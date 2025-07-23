Be your own doctor

Be your own doctor

Discussion about this post

Dr. Kevin Stillwagon
6h

Some people are still confused about what contagion means. The entities commonly associated with various disease symptoms move between us all the time… bacteria, spores, fungi, parasites, viruses, whatever. The “things” are contagious, but the symptoms are not contagious. So, you’re right… we don’t catch cold symptoms. Whether or not people believe those things exist, we will find genetic material or parts of them pretty much anywhere, including people who are sick, and people who are not. Therein lies the confusion.

Cynthia Ross
7hEdited

Hi being nobody going nowhere,

Thank-you for your common sense.

This is the best description for gaslighting that I’ve seen.

Thank-you

“Gaslighting is a psychological

manipulation tactic in which one person seeks to make another doubt their perceptions, memories, or reality.”

It’s all about feeding the T cells and keeping your immune system healthy.

Vitamin D from the sun

Vitamins and minerals

My question is (to myself)

Before I got sick twice in rapid succession, back in November 2019, and thinking to myself, this is a very strange illness, before this happened, I would get sick at least twice per year.

Well

I haven’t been sick since this November 2019 double whammy illness.

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger…it was mild and dissipated in a couple days, both times.

If we had all just listened to what

Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi tried to teach us,

Auto immune attack by killer T cell lymphocytes,

And then looked at

Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhart work that Proved this

“Lymphocyte Amuck”

“Lymphocyte infiltration”

Case closed

And

We would be done with all of this.

Chlorine dioxide is great!

I gargle every couple days or so

Nitric oxide even better!

Dr. Phillip McMillan

“Humming heroes”

I think I have more to say, but need to reread your article

Thanks again.

