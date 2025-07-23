My regular readers will know by now that I am increasingly annoyed by this new breed of omniscient and omnipresent scientists who feel entitled to invade my space and insult my common sense with their stupid theories and “research”.

They treat us like children and dumb us down.

The other day, I had to complete a compulsory online safe driving learning module. One chapter was about not driving tired. I was taught that, literally,

“Research has shown that you are more tired if you sleep less.”

FFS !!!

“Research has shown that you get wet if you jump into a body of water.”

“Research has shown that you die when you drink a litre of petrol.”

You know what I mean.

The same with theories.

They just can’t do anything without a fucking theory.

They constantly reduce and compress reality where everything affects everything into their one-cause, one-dimensional, highly controlled “gold standard” experiments and then apply this back to reality.

And then they wonder why the world is such a fucked up place.

Or they model stuff with 170 different variables and tweak them until they get the result their paying overlords want them to find.

Like climate change, all caused by humans.

The only thing that is “verboten” for today’s scientists is to say:

“I don’t know.”

“ I have no fucking clue what causes disease and how we heal.”

Instead, they have a theory.

Unless the answers are blatantly obvious but inconvenient or “verboten”.

Like “why are excess death rates through the roof since 2021 in all highly vaccinated countries?”

Or “Why is there a sudden rise in turbo cancer and sudden death since 2021?”

Then all the expert scientists, according to the MSM, are completely “puzzled”.

It’s then either “no theory” or “long Covid”, code for “too many fucking boosters”.

Suddenly, it is ok not to know.

When someone points out the obvious correlations with the vaccines, they all scream: “Correlation does not imply causation.”

The latest iteration of this scientific game is currently played out with the “no virus theory”.

I get it.

It’s an activist, political counter-narrative to defeat the pharma-pushed “virus is everything” narrative on which a lot of the medical-pharmaceutical robbery and fraud is based.

“If we debunk that viruses exist”, so the logic goes, “germophobia, vaccines and the whole greedy pharma cabal will collapse.”

I want that cabal to collapse too, but I don’t think this is the right way to approach it for several reasons:

The cabal won’t just roll over and surrender. They managed to slander and outlaw a proven Nobel Prize-winning, supersafe medicine (Ivermectin) to justify the deadly mRNA jabs. They won’t let a few Substack nutters shouting “viruses don’t exist” ruin their multi-billion-dollar businesses. Even if true that viruses don’t exist, when did the truth ever matter these days? What is perceived as true by the stupid masses is the only thing that matters. And those who own the mass media and social media will decide what the stupid masses believe is true. Good luck educating them from your Subsack hideout. Narratives are powerful, but we still have a thing called common sense floating around within many people. Viruses might not exist, but something exists that transfers certain diseases, like a cold, from one person to another. If you want to eliminate viruses, you also have to eliminate contagion, and that’s where the shit hits the fan for the “no virus” narrative apostles. Contagion is just an observable fact we all experience, and that is much, much older than science or any virus theory. And that’s where the “no virus experts” suddenly look very stupid.

Because when we spend a lot of time with a bunch of sneezing and coughing people, we often get sick too. No expert and no new theory or narrative can erase this lived experience off …..well,…. most of mankind going back thousands of years.

This observable fact has caused probably hundreds of pandemics where vast numbers of people suddenly came down with very similar symptoms.

And yet, Dr. Mike Yeadon, a high-ranking ex-Pfizer executive who had a career in respiratory research, is gaslighting us into doubting contagion.

Gaslighting, a much-used and abused word everybody is tired of hearing by now, is exactly the right word for it:

Gaslighting is a psychological manipulation tactic in which one person seeks to make another doubt their perceptions, memories, or reality.

In this article, Dr. Yeadon says:

Contagion of acute respiratory illnesses does not happen. Many of you will protest and think, I'm certain I got it from my brother-in-law or I gave it to my workmates. Those observations are consistent with contagion, they're not proof of it. There is another explanation and I don't have the whole answer but I believe I've got a good alternative.

This completely disregards the accumulated empirical experience and knowledge of hundreds of generations.

Fuck off, will you?

There is a very good reason why we are certain that we got that cold from somebody, because it happened over and over again in our lives. People infect each other. We see and hear it all the time.

Apparently, there are studies that don’t show contagion and the “no virus” fanatics throw them like daggers at us.

I am sure there are.

So are many studies that prove contagion.

Just ask AI.

I hate AI summaries, but if someone throws daggers at you, just throw daggers back at them.

Here are some notable studies and reviews that have investigated the contagion of the common cold:

Cohen et al. (1997) - "Psychosocial Stress, Immune Function, and Health": This study examined the relationship between stress and susceptibility to the common cold. It involved exposing volunteers to rhinoviruses and tracking the development of cold symptoms, demonstrating that the virus can be transmitted and cause illness. Monto AS (2002) - "Epidemiology of viral respiratory infections": This review discusses the epidemiology of respiratory viruses, including rhinoviruses, and highlights how these viruses spread in populations, particularly in close-contact settings. Heikkinen T, Järvinen A (2003) - "The common cold": This article provides a comprehensive overview of the common cold, including its transmission methods and the role of various viruses in causing colds. Fendrick AM, Monto AS, Nightengale B, Sarnes M (2003) - "The economic burden of the common cold": This study discusses the prevalence of colds and their transmission, emphasizing the impact of colds on public health and the economy. Kahn JS, et al. (2005) - "The role of rhinoviruses in the pathogenesis of respiratory illness": This research highlights the role of rhinoviruses in respiratory infections and discusses how they spread among individuals. Glezen WP, et al. (1984) - "Epidemiology of rhinovirus infections in children": This study tracked rhinovirus infections in children, providing insights into how these viruses spread in community settings.

Just to be clear. I don’t believe in or need any studies for or against contagion.

Sadly, these days, most scientific studies are biased, consciously or unconsciously. They don’t prove anything.

You need a study to confirm your bias, theory or narrative?

I find you a study. Or buy you one.

Almost weekly, I see studies now that confirm what I figured out with my common sense years ago. Fuck studies. Fuck research. All rigged and one-dimensional. So tired of it.

So Dr. Mike throws around this wild theory that no viruses exist so he can kill off big pharma.

That’s the theory. Sounds great on paper.

I want big pharma dead too, but that’s not how this works. That's not how to do it. Replacing one stupid false theory with another stupid false theory will backfire.

A good cause doesn’t justify bad means. Never.

To deny contagion is just nuts.

Especially when we learn about his “good alternative explanation”.

If you're a person who gets headaches, especially a migraine, when you've got a migraine how often do you ask yourself I wonder who gave me that migraine? If you're unfortunate enough to have angina, the next time you get pain in your chest, do you think I wonder who infected me with that angina? The headache and the chest pain result from things going awry inside you, equilibriums being lost inside you.

What is he saying? What stupid argument is this?

Yes, diseases like angina and migraine are not contagious. Nobody ever claimed that. We know that. But others are. Like the cold. Or the Bali bug.

Five years ago, I went to Bali on a family reunion with all my children and their partners. Seven of us. I stupidly forgot my Chlorine Dioxide drops in Perth, Australia, where our camper was parked.

On the flight back to Perth, I got sick. As soon as I left the airport, I vomited for the first time. My wife and daughter were fine.

Later, we heard that the girlfriend of my youngest son and my oldest son also started to vomit during their fight back to NZ and Sydney, respectively.

We didn’t share the same food over the past days.

We caught the Bali bug - world famous.

I rushed to our camper trailer, took my Chlorine Dioxide, one of the most powerful pathogen killers on the planet, and killed it in a few hours. No terrain involved. My son and the girl were sick for days. They didn’t use Chlorine Dioxide.

There is very small stuff we can’t see that hurts us and jumps between us. Contagious stuff. Some are stronger and can defend against it, but many get it within a certain proximity. To deny that is gaslighting.

But that doesn’t mean all diseases are getting transmitted by germs, of course.

And then he uses terrain theory to explain it all. Because scientists always have a theory, even if they don’t make any sense at all.

I believe as a respiratory expert that colds and flu are the result of a loss of normal equilibrium inside you. And so they occur from time to time if you go from cold to warm environments, dry to wet environments and vice versa, if you're stressed, if you haven't slept, if you've slept with your mouth open. Your nose is a fantastic filter, and I think those are the things that trigger colds.

Firstly, it is his “belief.” He said it. That’s fine. Believe what you like, but don’t gaslight us with it.

And it doesn’t matter if he considers himself a “respiratory expert” because he doesn’t have any evidence or proof of what he says. Zero. Otherwise, he would give it to us.

This is a man who earned tens of millions of dollars as a top respiratory expert throughout his life researching this stuff for decades, and that’s what he comes up with: “I believe.”

I agree that the environmental conditions he describes weaken the terrain of our bodies and make us more vulnerable to being attacked by pathogens. But he claims these conditions are the sole cause of it. He claims there are no pathogens called viruses that attack us.

That’s like an uprooted tree being the sole cause of its rot. Tree on the ground. No roots providing nutrients and water. Very bad terrain.

Tree rots just because of that?

No fungi or termites involved?

Of course they are. So are viruses and other pathogens.

Dr. Mike is distorting and twisting terrain theory to fit his agenda, claiming that there are no pathogens (viruses) involved and that a cold is solely due to environmental factors.

This is not what actual terrain theory is saying:

Terrain theory is a concept in biology and medicine that emphasizes the importance of the environment (or "terrain") in determining health and disease, rather than focusing solely on pathogens like bacteria and viruses. This theory suggests that the body's internal environment, including its biochemical and physiological state, plays a crucial role in whether a person becomes ill when exposed to pathogens. Terrain theory advocates for a holistic view of health, considering factors such as nutrition, lifestyle, emotional well-being, and environmental influences. Instead of viewing diseases as caused solely by external pathogens, terrain theory posits that the susceptibility of the host (the individual) is critical. A healthy terrain can resist infections, while an unhealthy terrain may allow diseases to take hold. The theory emphasizes preventive measures, such as maintaining a balanced diet, regular exercise, and reducing stress, to create a healthy internal environment. Treatments may focus on improving the terrain rather than targeting pathogens directly. Terrain theory is often contrasted with germ theory, which attributes disease primarily to microorganisms. (AI Summary)

Now this makes a whole lot of common sense in my book, and it is directly observable in nature and all around us. There is nothing in terrain theory that suggests viruses and other pathogens do not exist and can attack us, transmitting diseases.

It is so fucking simple.

We don’t need science and microscopes to understand that we are under constant attack from microscopic organisms.

Common sense and observing nature teach us an elementary fact: life feeds on life.

This is an undeniable law of nature.

Many pathogens feed on us. Germs, bacteria, viruses, parasites—names don’t matter.

They are living in us, on us, and from us.

If we put a dead body in a sealed glass box, it will decompose from within. Decompose is just a less triggering word than “consumed” or “eaten up” by microorganisms from within ourselves. And most of them don’t wait until we are dead. They constantly nibble on us but are kept at bay by the defense mechanism of a healthy body.

A healthy body with a balanced internal terrain can keep them under control. They can only harm us when the terrain of our bodies and minds is compromised. And they can move between bodies, of course, like most living organisms can.

In favourable conditions for them, their population will explode within us, like all other species, and they will spread. Why wouldn’t they? They enjoy life and reproduction as much as we do.

The spreading of these microorganisms, viruses, pathogens - however you call them - is summarised in the word “contagion”.

Disease is an interplay between both viruses and compromised terrain. This is common sense.

My whole family was attacked by the same Bali bugs, but the terrain of my wife, daughter and youngest son was healthier and could defend against them.

Dr. Mike is saying there is nothing out there coming from other people, jumping us, attacking us and making us sick.

It’s just all environmental.

They estimate that 30 to 60% of the population died during the bubonic plague, 25 to 30 million people.

According to Dr. Mike, the terrain just got really bad for some reason. No viruses or pathogens involved.

Shut the gate, “expert” Mike.

In his obsession to obliterate Big Pharma, he uses stupid, desperate theories and banks everything on denying viruses.

Big Pharma does abuse science, too, of course, by ignoring terrain theory and only using the virus theory.

But we can’t undo this by replacing the virus theory with a “no virus” theory and denying contagion and pathogens. This is just mad. He doesn’t see that the problem is not whether pathogens, including viruses, exist.

They do.

The problem is that this is the 100% focus of pharma, ignoring terrain theory.

But the even bigger problem is that pharma makes really bad, harmful medicines.

There is nothing wrong with fighting and killing pathogens with medicines.

This has been done for thousands of years - long before the word “virus” even existed.

The problem is that pharma makes horrible medicines.

Humanity used herbal remedies for millennia to protect against infection from pathogens and to kill harmful pathogens.

The beak-like pest mask worn by plague doctors during the bubonic plague in the 17th century was designed to protect them from bad odours and infection from pathogens and viruses.

The beak was stuffed with aromatic and powerful anti-bacterial and anti-viral herbs like Rosemary, Lavender, Sage, Mint, Thyme, Cloves, Garlic, Balsam and more.

Chlorine Dioxide, Hydrogen Peroxide and many other remedies effectively kill all kinds of pathogens, including viruses.

There is nothing wrong with killing pathogens with natural medicine and also using natural medicines to strengthen the terrain.

It is not terrain theory vs virus theory. This is a game only stupid scientists play.

In the attempt to pull the virus-only rug from underneath the pharma industry, a brainwashing and propaganda exercise is conducted by claiming that there are no viruses at all.

Only blaming viruses for disease, as the pharma industry does, is idiotic, of course.

But twisted terrain theory, ignoring attacking pathogens, is equally limited and questionable.

It is obvious for any holistic thinker and observer that both work together to create symptoms. It doesn’t matter if viruses have been proven or not. Something attacks us when our terrain is compromised.

Life feeds on life. It is as simple as that.

There are more fundamental reasons to reject this replacement of virus theory with twisted terrain theory without viruses.

Switching from “virus theory” to “no virus” theory still keeps our health in the grasp of scientific thinking and theories, and keeps science in charge and on top. It is still keeping the focus on the scientific pursuit of understanding what causes disease, and how we can prevent it, rather than the holistic focus on embracing disease as natural and how to support healing organically. It doesn’t really matter what causes disease - we might never fully understand it or need to understand it. The only thing that matters is how we deal with it in the best possible way. The “no-virus” theory won’t take down Big Pharma. Only us becoming our own holistic doctors will. I have spent less than $100 on doctors and Big Pharma products a year over the past ten years. I don’t need to be convinced that no viruses exist to not take vaccines. I haven’t taken any for forty years.

Scientists and doctors treat disease as an enemy, something bad, something wrong, something that shouldn’t be, and something that has to be destroyed and eliminated.

They don’t realise the true purpose of disease.

The purpose is to overcome a crisis naturally, to heal, to make us stronger and more resilient and to create a better, longer, and healthier life.

As Nietzsche said, what doesn’t kill us makes us stronger.

To eliminate the medical-pharma complex, we need to stop buying and using their products. We need to look after our terrain, and learn how to stock and use powerful natural medicines that won’t harm us.

