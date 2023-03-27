I had an interesting two weeks.

I realized I had acted like a traumatized person for the last three years. First, it was a shock, then a relief. It explained the compulsive need to talk. It explained the obsessive typing of more than a million words over the past six weeks. It explained why my family and friends retreated from me. Finally, it explained the repetitive nature of my monologues.

Some part of me couldn’t come to terms with the destruction of the social fabric around me. Another part of me couldn’t come to terms with the irrational behaviour of vast amounts of the population. And yet another part couldn’t come to terms with the mighty forces at work tearing down societies and orders that have been at work all my life. It is like the carpet was pulled from under my feet, and I was thrown in the air, and then the pause button was pressed.

I was floating in mid-air, paralyzed, my mind frantically trying to make sense. I was trying to piece together a puzzle I didn’t understand. I was terrified that this flood of scary possibilities would wash away my security in this world.

Accepting the trauma was healing. It allowed me to look into the possibility of being paranoid.

Paranoia is an instinct or thought process that is believed to be heavily influenced by anxiety or fear, often to the point of delusion and irrationality. Paranoid thinking typically includes persecutory beliefs, or beliefs of conspiracy concerning a perceived threat towards oneself.

I previously touched on this topic in this article:

Looking into my possible paranoia doesn’t mean I ditch all my concerns and suddenly think that nothing happened and everything is rosy and good. I am not planning to replace paranoia with naive delusion. It is more like zooming out and seeing the big picture. It is about seeing the forest and not frantically examining every tree. And trees, there are many. Delivered to my inbox daily.

The key word in the above definition of paranoia is “perceived threat.” If a threat is actual, physical, at this moment - fear is an appropriate and possibly life-saving natural reaction. But if I constantly imagine and assess and then fear potential future threats, the stress of it can be traumatizing. I had high blood pressure for the first time, which was another wake-up call. I can’t go on like that. But I don’t want to put my head in the sand either. I need a better way.

I have a great imagination. And I can think like a psychopath and control freak. Sitting in my SPA pool at night, I can come up with many very plausible scenarios of how a powerful club of psychopathic control freaks with massive resources can surveil us endlessly and control every aspect of my life. The technology, including AI, is there. Almost endless possibilities, and I also imagine how horrible my life would be in that situation. It can be overwhelming.

I was doing this exercise night after night, fed by daily “news”. My mind went frenetic in trying to do something to avoid it. For example, protecting my online activities. I was thinking about writing a substack: “To hide or not to hide”.

I don’t use VPNs or other ways to protect myself from being spied on. I tried for a while, but it slowed down my computer, and I just couldn’t be bothered. Thinking more profoundly about it, I don’t think I have a chance. Judging by the Twitter files and other online censorship, they can get around anything they want. They can infiltrate VPN, Substack etc. If I were a psychopathic control freak, I would ask myself: Where are these resistance fighters communicating? Let’s go there.

I heard of a story where the Australian police secretly launched a super-secure chat app, planted it among drug dealers, and recorded and prosecuted them. Not sure if it is true, but it makes total sense.

But there is more. Even if I could hide, do I really want to live like that? Hiding means constantly living in fear of an imaginary threat.

So I decided to trust again. Not that all will be good. I have no control over that. No. I decided to trust again that I would do the right thing when the imaginary threats turned into real threats directly affecting me.

I don’t know if it will be sufficient or successful.

But I do know that I can’t go on with this mental obsession of imagining future threats and trying to figure out future defences against them. I trust I will know what to do when it is needed.

And I also trust that most other people will do the same. Because that’s what we always did as a species. We survived somehow.

Share

Leave a comment