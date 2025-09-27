Ironically, I think shadow-banning doesn’t really matter that much longer, as censorship and propaganda fails more and more. My sense is that nobody believe anything anymore, even teens on TikTok. But this will hurt the elites much more than the people. They are shooting themselves into the propaganda kneecap as propaganda only works if people belief it. More on this topic soon.

Today I want to finally provide the proof that there is massive free subscriber manipulation going on in my account and it pushes me out of business.

Is This Enough Proof Of Outright Shadow-Banning And Reach-Restriction On Substack?

Like so often, a picture, in this case my subscriber graph, says more than a thousand words:

From the end of November 2024 to end of January 2025, just two months within the 30 months I have been writing and criticising those who abuse power from the left to the right, I tripled my Subscribers from 600 to 1800. A 300% increase. That’s the very steep bit in the graph. I call this period “My Substack Spring of Freedom” in reference to the “Arab Spring”.

Like the Arab spring it didn’t last.

That’s 1200 new Subscribers in 60 days, an average of 20 per day. In the 28 months (840 days) outside the Substack Spring, I added 600 subsribers. That’s 0.7 average per day.

That is the smell of freedom of speech and a little bit more reach. Not full reach as I show further down, far from it, but thirty times more than during my long, dark Substack winter.

So what happened during the short Substack spring?

It started about three weeks after Biden lost the elections and ended about three weeks after Trump moved into the White House.

This was the short window between the old Biden censorship criminals and the new Trump censorship criminals. An admin censorship transmission period. There was no point for the Biden guys to keep censoring as they lost the elections. And the Trump guys couldn’t start yet.

Trump wasn’t lying when he promised his transition team would hit the ground running after the 20th of January. They were censoring and shadow-banning full steam two weeks later, as my rapidly flattening subscriber numbers tell me.

This is no 100% proof, of course.

But if you have any better and more enlightening explanation for this incredibly strange subscriber curve, I am all ears.

I added almost 30 times as many subscribers per day in those two months as at any other time.. How do you explain that?

But there is more:

The sweet days when stuff still went sort of viral

There was another very short spring in my writer’s career. It lasted exactly three articles.

My third article was my last uncensored, not shadow-banned and not reach-restricted article.

It brings nostalgic tears to my eyes, looking at the metrics of this article. It’s the perfect benchmark for what’s to come.

Remember when things still went “viral”?

Going viral, in this case, is a big exaggeration, of course.

6786 views are hardly viral in the bigger Internet world. But in my tiny Internet world, it was, because I was a completely unknown new writer with virtually no existing subscriber base.

And its spread was dramatically better than any other of the more than 250 articles still to come over the next 30 months.

These are the metrics of that 3rd article:

It went out to 13 subscribers, and six opened it.

It started with only six people and a few more who must have randomly stumbled over it on Substack. However, there were no Notes then. No advertising or restacking within Substack.

From that tiny base of six, it was shared 78 times and viewed 6786 times within the next weeks all over the world. I remember it being viewed by a Member of Parliament in the UK.

When I divide the views by the open rate of the subscribers, we get a spread rate. I entered most of my articles into a spreadsheet, and these are my spread rates over time:

The spread rate of my first three articles (uncensored) was dramatically higher than any other article I ever wrote. To be fair, this is significantly distorted by very low open rates, but 78 shares is still incredible from only six initial opens. It happened because no reach restrictions were in place.

Whoever pressed the share button actually shared it. Nowadays, only a fraction is often shared if the article or writer is shadow-banned. He also doesn’t show in search queries on the topic. This all happens behind our backs, and only when we actually check in with our subscribers or friends will we find out if it was really shared. I show an example further down, where 27% of my subscribers didn’t see my post on Zionism.

So 78 shares from 6 opens was the old normal. The uncensored normality of an uncontrolled Internet. 6786 views weren’t really that incredible. It was very minor event on the Net but a big one for me as a writer. I was off to a good start. The world was my oyster.

So I thought.

Now, in hindsight, I see what is truly incredible. It is truly incredible how my spread was dwarfed after that.

The only other time when those spread numbers increased again was during the short Substack spring. Yet, my most viewed article with almost 20.000 views from that period still had only 10% of the spread rate of my third article.

While 20.000 views are huge for me in the context of my other articles, it is laughable in the context of the millions of readers out there that could or should have seen it.

I am writing about an important event regarding the most well-known elitists in the world, Trump and Gates, which attracted over 800 Likes and 400 comments and would have been of great interest for millions of people, at a minimum. Yet, all I got was 20.000 views. I don’t call that a spread.

The initial 512 opens lead to 647 shares, which is just a bit over one share per open.

My third uncensored article had 6 opens, which led to 78 shares, 13 times as much as my most liked and most viewed article ever.

That’s how normal uncontrolled spread looked like then.

There are writers on Substack with 2.7 million subscribers.

I just looked into one of them

She does an admirable and thorough job of summing up fact-based daily US policy announcements. The style is factual and dry. This shows how relatively easy it is to get massive subscriber numbers on Substack if nobody fucks with you. You don’t need to be Hemingway or a celebrity to achieve this.

As long as you have talent, a good concept, work hard and don’t get shadow-banned and don’t offend the powers to be, you’ve got a career.

I am not the only writer who noticed all this. One of the most vocal,

wrote several articles looking into why some authors on Substack get nowhere, while others, previously small-town journalists, add thousands of new subscribers per week for months on end if their content pleases the powers to be.

It’s not only shadow-banning unwanted voices.

It’s heavily promoting certain chosen voices.

Substack is a political mass manipulation tool like all social media. If you belief anything else, you are a fool and naive.

Two very similar articles - but a world apart in the metrics

Ok, let’s be thorough and try to find other reasons for my strange subscriber numbers than shadow banning.

There is always the argument that the 3rd article was more shared and had a much greater reach because it was simply a much better article and people shared it more.

The same argument goes for the Substack spring.

Maybe I just magically became a better writer for two months. Exactly the two months when the US admin changed. And then, I magically lost my newfound creative streak again.

And I was also really good at writing my first three articles, but then also lost it.

The two ways I disprove this is by comparing two of my very similar articles and by comparing my paid subscriber increase with the free subscriber increase.

I wrote an almost identical article in style and content to my 3rd wildly shared article in June 2024 with a similar novel, controversial and narrative-challenging headline.

Both articles were fact-based, number-based articles about COVID in Australia with a fairly neutral science-based approach and style. Kind of let the facts speak for themselves approach. Which worked really well in my 3rd article and also works really well for Heather Cox Richardson above, but suddenly and unexplainably didn’t work for me anymore.

At the time, I was one of the very few writers proving the claim that the mRNA vaccines directly cause a wave of death and, even more controversially, a wave of Covid sickness based on official statistical analysis and correlation.

Instead of preventing COVID, I delivered solid official statistical evidence that the vaccine is causing the so-called COVID waves it claims to protect us from and that it is killing people.

Most people know that now, but I first came out with this in January 2024, more than 20 months ago and rewrote it in June 2024 as a submission for the Australian excess death enquiry.

This was a lot of work and good stuff.

I would argue that this article was much more thorough, better written and more significant than the 3rd one. It had a higher professional standard and I had written more than 100 articles since my 3rd, so I learnt a thing or two about writing.

Now look at the metrics of that article compared to my 3rd.

It was initially opened by 170 subscribers compared to 6 for my 3rd, but apparently, it was only shared 10 times compared to the 76 times for the 3rd.

That’s a 0.06 share rate (Shares/Opens) compared to 12.66. This means my 3rd article was shared 211 times as much as this one.

It got 599 views, less than a tenth of the over 6000 views of my 3rd article.

It got four new subscribers compared to 233.

I could go on with all the other metrics. It is a huge difference that can only be explained by one thing: Massive shadow-banning and reach restrictions.

Granted, no two articles will be received the same, but these variations are extreme.

Once again, I am all ears if you have a better explanation for why two very similar articles have such a radically different spread.

Paid Subscriber Graph Doesn’t Match Free Subscriber Graph

One reason why I didn’t throw the towel and seriously questioned my writing talents was the encouragement I got from my readers and great paid subscriber stats.

Please look at the free subscriber curve of the past year again.

Now, how do you think my paid subscriber graph looks like?

Do you think that in any normal social media world, they correlate?

More free subscribers create more paid subscribers?

A rapid 300% growth in free subscribers will cause a significant growth in paid subscribers?

And an almost zero growth over the next 8 months will also eliminate paid subscribers, because obviously, this writer produces shit. Why else wouldn’t he get any free subscribers?

There is no way he will get many paid subscribers for that period either, right?



Well, this is my paid subscriber graph for the same period (green). In fact, it is ten yearly paid subscribers more than shown when I convert the Buy-Me-A-Coffee donation I started in April 2025 of $300 into yearly subscriptions.

It looks nothing like the free subscriber graph, doesn‘t it?

Just a steady growth over the year.

Why would that be, you might ask?

My simple, straight answer in plain English is that it’s because they can’t fuck around with my paid subscribers, but they can with my free ones.

Let these numbers sink in:

At the beginning of the Substack spring on 28/11/2024 I had 14 paying subscribers. At the end on 28/01/2025 I had 26, a gain of 12 paid subscribers, while I gained 1200 new subscribers. That’s a 1% ratio.

In the following 8 months, when I apparently lost all my talent and could only attract 80 new free subscribers, my paid subscribers went to 66 (including buy-me-a-coffee), a gain of 40 new paid subscribers.

That is a ratio of 50%.

This doesn’t make any sense.

I gained more than three times more paid subscribers (40 vs 12) after the Substack spring, while apparently no new subscribers were interested in my posts anymore.

Explain that.

All good then, some might say. Who cares about free subscribers as long as you have paying subscribers.

The problem, of course, is that percentages are not dollars. The total number of free subscribers is still hugely important to get more paid subscribers.

Another indicator that I am writing well is that my paid-to-free subscriber ratio is very good.

When I include the Buy-Me-A-Coffee, I currently have 66 paid subscriber for 1812 free ones. That’s 3.6%. I know that Sasha Latipova has around 2% and CJ Hopkins around 3%, so I can’t complain about my paid subscribers at all. They are very generous.

I just had one new reader buy me 31 coffees in one go. That is very humbling.

But, percentages are not dollars.

For writing often more than 20 hours per week, I earned just over $2000 a year, and the censors know that. That’s about $2 per hour.

My income will always depend on my reach and a healthy growth in free subscribers and I am not getting any.

They are starving me. And it is working.

Other Substack Social Media Metrics Relationships Also Make No Sense

I spent days inputting all metrics of most of my article into a spreadsheet to explain this weird-looking free subscriber graph and especially the almost complete flattening of my new subscriber numbers after Trump took over and after a 300% growth from 600 to 1800 in just two months prior.

There are well-established metrics relationships that are supposed to drive new free subscriptions.

Views

In a normal world, more views drive new subscriptions. Not in my Substack world.

Plenty of views in the past 8 months but hardly any new subcribers.

Likes

In a normal world, Likes drive new free subscriptions. Not in my Substack world.

For better visibility, I made two Like graphs, over and under 100.

While more likes in the Substack spring drove more subscriptions, they hardly did outside of it.

Plenty of Liked articles (use right-hand scale) in the past 8 months but hardly any new subscribers.

And there is more.

Subscriber Poll

A few weeks ago, I wrote an article about the oddity that all ten articles that criticise Zionism performed way below average. I therefore wondered: Are my subscribers all Zionists, or why is nobody reading them?

So I asked them and conducted a few polls:

It turned out they are overwhelmingly anti-Zionist:

That doesn’t mean they are interested in reading about it. So I listed the ten Zionist articles and asked:

They are clearly interested in those articles.

It turned out that 27% of them didn’t see most of these ten articles, despite being subscribed to my Substack. How can that be?

I also asked:

Only a little bit more than half shared them as freely as they would other articles. A stark reminder that the Zionist strategy of calling any critic of Israel and Zionism “anti-Semitic” works very well.

So a combination of restriction of reach (27% didn’t see them), hesitation to share them because of Zionist pressure and who-knows-what other reach restrictions made all my articles about Zionism tank dramatically in views.

The message is clear: If you want to get ahead as a Substack writer and make a living, don’t bother writing about Zionism.

Any other explanations anyone?

Maybe the

wants to say something about this because he/she was absolutely certain a few months ago that there is no censorship on Substack:

We can’t blame him/her. He/She probably only looks at their thriving subscriber numbers, which are the reward for kissing the current regime’s arse and cosy up to the Trump fanboys and fangirls.

That’s fine. People should be free to write about whatever they like. Just don’t pretend to be a fucking dissident, that’s all.

Am I pissed off by two-faced people? Absolutely-fucking-yes-of-course.

Because these dissident traitors and Trump “Stiefellecker” grew hundreds of thousands of Subscribers in the 8 months since Trump took over.

is another apparently former dissident turned Trump propaganda tool, and is doing extremely well glorifying Trump as the new Messiah daily.

Fuck them all.

I just realised yesterday: This is worse than the Covid times.

I mean the lies, deceit and propaganda by those in power. They managed to capture most of the Covid dissidents and reprogrammed them as MAGA and Trump fans. And now they’re programming the Christians with the Kirk bullshit.

Are they winning?

Maybe, but there is still hope, and I will write about that next time.

There is quit a bit more weird stuff going on with my metrics and I could add another 1000 words and tell you, like losing about 1/3 of my monthly subscribers despite not being accounted for in my unsubscribe emails.

Weird stuff of suddenly having 2000 views added on one day for no good reason and not attributed to any articles. Well, that’s good you might say, isn’t it? Not if that’s 2000 views on my almost 300 articles done by some AI tool.

I also have one critical article out of almost 300 where the orange reach graph simply disappeared. The average is still there. It’s been a while since I programmed software but one thing still stands: Software doesn’t do random stuff. It either produces the orange reach graph for every article or it doesn’t. It doesen’t do it 266 times, but not in one case. doesn’t

To me, it looks like human interference and not properly cleaning up afterwards in one case.

But maybe it is just a rare glitch. Could be.

But all of the above are just glitches?

Anyway, you heard enough, I think. This article won’t change anything anyway.

This is a “get it off my chest article and dish it out to Substack before they kick me out, or I call it quits.

While I finally accept that my dream of making a small living from writing has been successfully obliterated, I have no regrets and can leave with pride. I said what I needed to say, and I can do only that much.

Congratulations, Substack and other censors - you won this little battle.

But I am still optimistic overall and tell you why next time.

I consider changing platforms, but to what? Or get my own website or email software, but that takes energy and enthusiasm that I don’t currently have. One reader suggested writing a book instead. I don’t know.

I still wait for that millionaire who truly cares about free speech and likes my writing and says: “You know what, here is 30.000 for the next year. Write on.” You can PM me. :-)

Because crowdfunding dissident voices just doesn’t work.

My loyal readers do everything they can and are very generous. I am very grateful, but I need numbers, and I don’t get them.

I am tired. They are winning. I already disabled yearly subscriptions, and I mostly still write to not let down those who recently took up yearly subscriptions.

I still have a few articles I want to publish, and I still enjoy writing, but I think I have to say goodbye to any dreams to ever make a living with this.

Anyway, whatever will be will be. I am happy to have this piece of my chest now. Had my say. The rest is not up to me.

Time to go surfing.

