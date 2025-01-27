Trump is winning, and he deserves it.

Not because he changed my mind.

No, no and no.

I tried to do that. I allowed the possibility that he had changed, rising to the occasion and becoming a good president for most of the essentially good people living in America and around the world.

Many voted for him, feverishly hoping he would end the past four years' madness.

And he does.

It looks like he is following through with many of his promises.

Other writers keep track, and it is an impressive list of “executive orders”, whatever that legally means. I don’t know if the orders are a done deal or if the Courts, Senate or the House can stop it. But I am sure quite a few will be implemented because they make total sense and have the broader support of the Americans, even from centre Democrats.

Like going back to two genders and ending the transgender madness

Or reinstating the US military personnel with back pay.

Or leaving the WHO, although this won’t punish Gates and the Globalists very much, as I argued in this article a few days ago.

and

and many others have very recently published articles dissecting the “good” from the “bad” orders, so I can spare you doing the same. It’s all relative, anyway. The two authors above vary widely in their assessment.

The overall vibe in my pretty much Trump-Supporter-Free Substack ( I alienated them many months ago) for my raging and even inciting anti-Trump rants was very muted, which is good and shows me the quality of my readers. However, some who subscribed as either anti-Trump, neutral or slightly pro-Trump (the lesser evil voters) were already turned by Trump, disagreed with me and left.

This is all my bad.

Trump got to me. I let him get to me. I became increasingly fearful and hateful because I panicked and thought my readers would be hypnotized by his charm offensive. It is never good to write from a place of fear, let alone hate.

So, I pledged to watch myself more and write from a place of sharp, still awareness, keeping my negative emotions at bay. I also want to write from a place of hope, inspired by the spiritual wisdom occasionally given to me. And I want to write from a place of love because any other foundation is meant to end in suffering and pain for me and others that trust me too much. Don’t.

I can’t be trusted.

Only the enlightened and divine avatars around us can be trusted. Or God himself if you have good access.

With their help, we can find our spiritual self and our impenetrable and unassailable inner truth, which we can trust and will carry us and guide us through these difficult times.

I lost my spiritual foundation in the past few weeks and got identified and drawn into the political game more and more, getting lost in details, arguments, fears and anger.

That’s why the score is Trump 1, Me 0.

Writing like I did will make me lose good forces and attract dark forces.

And I need all the good and hopeful forces I can to carry myself through this new cycle of another possible mass formation hypnosis.

Many people wonder when and where the next genius evil attack will come from. I think this is it. Trump is it. While the globalist mad pandemic response degenerated the soft left into helpless whimpering children doing everything asked of them, Trump will do the same with the right, more robust dissident movement, not by threat but with charm, lies, trickery and false hope.

How do I know? That’s how Trump operated all his life - nothing new here.

The bad cop, good cop, does work quite often.

But it has no chance against pure, untainted, calm awareness - the light and intelligence of the universal Logos.

This morning, I had a deja vu. After sensing the increasingly pro-Trump vibe amongst many dissidents between the lines and what was not said rather than what was said, I suddenly felt emotionally transported back to March 2020.

The world is going insane again—hardly any pushback for the absolute no-no: A third term for Trump. Or nRMA 2.0. AI 2.0. Pro-pharma 2.0. Pro Elite 2.0.

While I regret and apologise for my style in the Substack comparing Trump’s method and path to the paths of Putin, Hitler and Zelensky, I am still convinced that this is a very concerning sign that we are heading full-steam into the soft-totalitarian dictatorship we all fight for to avoid for years now. It doesn’t look like we expected it to come from that angle.

I don’t know how, but somehow, Trump did the impossible.

As a pure-blooded Alpha elite, enriching himself with Trumpcoin as we speak, he became the leader of a massive popular dissident movement that has his roots in a very stern spiritual, anti-globalist and medical freedom stance.

The very foundation, cause of existence and definition of “populism” is to fight back against the “elites”. Even Wikipedia says so.

It simply doesn’t make any sense that an elitist can be a genuine, true leader of a true popular movement.

He signed several pro-medical freedom orders, which are deckchairs, while the mRNA vaccines are the Titanic. It will take down billions of people prematurely.

People have already forgotten that “health emergencies” and vaccines are the royal path to the globalist goal of depopulation. Even if people think we have reached capacity, it will sort itself out naturally— no need for a horrible mass culling. No one has the right to that.

I could go on and on making my case, but I learned a few things from 2020

There is a time for everything. There is a time for talking and a time for waiting. People are very exhausted and worn out. They want this relentless attack on democracy to end. They need a break and deserve a break.

The only way they can relax their chronically overstimulated fight-and-flight symptomatic nervous system is through hoping, against all hope, that Trump had a miraculous awakening experience moving him towards the light.

Part of me wants to hope that, too.

I am tired, too, and I don’t want to be—once again—the only one saying this while the rest of “the people” around me say and see the opposite and seem oblivious to the danger right in front of their eyes - the rise of a new fascism - this time the right-wing version. I don’t want to become isolated, observed, incited against, and shadow-banned again.

I don’t want to watch every word I say online again, and I wonder if I will pay for it in a few years. It was very difficult from 2020 to 2022 for me until I finally felt I was not alone anymore and found the dissident tribe that kept me sane. Mostly, I don’t want to drift back into this horrible, hopeless state of paranoia I often battled with and eventually learned to keep in check.

Therefore, and the timing is perfect, I must look out for myself, regain my spiritual and emotional balance, and see the light again.

My wife and I will leave for a long-planned camping trip to Victoria and Tasmania this Saturday. We will be on the road for about seven weeks. I will pause all paid subscriptions until I can deliver regular, quality articles worth your money.

I urgently need nature, time, spiritual practice, and some soul-searching. Therefore, I will read minimal news and avoid political topics for a while.

I might feel inspired to write some soul-searching or spiritual articles, but I won’t promise anything.

Swimming against the strong tides of tribal populist instincts is exhausting and foolish.

Take care and look after yourself. I stay in touch.

Love you all.

