which was triggered by this comment in an “Lies Are Unbekoming” article glorifying Dr. Yeadon to some extent:

It’s interesting to see what Mike doesn’t do. He does not organise or participate in loud summits, conferences and debates held in various attractive places of the Earth. He does not monetise his time by producing podcasts or tutorials or detoxing programs. He does not collect money from biological products designed or combined to “mitigate” the spike effect. (At least, there is no widespread information about such activities.) Taking his history and professional expertise, he could easily be placed as a super-CEO in any new pharma company - which has not been the case, either. In view of the above, we’d better listen carefully what Mike has been saying for quite a long time.

Make no mistake, Dr. Yeadon was and still is a very important voice challenging our overlords. He also helped people not take the jab. Overall, he does great work, and I agree with most of his viewpoints.

But the above comment is stupid and ill-informed. It refers to other so-called dissident grifters making money from their dissident status but then implies Dr. Yeadon is different and therefore much more trustworthy.

When Yeadon left Pfizer in 2017, he founded the biotech company Ziarco with three colleagues, which they sold five years later for $325 million.

Pfizer closed its Kent research facility in 2011. Yeadon, who had not worked with vaccines, then left Pfizer and with three colleagues founded the biotechnology company Ziarco,[7][12][16][17] for which he served as CEO and which was sold to Novartis for $325 million in 2017.[7][1 8] Source

As a top pharma executive, he also earned between $1 and $5 million a year.

There is no data available on Dr. Yeadon's total wealth, but it is likely north of 50 million.

Why does that matter?

It is no crime to be super rich, unfortunately.

What I don’t understand is why such a rich man still charges $80 yearly for his Substack, creating about $50,000 to $60,000 additional income. I wonder if his paying members know about all this.

What annoys me is that he also pulls away $60.000 from all other small dissident writers like myself who also raise awareness through tireless work.

It is incredibly tough to make any income with dissident writing, especially within the Substack subscription model, which is designed to reward a small number of big-name personalities rather than rewarding great individual articles with donation buttons that would spread the money amongst thousands of writers instead.

A reader has only so much money and can only buy so many subscriptions.

$80 going to a multi-millionaire is $80 not going to a small writer. I make less than $2000 a year with my writing, producing more than 100 long articles. I am sure there are many more dissident writers like me in the same situation.

Dr. Yeadon has published 24 articles over the past year, almost all of them less than 5 minutes long and hugely underwhelming from a literature point of view. Many of them are 1 to 2 minutes long.

It is obvious he didn’t earn 23,000 followers for his writing skills but for his status as an ex-Pfizer pharma expert.

Which is hugely ironic.

The guy who got immensely rich on fraudulent pharma products that are mostly addressing symptoms only and often make people more sick and kill them, turns against big pharma and is now hailed as a hero for saying things that unknown heroes have been saying for more than 30 years.

And then he takes more money from anti-vaxxers and keeps it from other dissident writers who work their asses off for almost nothing.

This is pissing me off.

I just had to get that off my chest.

Not impressed. Not a fan.

