This is a reply to a very pessimistic doomsday comment I received this morning:

If the past repeats itself, as it often does, you are right, but this human mindset of materialistic greed and power will then also wipe most of us out, including the elites, of course, and a few will start again from scratch.

At the current rate, this is the most likely scenario.

Only a widespread shift in human consciousness, understanding, and true intelligence can avoid that.

Doesn’t look like it atm, as most are meat robots, as you point out.

But there is a harmonizing intelligent energy in the universe that might level it out.

Stupid humans, who have been acting very stupidly for some time now, are destroying their own means to survive and flourish through greed and hunger for power, based on fear and lack of true spiritual understanding of their true nature.

And nature will react with a harmonizing and balancing intelligent reaction. That’s why the planet has never gotten out of balance in billions of years and been taken over by one species.

So the planet will correct itself, very likely by eliminating most of this current imbalancing pest called “overly materialistic humans.”

But ultimately, all this doesn’t matter to me. It is just another mind game. I am neither this body nor this mind that’s typing all this. I am the witnessing pure consciousness that connects to all and is undisturbed, in balance and peace, and unassailable by materialistic movements.

Only when a critical mass of people realises their true spiritual nature will it trickle down into the right actions of bodies and minds, and a peaceful correction might happen. As more the 100% materialistic thinking technocrats push one way, as more power they exert, the bigger the counterbalancing spiritual movement will be.

Let’s get the popcorn out and watch the epic battle between matter, mind, and spirit unfold, and don’t give this little insignificant blob, full of fear and fury, we call “me”, any more attention.

It signifies nothing meaningful and is the cause of all this trouble.

