher in the new hero:

A great jubilation breaks out in the dissident sheep crowd. Ecstatically, they jump on their feet, raise their arms, and join in, singing at the top of their voices:

[Chorus]

I need a hero !!!!!!!!!!!!!

[BOOM]

[BOOM]

I'm holding out for a hero till the end of the night

[BOOM]

[BOOM]

And their calls are heard.

The dark clouds part and the sun illuminates the dried, hopeless fields of despair and in gallops the mighty new knight, the new hero:

Dr. Mike Yeadon

He elegantly dismounts from his white steed and presents himself to the adoring crowd:

He raises his mighty voice and addresses them:

“I have new hope for you, my children.”

“I have a new theory that beats them all.”

“The new no-virus theory”

“It is the holy mother of all theories.”

“It is the new gospel, my children”

“It will liberate us all and kill the pharmaceutical dragons with one mighty strike”

“But you must go out and preach this new gospel relentlessly.”

“Everyone has to join us.”

And a new holy scientific war breaks out.

Mighty theoretical definitions battles are fought, and minds are slaughtered left and right.

And in the middle of it, directing and commanding it all without getting his hands dirty, stands our new hero knight.

Later, when the battles are over and the dissenting sheep soldiers sit around their campfires nursing their emotional and psychological wounds, the bardes pull out their lyres and sing about the glory and greatness of their hero leader.

Forgive me for my sarcastic interlude. It is too depressing to describe the idiocy of this repetitive crowd behaviour in factual language.

There are true heroes, of course.

There are true heroes, and there are fake heroes.

I just mentioned the two ordinary women who didn’t give up their seats. They took real-life risks to defend their dignity and freedom.

Scientific or political authority doesn’t give us hero status.

Political popularity contests and moving speeches don’t give us a hero status.

But sacrifice does.

Selfless deeds do.

And taking risks that mitigate death and suffering, do.

True heroes are not made or elected.

True heroes don’t even know they are heroes.

Because they are not.

They are just healthy, normal, balanced, empathetic, spontaneous people who do the right, ethical, selfless action demanded by the situation in a given moment without thinking what is in it for them.

Each of us could be a hero when the situation calls for it if we allow ourselves to be one.

Humans acting humanely and caringly are turned into heroes by others after the fact, after the act. They don’t ask for it.

They don’t scheme and network and build alliances and hold speeches and make videos to become influencers and leaders and eventually are declared heroes by lazy, stupid people that can’t think for themselves and talk about them in adoring language and promote them to thousands of their followers, well knowing that many people need a hero.

Let me introduce one modern-time bard who praises our new hero leader to his thousands of followers and who helps to create the Dr. Mike Yeadon Personality Cult

I have great respect for Unbekoming.

He writes many great articles and contributes hugely to the dissident knowledge bank. His output is 2nd to none. I am very grateful. But that doesn’t mean he can’t be challenged respectfully. Nobody should be beyond that.

Link to article

Dr. Yeadon has been orbiting the dissident sphere for some years, but his rocket really took off when he heavily subscribed to and promoted the “no virus” theory. This theory has been around for a few decades and is suddenly heavily pushed widely.

Not to agree is increasingly VERBOTEN in the dissident sphere and punished by relentless no-virus clan lecturing and bullying.

Adoration of Yeadon and submission to no virus is subtly brainwashed into readers by articles like this.

From the Unbekoming article above:

Dr. Mike Yeadon, once a pharmaceutical giant, now a fearless skeptic, shatters the myths of illness and vaccines in this just released interview.

Seriously?

“Pharmaceutical giant”

Wow. Not a top executive pharma scientist.

Because there are probably thousands of them.

That’s not glorifying enough. Has to be a giant.

“ turned fearless sceptic.”

Yes, Yeadon was a sceptic of the Covid vaccines from 2020 onwards.

So were probably 50 million other people. The fact is, he was one of millions of sceptics.

But he was a “fearless” sceptic, according to “Unbekoming”

So, how fearless was he to deserve being heroically labelled “the fearless one”?

How much risk, sacrifice and hardship did our new hero leader endure?

Did he lose his job for being a Covid sceptic?

No, he didn’t.

Some might think that Dr. Yeadon was fired by Pfizer or left Pfizer in an act of protest against the mRNA vaccines.

He didn’t.

He left Pfizer a decade before, in 2011, and it wasn’t a protest.

He simply moved on to advance his very lucrative pharma career by joining the biotech company Ziarco, which he left in 2017. He then made his money mostly through lucrative consulting work and public speaking in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology areas.

Finally, by May 2020, like so many of us, Yeadon realised something was wrong when he began to voice his concerns about the safe and effective mRNA vaccines for the first time in public.

Granted, through his pharmaceutical expertise, his voice was important and helpful in challenging the narrative.

But fearless?

In 2020, Yeadon wasn’t a public figure at all. That came later. There was no huge reputational loss.

Did he have to go through financial hardship like tens of millions of other Covid sceptics who lost their jobs and money?

In 2020, Yeadon was 57 and very well-off.

He wasn’t employed and couldn’t lose his job. He probably lost speaking engagements when he flipped sides, but over time, he created new income streams through his dissident work.

The myth that Yeadon can be trusted and should be listened to because he is not a grifter and immune to greed is reflected in this comment from the article:

It’s interesting to see what Mike doesn’t do. He does not organise or participate in loud summits, conferences and debates held in various attractive places of the Earth. He does not monetise his time by producing podcasts or tutorials or detoxing programs. He does not collect money from biological products designed or combined to “mitigate” the spike effect. (At least, there is no widespread information about such activities.) Taking his history and professional expertise, he could easily be placed as a super-CEO in any new pharma company - which has not been the case, either. In view of the above, we’d better listen carefully what Mike has been saying for quite a long time.

Firstly, “not yet”.

He is “not yet” doing all the above. Let’s watch this space, shall we?

Secondly, he does other stuff to earn with this dissident hero status.

All this polarising talk about no-virus theory sells well on Substack.

He currently sits on 23.000 subscribers, resulting in about 690 paying subscribers (3%) creating roughly $60.000 per year.

Fourth, he didn’t sacrifice a super-CEO position. He left the field in 2017 and is now of retirement age.

Fifth, he is rich, or should be rich.

That’s never mentioned. He does a really great job of appearing humble and poor in his videos. He never shows off his elite privileged executive status.

Mike made a fortune throughout his professional career, helping to create the vaccines he now fights against, using the virus theory he now aggressively denies, to get rich.

When combining base salary, bonuses, and equity, total compensation for senior executives in major pharmaceutical companies can range from AUD 1 million to AUD 5 million or more annually.

I think it is safe to say Mike made upwards of 20 million throughout his career.

You should think that an already rich person who made his riches with harmful products would repent a little, and work selflessly for the common good, and refuse any paid contributions to his Substack, like another ex-pharma dissident, the honourable

does. And I dont’t even know if Phillip is rich.

Altman refuses any paid subscriptions and solely works for the common good.

Yeadon?

Not a chance.

Despite sitting on millions, he charges $80 per year for his Substack, almost three times the minimum.

In other words, Dr. Mike Yeadon is no Robin Hood.

Yet, the above comment, the most liked on that article, gives the impression he is this selfless hero who is only working for the common good.

A response to it confirms the myth:

He says he made enough money in the sale of his last company that he does need to monetize anything. He can spend his time doing research. And sharing. Thank you Dr. Yeadon

No word about 60.000 additional bugs earned from Substack.

So, the reason why he doesn’t need to do summits, conferences and podcasts or sell pseudo-holistic products like other dissident grifters is very simple:

He doesn’t need to.

He is doing pretty well financially, thank you very much.

While I think that his main motivation is fame and attention, not money, he takes what he can get on the way, make no mistake.

No matter how it turns out for him. There is nothing to fear when you are retired and financially safe.

So “fearless sceptic” my arse.

Unbekoming continues with his admiration for Yeadon:

I see Yeadon as a beacon, his insights urging us to resist

None of Yeadon’s viewpoints are original.

There is nothing new.

Millions of people came to very similar conclusions.

The only difference between them and Yeadon is that Yeadon has the money, time and passion to be more public about it.

People elevate him and put him up there because he is a scientific “expert”, no doubt. And an ex-Pfizer top executive.

We would have never heard of him without being that, and he hugely capitalises on that, in the same way Malone hugely capitalised on the fact that he was decades ago involved in mRNA research.

So, because he worked for Pfizer 15 years ago, he is deemed more qualified and believable to tell us that taking mRNA vaccines is a bad idea?

That’s the dominant scientific worldview right there, deeply embedded in the dissident movement. Science on top is our problem. As long as people don’t realise that, transhuman totalitarian rule is guaranteed.

Most people don’t realise that we don’t need scientific experts to make good decisions at all. Almost all scientific expert knowledge is a scam.

So-called scientific truths are always temporary and transient. There are no lasting scientific truths.

Science has its place and purpose if uncorrupted and as a slave to humanity. It is a terrible master and very harmful when used as a source of authority and dogma to tell us how to live a good life, individually and collectively.

It can be useful to improve our lives, but it is not required for our survival, and to make our most important decisions. People forget we lived and thrived as a species for almost 300,000 years without science.

Therefore, we don’t need a scientific expert to tell us what everyone with common sense and healthy intuition already knows for a long time.

Like

Tell me something new, doc.

Many people know this and have talked about it for decades. But they were rubbished and marginalised by people like you.

I knew this 32 years ago. So I didn’t vaccinate my children. And didn’t take the mRNA vaccines. All without hero input. Or sophisticated no-virus theory input.

Looking out for ourselves isn’t that complicated that we need “ex-pharmaceutical giants” to tell us how to do it.

We don’t need scientific heroes to make good decisions.

But we need full access and trust in our innate intelligence, common sense, and intuition.

Scientific hero adoration like this keeps the dominant narrative that “we need scientific experts” to tell us what to do and think alive.

That’s why all of this is bad.

Trusting our intuition and common sense was bred out of us exactly through this science narrative. Most people nowadays need authority to make decisions for them.

I lost count of the phrase “Latest research shows…bla, bla, bla” in every 2nd article about everything.

This is another PSYOP.

To make people believe that they are too dumb to figure out what they should do for themselves, and make them depend on scientific experts. Oldest PSYOP in the book: Make people constantly doubt themselves, and they become easy ruleable subjects.

Education and intelligence don’t protect you from this.

Unbekoming is a prime example. An incredibly well-read and intelligent person, he/she still needed Yeadon to guide them.

I see Yeadon as a beacon, his insights urging us to resist

Our urge to resist should be based on our own intelligent and intuitive assessment of every new situation.

Otherwise, we turn into mouldable and manipulable fodder for demagogues and selfish leaders.

More hero material from Unbekoming

With thanks and eternal gratitude to Dr. Mike Yeadon.

Eternal gratitude for what?

To tell him not to get vaccinated with mRNA?

I have no science degree, and I could have told him that this is stupid. And my friend, the shop-owner down the road, has also figured that out for himself.

But no, we can only trust scientific experts these days. And when they say jump, we jump. Because the fucking latest research says so.

For me, Yeadon’s courage to admit virology’s flaws after a career steeped in its dogma is humbling and profound.

So, it took him his whole life to realise that those vaccines he had a significant role in producing are actually dangerous and ineffective? He figured that out after he earned a fortune with it? And now he makes money writing about it as if he discovered something new?

Yes, it is good that people liberate themselves from the indoctrinating spell they lived under for their entire lives.

But profound and humbling?

Especially when one scientific spell (virus exists) is simply replaced with another scientific spell (no, they don’t, and I will find a new false scientific model that explains infectious disease).

With Yeadon, we are still dealing with the hugely reductionistic, very limited scientific worldview that destroyed successful holistic healing in the first place.

Once a scientist, always a scientist.

We don’t need different scientists.

We need ethical philosophers, artists, and wise mystics to oversee the little nerdy science boys and slap them around their heads when their little nerdy one-dimensional brains come up with stupid shit like vaccines.

His warnings were a lifeline, guiding my family through relentless pressure to get injected

If we rely on scientists to make decisions for us, we will be yo-yoing between ever-changing, fickle intellectual opinions and following the latest science fad.

Just let that sink in.

A bunch of scientists from the most sued and criminal pharmaceutical company in the world believe it is a good idea to inject a virtually untested, unknown substance that tells my cells to produce other cells, or whatever, into my bloodstream to protect me and grandma against a disease as deadly as influenza.

Why on earth would you need another scientist to tell you that this is a very stupid thing to do?

Can you not come up with that yourself?

He’s one of the most pivotal figures in my life, despite only brief exchanges in comment sections.

That is truly sad.

But I can’t fully believe that because Unbekoming has reviewed, interviewed, and written about dozens of outstanding minds, much broader and deeper than this “pivotal figure”.

Something else is going on here.

For some reason, as in the “Exposing The Darkness” article above, there is a feverish urge to heavily promote Dr. Mike Yeadon amongst the dissidents and put him on a high pedestal.

Does this give it away:

Yeadon argues colds and flu stem not from viral invaders but from internal hiccups, like a chef flubbing a dish under stress or poor sleep, a concept echoed in Immunosenescence. He drops a stunner: a century of trials shows no proof of respiratory illness spreading person-to-person, upending germ theory, as dissected in Complete Bull. […}Yet, some in the medical freedom movement resist his ideas, hesitant to unravel such core beliefs

Yeadon, for some reason, is now married to the no-virus theory. The acceptance of the theory is now linked to Yeadon. By elevating Yeadon for no good reason, he elevates the theory.

Yet, some in the medical freedom movement resist his ideas, hesitant to unravel such core beliefs

And, once again, false scientific expertise is used to convince and pressure people into following the “no-virus scientific experts” rather than their common sense.

Resisting the no-virus is frowned upon, almost Verboten, and I need to unravel my core beliefs because a “pharmaceutical giant” and his followers tell me so.

Fuck off, will you?

This is brainwashing and manipulation.

Here is a little charming compilation of how the bullies up the pressure to convert people to the no-virus theory in the comment section:

In short, I'd rather be a conspiracy theorist than a wanker who believes in sub-microscopic [bla bla bla] Never go full wanker, people. A fast and quick way to undermine the ‘training’ of the Wicked Liars.

And more hero-building myths and lies

Yeadon has been right from day one, he broke the Covid scam. Meryl Nass proves him right.

Yeadon, in May 2020, was far from the first to break the Covid scam.

Millions realised it before him, and many publicly. Both Ness and Yeadon were decades behind the first people proposing the no-virus theory.

The Ugly

Dr. Yeadon and the no-virus theory are also the driving factor that encourages a growing army of nasty bullies and smear artists to insult, abuse, and character assassinate anyone who either challenges the theory or the behaviour of these bullies.

Two weeks ago, I wrote

to protest against the nasty behaviour of the no-virus hardcore bully clan.

The clan retaliated with a concerted bombardment of the comment section with hundreds of mostly aggressive and nasty comments, proving my point.

To calm everyone down, I wrote the light-hearted article

This article was liked by Dr. Yeadon, so we can assume he read both my articles and was aware of my protest against the behaviour of his hardcore followers.

This didn’t stop the no-virus bully army, so I banned about six of them and erased their comments, which wiped out more than 200 comments.

A few days later, I came across a very nasty and personal character assassination by a guy I had never heard of before.

Colpo published this character-assassinating smear fest:

He justified this very personal, vile piece of constructed garbage by making it sound as if I insulted him.

Here we go:

[But then] yesterday this porqueria somehow floated into my Substack feed, like a turd floating down a pristine crystal stream: Meth. It’s a helluva drug. So after being called an annoying “apostele” and being told to “f**k off” three times in a row by someone I didn’t know and had never contacted, I was curious as to how I could possibly have played a role in causing this person to have a public breakdown.

I never addressed him or accused him of being an annoying apostle.

But he identified himself as one. The purpose was, of course, to justify an extremely personal, humiliating attack. That’s what bullies do. No surprise here.

They dish out like there is no tomorrow, but feel victimised when somebody stands up against them.

Unfortunately and inadvertently, I gave Colpo great material to make me look like a total idiot and moron, and he took ruthless advantage of that.

I started my article with a little unrelated invented story, as I sometimes do, with a self-depreciating piece of sarcastic satire to mock boring old suburban life and myself, reinventing myself as a nasty rapper dude who kills off my neighbours by leaving my rubbish bin out for 24 hours.

Most people realise that killing off elderly neighbours by leaving rubbish bins out is probably not a real story but a parody.

Just to be sure, I ran this little story through GPT analysis, and even the dumb AI algorithm got it:

The piece highlights themes of individuality, resistance to conformity, and the absurdity of suburban life.

Then I ask: “What style and writing elements does the author use?”

ChatGPT then list six elements, including humour and sarcasm, self-reflection and playfulness and concludes:

Overall, these elements combine to create a piece that is engaging, humorous, and thought-provoking, while effectively conveying the author's frustrations and perspectives.

I then asked: Is the story true or made up?

The use of humor, hyperbole, and cultural references indicates that it may be more of a creative expression or commentary on societal norms rather than a literal recounting of events.

Most of my readers got it, ChatGPT got it, but Colpo pretended he didn’t and copied out-of-context sound bites into his article without giving his duped and misled readers the full story.

Very classy.

When I saw this and the intention behind it, and added the fact that I never had any contact with Colpo before, all this effort looked much more like a contract piece than the genuine outrage of an offended person.

I offended people before and got angry and rude replies. Not a problem. People just tell me that I am an idiot and that they hate me for what I wrote. Fair enough.

But this twisted piece of shit was something else entirely.

It was a professional, clinically executed personal character assassination, taking full advantage of the sarcastic piece that had nothing to do with the actual topic of the article. The goal: Destroy my reputation.

After the first shock, I was amused.

What reputation?

He clearly didn’t know me or read my handle: Being nobody, going nowhere.

He clearly never read anything else from me.

I do very well in destroying my own reputation constantly.

Here are some examples:

I began reading through the article and was promptly treated to a masterclass in mental illness. It began with Mutscheller spewing hatred about his neighbours, [...] He wanks on about rapper Eminem, then launches into an unhinged, frothy-mouthed attack on “fanatic ‘there is no virus’ deniers.”

Ok, let’s get on that mentally ill, unhinged, frothy-mouthed attack I launched

Oh, the fanatic “there is no virus” deniers. I get it. I Get It. I GET IT !!!!!! It is important to you. I really get it. The medical and vaccine system is based on it and will collapse if we pull the virus carpet from underneath their feet. I GET IT. And I wish you the best of luck. But can you please fuck off and not lecture me or other writers, often completely off-topic, as soon as someone utters the words “mRNA,” “pandemic”, “vaccine,” or any other remotely virus-related medical term? I get it. You are on a religious mission. It has become so persistent that I suspect it is part of a PSYOP.

He then goes on and on and talks about anything but what my article was about, and, by doing so, confirms my article, which was about the extreme and bullying behaviour of the no-virus cultists.

Anyway, I really didn’t care about another no-virus cultist nutter, and that would have been the end of it, but then I saw this in the comment section:

That changed my whole assessment of hero Yeadon, of course.

This article wasn’t a take-down of a false PSYOP but a nasty, distorted personal character assassination against me. He had read my pieces and was well aware of the reasoning why I called it a PSYOP.

Anyway, I thought I would give him a chance to explain himself and send this to him:

Never heard back.

I then engaged with Colpo for a short time to suss him out a little more, soft-trolling him, and it confirmed that this nasty piece against me wasn’t an accidental one-off.

A world-class psychopathic bully.

He showered me with further profanities and putdowns, confirming his bully character.

Stuff like this:

NOW - I'm a very busy man, and don't have the requisite qualifications to counsel mentally ill and deeply butt-hurt deviants like yourself.

Classily, he deleted all his comments later.

Apparently, Sasha Latipova came to my defence, but he must have deleted that exchange too.

Then it gets very amusing.

Realising what a deranged nutcase bully he is, I soft-troll him a bit more, starting to enjoy playing with him a little.

In the whole exchange, which he deleted since then, I don’t take his abusive bait at all and don’t react, and that drives him nuts and increases his abusive language. It irritated him immensely that I didn’t react, and he believed I was faking nonchalance.

So I post this:

It was established earlier that he is an Italian living in Australia.

Encouraged by the “like” and praise of his hero, Dr. Yeadon, he then used this to produce another smear article with this headline:

That was truly hilarious. Assuming that an Italian is using an Italian spaghetti machine is now racist?

That’s woker than the wokest pussy in wokistane.

Pricelessly idiotic and very amusing.

Even his hardcore bully subscribers were underwhelmed by this desperate racist smear attempt.

But this is not about poor Anthony. Anthony doesn’t matter.

This is about Dr. Yeadon’s ugly side.

It is about the classy people he associates with and who adore him as their leader.

I never heard one word from Dr. Yeadon condemning the bullying, abusive behaviour of his hardcore no-virus clan.

There you have it.

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of our budding new dissident hero leader.

Don’t say you haven’t been warned.

