If you missed this executive order from a few days ago, you will be excused - there are just too many to keep up.

President Donald J. Trump announced he is signing an executive order directing the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to open a 30,000-bed detention facility on the U.S. military base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to hold illegal immigrants deemed a danger to the American public. According to Trump, the facility will house violent and dangerous illegal immigrants as they await deportation to secure countries where they will remain. “Today I’m also signing an executive order to instruct the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparing the 30,000-person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay—most people don’t even know about it,” Trump said while speaking at the White House bill signing of the Laken Riley Act.

In the press release, Trump says:

“We have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people. Some of them are so bad, we don’t even trust the countries to hold them because we don’t want them coming back. So we’re going to send them out to Guantanamo.”

If you think I am overly dramatic calling this “detention facility” a concentration camp, here is the Wikipedia definition:

A concentration camp is a prison or other facility used for the internment of political prisoners or politically targeted demographics, such as members of national or minority ethnic groups, on the grounds of state security, or for exploitation or punishment

And for people who never heard or forgot about it, it was used as a concentration camp in recent history:

Guantanamo Bay was used in the past to circumvent the American Constitution and democratic lawful processes of the USA. If people and democratic institutions are prevented from looking, people do terrible things. They will always find justification to torture and kill people. And they will again. What makes you think otherwise?

Trump’s “Information Blitzkrieg”

Trump’s flurry of new executive orders, resembling an “Information Blitzkrieg” is so unprecedented, wild and confusing that we must wonder if there is any rhyme or reason to it.

I think there is.

The avalanche of new orders comes so thick and fast, a wild mix of perceived “good” ones and some “terrible” ones sprinkled in between. This, of course, is from the perspective of freedom-loving dissidents. The speed of it is leaving no time for the usual stakeholders (other countries, the national and international media, influencers on social media and ordinary people) to properly reflect, analyze and respond to each of them.

And it keeps Trump firmly in the minds of almost every American and most people around the globe. Many people are either fascinated or extremely concerned about what he will do next, and this keeps them hooked on superficial and sensational news titbits while preventing any deeper discussions and criticism.

Well done, Donald.

But not with me, Donald. I know what you are doing.

We always had warfare, then lawfare, and now mediafare because, most people - despite endless Covid psyops, propaganda and nudging over the past five years - still think that “news” still has some levels of reality or truth to it.

And to be fair - it has. That’s exactly what makes it so powerful - the mix of truth with lies and to figure out which is which.

The mix of meaningless words that will never be turned into actions and little side notes that turn into terrible actions.

By swamping the media landscape relentlessly with shocking and unprecedented news, he stamps his narrative onto the world, hypnotizes everyone and keeps them hooked.

Everyone seems shell-shocked by his news bombs and unable to respond.

This concentration camp grenade is just one of many of those bombs.

It is not only the sheer amount of new orders but the often contradictory nature of them.

Contradictory for freedom-loving, democracy-loving and medical freedom people, that is.

There are always many political issues that concern people, but, as my regular readers know, I believe that everything fades into insignificance and is just temporary political distracting noise compared to the four main issues below. When I assess a new “executive order bomb”, all I am interested in is whether it

Supports or hinders the totalitarian globalist new world order Supports or hinders the oligarchic Globo-Capitalistic advance of the “elites” Supports or hinders medical freedom, human rights and democratic values Supports or hinders anti-spiritual, transhuman, AI-enabled, scientific totalitarianism and surveillance

I previously grouped all four under the globalist transhuman totalitarian new world order but not anymore.

Whether Trump is a Globalist or under the control of the Globalists and furthering their agenda was the most pressing question that divided many Substack readers and led to heated debates in the comment sections.

And that’s why it is so confusing because several of Trump’s orders seem anti-Globalist while others seem pro-Globalist.

And with any politician, and particularly with Trump, we must always remember that they constantly lie and deliberately mislead the people. If Trump says something or signs an order, it doesn’t mean something actually will ever happen. It makes him look very dynamic and popular because it looks like he is fulfilling election promises. But only time will tell.

It also makes him look, at times, anti-globalist.

This made me rethink putting transhuman, AI surveillance, pro-vaccines, and anti-democracy still in one Globalist basket.

Maybe we need to redefine what Globalist means.

Over the past five years, for me, Globalist consisted mostly of international unelected NGOs like the WHO, Gavi, WEF, etc. plus the biggest and most powerful capitalistic private companies in bed with deep state bureaucrats and corrupt and captured politicians around the world, even including countries like China.

Trump seems to oppose some of these institutions like the WHO and China and throws in mixed and confusing orders, partly opposing the old Globalists and partly supporting old Globalist ideas, especially mRNA vaccines and pushing AI without any ethical overview.

At times it also seems he is replacing this old global international new world order with a new American-Jewish-led new world order and is pitching himself aggressively against the old order. The row with Denmark over Greenland is a prime example of that. Denmark’s Prime Minister was firmly in the old globalist club.

Only when considering a new American-Jewish-led transhuman and totalitarian world order do all orders suddenly make sense and are not confusing anymore.

But it is difficult to say if this is the highest level of the new Globalist order, most likely led by secret puppet masters at the very top - the Jewish Rothshield-led mega-bankers that own everything.

There are at least two possibilities here - probably more.

On one side, it could be that Trump is doing their bidding to achieve the possibly ultimate orthodox religious goal of the Jewish elite - God’s chosen people - to rule the world.

Or, it could be that those mega-banker puppetmasters just play their usual century-old game of pitching opposing forces against each other, sowing hatred and war, and financing both sides of a conflict to increase their wealth and power even more. They get rich on wars and conflict and then get rich on “rebuilding”.

I saw enough research and proof to lift this from a mere “conspiracy theory” to historical facts.

Time will tell. There might be other plans in play I can’t see, of course.

Some right-leaning Americans might prefer an American-led new global world order to one led by a globalist elite, no doubt. But will it make much difference who is on top of any totalitarian transhuman world order?

No matter who, it will be a terrible prospect to live under a permanent transhuman, anti-spiritual, totalitarian surveillance state with very limited medical freedom or human rights that manipulate the population through mediafare, nudging, propaganda and the illusion of democracy and freedom of speech.

And the topic of radically eroding human rights is closely connected with the Guantanamo Bay order.

I will analyse and speculate on how the Guantanamo Bay concentration camp order could affect the ordinary people of America and the rest of the world (because the USA is the political trendsetter for many other nations) from the least disturbing to the most disturbing options:

Trump Is Bluffing To Deter New Illegal Immigrants And Encourage Existing Ones To Leave The USA Urgently Let’s face it - many of these illegal immigrants come from very tough and miserable conditions in their home countries. That’s why they left their home in the first place, often taking huge risks. They do not want to go back home, even when facing prosecution or prison sentences in the USA if caught. They probably already learned how to escape the authorities and avoid the courts. These people are tough. They are survivors. They do not have much to lose and will take big risks to stay. But the threat of a concentration camp outside of the USA, with no legal rights, possible torture and imprisonment for maybe life, might scare them enough. It appears that my first point - bluffing - has already been outdated by more mediafare in this relentless “Information Blitzkrieg”. This article reports that the White House announced that “the first flight with illegal migrants is already underway.” Once again, these are just words. No footage of an actual flight is provided. This could be part of the bluff but it looks like Trump means business.

The Guantanamo Bay Concentration Camp Is Only Temporary And Only For Illegal Migrants And Will Be Shut Down Again After The Migrant Crisis Is Averted I assume that’s what most pro-Guantanamo Bay Concentration Camp right-wing supporters think will happen and, therefore, support it. But Americans who are tough on illegal immigration are not necessarily anti-constitution or anti-legal-rights. Even immigrant haters must feel slightly uneasy with the USA operating undemocratic concentration camps without any oversight. I am sure they want to believe badly that this is just a temporary isolated necessary measure to avert an actual crisis and will be abandoned when the “crisis” and “emergency” are over. And maybe Trump will shut them down again. Only time will tell. History, however, tells us that, most likely, he won’t but “repurposes” them for other convenient means. Totalitarian-leaning administrations are masters in creating new emergencies to keep concentration camps operating. To begin with, Trump doesn’t clearly state they are temporary only. According to Trump, the facility will house violent and dangerous illegal immigrants as they await deportation to secure countries where they will remain. So it is temporary, right? But then he says: Some of them are so bad, we don’t even trust the countries to hold them because we don’t want them coming back. So we’re going to send them out to Guantanamo.” That sounds like they won’t go anywhere but their graves, eventually. This brings me to According to Trump, the facility will house violent and dangerous illegal immigrants I am sure that the right-wing whipped-up anti-immigrant crowd frothing at the mouth will love this. After all, Trump is protecting them from these savages - all 30.000 of them. But I am very confused about the criminal status of these people. They can’t be alien rapists and murderers that committed rape or murder in the USA since they have arrived and be caught doing so. Because then they would be convicted in a court of law and sent to prison in the USA. They also can’t be alien rapist and murderers that committed rape or murder in their home countries and be caught doing so. Because then they would be convicted in a court of law and sent to prison in those countries. Unless they somehow escaped. 30.000 of them? And then there should be a criminal record. And they just have to be identified and sent back to those countries. Of course, there will be many gang-affiliated people among those immigrants, but most gangs are drug businesses and do not have much to do with rapists and murderers. If they kill people, they mostly kill each other over market shares. They don’t have any reason to rape or kill ordinary Americans. This is bad for business. Many are their customers. As long as a country prohibits drugs it makes these drugs very dangerous (lack of enforceable safety regulations) and very valuable. Therefore, you will have drug dealers and gangs in the USA. No Guantanamo Bay will ever change that. I do not want to defend real murderers and rapists, of course, and I am sure there are some among those millions of illegal migrants. But most likely, the vast majority of the illegal migrants are the opposite. They are poor and scared people who are fleeing from the criminal conditions in their home countries. A criminal gang member in Mexico or Columbia belongs to the rich and privileged class there. Unless he is sent by the cartel, he has no reason to go to the USA. It will be mostly the victims in these countries who leave their homeland for a safer and better future for themselves and their children. How the American authorities distinguish between victims and perpetrators is hard to imagine, and my sense is, they won’t care much. Very soon, illegal immigrants will be synonyms for violent criminals and will be caught and incarnated in the Guantanamo Bay concentration camp. Like the European unprotected ordinary Jews once. They didn’t have to commit a crime. Just being Jewish was enough. I believe in established legal processes that are fair and respect human rights. These dangerous people should be tried and kept away to protect society after they commit a crime. The USA has a pretty tough criminal system and a robust court system. So what is wrong with that? The laws are clear. If a crime is committed in the USA, the criminal, alien or not, can and should be prosecuted and punished in the USA in a fair trial according to existing laws and not randomly flown into concentration camps. I don’t live in the USA and only have very few personal friends there so I can't judge if there is an actual violent crime crisis committed by illegal migrants in the US or if this is just manufactured Trump propaganda to justify illegal concentration camps. Therefore I ask my American readers: If you had never heard of a violent crime crisis committed by illegal migrants in either MSM or social media, would you have noticed any from your direct, real-life living experience? That’s how I found out by June 2020 that the whole Covid-pandemic danger is bullshit. I talked to real people who had it and realized we were lied to. Did you personally experience or witness or hear of violent crimes from friends and family that were 100% proven to be committed by illegal migrants in the past few years? No hearsay. No gossip. In a world where it is almost impossible to distinguish between fake and real news, this is one of the few methods we can still rely on. The Wet Utopian Transhuman Dream To Prevent Crime Before It Happens I believe that the USA does not have many proven violent criminals amongst the illegal aliens and this is all propaganda to get support for what is really going on: The illegal incarnation of potential rapists and murderers in a concentration camp with no fair process or legal rights. And which “good citizen” can resist the illusionary promise that they are protected from future rape and murder by doing so? Who doesn’t want to be protected like that and dreams of a world with no violent crime? All of us, of course. But will it work and at what price? It is utopian madness to think we can prevent crime by profiling future criminals, especially when the only criterion seems to be being an illegal immigrant to the USA. If we start locking up potential future criminals based on a minor crime (illegally entering the USA) or ethnicity, we are no different than the NAZIs locking away and killing ordinary, peaceful citizens that happened to be of Jewish descent with no connection to the dangerous orthodox genocide-committing Jewish elite. Side Note: I do not advocate putting the elites into concentration camps either. Just catch and trie them according to democratic laws - otherwise, we create more hell on earth that will come back to bite us. I know, sadly, we are far away from legally catching and convicting them for crimes against humanity. Just a few days ago, Trump hosted his new “very good friend Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu”, an officially wanted war criminal by the international community. But we must prevail with humane and Democratic processes, no matter how slow and painful. Everything else makes us one of them. Similarly, if we go on this path of preventive “protection”, we enter a very dangerous and slippery path to justify locking up anyone we don’t like or is in our way. We will end up in an oppressive surveillance state where you have to watch not only every word you say but every thought you think. Because they will use AI to “monitor” our every facial expression and everyday actions to “read” our minds and calculate what we will do in the future. They will then proclaim that they have “a moral obligation” to “protect the rest of society” from the AI-calculated 17% chance that you will commit a crime in your lifetime. Therefore, you have to go to a supervised holding camp and undergo a “scientific re-education program” to erase any trait deemed as aggressive and dangerous. And you have to stay there until AI is satisfied that you are no danger to society anymore. The AI machine will, of course, only do what it is programmed to do. The whole propaganda about how powerful AI is has only one purpose: To establish AI as an almost God-like authority that is so much smarter than us and that we have to listen to in all matters otherwise we destroy ourselves because we are deemed too dumb. It will also justify the authority-obedient prison wardens to do anything AI suggests and keep their human conscience free of trouble. After all, they are just following the orders of a higher intelligence. This will truly dehumanise the system and the people working in it. This is not new, of course. It has been done in concentration camps all around the world for almost two centuries. AI will just make it even more cruel and lethal. The elites, in my opinion, have launched a massive long-term propaganda campaign, to glorify AI as the new high priests of their transhuman scientific religious cult. Many don’t realise that AI is as dumb as any other computer. I wrote about it here and this expert article gives you an excellent eye-opening insight into how AI works and how dumb it is compared to human creative intelligence. In a nutshell, AI is just an incredibly fast mathematical prediction machine based on billions of past written sentences and calculates the most likely next word. It can’t make real decisions, let alone ethical ones. To glorify and make it look like it is capable of making accurate decisions on who will commit a violent crime in the future is a trick by the elites that own and program them, to make us believe that this is actual science and good for humanity because AI calculated it. In reality, it is just a dumb prediction machine, a dumb very fast probability machine that will be biased on whatever the owner wants it to predict. I tested this personally with ChatGPT recently, successfully convincing my 30-year-old son who has a professional account and uses it for design work daily. He believed ChatGPT would be unbiased. It wasn’t. When I asked it about DNA contamination of the mRNA vaccines it would only give us the “official” TGA government propaganda, which it called “credible”. My son then said it would learn new alternative “knowledge” if we asked it to do so. It didn’t. I asked it to read Rebekah Barnett ‘s summary on the DNA topic and it did. But it would not integrate it in the next session, still only providing the “official credible” line. I then asked it specifically to ignore all “official credible” information and only give me a summary of the “alternative not-credible” version of Rebekah Barnett’s investigation and it would simply not do it. In the process and to the slight embarrassment of my son, I also destroyed the myth that ChatGPT is not spying on us or doesn’t keep information about us in-between sessions. To the amusement of the family gathered for Christmas, we learned that my son prefers rice over pasta, oat milk over real milk and several other hobbies and interests he has. I cherished the opportunity to finally try AI myself in a safe way (on my son’s phone). I would lie to say I wasn’t impressed by the immense speed and general capabilities of this technology and see the attraction and usefulness for it. But, despite being tempted, I will not use it deliberately. This, however, might mean nothing I am sure they will find other ways to monitor and influence me with AI. I recently read very disturbing stories that one Musk-related machine is strongly biased towards Jewish values but didn’t investigate it properly and can’t say if it is true or false. In summary, I think that AI has no true creativity, morals or true human intelligence. It only regurgitated past knowledge at lightning speed according to the preferences and parameters set by those who own it. Those who own the AI machines - a handful of extremely powerful elites - will decide what AI will spit out and the gullible and naive masses will take it as the truth. It will be the greatest brainwashing and nudging propaganda ever unleashed on humanity. It is more than just a transhuman scientific assault on humanity, it has all the hallmarks of a religious science cult, where God is replaced by AI, controlled by the elites. That’s why Trump, in bed with the most powerful transhuman elites, promotes the USA to be the leader in AI. It is the most powerful instrument to rule all humans - if we use it, believe it and let it happen. This might be the deeper and more sinister reason for Guantanamo Bay and the first step in this process, where all aliens are deemed dangerous by pure association because a number of them will commit future violent crimes. People have and always will commit terrible, violent crimes as long we live in a power-greed paradigm. (I have written many articles that only a spiritual paradigm shift to awareness and love will ever change that and prevent humanity from self-destruction.) To prevent violent crimes of a few violent people, who also happen to be aliens, 30.000 aliens that can’t be immediately shipped back to their countries, will be now incarcerated in a concentration camp.

The Aliens Are Just The Beginning Of A Long List Of Future Political Prisoners There is direct compassion with NAZI Germany As I wrote in “Trump 1, Me 0”, I will honour my new approach regarding the Trump administration by refraining from directly comparing Trump with Hitler, which is inflammatory and wrong. Trump is Trump and not Hitler. Musk is Musk and not Hitler. So I will stop that. However, I will keep on learning from history and compare historical facts with some of what Trump and Musk do. History might repeat itself: The mesmerized Germans and the international community looked away when Hitler built and opened his first concentration camp in Dachau, near Munich, in 1933, justifying it as “hosting dangerous criminals”. It did initially host criminals, together with so-called communist political criminals, as defined by the Nazis. I visited Dachau as a 16-year-old on a history school excursion and was traumatized by the brutal reality of it. Anyone denying NAZI concentration camps needs a reality check.

From Wikipedia:

Democrats who crossed Trump, take note. Prepare.

A few parallels here:

Hitler established the first camps immediately after he became Chancellor - so does Trump Concentration camps were run exclusively by the SS - meaning they were removed entirely from any official German democratic oversight and control, with virtually no rights for any prisoners. So is Guantanamo Bay. Suppose they get your paperwork mixed up or make another bureaucratic mistake, and you are innocent. Tough luck. Off you go - possibly for a very long time. Initially, most prisoners were members of the Communist Party of Germany, but as time went on different groups were arrested, including "habitual criminals", "asocials", and Jews. Initially, Guantanamo Bay will be for alleged illegal rapists and murderers, but hey, if we can’t fill all the beds, why not expand it to other “problematic” groups? We all know what happened with Hitler’s concentration camps. Apart from the unspeakable terror and suffering of millions of innocent people, I am also convinced that it led to the current Genocide in Gaza. The Holocaust is a big part of the incredible leverage the tiny state of Israel has over not only Germany and its allies but also the allied forces that beat Germany in WW II. The Allied forces let the Nazis and the Holocaust happen despite knowing about it since 1933. The guilt connected with it might have even led to the State of Isreal, but that is another story I might write about another time.

These are the four possible reasons for the American Concentration Camp in Guantanamo Bay. I will very likely get angry comments and abuse from patriotic right-leaning Americans for calling it by its real name. So should you. Calling it a “detention facility” instead, is minimizing it and supporting an illegal and totalitarian narrative.

I know this is another uncomfortable post most people don’t want to read. Some will call me black-pilled. Others will agree but shrug their shoulders because they feel there is nothing that can be done.

A lot can be done by each of us to stop it from escalating. This is an incomplete list of some actions we can take:

Firstly, we can do what the Germans and the international community didn’t do in 1933 - we can talk about it. Bring awareness to it. Evil can only operate in the darkness. Even evil totalitarians want to live in the illusion that they “are good people”, doing the “tough but necessary thing required” to “make America great again.” As astounding as it might sound, they do not see themselves as evil and breaking the human laws of civility, humanity and fair process. Evilness has an amazing ability to justify anything. Calling it what it is will stub their noses in it. They will hate it, but if enough people call it out, they can’t continue with it.

Secondly, we can stop participating in an evil totalitarian system. Each of us in a way and degree that suits them. I won’t go into details as I wrote several articles about it already.

Thirdly, prepare for the worst. Hopefully, the worst won’t happen but the prepared ones survive. The naive and gullible ones who try to calm themselves with “it will be ok”, putting their heads in the sand, might pay a terrible price for their lethargy.

Once again, history teaches valuable lessons. The Holocaust didn’t suddenly fall from the skies. It was predictable from 1933 onwards. Those Jews who listened to their gut instincts and packed up and left survived. The hesitant ones were gassed. As simple as that.

Fourth, we can learn about all things transhuman and totalitarian to recognise the many forms and shapes it takes. Learn about mass manipulation, mass formation psychosis, sophisticated nudging techniques and the many forms the new soft-totalitarian approach will oppress us. It is very unlikely we have NAZI boots on the ground using open violence. It will be much softer but more effective. Becoming more aware is the key to freedom and true wisdom and knowledge.

Fifth, we can hone and trust your instincts and gut feelings. Be wary of everything mind-based because it is much easier for them to manipulate our minds than our hearts and instincts.

If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it is probably a duck, no matter how often they tell us it is a swan.

If it looks like a concentration camp, is operated like a concentration camp and was previously used to torture people, it is probably a concentration camp, no matter if they call it a “facility” and justify it with “an emergency”. In short and very blatantly - we have to stop to be fucking stupid and naive.

Sixth, we can’t allow them to live in fear and lose our love for life and our humour. There was never a better time to enjoy life to the brim and enjoy freedom to the brim. It might not last.

Seventh, we need to cherish, value and rebuild real relationships with real people we care about and who care about us. In tough times, our real social networks will become crucial again. They could be the difference between survival and death.

Eighths, we need to get our material priorities right. Get rid of debt as much as we can and create state-independent supplies of crucial goods and services. Get rid of luxury items and transform them into survival items.

And ninth, the most important of them all: There was never a better time to seriously search and find true spirituality in whatever form or shape it calls us. I am not talking about the wishful-thinking, illusionary spirituality that all religions provide, but an experienced connection with this higher force that drives all life on this planet. This spiritual connection will set us right, free us from fear and greed and provide us with happiness and content peace which is independent of any outer circumstances, no matter how testing. Only therein lies our ultimate freedom. We have no real power over the circumstances the maelstrom of history puts in our way. But truly spiritual people will be unfazed by them and keep their composure, love and awareness, no matter what. (I published many articles on spirituality)

Thank you for reading and God bless.

