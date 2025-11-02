Starving Power

The powers of the world are vampires of attention.

Their currency is outrage;

their language, fear.

To withdraw attention is civil disobedience of the soul.

When you cease to play,

the game dissolves for lack of gamblers.

This is the silent revolution—

not a march, but a refusal to march for anyone, except freedom

One man refuses to participate in Hitler’s mass hysteria

Non-participation in a corrupt system provides one of the best and most peaceful solutions.

It happened before. A totalitarian machine that recruited children to spy on their parents, riddled with surveillance cancer, came to a grinding halt through widespread non-participation and micro-sabotage.

Former East Germany.

And I had a front row seat and interviewed the survivors. Not as a journalist - but as a caring, interested listener.

Non-participation is not about being passive. It is about being smart.

It is like filling diesel into a petrol car. It mixes awareness, patience, passion, and safety into a lethal fuel that sabotages the machine from the inside. And the machine never sees it coming.

The machine only sees compliant workers and good citizens turning up as demanded, doing “the right thing”. But it can’t watch them all. There are too many of us.

They can force out bodies but can’t rule our hearts. They can read our minds, but can’t look into our souls. If we withdraw our heart and soul from the machine, it will bleed out in technological nihilism.

The survivors fleeing after the wall came down told me, “We stopped participating. When the cameras looked away, we stole, we sabotaged. We stopped relying on them. We built our own networks, traded stolen goods for services, and services for goods.”

They never revolted; they bankrupted the machine. They stopped being productive.

It took a while, but better than death or prison. They toughened up and refused the petty bribes the machine dished out. They refused small change and kept their eyes on the big prize: Freedom from the machine.

They shunned the bribed until they redeemed themselves.

They ignored the constant little punishments the machine made them feel when they didn’t comply. Pain is temporary. Freedom is eternal.

This petty bribing and punishment happens everywhere now.

Two examples.

In Australia, if your child doesn’t have a full immunisation record, they will cut down the family tax benefit. I wonder how many sell the health of their children for $50 a week. There will be some who don’t.

We just need more of them. And this will take time. Slowly, the pain of digital slavery and control through coercion will turn them against the machine.

This is not about being inoculated. This is about freedom of choice and freedom from coercion and manipulation by the machine.

New Zealand bribed resistant families with doughnuts and a Happy Meal at McDonald’s if the kids got the shot. How cheap can you get?

The art of non-compliance starts in the heart and soul. Dis-attachment is a spiritual practice. Right actions follow automatically.

We must abandon all hope of a political saviour. The machine accommodates all of them, red, blue and brown.

And we must abandon all hope of religious saviours. Jesus, Mohamed and the Buddha never said they would save us. They taught us to save ourselves - from ignorance first. And from our ego, the only part of us that can be bribed. And frightened.

And the machine knows this.

If we attach to the political circus, we are doomed.

But do not fight it.

Fighting the machine is feeding it. Fighting the system is giving them what they need. An excuse to unleash their power and tighten control. This machine can’t be stopped with open rebellion and violence.

Look at how Mahatma Gandhi freed India from the British Empire. Everything is possible with a spiritual mindset. The highest power is spiritual.

Don’t trust dissident leaders who promise you change. The machine will absorb them, turn them, corrupt them. Look at Malone. Look at Kennedy.

What will happen if we succeed and the machine collapses?

I don’t know. We will see. Maybe decentralisation.

True freedom and truly enlightened societies have never happened in large societies. Maybe in small indigenous tribes. But enlightened societies are possible if we can envision them and believe in them.

But before tyrannies fall, our egos must fall. Freedom depends on spirituality. Survival of the human species, too. We need a spiritual revolution, a mass awakening.

For thousands of years, poets, philosophers and mystics told us how. But the will was never there. People chose suffering and greed over true spiritual practice. People thought they could buy spirituality from the churches and mosques through moral compliance.

People have to stop participating in “good” vs “evil” Psyops that keep us attached to leaders and rulers. People have to smarten up and realise how the machine weaponised the sacred teaching of the prophets. Religions were always part of the machine.

People need to make an effort to find their own truth in scripts and spiritual teachings. And do the practice.

Jesus said, “Resist Not Evil”. What we resist persists. What we attach to consumes us.

Nisargadatta put it bluntly: “Evil is the stench of a mind that is diseased.”

When we resist evil, we fertilize the mental soil that produced it. Evil survives on attention — outrage, fear, moral indignation. Starve it and it shrivels.

But a mass awakening doesn’t just happen. It has to be earned. By each of us.

A mass awakening is not something we can wait for. It starts now. Within each of us.

If we want to see the world as a miracle, as God’s playground, we have to wash our hearts and souls from the dust of complacency.

When the shoe fits, the foot is forgotten. When the heart fits, for and against are forgotten. Only while resting in our unattached centre of awareness will we be showered with peace.

First, find the immutable centre where all movement takes birth. Just like a wheel turns round an axle, so must you be always at the axle in the centre and not whirling at the periphery. Q: How do I go about it in practice? M: Whenever a thought or emotion of desire or fear comes to your mind, just turn away from it. Nisargadatta

Turn away from the machine.

When enough people focus on peace and happiness in private and withdraw their attention from the ever-spinning political, commercial and religious drama, it will manifest in a peaceful society. It’s a grassroots movement, and no leader, party or pope will do it for us.

And simultaneously, the machine is starved to death through inattention.

Why was Trump chosen by the puppet masters?

Because he is a master in attracting attention. Positive, neutral, negative - it doesn’t matter. It keeps us clued to the machine. Engagement is the lifeblood of the machine.

But don’t destruct. Disengage and create. Create spiritual power within you by sitting unattached in the centre of the whirling world like a Buddha.

This is not an airy-fairy escape fantasy. This is true spiritual empowerment in action.

The days of helpless complaining and looking for outside help are over.

People fear chaos if the machine collapses. The rulers shout “Anarchy” to scare them. But anarchy is not chaos. The rulers are lying.

The original Greek meaning of anarchy is “living without rulers”. It doesn’t mean living without rules. No chaos. Rules guarantee order. Rulers guarantee oppression.

We don’t need any rulers. We can manage our own affairs guided by common sense and decency. And we can make our own rules and abide by them.

“Don’t do to others what you don’t want to be done to yourself”

“Don’t throw the first stone.”

There are many more, ancient and proven.

If most people understand and obey these rules, if the egos are tamed and greed and power are caged, we can easily live side by side, peacefully and respectfully. We do not need nations. We need tribes. A million tribes. Tribes don’t build weapons of mass destruction. Only Nations do.

If nobody throws the first stone, no stones will ever be thrown.

The machine’s collapse won’t create chaos. It creates freedom and a better society. The needed change might come as a metamorphosis.

The caterpillar doesn’t die. The butterfly isn’t born from death. The constrained body in the cocoon transforms into a butterfly and breaks free.

Maybe the machine is the cocoon.

Whatever it will be, we first have to stop participating in something rotten. Our non-participation will break the cocoon and set us free.

Fighting something is participating. If you deal with pigs long enough, you will become a pig.

With the saved time and energy, we can start living our truth, becoming the axle of the wheel.

When you get pulled back into the circus, don’t fret. Just return. Be happy you noticed. Awareness is like a muscle. It becomes stronger when you use it.

Getting attached to the madness and exploding in disgust only diverts your energy and steals your time. Create your unassailable spiritual core instead.

Only if we grow spiritually and morally first will the right and convincing actions manifest spontaneously and automatically. We don’t need to worry about what to do. Not on a personal level, nor on a political level.

If we set ourselves right first and make “do no harm” our guiding principle, whatever we do will be blessed.

