Remember Bill Gates?

He was all over the news in the past few years, “shaping” the narratives around Covid, vaccines, climate change technology, agriculture, and food.

But lately, poor Bill had a rough time, and it got a bit quiet around him.

What happened?

BIG Don and “Everywhere-Musk” happened.

Good luck getting any airtime with those two hogging the limelight.

It’s not like Bill wasn’t trying.

He tried to put his globalist stamp on BIG Don right from the start:

BIG Don pretended to listen and said nothing, but instead put “Everywhere-Elon” in charge to hurt Bill where it hurts Bill the most: cutting down the WHO and USAID golden fountain of endless taxpayer money to finance Bill’s many pet projects.

But Bill is back.

Firstly, “Everywhere-Elon” has left DODGE and fallen out with BIG DON.

Bill immediately took this chance and tried to weasel himself into the Trump administration to open that taxpayer-funded money fountain again.

Only two days ago, the big man “pleaded” to undo the painful DODGE cuts to USAID:

Bill Gates paid a secret visit to the White House on Friday to personally plead with Secretary of State Marco Rubio to reverse cuts to foreign aid […]

However, Musk out doesn’t automatically mean that Bill is in. Rubio poured cold water on the idea and kept the fountain at a trickle.

The state department confirmed:

“He [Rubio] does not believe US taxpayers should be burdened with covering the costs for progressive projects abroad, including funding contraceptives, electric buses, and DEI.”

Electric Buses in Africa. You can just see how that plays out.

But Bill is not done.

You see, Bill hasn’t achieved his biggest goal yet, and he can’t rest until it is done.

What might that be, you probably wonder.

Bill’s biggest problem is getting rid of all his money.

He just can’t do it. Despite best intentions.

In 2010, 15 years ago, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett founded “The Giving Pledge”

So, how did that go for Bill?

For much of the period between 1997 and 2008, Bill was the richest person in the world uninterrupted. He traded spots with Carlos Slim for a few years before regaining the crown uninterrupted again until July 2017, when he was overtaken by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. In the last decade, Bill has consistently been one of the five richest people on the planet. Source

Only a mathematical genius like Bill would achieve something like that: Giving away large amounts of his money for the past 15 years and still being consistently one of the five richest people on the planet.

It’s like eating the cake and keeping it.

Maybe it has something to do with tapping into dozens of taxpayer-funded NGOs like the WHO and USAID that he just can’t spend his own money fast enough.

“Oh no, no, no—it’s his trust that gives it all away,” the stupid and gullible shout.

Are they talking about this trust?

But do not despair.

Bill is not giving up. He wants to be poor so badly he set himself a new deadline a month ago.

“Sorry, I need another 20 years to do it,” he apologized to his biggest admirers, who still wait for the promised delivery of a table and four chairs and a set of K-Mart glasses to replace the communal blue drinking bucket. “But I brought some nice new vaccines for all of you, especially for the girls.”

Photos like that give the impression that Bill Gates has a hands-on approach to directly alleviating the suffering of the poorest on the ground.

Not sure if they photoshopped him in or flew the people, the straw hut and the blue bucket to America in his private jet to do the photo shoot.

Yet, a tiny fraction of the budget of his foundation, based on the annual reports, goes to what these people need: Food, proper housing, clean water, energy, transport, infrastructure, and basic health care. Instead, Gates, through the WHO, gave them this:

If you are into depopulating the world, you want to do it effectively, right at the source. And also altruistically, pretending you spend your own money on it.

And born is “Effective Altruism (EA),” the ideological mothership of a lot of very weird so-called “philanthropic” projects over the past ten years. I just opened that can of worms recently, and there is much more in the pipeline regarding EA.

Bill is ond of a handful of super-rich nerdy half-autisitc tech bro billionaire , also including “Everywhere-Elon,” who love EA.

Bill Gates has been a significant figure in the effective altruism movement, which emphasizes using evidence and reason to determine the most effective ways to benefit others. His approach aligns with effective altruism's principles of using data and research to identify the most effective interventions. […] (ChatGPT Summary)

EA must be like a converting religion because previously Bill prached this:

Him wanting to die poor now - wouldn’t that be a mistake?

I am confused about Bill’s philosophical acrobatics. But then, I don’t read many books.

But this time around, Bill means business in getting rid of his money.

“Virtually” giving it away, to be precise.

One definition of ‘virtually’ reads, “Almost but not quite; nearly.”

Will he keep a few million or maybe a lousy billion on the side for hard times?

After all he isn’t getting any younger. He might need a walker and some dentures and some nappies at one stage, being poor and all.

I guess we will find out in 2045.

We ordinary people have no idea how hard and difficult it is to just “give” when you are super-rich.

When Bill decided 25 years ago that he wanted to give away all his wealth, he didn’t just buy the poorest and most suffering people in America and around the world what they needed most. Like food, for example. That would be way too simple and unscientific.

No, instead he read books.

When I first began thinking about how to give away my wealth, I did what I always do when I start a new project: I read a lot of books. I read books about great philanthropists and their foundations to inform my decisions about how exactly to give back. And I read books about global health to help me better understand the problems I wanted to solve.

There was nothing to solve, Bill.

The poorest people didn’t want you to solve anything. They just wanted some food, maybe a tin roof, some walls around their shacks and some K-Mart glasses so they could use the blue bucket as a toilet instead.

I wonder what he talks about with the people in the photo shoots.

I wonder if he ever asked them: “What do you want more? A tetanus vaccines that sterlizes your women or six nice K-Mart glasses and loaf of bread?

He also learned from his books that he doesn’t want to die rich.

In the essay’s most famous line, Carnegie argues that “the man who dies thus rich dies disgraced.” I have spent a lot of time thinking about that quote lately. People will say a lot of things about me when I die, but I am determined that "he died rich" will not be one of them.

Well, I hope Bill doesn’t die anytime soon. At his speed of getting poor, he probably has to get to 150 to achieve his goal.

That is why I have decided to give my money back to society much faster than I had originally planned. I will give away virtually all my wealth through the Gates Foundation over the next 20 years to the cause of saving and improving lives around the world

During the first 25 years of the Gates Foundation—powered in part by the generosity of Warren Buffett—we gave away more than $100 billion. Over the next two decades, we will double our giving. The exact amount will depend on the markets and inflation, but I expect the foundation will spend more than $200 billion between now and 2045. This figure includes the balance of the endowment and my future contributions.

But that is still not enough money to achieve his ambiguous plans to save the world.

Our plans are ambitious. And although I am hopeful we will achieve them, I cannot ignore a simple truth: None of this progress is possible without partnership from governments.

Meaning us and our taxes, of course. Those who pay for all those “government partnership programs” with Bill Gates.

Maybe that explains how the foundation, over the past 25 years, spent 100 billion and still sits on 42 billion in 2024?

According to AI, Bill Gates personally donated about 50 Billion to his foundation since 2000.

No matter how hard he tried, only 8 billion of his 50 billion was spent. 42 billion are still there. And the foundation is very skillful in reaping great investment profits, it seems.

I don’t get paid well enough for the time it takes to look into all the exact numbers and why Bill and his financial experts fail so spectacularly in spending Bill’s wealth not quickly enough and putting him at the great risk of “dying rich.”

Instead of giving away more to fulfill Bill’s dying wishes of poverty, they somehow dilettantishly managed to do the fucking opposite. They almost tripled the fund in two short years, from about 17 billion in Jul-2022 to 48 billion in Jul-2024.

I mean, how stupid can you be? Bill must go to bed petrified every night.

“What if I die suddenly and in great wealthy shame tonight?”

But Bill is determined they learned from their mistakes, and he will do everything he can to get poorer much quicker.

He has a plan.

Strangely, the new plan is just doing more of the old plan, vaccines mostly, but spending 200 billion.

Planning for the next 20 years I am deeply proud of what we have accomplished in our first 25 years. We were central to the creation of Gavi and the Global Fund, both of which transformed the way the world procures and delivers lifesaving tools like vaccines and anti-retrovirals.

I fully agree. Through Bill’s influence, the way vaccines were procured and adminstrated during Covid was dramatically transformed.

In the case of Australia, the Gavi chair, Professor Jane Halton, was flown to Australia to be part of the Covid procurement team to buy close to 270 million mRNA vaccines for 26 million Australians for a never-disclosed price. More than ten shots for every Australian. That’s why GAVI was founded in the first place: To tell sutpid Australians who can’t calculate who many vaccines to buy so the can throw out more than half of it because they expired. Professorial advice.

And Australia also did away with unncecessary medical consent and brainwashed, coerced, and mandated most Australians to take a pretty much untested vaccine with, meanwhile, hundreds of registered side effects. Excess death rose dramatically since the rollout of the vaccines in Australia.

What would the world come to if ordinary medically uneducated people decide if they take a vaccine or not. That’s what GAVI is for. That’s what Bill is for.

Similar events happened in many other countries around the world.

Well done, Bill. Thank you so much for all your help.

You truly were instrumental in “transforming” the vaccine industry.

Along with Rotary International, we have been a key partner in reviving the effort to eradicate polio.

And how is that going, Bill?

Despite the mRNA vaccine disaster, polio vaccine disaster, and an explosion of research on the harm of vaccines in general, especially autism, Bill is hellbent on doubling his vaccine efforts over the next 20 years, among other things.

I just play God’s advocate for a moment.

Even if we put all suspicions aside for a moment and use all the charity we can muster and believe that Bill has nothing but good and honest intentions to do good and save as many people as possible, the road to hell is paved with good intentions.

The problem is the immense influence and scale here. Independent of intentions, if immense power and wealth are concentrated in one man, and this man gets it wrong (as with the mRNA vaccines), the consequences and harm are at scale too.

But I don’t believe for a moment that Bill Gates is maybe just a slighlty flawed angel with good intentions.

I wish he would have never read those books about global health and kept programming computers.

And this brings us to the main reasons for this announcement.

Every step of the way, we brought together other foundations, non-profits, governments, multilateral agencies, and the private sector as partners to solve big problems—as we will continue to do for the next twenty years.

Bill Gates's influence and reputation suffered greatly because of the Covid disaster. He has been pushed out of the limelight. Musk is replacing him. Trump is ignoring and hurting him.

I bet the who’s who in this global health and philanthropy scam jungle are slightly distancing themselves from Bill and looking for other rich people that help them to control and scam the ordinary people of the planet.

This is a message to the whole global health mafia:

Progress depends on so many people around the globe: Brilliant scientists who discover new breakthroughs. Private companies that step up to develop life-saving tools and medicines. Other philanthropists whose generosity fuels progress. Healthcare workers who make sure innovations get to the people who need them. Governments, nonprofits, and multilateral organizations that build new systems to bring solutions to scale. Each part plays an essential role in driving the world forward, and it is an honor to support their efforts.

This whole swamp of unelected NGO parasites that run Bill’s scams in practice needs scamming billionaires to direct and fund it all.

This is the top-dog philanthropist beating his chest and dangling a mighty carrot in front of their faces: 200 billion over the next 20 years.

That sort of money warms up cold relationships quickly and spurs a lot of ass-licking and public praising of Bill Gates again. Watch the papers.

And this is also a message to Musk and others who want a bigger share of the philanthropist scamming market: “200 Billion. Beat that, you clowns who write me off and insult me publicly.”

Especially Musk:

Gates was incensed by the DOGE cuts, accusing Musk of “killing the world’s poorest children.” Musk hit back last month, lashing out at Gates over his past ties to the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. “Who does Bill Gates think he is to make comments about the welfare of children given that he frequented Jeffrey Epstein?” Musk said during an interview on Tuesday at the Bloomberg Qatar Economic Forum. “I wouldn’t trust that guy to baby-sit my kids, I can tell you that.”

The knives are out, and promising 200 billion buys a lot of bodyguards in the reputational game.

Especially now since Musk has lost his big protecting daddy and has not much to show in the philanthropy game.

I love it.

Let the big egos tear each other to pieces and expose their true character.

