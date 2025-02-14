It has been two years since I published my first article on Substack. I started with zero readers. My third article

made some waves. It created 228 new subscribers and got 6440 views around the world

I thought: “Too easy”, as the Australians say. “I am off to a promising little Substack career.”

Little did I know back then about “visibility restriction”, “shadow banning” and Elon Musk’s infamous X policy of “freedom of speech but no freedom or reach.”

With that solid “official narrative challenging article” I unknowingly put myself on the censors' radar.

After that first early success, I had to wait about 5 months and dozens of long, time-consuming articles to get another “hit” with “Stupid People”, a cynical, at times hilarious satire, about how stupid people behaved during the “pandemic”.

This lifted me to about 500 subscribers and that’s where I pretty much got stuck for a whole year of back-breaking writing and publishing. Several times I threw the towel and gave up but the encouragement of a few loyal long-term readers always brought me back.

Over that year it dawned to me that something isn’t right and doesn’t add up.

I consistently got great comments and praise from my readers for many articles but I still got nowhere. Only four months ago I again wondered if there was any point in going on:

The graph below sums up my flat-lining writing career on life support:

Almost two years of getting nowhere.

And then something miraculous happened:

In about two months my free subscribers and paid subscribers almost tripled.

How on earth did this happen?

Did I suddenly figure out how to write successfully?

No. I didn’t change a thing.

Then I looked at the date when my writing career suddenly came off life-support:

About three weeks after Trump was elected something dramatically changed.

Astoundingly, the views on my articles suddenly didn’t peter out after a few days but kept on going, and going, and going.

So did the likes and most importantly, free and paid subscriptions.

It was like somebody had opened a tap. Or, more precisely, someone didn’t close a tap because what suddenly happened felt normal and organic. Why would a good article that got 1500 views on the first day and dozens of likes stop creating more views after only a few days? Because that’s exactly what happened since the fateful first “hit” article.

Proof?

Unfortunately, (or deliberately), Substack only provides a views growth graph for the first seven days so this proof is limited.

Below is the seven-day views graph of the presumably shadow-banned essay “Suptid People” from August 2023.

It gained 1500 views on the first day and was sitting on 2804 views seven days later, an 87% rise of 1304 views.

Compare that with this presumably “uncensored” recent article from January 2025:

On day one, it had 3393 views, due to a three times bigger base subscription and popularity. But on Day seven it had 12234 views, a 360 % growth rate over the first seven days. This is four times the growth rate compared to “Stupid People”.

But there is an even bigger difference between the two. “Stupid People” only gained about 2000 more views in the 18 months after the first seven days.

The Bill Gates article gained over 6000 more views in only three weeks.

Maybe criticising Bill Gates is just more popular than making fun of stupid people?

No - I criticised Gates in the past and got nowhere.

On September 30th 2023 I wrote, in my opinion, a much more profound and insightful Substack about Bill Gates and it got nowhere - only about 600 views in 15 months. The latest one got 18.000 in three weeks - 30 times the growth rate.

Maybe the 18.000 view article was just a one-off “jackpot”?

It wasn’t. It did not even set off the sudden avalange of new subscribers.

It was set off on the 28th of November 2024 - the presumably first “uncensored” one:

Here are the metrics for that one:

Only 628 people got the original article.

But it got 2170 views on day one, not that many more than the 1500 of “Stupid People”.

But then it grew to 6841 views on day seven, a more than 300% growth rate compared to the 87% of “Stupid People”. And, unlike “Stupid People”, it keeps on growing. In the two months since I punished it, it got an additional 8.000 views, while “Stupid People” only got 2000 more views in 18 months, nine times the period.

“Well”, some people may argue, “criticising Dr Malone always gives you more views.”

But I criticised Dr Malone as early as May 2023, “earning” a mind-blowing 463 views then:

The last clue that the censorship has been temporarily turned off is that most of my “normal” articles in between the more popular ones also get significantly more views than before.

This is all speculation, of course, and no certain proof.

We don’t live in a black-and-white world and there are always many causes. I might be completely wrong here and people miraculously and coincidently discovered and cherish my writings finally after ignoring me for two years.

But I just don’t believe in coincidences anymore.

But I don’t complain. I love it, of course.

But I don’t trust it will last.

I think we are just in a non-activity censorship period between the two administrations. The old censors stopped end of November and the new censors haven’t started yet.

A few weeks ago I wrote

which covers the first part of the Rogan Podcast with cyber censorship expert Mike Benz and uncovers in chilling details how the US deep state spied and censored us. He also describes the vast and deep censorship infrastructure that was built over the past nine years by the deep state.

While this apparatus appears to have been paused at the moment, only gullible and naive people will assume that the new Trump administration will not make very good use of this powerful tool. They will just target different dissidents.

Those opposed to the Trump admin and its narratives.

Unfortunately, I am writing to bring awareness to all powerplays and players, no matter if left or right, as true dissidents should.

Because the corruptive erosive effect of power doesn’t care about which ideology or political agenda is at play.

Power always corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.

Here is Mike Benzake on this:

And Trump is going to run into every single regional desk at the State Department, every single equity at the Pentagon, arguing that if you do not allow us to continue this censorship work, it will undermine national security because it will allow Russian favored narratives to win the day in the Ivory coast, in Chad, in Niger and Brazil and Venezuela and Central and Eastern Europe. You're going to have the State Department argue that if we don't have this counter misinformation capacity, then extremists will win.

Benz talks about spying on and nudging foreign countries but in another part of the podcast, he describes how the same apparatus was abused to spy and censor users of American platforms and webpages.

But who knows? Only time will tell.

Maybe another miracle will happen and billionaire elitists like Trump and Musk give us our privacy and “freedom of speech AND reach” back. Because they care deeply about us.

Personally, I enjoy being slightly more popular than before but doubt my critical Trump articles will be tolerated much longer.

That won’t stop me from writing what I must. Somebody will read it and share it and if it is the truth, it will spread and win eventually. It will just take a little longer.

Because, as we just have witnessed, even the most sophisticated censorship operation in human history didn’t stop the truth about Covid coming out and eventually stopping the madness.

