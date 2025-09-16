Be your own doctor

Adriana
19h

Whomever did the killing, yes, there is time Americans to unite before the middle class (what actually left from it) and baby boomers fall in poverty. We all are in the same ocean, white fishes, black fishes, colorful ones and the sharks who feed on them.

Andi West
17h

I think you nailed it here.

1st point- There is some cache of info that Netanyahu is trying to get ahead of, badly.

2nd point- Coming from a leftist tranny... The actual left is best represented by excommunicated personalities like Blumenthal, Dore and similar, who are all seeing through this charade.

3rd point- The young right (Looks to be anyone under 65) is tuning in to the same sources.

4th point- The performative elites playing the 2 establishment sides of corruption have lost all credibility.

Conclusion- It would be ironic, but that is the way of this world. Positive change happens fast and unexpectedly, while the incremental is over produced beyond any rational belief.

Prediction- We'll know you are correct when we see the several hundred page, demonstrably pre written Kirk Act brought forward for emergency voting and the blowback is iinstant and world altering.

Analogy- They have over played their hand and everyone can see the cards in their sleeve... aces and eights.

