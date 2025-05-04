Christian Enlightened Mystic Meister Eckhart

I was using the term “die enlightened” in another article, and a reader asked me, “Die enlightened as in meaning you are running to the light after death?”

In the teachings I follow (Eastern spirituality), enlightenment is not after death.

That is a false Christian idea later introduced by the churches. The idea that we get to heaven after death, where we meet God. I believe that in the original Jesus story, the metaphor of his death and resurrection is exactly that - Jesus’ enlightenment in this life - his ego died, and he is reborn as pure spirit or pure awareness.

Spiritual ego death has nothing to do with the death of a body, but it turned out that way in Christianity for many reasons.

One of the confusing factors could be the proximity of Jesus’ spiritual ego death and resurrection as pure spirit (Holy Ghost) with his “maybe” physical death.

It will always be a mystery whether Jesus physically died on the cross or not. Many books have been written about that, and many opinions have been expressed on both sides, most of them based on pure beliefs and the total absence of reliable facts. I do not even want to discuss this because his physical death is not only irrelevant for his powerful spiritual message, as far as I am concerned, but it takes away from the true spiritual meaning of his teachings and life.

Only because something is written in a book, the Bible in this case, doesn’t mean it is a fact. It is a historical fact that many ordinary and unholy people meddled with that book, and several versions were created.

That doesn’t mean the Bible can’t be a great book for spiritual inspiration and teachings for many people, because it is. There are deep spiritual truth gems in the Bible for those who can find and understand them. But it doesn’t mean that every word in that book is a fact or should be read in a factual sense. Most of it is written in metaphorical old language, and by taking it as factual, we distort and even destroy the deeper spiritual message.

The physical death of Jesus, if it occurred, has absolutely nothing to do with his spiritual ego death and full self-realization as God, pure spirit, pure awareness, the Absolute, or Holy Ghost, whatever word you want to use.

Jesus's trilogy of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost matches the Eastern trilogy of the small self (ego), big Self (Higher Self), and full liberation as spirit, God, and the Absolute. And all three realizations happen in this life, while we are still alive.

Two very prominent enlightened Christian mystics, John of the Cross and Meister Eckhart prove beyond doubt that Christianity has a pathway to enlightenment in this life.

Christian Enlightened Mystic John Of The Cross

Not surprisingly, both mystics were viciously rejected and persecuted by the Christian church at the time, which caused major reforms and tension within the corrupt church. Mystics and organized religions never go together in any spiritual tradition.

Organized and institutionalized religions, by their very nature, are deeply anti-spiritual because they worship the past and the dead, while true spirituality and enlightenment always happen spontaneously in the here and now.

When we talk about the actual enlightenment, liberation, or self-realization, nobody “knows” these things for sure, except those enlightened mystics. And all of them say, “It can’t be known in the sense of intellectual understanding by the mind, because enlightenment happens beyond the mind.”

All they can do is point towards their path that led them there, but admit that this is only a broad direction and each of us has to find our unique and individual path eventually.

Which mystic tradition we start with often depends on our cultural conditioning and temperament and whose teaching we trust most.

I don't think there is a right or wrong here. People always get exactly the lessons they need to learn, and everything is exactly how it has to be in the universe.

In Eastern spirituality, enlightenment means the full realization of who we really are, the pure light of awareness. Realization doesn't mean "believing this with all our heart," which is just another mental activity, but having a deeper awakening experience of it, which is found beyond the body and mind.

However, even that path requires motivational belief - the belief that there is such a thing as self-realization and that it can be attained through following certain practices and teachings. It is usually the gurus or mystics who attained that state who give us that belief, but it is impossible to prove or disprove whether they fully realized it or are in a self-induced spiritual ego trance.

The world is full of false prophets and teachers in full grip of their spiritual egos based on partial self-realization or mistaken awakenings. Once again, this can’t be helped and is just part of their path and the path of those who are misled by them for a while.

The fear of ending up with a false prophet or teacher shouldn’t stop us. We can even learn from them, and they will propel us forward if we fully accept the lesson dished out by life to us. If we fall for one then that’s what needed to happen and the lessons learned will help us to find a real one.

Many people are deeply and inexplicably touched by the words and deeds of these real mystics and prophets, no matter from what tradition and what name they carry, which creates the necessary trust and belief that there is truth in their words.

But, ultimately, believing is not knowing, and these things can't be intellectually known because, according to these mystics, they are beyond our intellectual mind.

Only our own self-realisation, whatever that means, will give us absolute certainty about God and our true nature, and no belief or imagination is needed anymore.

Until then, every spiritual system is just a mental fantasy we believe in, all equally useful or useless, and arguing or comparing them is a waste of time, in my opinion.

Whenever we argue about or judge certain traditions or spiritual paths as “higher” or “lower” or as “true” or “false” before we are enlightened and truly know, it is a 100% tell-sign that our spiritual egos are involved.

So, how do we know if we are “enlightened”?

According to the mystics, the sense of abundant joy, peace, and love that is not dependent on any circumstances and is therefore permanent.

If we don’t feel that, we are not there yet and absolutely equal to anybody else.

I believe it is a black-and-white thing. There is no progress in enlightenment.

There are no graduation courses we can take. Whatever amazing spiritual things we “experience” that fool ourselves that we are making progress on the spiritual path are just that: experiences, trances, and different states of consciousness that come and go and that depend on certain practices and/or drugs.

There is nothing wrong with having them, but to mistake them for some form of small enlightenment and progress. They are not. If we take them for that, all they do is feed our spiritual ego and hold us back, because it is the starving of the ego we are after, not the fattening of it.

If you didn’t like the last paragraph because it challenges some spiritual illusions, I am not sorry because I feel I am helping you to get to enlightenment faster by becoming more humble.

If it is not permanent, it ain’t it, sorry.

If it depends on something, it ain’t it, sorry.

Fooling ourselves to be special doesn’t get us anywhere spiritually. To the contrary. We get stuck. But that’s just another lesson to learn, another suffering to endure that will soften us up eventually.

