They always had all the data on us but never the staffing to analyse it. With AI, they do now.

I am not using VPN. I am tired of hiding, and I doubt it even works. My substack is public anyway. I allow the possibility that I am listened to. I have nothing to hide. I am unaware of breaking laws and don’t encourage anyone to do so. Speech is still free, as far as I know. I can’t be cancelled because I am nobody, going nowhere.

I am sixty now. Being older has many disadvantages, but it also comes with some advantages. As I get older, it is more and more likely that I will die soon. I did a lot of personal and spiritual work around dying. I don’t think it is as bad as many make it out to be, especially if we lived a full life and developed some common sense. Namely that it is wise to accept the inevitable. There is great peace in acceptance.

I am just a human ant. Shakespeare got it:

Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow, Creeps in this petty pace from day to day, To the last syllable of recorded time; And all our yesterdays have lighted fools The way to dusty death. Out, out, brief candle! Life's but a walking shadow, a poor player, That struts and frets his hour upon the stage, And then is heard no more. It is a tale Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, Signifying nothing.

In a few decades, no one will remember I ever existed. So why do I fuss about all this ego stuff?

This self-consciousness and self-importance feels more and more ridiculous as I get older.

I try to use it to my advantage: The older I get, the less I have to lose. I experience that as quite freeing. I don’t care much about my reputation anymore.

This substack triggered this post.

It reminded me of a “spooky” incident a few weeks back:

Someone infiltrated Mattias Desmet's substack. They left several comments pretending to be Desmet with a phone number inviting readers to text.

The comments were like that:

"Interesting comment. I have more information for you that you can share with your readers. Text me on this number............."

I was stupid enough to do it before I knew it was fake. I texted the number, which someone tracked back to Chicago if I remember correctly, but I never heard anything back. I blocked the number, but whoever it was obviously now had my number.

Which doesn't bother me too much as my number is public anyway. My substack is public. I don't think we can hide anyway.

I am tired of being paranoid about it.

Can we fool AI?

I don't know anything about AI, but I used to program computers, and, despite the fancy name, it has to be a sophisticated pattern recognition - that's all it is.

We see the world through dualistic patterns and are habitual beings. Those patterns and habits can be easily analysed and classified by AI. Grammarly is a good example.

By analysing the words we use and comparing them to a given structured list, AI can determine if we are aggressive, peaceful, violent, scheming, planning, etc. If a certain threshold is reached, we are flagged and possibly a human takes over to assess the danger to the organisation behind running the surveillance.

Then they will choose and deploy a "tool" to achieve a wanted outcome. Maybe the AI is doing this automatically, maybe not. Tools would be all the different psy-op stuff, including manipulation, fear, etc.

How to deal with it?

Maybe we can break the dualistic human patterning? Non-duality is all about that. Perhaps we can practise being paradoxical. I bet AI can't handle paradoxes. Wildly oppose our statements. Occasionally, say something unrelated, be crazy, like:

I absolutely adore Klaus Schwab; I love the guy. I signed up for the WEF website. It is so cool. They send me daily emails, making me feel very welcome and important. I feel I am part of the solution, not the problem. Love WEF.

Maybe I am just a fool, signifying nothing, but at least I enjoy doing it. No paranoia is present right now.

And isn’t “right now” all that matters? Isn’t “right now” the only moment when I live fully? Isn’t everything else just chaotic mental garbage we filter and assess, and sometimes it makes us feel inadequate, and sometimes it makes us feel good?

Isn’t living happily the process of stringing together “right nows”?

