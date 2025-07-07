Science has brought us wonderful technological inventions and also disasters. It improves our lives in many areas and ruins them in others.

Many science-based inventions like smartphones, cars, and skilled life-saving surgery have made our lives safer, mitigated suffering, and brought us more freedom, pleasure, and entertainment. No doubt.

But it is a mixed bag.

It also brought us cruise missiles, chemtrails, microplastics, and pollution of the planet.

Science has earned its place in solving relatively simple technological problems.

Creating AI or launching a spaceship is an admirable, technical masterpiece.

But it is like building a Lego fire truck compared to the incredibly complex nature of biological life and social interactions, where everything affects everything.

Trillions of interacting events create the next moment in living systems.

That’s where scientists fuck things up big time when unhinged, corrupted, or captured by greed and power.

Scientists know only the very basics, a few dozen variables at most, when it comes to complex biological relationships. But they pretend they know things for sure and advise governments on policy changes affecting millions of lives negatively.

If scientists knew anything about nutrition, for example, why do we have the sickest society that ever lived?

With unprecedented obesity rates in highly scientific countries?

Yes, I am talking about stupid things like the food pyramid.

If scientists knew anything fundamental about health and healing, why are our highly scientific societies riddled with cancer and other diseases?

Fifty years in cancer research with trillions spent and cancer still widespread and unhealed. All they managed was cutting, poisoning, and radiating us. I lost two family members to cancer and saw firsthand how useless they are with their scientific methods to solve this problem. But on and on they go with the, in this case, unsuccessful scientific method.

Meanwhile, non-science-infested and ruled societies around the world do just fine with their traditional, wise approach to eating and health, with a fraction of resources spent and much lower obesity and cancer rates.

Proper healing has almost been eradicated in highly scientific societies. Instead of healing people, they treat biological living systems like machines and try to use technology to fix them.

Sadly, all doctors are forced to be scientists these days.

There is something fundamentally wrong with the attitude of the scientific community these days.

They erased Socrates and other philosophers and mystics from the curriculum of first-year science students to humble them before they play with our lives with their mad, one-dimensional technological ways.

They never heard, let alone fully comprehend, Socrates’ “I know that I don’t know.”

This should be the first principle of any scientist, not this arrogant master attitude.

I am sure there are a few good scientists left who agree with me, but they are drowned out by their stupid, arrogant colleagues.

“First do no harm” should be the next one.

mRNA vaccines are a shocking example where this principle was blatantly and inexplicably ignored.

The scientific method, by design, has to disregard the uniqueness of each organism in a specific environment and point in time.

It works well to apply specific lab-derived findings to 100 million smartphones and cars, but not to 100 million people. That’s what scientists don’t seem to get.

How can one specific medication in a very narrow dosage range be efficient and safe for a wide range of individual people?

They grossly generalize and sometimes mandate very specific, tightly controlled lab findings to everyone and do tremendous harm with it.

The real world is the opposite of a controlled lab experiment.

Everything affects everything.

You simply can’t apply isolated scientific lab results to real-life situations without a wide range of unexpected and harmful outcomes.

This is just common sense.

Some scientists know that and still have that common sense, but it appears they are vastly outnumbered.

The original scientific method is based on Socrates, but they got so full of themselves and forgot that all scientific truth is an ever-changing relative truth.

Proper science is ever-changing and evolving.

This implies that science is never settled.

This implies that whatever the current scientific truth, it is a relative, transient, ultimately false truth and should be applied with great care and the first do no harm principle.

Science is not completely useless, of course

It has its place to develop solutions for temporary problems. It excels in relatively simple technological applications.

But when it comes to the immense complexity of life, health, social interactions, and especially spirituality, it is not only useless but dangerous.

In short, science is a great slave under the oversight of wise and spiritual people. (For new readers, with spirituality, I don’t mean dogmatic religions with fantastical belief systems, but the individual, internal, experience-based quest of finding out that we are much more than just a body and a mind.)

Science is a disaster as a master.

That’s why the Western world is in such a terrible state.

Good science has helped tremendously to increase our wealth and power, but bad science, corrupted science, and arrogant science that tries to rule is killing our humanity.

A scientific mindset ruled for 200 years, and we see the results now, culminating in transhuman technocracy.

In the era of Enlightenment, science fulfilled an important role in keeping superstitious, religious, and animalistic dark beliefs at bay, no doubt.

But it never had a mandate to replace true spirituality and timeless traditional wisdom with mad, arrogant science.

It is time we reclaim a balanced, natural life with science as a slave doing limited, mostly technological tasks for us.

This is a fundamental change in attitude in each of us.

Reflecting on our true needs and rejecting what doesn’t work for us and what supports life, harmony, and peace. From there, this new attitude of balance will slowly infiltrate all of society and our institutions.

We can’t wait for the institutions to change first.

You will wait forever.

The currently ruling scientific technocrats will run humanity and civilization into the ground.

It will be disaster after disaster after disaster.

The COVID-19 disaster gave us a first taste.

We have to start with ourselves today.

We have to dethrone the false science gods in our mind and heart.

We need to get out of the science trance.

We need to dethrone science within ourselves.

Thank you for reading.

