This is a short and foul one to express my frustration and disgust about fucking former Covid dissident writers, seemingly critical thinkers, that either sell their platform and soul to makes a few bucks, or, more concerningly, three times a day, mastubate away every critical thought they ever had in front of of their Ttump shrine in their basement.

I woke up to this piece of propaganda that frustrates me immensely and destroys all hope that mass propaganda will ever stop or cease to work.

What a joke of a name:

Mirriam Webster:

Vigilant means being alert and watchful, especially to avoid danger or to anticipate opportunities. It suggests a high level of awareness and readiness to respond to potential threats.

What can we expect from a “news outlet” that got its name completely upside down?

They also get politics completely upside down. This article is one of the most dangerous and laughable articles I have read in a long time. If you want teach students about propaganda, this is it:

I don’t pick it apart in detail because it is a beautiful morning with a four-meter clean pounding swell, an epic surf day here on the Australian East Coast, and I see if I can get out there to feel this amazing wave energy and watch the fearless, if not mad, local surfers rip these waves from close by.

I am in no state to surf these monsters, of course, but there is a spot called North Haven nearby, with an enormous rip (outgoing strong current) next to a breakwall, like a roaring river, that can take you out there into the deep water behind the pulverising waves between sets, if you are lucky. And on the other side of the breakwall is a deep river to get back in again.

But I have to air my frustration first and spit some poison to keep the beautiful ocean clean from the destructive, mad political energies drowning out any reasonable people seeking harmony and peace.

Super-aggressive Trump is forcing every nation on Earth to either be with him or against him. To kowtow and lick his arse or to fight him. These are the only choices. He makes sure of that.

And Italy’s current leadership just fell on their knees to submit to the new self-proclaimed Emperor, the last American President, on route, maybe, to becoming the first Globalist President.

Dividing and obliterating Europe first. The good old divide and conquer. That’s obvious and not what enrages me.

What enrages me is how “The Stupidified Fox” insults every intelligent man and woman on the planet by writing that Trump fights the elites and globalists.

The Stupidified Fox, once a Covid dissident stalwart and kind of critical thinker, has turned into a major propaganda tool for the Globalists.

It must pay well and patch up his immense pain of cognitive dissonance.

This headline and the ridiculous, fan-boy article devoid of even one critical word, let alone sentence, frames Trump as an anti-Globalist, “the king of the people, making America great again for the ordinary Americans.

It is all about what Trump says.

There is nothing about what Trump does. The cheapest and most irrelevant words ever spoken have been spoken by Donald Trump. They agitate, they divide, they belittle, and they masterfully manipulate the masses.

All politicians lie. But Trump is another league. Serious independent researchers have lost count of how often he factually lied in his life.

But no one cares about facts anymore. It is all about “shaping the narrative” and “The Stupidified Fox” is doing his very best to lick the last morsel of shit from his masters lips and turn it into vomit-inducing, divise, lying garbage, completly ignoring any facts of what Trump does.

The very few things he does are becoming an authoritarian dictator, erecting two concentration camps, so far, both abroad so far, to make people disappear without any legal or democratic process: One in Guantanamo Bay and one in El Salvador. And people don’t care because, so far, they uncritically swallow the provided state-sanctioned narrative that these are “only criminals”.

I wrote about that two months ago, and what that might lead to based on history. (Clue: The first inmates in the first NAZI concentration camp in Dachau were also criminals and justified because of that.)

I also speculated about what that might lead to in the context of future AI surveillance, pushed by Trump aggressively with billions of taxpayer money in a very close alliance with - surprise, surprise - transhumanist globalists.

Spending billions of dollars on AI infrastructure and the immense energy demands for it is exactly what betters the lives of the struggling American people.

Fuck cheaper houses, food and fuel - we want AI data centres, that’s what we really want, right?

The other very impactful and important stuff that Trump actually does , very quietly behind all the zone-flooding anxiety ramping words of chaos, is to actively do the bidding of the Zionist genociding and war-mongering global mafia currently channelled through Israel’s Netanyahu.

So what’s the deeper plan here?

DESTABILISATION

His orders: Destabilise as much as you can. Everywhere.

That’s his job description. That’s what his masters told him to do, or else…….

Do you want to become president of the USA?

You have to make a pact with the most powerful people in the world, who decide these things these days. Don’t be so fucking naive, people. It will bite you in the arse very soon.

So why destabilisation?

Two reasons.

One, crash the markets and scare and ruin billions of mum and dad investors around the world, seeing their retirement nest egg floating away in chaos. It is in chaos when the superrich and powerful get richer.

Two, more importantly, as bigger the chaos, as greater the destabilitsation as more people get shit scared and beg and cry for ORDER. ORDER. ORDER.

And there swoops in the globalist-controlled transhuman totalitarian super-surveillance state and saves the lambs from the chaos, and the lambs will willingly fall on their knees and thank and adore their new masters that return the ORDER.

And one of these lambs is “The Stupified Fox”, which distracts us all from what is really going on and outright lies to his readers that Trump is fighting the evil European Globalist on the left. Which is incredibly stupid in itself.

Global means, well, global. Not Europe. And they don’t care about right and left either.

And that makes me feel so pissed off with him.

Unless his Trump adoration complelty lobotimized him, he should be smart enough to know that the Globalists own the politcal left AND right but happily stirs the dividing left-right political agenda to keep a big part of his retarded shallow stupid regular readers destracted with the usual Trump bullshit flooding the zone and preventing any solidarity between the people against the gloabal elitist perpetrators.

He disgusts me for being so weak and betraying the dissident movement.

Grow some fucking balls, you compliant propaganda pussy. It is spineless “Stiefellecker” like him, useful idiots for the elites, that keep the Globalists in power by writing articles like that.

Not sure why I even bother, as the Trump admin has taken over the shadow-ban apparatus end of January (I have been working on proving that for days now, but it still needs more work), and hardly anyone will see anything anti-Trump or anti-Musk in Notes anymore.

At least not in the little Substack box I am contained now and locked away from anyone who thinks only slightly differently from me.

I write some pretty challanging shit but do I ever get any pushback by anyone?

Never.

What does that tell me? I have been contained in an echo chamber with my true dissident brothers and sisters and shielded off from anyone else.

But that doesn’t demotivate me anymore. Fuck it.

They did the same during the Covid propaganda and who the fuck won? Did the truth still get out? Is anyone but the most retarded ones willingly still taking those jabs?

The truth will come out. Reason will prevail in the end. We just need to chip away on all the lies, propaganda and nudging, stay spirtually strong, let this shit not demoralize us and keep chiping.

And call out fucking dissident traitors like “The Stupified Fox”.

Happy good morning to everyone out there.

What a fucking way to wake up.