Be your own doctor

Be your own doctor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere's avatar
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
2dEdited

Some suggested scientism instead of science.

I don't agree. Scientism has to go first, of course, but science itself, the materialistic idea that we are a body/mind, and the world is our reality has to be dethroned as well if we want to reach lasting happiness and peace.

Dethroning doesn't mean eliminating.

Just put it in its rightful place of simply being another mind-based illusion. Within the world of illusion, it has a place, and it can be useful, but there never will be any lasting happiness and peace achieved with an illusionary pursuit like science. It is only a distraction that prevents us from the real pursuit of spiritual realization of our true nature.

I acknowledge that this is a fringe position and don't expect anybody to agree with it. I just wanted to add that to the article. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sane Francisco's avatar
Sane Francisco
2dEdited

Dethrone scientism

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Markus Mutscheller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture