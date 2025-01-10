So, Trump wants Greenland, and he is using threats and coercion to get it from Denmark.

The “new global normal” of mandating and coercing democratic citizens is rapidly extended to little democratic countries that are officially NATO allies.

Forced American regime changes, formerly reserved for non-Western countries and often manufactured by the CIA, are now openly and swiftly executed through press conferences.

The Denmark prime minister, which I have filed away as “Globalist” in my rapidly eroding memory, is on board with this. (I forgot the exact reason why I filed her away as a Globalist puppet, so please correct me if I am wrong)

Instead of saying to Trump, “Fuck off, you imperialistic pig” and “keep your dirty hands off our country”, she does the diplomatic talk, saying: “We welcome American interest” and “it is totally up to the Greenland’s people” to decide their fate.

As if “the people of a country” ever decided their fate.

It is the elites and their sophisticated brainwashing, nudging and backroom deals that determine the fate of the people.

What she is really saying is: “We are not outraged. We will not defend Greenland. We leave it up to the 45,000 people of Greenland to decide what they want.”

And with that, just like that, she sold Greenland to the USA.

What will happen is a thing officially called a “referendum” in which more than half of the Greenland people will “vote” against staying with Denmark and becoming Americans in exchange for some considerable financial advantages offered openly or secretly.

Any silly loyalists will be taken care of by the CIA in one way or another and either discredited, smeared, bought or otherwise removed.

This will be a walk in the park for the CIA pros compared to regime changes in Iraq, Honduras, Nicaragua, and many other countries.

And it is already a fact: “The Greenlanders lover the US”, Trump’s son tells us. “And the Danish press got it all upside down”, he assures us. “All FAKE NEWS”.

Fake news?

Fake news?

Where did I hear that before? Oh, my memory……It sounds somehow familiar, but I can’t remember who and how it was used before.

Do you want to reuse that and expect anyone to fall for it again?

With all that money, couldn’t you come up with a new catchy concept to convince your sharp followers that everything except Trump is fake?

Or did you do a quick secret survey amongst the MAGA crowd and find out it still works perfectly?

“Fake news” once again - un-fucking-believable.

The most straightforward way would be to offer a million dollars to the first 25,000 Greenlanders who pledge to vote for the USA, with the rest getting nothing. The 25,000 would sign up within a few hours.

There is your referendum in the “New Normal American Reich”.



Therefore, if you like to gamble and are an EU citizen, you can play the Greenland Lottery now.

MOVE TO GREENLAND NOW and become an official Greenlander. You could end up with quite some money and American citizenship.

I wonder what Denmark will gain from this. From a purely opportunistic, pragmatic, and materialistic point of view, selling Greenland to the US is the least complicated response.

That’s how most people deal with big bullies. You appease them quickly, give them what they want and hope they will leave you alone.

I think, if my eroding memory serves me right, that’s what also happened in 1939 when Hitler decided to get all that lost “Vaterland” from WW I back, like half of Poland.

He didn’t ask.

He bullied his way in with its superior military power and, while there, decided to take all of Poland just like that.

And the British, French, Russian and Americans let him do it without making a big fuss, maybe hoping bully Hitler would stop after that and leave them alone. The rest is history, as they say.

And they - whoever “they” are - also say that we are meant to repeat history over and over again unless we learn from past mistakes.

While Denmark quickly rolled over, offering its throat and belly to the big orange lion, France took it upon itself to lead Europe into a kind of resistance.

Under France's leadership, the EU tries to mount a half-hearted outrage that is watered down in the globalist press with “legal considerations” and “this-is-not-the-first-time” arguments. It is a war of words only because I don’t think Europe has any military or economic power against the US.

NATO fighting NATO? It is a bizarre situation, to say the least.

But what about public opinion?

I did a five-person male Australian “pub test” last night at a party, and all two Australians and three Kiwis living in Australia thought Trump was mad. What differed was how serious they took the whole affair. It ranged from “This is just a bluff and the typical Trump shitshow for attention and headlines” to “he has gone totally mad and you better start digging your bunker now.”

I also tested the water of mostly American Substack opinions by planting some provocative comments and Notes comparing Trump’s imperialistic move with Hitler’s move to annex foreign, sovereign land he wanted.



While some expressed concerns, the majority replied that the comparison with Hitler is wrong and supported this by sophisticated reasonings:

Dean replied to your note14h Because western expansion and manifest destiny were totally Hitler. You dumb fuck.

Based Manlet replied to your note17h Hitler was a 5’7 manlet.

Laggy restacked your note1d All this has basically been America’s for 202 fucking years. God dude. Read a fucking book.

Michael V. Hawthorne replied to your note1d “You know who else drank water? Hitler!” Ass note.

Phisto Sobanii replied to your note1d You fucking retard.

JWSPOONERMD 1d You lefties are so predictable: Don’t understand Trump’s logic regarding Greenland? Panama? He must be Hitler!!

Peebo Preboskenes restacked your note1d It’s nothing to do with liebensraum dumbfuck. The USA has plenty of that. Greenland is about mining, oil and control of the arctic sea-lanes. Panama is to keep China from encroaching even further into Central America (as they are currently doing in their sneaky Chinee way) — and why not call it the Gulf of America? Mexico is part of the Americas after all. Remember - North, Central and South America?

I love the work “liebensraum”, - meaning “Love-Space”. I think Peebo meant “Lebensraum”, meaning “Living-Space”.

You have to give it to Trumpy - he knows his base and is “one” with them.

In summary: “Nothing to see here, and anyone thinking otherwise is obviously a total retard and fuckwit.” I can see the depths and simplicity of that reasoning.

It's funny how totalitarian mass movements consistently collect about 30% of the angry and fanatic part of the population and dumb them down rapidly.

These guys get a full-blown hard-on fantasizing about this new imperialistic idea of the “New American Reich” that will soon - Phase I - be stretching from Guatemala to Greenland.

The “Great” in MAGA just got a new meaning.

On the other hand, I like that the USA finally stopped pretending to be altruistic goodie-goodies for world peace and freedom (defending the “Free world” everywhere where oil or minerals are found)), non-imperialistic, democratic and a friend of the world.

They must have realized that, finally, by 2025, the whole fucking globe realized 30 years ago what the USA was doing all along, and those who played along only did so because they profited from it.

So off comes the mask and the true imperialistic, exploitive, uber-capitalistic, true nature of the forever ruling USA elites of less than a million with an over-proportional ratio of Jews among them, those elites finally showing their true faces.

That’s refreshing. I like that.

So, what to make about all this? What is the master plan? What is the magic 5-

D Chess move here? Who is really behind this?

I don’t care anymore and won’t waste my time guessing around.

Whoever is behind this is the continuation of what has been going on for the past five years openly and for decades more hidden.

Sow division

Sow confusion

Divide and Conquer

Sow Fearporn

I decided not to comply this time around. I refuse to panic or get worried. What is the point? If the Danish PM is cool about this, who am I to find fault?

I sit this one out and enjoy my life instead.

I might even consider moving to Greenland for a while. I have an EU passport.

On second thought, too fucking cold for me.

I was born too late to be part of the “German Reich”, and it didn’t last 1000 years as promised, only about 12. Totalitarian systems take care of themselves very quickly - their followers are just too clever for their own good, it seems.

It is probably too exhausting to keep that fanatic erection up for years.

I am currently safe in Australia from Trumplers’ global “New American Reich” expansion plans. And the relationship between the USA and Australia is very close and friendly, a bit like Nazi Germany and Nazi Austria used to be. Like then, any annexation of “minreal rich” Australia into the American Reich will be mutually agreed on and celebrated as “coming home” into the big Anglo-neo-fascist family.

It won’t change much for us in Australia. We are already ruled by “totalitarian autocratic bureaucrats” (Quote: Senator Rennick), so we will hardly feel the difference.

We might have to learn a new national hymn. (I wonder if the first paragraph of the original German hymn, currently outlawed, will be “bought” by Trumpler soon to be ready for Phase III of the Great American Expansion - “bring home the lost European Colonies.”

But one step at a time.

Good luck in the Greenland Lottery.

