A while ago, when I read reports that Bill Gates is funding start-ups that figure out how to vaccinate us against our will and knowledge through lacing certain foods or using mosquitoes, I wondered, where does “self-defence” start and where does it end?

Gates, of course, is the perfect figurehead and symbol for a very tiny class with huge influence and power: The Elites.

They have been around for a long time.

Right after the assassination of Kirk, it was weaponised by the Trump Camp to blame the left - to divide the people.

Netanyahu, who had a peculiar interest in this and is all over social media ever since, blamed the Muslims - to divide the people.

Other “online personalities” and “influencers” blamed black people, trans people, LGBTQ+, communists, Israel, Russia, China, and God knows who - to divide people.

The only division the Elites don’t want us to talk and think about is the most obvious and consequential division of them all - the huge division between the elites and the people

No one had any evidence or hard facts to back up their accusation, of course.

But who needs evidence or “the truth” these days?

As Henry Kissinger famously said, the truth doesn’t matter. It is what is perceived as the truth that matters.

So, despite law enforcement catching the killer, who doesn’t seem to fit very well in any of the many groups accused of being behind the killing, the narrative seems to be uncontrollable and took a very interesting turn.

Despite frenetic and unusual denials by Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu, the Internet people seem to zoom in on Israel and Mossad.

This is heavily fuelled by an article by anti-Zionist, left-leaning Jew Max Blumenthal and Anya Parampil.

The headline pretty much sums it up.

In a nutshell, it claims, with good evidence and examples, that Kirk, whose TPUSA organisation was heavily funded by Zionist money from the get-go, frequently and publicly turned against the hand that feeds him over the past six months to please his base, conservative, mostly Republican, white Christian young men.

Not too unexpected, these young men stopped following Donald Trump’s script to support Israel instead of putting America first. According to several polls, less than 25% of them supported Israel on the Genocide in Gaza.

According to Blumenthal, who quoted an unnamed source well-connected to Trump’s inner circle and a long-time friend of Charlie Kirk, this turn of heart exposed Kirk to initially more Zionist bribes, and when he refused, to massive pressure and bullying by the American Zionist lobby.

From there, it is a very small cognitive jump to suspect Mossad arranged the expert assassination.

What added to it was that Mossad had demonstrated over the past years that they are very good at assassinating people and that they don’t care much about sovereign countries. It’s like the whole world is their playground now.

Blumenthal has not one morsel of evidence that Mossad killed Kirk and doesn’t say so either, but who cares about that these days?

Remember?

It is what is perceived to be true that matters.

What is interesting and unusual here is that this construction of perception about the truth is traditionally managed and directed by elites to their advantage. And they tried hard, as mentioned above.

But nothing they tried stuck much so far.

Everybody just yawned and thought: “Really? Do you think I am that stupid and can’t see how you are weaponising Charlie’s death for your own agenda?”

It is fascinating that a self-proclaimed anti-Kirk left-leaning journalist, who therefore followed Kirk around for ten years and knew TPUSA and Kirk intimately, galvanised a public Internet uprising against the Zionists that is heavily supported by the far-right followers of Kirk.

Who saw that strange alliance coming?

For once, it seems, the divide and conquer strategy, which is pitching the left against the right, and Jews against gentiles, doesn’t work.

What we see here is grassroots people against elites.

Trump elites. Zionist elites.

Mostly the same thing, actually.

Many predicted that the martyr death of Charlie Kirk would cause a right versus left civil war, fuelled by the Trump elites to keep the underlings busy and pitched against each other and justifying even more draconian surveillance laws and civil rights crackdowns to “manage the unrest.”

But this could turn into something entirely different.

A revolt of the people from all sorts of lives and seemingly different groups against the Zionist elites who are increasingly perceived to rule America, and through America, the whole world.

It is telling that Netanyahu joked about the power of Israel, making fun of it, by saying something like “when the sun moves, people blame Israel.”

Firstly, Netanyahu is not a joker. Fascists and racists rarely joke.

This shows insecurity.

He is trying to play down Israel’s power because he senses that people are finally waking up to how incredibly powerful Zionist Israel is. Maybe there is a more dangerous common enemy out there than my fellow communist or right-wing countryman ranting off online?

A more real one?

One that assassinates people left and right and starves children as they please?

Maybe Americans will finally realise that America doesn’t support Zionist Israel.

Yes, you read that right. It is not a spelling error.

Maybe they start to realise a much bigger truth.

That Israel is simply the operational arm of Zionist America, that the Zionists rule and own America.

Maybe they will finally wake up from the Zionist propaganda trance and inform themselves properly about how American and British Zionists used the USA to create Israel.

In the above book, you will have proof that, amongst many other mind-blowing, hardly known facts about Zionism, ironically, it was the Zionists who invented terrorism. This is unchallenged because they bragged about it themselves.

Political Violence

This leads me to the so-called “Political Violence” warnings, which became very popular in the mainstream media channels, ever since Luigi Mangione shot the United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The Charlie Kirk assassination was also called “Political Violence”.

Where does political violence end and revolution start?

When does the political and social pressure on all of society by an overbearing, controlling and increasingly totalitarian elite give way and seek relief?

Give way to receptive and channelling individuals who are then driven to go out there and shoot individual elites like Luigi did. Or the alleged shooter of Kirk.

But did Kirk still really belong to the Elites?

Was this really a “people” against “elites” act?

Was this a “political left” versus “political right” act, so welcomed and incited by the elites to divide and conquer?

Was this an elite-ordered “traitor” killing of a man who suddenly found a conscience and rose from his narrow-minded left-right mindset and woke up to the bigger picture?

Or was this a brutal warning by the Zionists to Donald Trump to hold the Zionist line, no matter what?

As Trump’s MAGA base abandons the Don in Epstein disappointment and Genocide disgust, is Trump forced to show his true face and true master?

Or is it his stupid face we finally see?

Did he really think he could cheat the devil in this Faustian Zionist pact?

It is a Mafia intimidation tactic to kill somebody’s dog or cat, gut them and leave them at the doorstep as a warning to stay in line.

Was Charlie sacrificed as a warning for Trump?

It wouldn’t be the first warning.

Mossad humour: A golden pager for Trump. Message: We can blow you up anytime we want

A little reminder to Trump to do his job for what he was handsomely funded for by the Zionists.

It’s not complicated.

Do what every president, at least since Truman, did: Serve the Zionists

Obey your Zionist handler and all will be ok.

It is miraculous.

Despite the almost complete control over all media, people still can’t be directed as the elites request.

Who would have predicted that the assassination of a very popular right-wing Zionist-funded political activist with a strong record supporting Israel would cause a significant Internet uprising against the Zionists?

So big, in fact, that the prime minister of Israel swiftly and repeatedly releases media statements to put out the flames.

Since when do prime ministers respond to Internet conspiracy theories?

The elites are scared.

They lost control of the narrative on this extremely quickly.

From the very insightful Chris Hedge podcast with Blumenthal:

Since the shooting of, I think his name was Brian [Thompson], the United Healthcare CEO by Luigi Mangione, Steve Bannon, former Trump Chief of Staff, gave a talk to a group of financial elites and tech elites, I believe it was in Silicon Valley. Many of them were not Republicans. And he said, here is our promise to you. This was like, I think at the beginning of the second Trump term. He said, this is why you should support MAGA [Make America Great Again], because this guy, Luigi Mangione, went out and shot one of you. This is going to happen more and more. We are entering a period of social unrest and social turmoil, and we will protect you. So what we are going to see now is a policy crafted for the elite that is terrified of this environment, and at the same time, a policy to drive us, the rest of us, who have nothing, who are in debt, who don't really see much of a financial future in the U.S., they're gonna pit us all against each other through a strategy of tension and then repress us all and let us say whatever we want online. We won't be banned anymore. We can say whatever we want on Elon's Twitter/X. We have freedom of speech. As he said, we have freedom of speech but not freedom of reach. And that freedom of speech will be used to surveil us further and ruin our lives if we are provoked into saying the wrong things.

Blumethal then gives some predictions about how the elites are planning to use this assassination to their advantage:

It's the biggest free speech crackdown possibly since the McCarthy era, certainly the most transparent one. And it's being conducted in many cases on behalf of a foreign apartheid state. There's now a lot of grassroots calls I see online for a Charlie Kirk Act. Remember, this is something the right always does, is they name an act after a martyr of their culture conf, their culture war. The Charlie Kirk Act that's being pushed online is an attack on media independence and will do a lot of what the Biden administration was doing to online media, which is to censor and punish any media organization or individual who's accused of mis- or disinformation. And so the right is basically picking up where the Biden administration left off, just directing it against their enemies. I don't think that will be the forum that such an act takes, but I expect some kind of Charlie Kirk Act to take place.

That was yesterday.

Today:

The big question will be, how much of the bickering majority of the divided people understand how much they are played by the elites in general, and how much they are played with the Charlie Kirk assassination?

The whole Hollywood show of Erika’s first speech and the casket picked up on the airstrip by Air Force One is a frenetic race to claim Charlie as the elite’s martyr, own the martyr narrative and likely cover up why Charlie was really assassinated.

It could be even worse than an independent Zionist rogue operation and warning shot against Trump.

It is not unthinkable that Trump was in on it because Netanyahu left him no choice.

Or, as the Israelis lately do, shoot first and then tell the president of the USA to clean up. That’s why you pay them handsomely. Clean up, boy.

I don’t know how much the Zionists control the FBI, but to establish their preferred assassination narrative, the FBI needs to be fully on board.

And Erika, of course.

Where the widow, Erika Kirk, stands on this will be important if the future martyr narrative and symbol of Charlie Kirk is owned by the elites or owned by the people.

Will Erica be loyal to the old elitist Charlie, or the reborn Charlie of the people who defied the elites and paid the ultimate price?

She is a woman and career-driven. And she has two young girls. Hardly revolutionary material.

Unless she plays a very smart, deceptive long game, what I saw has so far been fully played in the hands of the elites and the system. She practically handed the elites Charlie’s body and martyr narrative on a plate.

To be fair, it is a tall order to see through all these dynamics and possibilities for a grieving widow and rejecting the elites’ attention on this would not have been understood and received well by most people at this stage.

But I can not imagine that Charlie’s core supporters of angry young men will be fooled by all of this.

Let’s not forget.

They left Trump before Charlie did.

They pulled Charlie away from Trump.

They will not buy this bullshit.

They will claim Charlie in their own way.

And I don’t think they will go after the left.

They have woken up about Trump and the Zionists.

In a very grotesque rewriting of the elites’ script, Charlie Kirk could become the unlikely martyr that finally unites the divided people against the elites.

And in another ironic twist, the inventors of terrorism, the Zionists, could see their own invention turned against them in a much less controlled way than the October seven attack. While it is hard enough to find terrorists in the tunnels of Gaza, finding them among millions of angry young American men with guns who believe that Zionists killed their beloved idol and purpose in life, true or not true, will be much harder.

These men were angry.

Then they thought Trump would save and serve them.

Then Trump saved and served the Zionists in Israel instead.

Then they believed the Zionists killed their only hope left.

They will be much angrier now.

Fasten your seatbelts.

Be safe out there and stay out of trouble.

