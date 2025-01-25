Firstly, a big shout-out to

who made me aware of this.

The headline might look like a piece of made-up satire in the style of

, but here are the cold, legal words of Congressman Ogles’s

the American Constitution so King Trump can rule a third term. Yes, you heard that right.

A third term.

‘‘No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times,….

Yes, we are talking about amending the founding document of the Great American Empire that has stated, since 1789, for 236 years, that a president can only be selected for two terms, knowing, of course, how addictive power is and how much it corrupts.

And the USA did very well with that rule. Despite the two-term restrictions, they are the biggest and most powerful Empire the world has ever seen. Probably, because of it.

However, in those past 236 years, they had no serious problems or crises to overcome compared to Trump. Two world wars, Black Fridays, communism and other minor historical hick-ups fade to a grey shade of insignificance in comparison with Trump’s monumental task to clean up Joe Bidens mess from the past four years, according to Congressman Ogles:

"President Trump’s decisive leadership stands in stark contrast to the chaos, suffering, and economic decline Americans have endured over the past four years. He has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal.

Those wise forefathers didn’t consider that every now and then - roughly every 236 years, a truly magnificent leader rises from the ashes, and an exemption has to be made for the biggest crisis in American history caused by Joe Biden.

I am sure Joe Biden will feel flattered having had such a constitutional impact.

“But despair - do not”, concerned reader.

Our brave and wise patriot, Congressman Ogles, senses the immense historical urgency, steps up, and does what needs to be done: Amend the Constitution so Trump can show his full potential.

Our hero:

I love his steel-blue eyes and sensitive lips.

I could not find a shred of evidence about the false rumours that his great-grandfather was of German descent and a poster boy to promote the Arien race. That’s just a nasty rumour - don’t listen to it. Not everyone who gets a mighty erection admiring a great leader is a NAZI.

The only previous time Andy made headlines was when he proposed, “Next thing to do is to go after gay marriage.”

There you go. Who suffers most from homophobia again? Something to do with oppressing something and over-compensating? Sorry, I forgot.

I don’t think there is any relationship to UFC fighter Andy Ogles, despite both fighting way above their weight:

“Well”, some might say (probably Trump fans),” that might not be such a bad thing, and it is total bullshit that this is “unfair” to many past presidents, who also would have loved to have a third term. No one is nearly as great as Trump, who has earned this honour through his incredible, history-making 1st term when he drained the swamp, made America great again the first time and gave us the wonderful mRNA vaccines that saved tens of millions of lives.”

“And”, they will argue, “a future great president - even though he might be an evil libtard Democrat - can also have three terms.”

In theory, yes.

However, Andy incorporated an extra “greatness condition” into the amendment mix to honour Trump's unique greatness. They can’t just simply be reelected three times in a row. No, no, no. They have to do it exactly how Trump is doing it:

No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms,

In other words, to earn the honour of three presidential terms, candidates must first serve one term, then sit out at least one term, and only then can they serve another two terms—precisely as Trump will do if his proposal succeeded.

And why shouldn’t this great democratic proposal succeed?

He wouldn’t be the first great leader who changed the enshrined stupid democratic leadership rules to prevent broken Great Empires on their absolute knees from being saved. Doing that is far from new or unprecedented.

Hitler did it.

Stalin did it.

Putin did it.

Zelensky did it.

Trump supporters argue that if these guys can change the democratic rules to cling to power, it is only fair that Trump can do the same. To beat the bad guys, you have to rule like them.

That is how all these past presidents created the American Empire: by ignoring the Constitution and staying in power longer than allowed.

Here is Putin’s glorious way, according to Britannica:

When Vladimir Putin was named president in 1999, Russia’s constitution limited the president to two consecutive terms. That’s why, after his second term ended in 2008, he served as prime minister before becoming president again in 2012. However, in January 2020 Putin drafted a constitutional amendment that would allow him to remain president for two more terms.

Well, he had it easy compared to Trump. The USA doesn’t have a prime minister. And Putin could draft his own amendment while Trump needs Ogles.

So, how did Hitler do it?

The following quotes are from a web page called “historyskills.com”, aimed at year 10 students.

This will probably be a significant challenge and stretch to understand for most adults hypnotized by the Trump-Musk mass formation movement, but I will try anyway. The headline of that chapter reads:

American Congress in 18 days, sorry, I mean German “parliament” after 18 months of Hitler. I love the unity. Finally, these annoying and time-consuming democratic quarrels are over. After all, there was a 1000-year Reich to build and an Arien master race to breed. You don’t do that with people that question stuff.

In 1933, Adolf Hitler rose from Chancellor to an unparalleled position of power as the Führer of Germany. This rapid transformation was propelled by a series of calculated moves and political machinations. With terrifying ease, the democratic foundations of the Weimar Republic crumbled and, by the middle of 1934, Hitler's grip on Germany was unassailable.

Rapid transformation? Eighteen months? Are you kidding me? What an amateur compared to Trump. He barely waited 18 hours to start changing 236-year-old rules.

Trump moves so quickly because he is smart.

There is only a tiny window of opportunity before the millions of bedazzled lovers who voted for him wake up from their blindness and realise that their lover has used them.

He must act swiftly while they still believe he is the chosen one.

Of course, the hard-core fans, like Andy Ogles, will love him and be loyal to the end, no matter what. The same happened with all charismatic demagogues. Hitler was adored by some til’ the very end, despite bombs raining down on them.

However, with their own agendas, Trump’s more potent and sinister advisers will also urge Trump to act swiftly because this love affair goes both ways.

Trump's sky-high confidence rests on the distorted belief that most Americans love, support, and voted for him because, in his mind, supported by the twisted official narrative, he won the elections with a landslide victory thanks to all those enlightened voters who thought it was a great idea to vote for the “lesser evil”.

His sky-high confidence also rests on the super-grandiose, irrational belief that God himself saved him. Apparently, he said so in his inauguration speech. I didn’t listen to it. There is something in his intonation that gives me the creeps.

Don’t get me wrong - I fully understand American voters' tremendous dilemma.

Voting for Harris meant handing the country over to the communist globalists. Voting for Trump meant handing the country over to the fascist globalists. The only winners here are the Globalists.

What they don’t understand is that Trump would have won anyway. In September 2024, it was decided that he was the globalists' chosen son.

Side Note: While I was putting in the above link to my article "Trump Revealed He Is Pro-Israel And Pro-Globalist", I noticed that a link in that article to another highly critical article about Trump, titled Why Is Everyone So Fucking Stupid? linked to the general Substack search page instead. There, I clicked the tab "posts" and put the exact above title into the search window, and dozens of articles came up, but not mine. I scroll and scroll, but nothing. Then I correct the link in the article, and the same thing happens. The proper link is replaced with a link to the general search page. I will double-check that soon. If confirmed, I will write about it and provide evidence. I don't want to sound paranoid, but if you hear less and less from me, some shadow-banning could be going on here. But I am also going on a six-week camping trip next week, often far away from any Internet connection, and therefore, I will post much less. I hope I don't sound like a drama queen. Still, after listening to Mike Benz on Rogan about how censorship works, something like shadow-banning me on Substack would be just business as usual for the new administration using the tools they have. (If anyone knows how to query things like that with Substack, please let me know)

The 2024 election voter turnout was 63.7%, the second-highest since 2004. Trump received half of those (49.8%), so he now has the approval of only 32% of Americans. Two-thirds of Americans, 68%, did not vote for Trump by not voting or voting for someone else. People forget that, and to call it a historic landslide victory, while accurate in comparison, creates the illusion that he is wanted and loved by most Americans. He is not.

But this is what Trump believes, of course, and it will boost his confidence and sense of entitlement to do a lot of crazy stuff, like changing the Constitution and practically appointing himself for life.

I dare to dream.

Imagine people finally getting wise to all this and getting so pissed off with living in a system called democracy, where a small number of insanely rich and powerful people only provide two evil candidates to choose from. And these people say: “Fuck it - I refuse to vote for my future elitist oppressor. I do not comply with this rigged system anymore.”

Imagine that only the brainwashed hard-core fans of both candidates still vote, and the voter turnout drops to maybe 20%, and a president only has the genuine support of 10% of the population?

It won’t change much with these self-absorbed, narcissistic rulers, but it will put a subtle dent in their confidence, if only unconsciously. But at least you, dear non-voter, have made your point and kept your dignity and can’t be accused or mocked for voting for either side.

I know I sound like a broken record.

I know I am dreaming.

All that is left to do is to go with Jesus here: “Father forgive them, they do not know what they are doing.”

Apologies for the big detour. Let’s finish this.

Where were we? Ah, our year ten history lesson about how Hitler became a dictator in only 18 months.

In the 1930 elections, the party won 107 seats in the Reichstag, the German parliament, making it the second-largest political group. Then, by July 1932, the Nazis became the largest party in the Reichstag, though they still lacked an absolute majority. Franz von Papen, a former Chancellor, and other right-wing politicians convinced President Paul von Hindenburg that a government with Hitler at the helm, balanced by traditional conservatives, could restore stability. Consequently, Hindenburg reluctantly agreed to appoint Hitler as Chancellor, with von Papen as Vice-Chancellor. This decision was based on the assumption that Hitler could be controlled and used as a figurehead.

I am starting to wonder if the Globalists make the same mistake with Trump. Thinking he could be controlled.

“But that is a good thing, isn’t it? Fuck the Globalists.”, I hear some say.

No, it isn’t, in my opinion. It is the same stupid “lesser evil” thinking.

When will people wake up and demand more than only being allowed to vote “between evil people”? An unhinged, power-mad, grandiose and revengeful Hitler-like Trump is not a good alternative to the Globalists, whether you are American or not or whether you are a Trump supporter or not. Everyone will suffer.

On the night of February 27, 1933, the Reichstag building, home to the German parliament, was suddenly engulfed in flames.

That is a solid fire - apparently lit by one measly communist from the Netherlands. Sidenote: That must be why the Germans keep punishing the Dutch on the soccer field.

A young Dutch communist, Marinus van der Lubbe, was arrested at the scene, quickly found guilty of started the blaze, and later executed. However, the true origins of the fire remain a subject of debate among historians. The next day, President Hindenburg signed the Reichstag Fire Decree, officially known as the Decree for the Protection of the People and the State. Initially intended as a temporary emergency measure, it quickly became a cornerstone of the Nazi regime's authoritarian rule.

Hmm, state of emergency declarations.

Where did I hear that before?

Trump already signed two - one for the border and one for “erecting huge, beautiful buildings to host AI”- without elaborating on the actual emergency.

Hitler had it much more complicated, though. He needed to set the parliament on fire and execute someone before he could pass his “emergency.”

At the heart of this declaration was the suspension of key civil liberties, including freedom of speech, assembly, and privacy.

That reminds me of the Covid emergency declarations. They do work, don’t they?

Thankfully, Desmet and Malone on Rogan happened, waking people up to this mass formation hypnosis that was about to arrest the unvaccinated and let them die outside the hospital doors in a medical emergency. But we were alarmingly close to the following steps below:

It also allowed for the arrest and detention of political opponents without trial. In the weeks following the decree, thousands of communists, socialists, and other political adversaries were arrested and imprisoned. As a result, the decree effectively crippled the Communist Party and other opposition groups. The next step in Hitler's seizure of dictatorial powers occurred on March 23, 1933. It was at this time that the German Reichstag passed the Enabling Act, […], This act granted Adolf Hitler the authority to enact laws without the requiring involvement of the Reichstag. In practical terms, the Enabling Act would effectively transform Hitler's government into a legal dictatorship. However, to secure the necessary two-thirds majority for the act's passage, the Nazi Party had to employ a combination of intimidation and negotiation. The Reichstag Fire Decree had already weakened the opposition by leading to the arrest of numerous Communist deputies. As a result, their seats were left empty during the vote.

Easy - if you don’t want your opponent to vote and need a 2/3 majority, just arrest them. Or ban them from the chambers for being unvaccinated. There are many ways.

Ultimately, the Nazis were able to get the act passed and, over the next four years, Hitler used this newfound power to dismantle the remaining democratic structures and establish a totalitarian regime.

It takes time, doesn’t it?

Andy Ogles, in his justification to change the 236-year-old American constitution that survived two world wars and countless power-hungry administrations:

Aside from the border, he has set American energy free by declaring a national emergency to lift the Biden Administration’s oil and gas drilling restrictions. […] ….restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal. Compared to the prosperity and protection offered under President Trump, the Biden Administration has subjected Americans to relentless abuses that will take a decade to correct.

No one else can fix America but Trump, so we have to change the Constitution and let him rule by emergency decrees.

Hello? Anybody home?

Where is the emergency?

Do people freeze to death because there is no power or fuel available?

Are essential industries forced to stop producing because there is no energy?

Come on, at least Hitler had a decent fire to justify his emergency decree.

Another very concerning sign is that there isn’t a united outcry across America about this abuse of power.

But let’s continue with Hitler for another moment to get an inkling of a totalitarian pattern so we can recognise where all these little steps lead to when they appear again.

If you are in with Trump, the following year-ten-history-lesson is exlusively for you and is an important one. Skipping it could get you killed, so you better pay attention:

Hitler turns on his own followers Next, Hitler had to deal with threats from within his own ranks. He feared that without the absolute loyalty of his followers, he could not exercise his new powers to the full. So, from June 30 to July 2, 1934, Hitler undertook a brutal purge to eliminate perceived threats within the Nazi Party.

It is interesting that Stalin, despite being a communist, did the same.

See the pattern to total power? Anyone who isn’t 100% behind the leader must be eliminated—total loyalty to the end. Constructive criticism will be perceived as being disloyal.

On the night of June 30, SS and Gestapo units arrested and executed numerous SA leaders, including Röhm, without trial. This purge became known as the 'Night of the Long Knives'. The purge also targeted other political opponents, particularly political conservatives who were perceived as dissidents from Hitler's agenda.

How the “unloyals” will be eliminated might change.

After all, we replaced the gory and upsetting violent totalitarianism with “soft totalitarianism” but eliminated they will be in one form or another. If we are lucky, any dissident voices, from within or outside of Trump’s circle, will die peacefully under Musk’s shadow-banning maxime: “Freedom of speech, but no freedom of reach.”

“If a tree falls over in the vast Siberian forest, far away from the next human ear, does it make a sound?”

But Hitler wasn’t done after the “night of the long knives”.

One of the last remaining positions of power that Hitler didn't possess was the role of president. That was still held by Paul von Hindenburg. However, on August 2, 1934, he passed away. Hindenburg had been a respected figure, serving as a stabilizing force. The cabinet had already passed a law on August 1, 1934, merging the roles of Chancellor and President, which would take effect upon Hindenburg's death. As a result, Hitler assumed the title of "Führer and Reich Chancellor," granting him the powers of both head of state and head of government. It is worth noting that the army played a critical role in this transition. On the day of Hindenburg's death, the military swore an oath of loyalty directly to Hitler. At this point, not only did the Nazi Party became the sole legal political party in Germany, and all other parties were banned, but Hitler had absolute power. He used it to dominate every facet of German life by intensifying Nazi control over the media, education, and culture, shaping a totalitarian state centered around the cult of personality surrounding himself. By the end of 1934, Hitler had established a firm grip on Germany, with no checks on his authority and the nation firmly under the control of the Nazi Party. Hitler was now the Führer.

Watch this space.

Personality cult.

Interestingly, everything was done in an orderly pseudo-democratic way through law changes.

Will this proposal to change the American constitution be the first one of those “lawful” steps? Will it succeed?

Some might object and argue: “This proposal has nothing to do with Trump. Andy Ogles is just getting ahead of himself and wants two minutes of fame.”

This, in my view, is a highly naive assessment.

Andy Ogles is a nobody—a pawn.

A proposal to change the American constitution to give the president four more years is highly unusual and probably unprecedented. I don’t know the history, but if something similar had been proposed in the past, it failed.

Further, you can’t propose something like that every six months. There is only one chance to get this through, which makes it a high-stakes move.

There is no way that a nobody like Andy Ogles will act alone on this. Andy is playing political roulette.

He offered himself as a sole pawn to test the waters on this and start the discussion.

If he fails, the Trump camp will throw him under the bus and distance itself from him, claiming he acted alone to save embarrassment. If the idea gathers momentum and support, more supporting voices higher up the food chain will be added, and if it eventually gets through, Ogles will move up in the hierarchy and wins the lottery.

We learned about one way to dictatorship—the way of Putin and Hitler.

The other way, the Zelesnsky way, is much less complicated.

You just do away with elections full stop and stay in power until you get shot, toppled or ordered away by those who call the shot, the USA. He used the war as an excuse. That would be difficult for Trump as all the countless wars the USA ever fought were always in other people’s countries, except the civil war. And they had elections then.

But it doesn’t have to be a war to justify doing away with elections.

If Andy's proposal fails, a nice, juicy emergency—like a manufactured deadly pandemic — could be useful in the next four years.

There was a video clip of Trump on Notes last night, which I can’t find anymore.

In an election rally, he told Christians to come out and vote, and he said something like: “And you only have to do it this time. Not in four years. It will be fixed by then.”

Was that a hint, a Freudian slip, that there won’t be any elections in four years?

Time will tell.

I know this is all very dark and concerning stuff.

But don’t shoot yourself yet or get depressed. I am not writing this so people get crippled with fear, panic, give up or get depressed.

I am writing this to encourage people to be realistic and focused and consider that this is one possibility of how things could play out.

Because history does repeat itself sometimes - not identically, of course, but in principle.

As more Americans become aware of and take these dangers seriously, they are more likely to be averted and avoided.

Dark forces can only operate in the dark, outside of public awareness. As soon the public is aware and talks about something dark, the dark forces know that we know, making it difficult for them to push it through. The light of awareness, or God, penetrates and destroys the dark.

We saw this happen with mass formation hypnosis during COVID-19.

The madness started reversing when Desmet, Malone, and Rogan brought it into the open. The same will happen with Trump's mass formation hypnosis as long as we still have some way to talk to each other in society. That’s why restoring a free, uncensored, unmanipulated Internet is paramount.

I am unsure if that is still possible.

Still, I believe in the creativity of the human spirit, and “good” people outnumber “evil” people by far—but only if and when those good people finally realise what is at stake and wake up from their naive, consumerist slumber.

Maybe this following historical fact activates the unpolitical bystanders a little more:

Under the Nazis, it didn’t end well for those Jews who put their head in the sand, reassuring each other “it will be fine” and “blocking out the unthinkable”, despite having one brutal unprecedented antisemitic reality after another thrown at them for quite some time.

However, those who dared not to look away and go through the terrifying realization of what might happen if this continues, eventually, often under great personal hardship and sacrifice, would overcome their shocked state of paralysis, pack their bags and save their lives over their possessions and escape before it was too late.

Other positive facts will help to avoid the worst and keep Trump in check, compared to previous totalitarian systems and dictatorships.

We can only hope that the US military leaders won’t cave in as the German military and remember that their vow and loyalty should be to the Constitution and the American people and not to Trump.

Further, the very fact that the 3rd Reich and the Nazis happened, that Stalin happened, educated the people about that and how it is possible. Back in 1933, people had no idea how terrible this could be. Now we know.

Hitler’s and Stalin’s terror was pretty much unprecedented. It is not anymore. Not many would have or could have written an article like this with examples from the past in 1932.

Our laws and constitutions are hopefully more robust than they were then.

Yes, civil liberties and human rights were taken away during the COVID-19 pandemic, but people knew that immediately and protested immediately.

In contrast, I don’t think civil liberties and human rights were something the Germans and Russians had or felt entitled to in 1932 compared to 2025. The pushback would have been minimal, if any, in those times.

Another balancing power to keep Trump in check, as crazy as that might sound, is the Democrats and the deep state within America and the international control of the Globalists.

Make no mistake, all of them are not the people’s friends, but the enemy of our out-of-control enemy, should it get that far, can be - at least temporarily - our friend. They all want power and control and will not just roll over to Trump should he get out of control. Hopefully, the evil fractions neutralize each other to some degree.

And another great weapon against grandiose, narcissistic, totalitarian characters and their followers wasn’t available in 1932: Memes.

Not taking autocrats too seriously, refusing to get scared by them and making fun of them always have been the weapons of the people.

Medieval jesters were much more than comedians, as this article explains:

Jesters often used humor to address sensitive topics and criticize those in power. Their comedic routines allowed them to offer veiled social commentary and critique without facing direct consequences.

They had to deal with dangerous and despotic kings and queens who could chop their heads off on a whim. I think we are in a much better situation now. Let’s keep it like that. Make fun of outrageous propositions, such as giving King Trump the special treatment of another four years.

Nothing unsettles grandiose narcissists more than the feeling that the whole nation is laughing about them and making fun of them behind their backs. Everyone wants to be loved and taken seriously - even grandiose, self-important, psychopathic presidents.

Remember the avalanche of humiliating Memes that destroyed Biden’s and Harris’ reputation? That weapon must be turned against the new despot before he becomes too powerful.

Get going, everyone. Keep your leaders under control and watch them closely. Don’t be naive.

Another big thank you to another surge of new paid subscribers - from 29 to 35 since the last article. You keep my dream of full-time writing alive and tremendously help produce articles like this. Your generosity also enables 98% of non-paying readers to have access to this vital information, which I think is necessary to protect and widen our freedom again. For new readers, a yearly subscription is only $30. Since I usually produce at least 100 long-form articles annually, you pay only 30 cents per article. The archives contain over 180 articles—some real gems you might enjoy. Please keep going and support me. Thank you.

PS: If you are interested in the detailed banal beginnings of Jewish persecution under the Nazis that ended with six million dead 12 years later, please read: