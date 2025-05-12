Who controls our minds?

Firstly, a brief reminder that this is a spiritual war because totalitarian rulers want to conquer our minds, and proper spiritual practice will make our minds unassailable

To get on top of the transhuman technocratic totalitarian push for global control through AI, we need to become very aware of our own habitual ego structure first. Because only the ego structure can be exploited and manipulated. And the ego structure has its home in our mind.

In pure awareness, we are truly unassailable by anything.

A few observations and thoughts on AI And Their Technocratic Owners

The belief that AI is this amazingly intelligent, God-like technology is the psyop. It is a lie.

But it works. Another article on how and why it works will be published soon.

An increasing number of people use it because it is fast, useful, fun and free, and they don’t realise that, by doing so, they help to create a new “expert class” - the AI expert class that knows everything so much quicker and better than we do.

On the other hand, if we use it knowing exactly what we are dealing with here and the deeper purpose and strategy behind it, I believe we can find ways to use the AI tool against them in the same way as a martial arts master uses the energy of an attacker against them. More on that another time.

AI is quicker, yes, but is it better?

People, in their nativity, forget who owns these AI bots.

Transhumanist elites.

People, in their gullibility, forget who the transhumanist elites work for.

Only themselves.

They are not interested in the betterment of billions of ordinary people.

To the contrary.

They want less of us.

In their entitlement, they think they own this planet, and we pollute and spoil it for them.

They always thought like that, that’s why they call themselves and think of themselves as elites. This has been going on for thousands of years. Kings and queens and cardinals and popes were the elites then.

But for millennia, they needed us to make them rich and powerful. They exploited us. And it worked because of another psyop.

The Psyop That The World Is Structured Hierarchically

They created this false belief that top-down hierarchies are the god-given system, the only system that works for humanity.

Elites and underlings.

They even weaponised God itself and built institutionalized religions to make people believe that there is a hierarchy in spirituality. The most illogical thing ever proclaimed.

How can there be a hierarchy in One-ness?

I don’t see any hierarchy in creation either. Is a rose more elite than a bird of paradise? Is a pine tree more elite than an oak tree? An eagle more elite than a sparrow?

Any hierarchical distinctions are artificial and have been superimposed by hierarchically thinking and judging humans. And that hierarchy is usually determined by the egoic motives of what is useful for me and what isn’t.

Communism also missed the point. It didn’t get rid of rulers and hierarchy. They just changed the selection process. And having no elites doesn’t mean we all have to be the same and own all the same.

I recently saw this eye-opening meme about anarchy. I was lied to about the meaning of anarchy all my life. I was taught it is chaos with no rules, and only crazy long-haired hippies wanted that. But please consider this:

No Elites.

Look at a functional, loving family, for example. There are no elites.

No rulers.

But many useful rules all members adhere to because they make sense and improve life for everyone. Parents have more power, of course, because they are older and more resourceful. And if they abuse that power and become rulers, the family is not a happy place and resembles an elite-ruled society. But functional families are governed by love and care, and no hierarchy and power.

An even better example is a functioning group of friends. They have rules but no rulers, such as a group of friends cycling together, for example.

Rules about how to organise their time together are necessary, but there are no rulers, and the friends are not all equal either.

Some will be much richer than others, some will be much fitter than others, and some will be much wittier than others. And some will be smarter than others and more suited to suggest new rules. But their friends wouldn’t consider them as rulers or elites.

Food for thought?

I know it is a long stretch for most to imagine a society with no power hierarchies where the most suitable and capable members temporarily step up for certain tasks and roles only to fade back again when the task is met.

No clinging to power.

No institutionalised power structures.

Leadership by ever-changing competency. I have read reports of some remote indigenous tribes, untouched by the worldwide hierarchical power psyop, that still operate like that.

We often live leadership by ever-changing competency daily in our families, groups of friends and clubs. Leadership without any need for power. Functioning structures based on intelligent and agreed-upon rules with no need for rulers.

That is the true original Greek meaning of anarchy.

But the hierarchical power psyop, over millennia, has managed to turn the true meaning of this word on its head and made the idea that a society can function perfectly with rules but no institutionalised rulers dressed in power, a terrible and scary word for most people.

I looked up synonyms for arnachy, and it made it worse:

Disorder, Turmoil, Chaos, Tumult, Lawlessness, Riot, Confusion, Rebellion, Mayhem, Revolution, Mob Rule and more.

How come it’s all negative and violent? Are the people who initially speak up against rulers who grab power really that violent and chaotic?

Or is it that the rulers who cling to power don’t listen to the people when they speak quietly or plead for less totalitarian power?

When the people then speak a bit louder and don’t give up, don’t the rulers then gaslight them, smear them and ridicule them?

And when people then get out in peaceful demonstrations, don’t the rulers then send their heavily armed riot police to herd them in and create panic and fear in the peaceful crowd?

And don’t the rulers plant paid professional agitators and rioters amongst the peaceful protesters to wind them up and give the riot police a reason to use their weapons and start arresting people, ramping up the fear even more?

And doesn’t this then make the peaceful protesters feel they have to defend themselves, and some peaceful protesters end up in a violent battle they never wanted?

And don’t then film the rulers’ media only that part and fabricate one-sided news that makes the peaceful protesters who once quietly asked for less totalitarin power, look like terrible rioters and anarchists in the six o’clock news?

And doesn’t this then make the totalitarian rulers look like they saved the state and the people from dangerous anarchists, to the misled population?

And don’t do the rulers then demand more totalitarian laws, states of emergencies and more riot police to “make everyone safer” and prevent “anarchy”?

No wonder anarchy - rules but no rulers - got such a bad name.

We need a new word or phrase for it.

How about “Rules But No Rulers?”

But this can’t be superimposed on society by a few. It needs to be a grassroots movement.

All these mechanisms must first be realized by the many. We are so culturally brainwashed by this hierarchical power psyop that the ruled support it as much as the rulers. They can’t even imagine governance any other way. That’s how successful this psyop is.

But when they stop and think and look around them, they see a rulerless functioning all around them, governed by calm reasoning, goodwill and love, that is not chaotic or violent at all.

When that realisation becomes widespread, and the mechanism of how the rulers cling on to power is understood, maybe we can evolve.

But it is always fear that makes ordinary people cling to and tolerate totalitarian power. The fear of the falsely imagined, crazy, uncontrolled mob is bigger than the fear of the totalitarian masters. And the crazy, uncontrolled mob is the product of the totalitarian rule. They need it to justify their totalitarian rule.

That’s why this is a spiritual battle. Fear lives in the mind. And only daily spiritual practices can tame the fear in our minds.

Enough people need to understand that to face totalitarian systems out in the world, they first need to fight the fears in their hearts and minds so they can be calm, strategic, intelligent, contained and effective enough to win.

Wild, blind rage will get us nowhere and will only play into the hands of the oppressors.

What do you think of governance based on “Rules but no Ruler?”