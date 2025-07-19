Be your own doctor

Discussion about this post

BornAlive
1d

they’re everywhere in sheep’s clothing. malone,et al.

Diane Berwick
20h

In the beginning, I had many conversations with Yeadon especially after he said he & his wife we're seriously ill from 'the jabs'. After a while in UK he stopped his musings on Twitter & went dark for a while after stating he was going to the government to get assistance for their issues.

He came back in the 'Twitter square' with a different tone & mantra'. He had aligned himself with Robin Monotti (think that's how you spell it, I also think they fell out).. Eventually after in the early days revealing my findings & what was coming out, Yeadon blocked me, not just on Twitter but also on Telegram. I was confused. Then somebody else I talked to on Twitter did a deep dive into Yeadon & exposed him as a fraud.. He also got blocked.. it got to point if you didn't 100% agree with Yeadon you became the enemy.. I believe the big wigs 'Pharma Mindhive' got to him & probably rubbed his palm with silver!

