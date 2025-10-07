If there is a very sad silver lining to the Gaza Genocide, it is this: More and more people wake up to what the fascist and racist Zionists are capable of.

By their fruit you will recognize them. Gospel of Matthew 7:16,

However, many falsely think that this ugly fascist Zionist face, suddenly there to see for the whole world, is just a current bad government and some bad characters acting out.

They don’t know that most Zionists have always been ruthless fascists and racists. And we can’t blame them because this fact has been well hidden by the Zionists themselves and most Western governments covering for them for a number of reasons.

Holocaust guilt, money, blackmail, Mossad threats - you name it.

The facts were always available, but anybody trying to talk about it was immediately yelled down and silenced and called anti-Semitic and Neo-Nazi by the very powerful Zionist lobby keeping a tight leash on the Western Empire.

However, the floodgates holding back the stored-up Zionist crimes against humanity and specifically against Arabs, Christians and international Jews are leaking heavily under the immense pressure of a historic outrage.

While only two years ago, these stories would have only been whispered to trusted knowing ears, more and more authors find the courage to tell these stories to the world. And the world, after a slumber of 100 years and more, is suddenly listening.

More importantly, more and more prominent anti-Zionist Jews, a heavily silenced and marginalised group, find their voices and are finally listened to.

These wise Jews are fully aware that the Zionists have been trying to equate all Jews with Zionism in the public eye for more than a century and force Jews into Zionism through many means.

are just two brave Jews who powerfully expose Zionists for what they truly are.

As they rise in prominence, more and more people approach them with historical insider information about Zionists’ severe, often violent and illegal interferences into the affairs of their so-called Western friends. Information held back for sometimes decades is surfacing.

This fascinating and deeply researched story by Max Blumenthal is just the latest example of this trend, where Mossad might have been involved in the abduction and killing of the Italian Prime Minister Aldo Moro in the 1970s.

It took more than 50 years to get this out into the English-speaking world, which tells us everything about how powerful and controlling the Zionists are and how deeply they can apply pressure.

One of the biggest misconceptions is to equate Jews with Zionists.

I was guilty of this, too, for a long time. The Zionists, the most powerful Jews, have pushed this false narrative for decades and often feel entitled to speak and act for all Jews without ever getting a mandate from them to do so.

Zionists have used and abused, and even sacrificed many Jews for their fanatic fascist political and religious agendas, as today’s story demonstrates very vividly. As so often in the history of Zionism, the Zionists felt entitled to speak and act on behalf of the German Jews in their quest to fill Palestine with more Jews.

German Jews Did Not Want To Move To Palestine, even after Hitler came to power.

While the fanatical Zionists thought it was a great idea for every Jew to move to Palestine since they started to invade it at the beginning of the 20ties century, most Jews didn’t share their enthusiasm. It was well known that more than 90% Arabs living there didn’t want them there and were hostile. It was also well known how poor and hard life was in Palestine for the few Zionists who moved there.

Most Christians and Muslims nowadays have their first loyalty and connection to their country, and not their religion, as long as they can freely follow their faith.

Many American Christians or Muslims would find it very strange to uproot their lives in, say, Dallas, Texas, to move to a newly founded “Christian” or “Muslim” state somewhere in the Sinai desert, surrounded by 90% of hostile tribes in a barren and poor environment.

This was no different for German Jews in the 1930s.

They saw themselves firstly as German citizens, and secondly as Jews. Many lived there for many generations and had well-established businesses and social connections, and were often more wealthy than the average German.

Why on earth would they uproot themselves and live in the dirt in Palestine with these fanatic Zionists bossing them around? Back then, the Zionists were a small minority of all Jews. Even today, after almost 150 years of Zionism, more Jews live outside of Israel than in Israel. It is difficult to get reliable statistics on how many Jews today are Zionists but there is a significant number of Jews that are anti-Zionist.

While German Jews were concerned about the anti-Semitic rhetoric of the NAZI’s, this was at the time only one of many parties in the country and nobody could foresee how radical and horrible it would get for the German Jews.

And it was obvious that German Jews did not want to move to Palestine, even after Hitler came to power in 1933. However, naturally, more Jews were concerned and the German Zionists became more popular in 1933.

The Zionists, for their part, were enjoying an upsurge of support among German Jews after Hitler took office in January 1933. Most had seen little point before in leaving a country where they were well-established to take their chances in poor and troubled Palestine. They saw themselves as good Germans whose future, like so much of their past, was in the Fatherland. But now Hitler was telling them otherwise. (Source) The Juedische Rundschau, fortnightly paper of the Zionist Federation, saw its circulation climb from less than 10,000 to almost 38,500 by the end of 1933.

While their readership tripled, by 1933 there lived about 525.000 Jews in Germany. So the Zionist readership represented only about 8% of all German Jews. But this didn’t stop the Zionists to take charge on behalf of all Jews.

It declared that only those whose commitment to the Jewish people was beyond reproach could defend Jewish rights. It also said that only the Zionists were capable of approaching the Nazis in good faith as “honest partners”. The Zionists proposed that the status of German Jews be regulated on a group basis, and asked for government help towards emigration.

So, the German Zionists hatched a plan with Goebbels and an SS Sturmfuehrer called von Mildenberg to start a massive propaganda initiative to “sell” Palestine to the unwilling German Jews.

SS man von Mildenberg, approached to write something favourable about Zionism and its project in Palestine, agreed on condition that he could make a visit, accompanied by Kurt Tuchler.

Kurt Tuchler was a high-ranking representative of the German Zionist association. The NAZIS wanted to cleanse Germany of all Jews and the Zionists needed “human material” to drive the Arabs out of Palestine.

A win-win, except that nobody asked the Jews.

But it got worse.

The Zionists had no moral problems to rob the Jews of their possessions in the process and absorb their wealth for the Zionist cause, with benefits for NAZI-Germany too.

The SS concluded written Agreements with the Zionist organisation to ensure that Jews in Germany or under their control were forced to emigrate, selling their assets, the proceeds of which were placed in German bank accounts which would be available to the Jewish Agency for the purchase of goods and services from Germany, IF the deportee agreed to settle in Palestine.

So Goebbels decided that van Mildenberg and his wife would travel with Zionist Tucher and his wife to Palestine and write some glowing articles to convince the German Jews to sell and hand over their possessions to the Zionists and emigrate to Palestine.

NAZI SS man Leopold von Mildenberg with German Zionist Tucher about to sail to Palestine to write glowing articles to convince German Jews to hand over their possessions to the Zionists and leave Germany.

Mildenberg wrote a Series of 12 articles under the title “Ein Nazi faehrt nach Palaestina” (A NAZI travels to Palestine), all published in Goebbels newspaper “Der Angriff”. (The Attack). It was later turned into a book.

To promote the event, Goebbels issued a medal, featuring the Swastika on one side and the Star of David on the other.

The Star of David side inscription reads: EIN NAZI FÄHRT NACH PALÄSTINA — A Nazi Travels to Palestine. The Swastika side inscription is UND ERZÄHLT DAVON IM Angriff — And tells about it in the Angriff”.

However, despite all this effort and propaganda, the whole initiative failed after ten months.

Nach nur zehn Monaten beim SD wechselte von Mildenstein allerdings als Referent in das Reichspropagandaministerium. Zu diesem Zeitpunkt gab es schon Anzeichen, dass von Mildensteins Politik gescheitert war. Die Zahl der jüdischen Emigranten nahm ab statt zu. Innerhalb des SD wurden erste Stimmen laut, die davor warnten, durch die Emigration würde ein mächtiger, Deutschland feindlich gesinnter, jüdischer Staat in Palästina entstehen.

Translation:

“After just ten months at the SD, however, von Mildenstein changed to the Reich Propaganda Ministry as a consultant. At that time, there were already signs that von Mildenstein’s policy had failed. The number of Jewish emigrants decreased instead of increasing. Within the SD, first voices were raised warning that through emigration, a powerful, anti-German Jewish state would emerge in Palestine.”

Some might say this was still a better option than being rounded up and gassed later, but hindsight is a beautiful thing, of course.

It appears that van Mildenberg and the NAZI’s saw this as a win-win workable option initially, but I think the NAZI’s and the Zionists needed to do better than robbing the Jews first and then dumping them penniless in a hostile, poor land.

In an ironic historic twist, van Mildenberg who wanted to send the German Jews to Palestine, was the one who brought Adolf Eichman, the architect of the Holocaust, to the Jewish Department of the NAZI government.

