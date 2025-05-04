Be your own doctor

Ai Absent
Ai Absent
4h

I keep having doubts when I read this: According to the mystics, the sense of abundant joy, peace, and love that is not dependent on any circumstances and is therefore permanent.

I like to make things extreme for my mental gymnastics. Let's say there is 9 billion people enlightened. They have sense of abundant joy, peace and love that is persistent no matter of surrounding hardship. They understand that everything is as it is suppose to be and they experience life in such manner. Now let's add another God's creation or product of Nature called a psychopath. He is not that what 9 billions are. But he still is. Made by Nature / God. He needs to have a sense of something and power gives him that sense. He thrives on it. But how can 1 person achieve the mother of all powers, to control 9 billion people? Well in this scenario quite easy. Psychopath quickly learns that 9 billion people take all that is happening as is and they are quite joyful about it. So he starts killing them, torturing them, putting them in cages and they do not resist. For the lack of Ego, that would create sense of self preservation, they keep accepting life as it is, with joy, peacefully and with love. They turn the other cheek so to speak.

Perhaps there is life beyond the "fleshness" of my body. Energy materializes and then goes back to energy form after material form stops to exist. However while being materialized it has its limitations. Looking at nature as whole, those limitation create life as we know it from little bacteria, to leaf, tree, ants, dogs, lions and humans. So while I love to think about higher self I also need to find a way to exist in the limitation of my "fleshness". I had the privilege to experience Ego Death. I was so happy and aware. I knew that if some men would hurt me at that moment when I was experiencing Ego Death I would not care. Because there was no pain, no suffering, just bliss. I was everything, universe. So happy. Yet so vulnerable. I was at disposal to anyone living in this material world to do with me anything. My Ego Death experience thought me that Ego is for a reason and when balanced serves to protects us, gives us agency while we are here, contained in limitations of flesh.

Let's conclude one of the possible scenarios of my mental experiment. Psychopath rapes women and creates his own babies and some of them become psychopaths too while other enlightened humans still live in their bliss. But now there are only 8 billion of them, then 5, then 2 and more and more of them are becoming psychopaths. Why? Because the "game here and now is played in flesh".

I love spirituality but I also try accept the world I live in. Nature as it is. And it is a constant struggle. Not only for us but everything living from plants to animals.

