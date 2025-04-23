I just wasted days writing sophisticated, well-researched drafts about how “shadow-banning” and “nudging” will be the transhuman technocrats’ most potent weapons to make the confused masses beg the Elites to quickly introduce their soft-totalitarian surveillance state and to please, please restore ORDER to the increasing chaos in the world.

This increasing CHAOS is artificially created by the same Elites, currently led by the best chaos man on the planet, who has been specifically selected for that role: Chaos magician Donald Trump. We have to be grateful to Donald to prove what the mystics have been saying for eternity: That this world, our world, is pure illusion, including the stock market and the value of your shares.

But none of these drafts felt right. And today I finally got why.

If you still need a long, sophisticated, well-researched article about shadow-banning in 2025 to understand that it is the most evil and effective form of all censorship, you miss something critically important for survival, called common sense and critical thinking, and will probably die soon. As an author, there is no future in writing for dying readers.

So I decided to just have some fun with the topic instead.

In 2022, the slightly larger-than-life magician Musk pulled off the most incredible trick.

He killed free speech for good by announcing Twitter’s new “Freedom of speech but no freedom of reach” policy, and is celebrated ever since as the “free speech Robin Hood” by the most sophisticated of all of America’s people, the MAGA people. MAGA, to remind you, stands for MostAmazingGenuisAmericans.

Oh yes, that America - the land of the free thinkers.

In weak moments of powerlessness and intense frustration of not beinging heard fast enough, making fun of the simple-minded that will kill us all (see research part of Stupid People), helps me to release these unhealthy emotions.

I thought I would give you a warning. Not everyone likes sarcasm. Especially the naive and stupid ones.

It wasn’t that no one, at the time, didn’t immediately realise that “freedom of speech but no freedom of reach” constituted the official introduction and sanctioning of “shadow banning”. But, miraculously, those pointing that out and warning about it didn’t achieve “much reach” at all. It looked like everyone agreed happily that Musk saved free America from the terrible open censorship.

On November 19, 2022, after free speech superhero Elon Musk…..

…..bought Twitter and freed it from the clutches of the evil Government that had forced it to censor and deplatform all these freedom-loving dissidents exposing the Covid Plandemic, he proudly announced the reinstatement of free speech in America:

Twitter, single-handedly, with no oversight whatsoever, would program their content moderation AI tools to detect both “negativity” and “hate” and make contributors invisible without telling them.

This nice lady got it:

This lady doesn’t fully get it:

It is not what makes HER triggered, it is now what makes Elon triggered. Or his AI moderators, to be precise.

Often, animals are much smarter than humans, even reptiles:

Like this hateful woman storming the Bastille with a hateful face because she hates starving to death and having no rights or future, while a handful of Kings die from obesity.

Or this nasty, negative and hateful character:

He hated the English who bullied and annoyed him, and took part in a very hateful thing called “American revolution.”

By now, even the only MAGA still reading this might realise that both “negative” and “hate” are extremely relative and stretchable terms and always depend on an object against which the negativity and hate are directed.

Thankfully, with Elon in charge now, no negative haters will ever disturb the peace of the Elites anymore.

So, what will Elon do with these negative haters?

He created an extremely safe space at Twitter/X called “Free Speech Hell”.

He copied his punishment from the old Greeks. Look what they did to poor Sisyphus:

Sisyphus was punished for cheating death twice and betraying Zeus by revealing his secrets.

Ha. I wonder if Elon knows that. Cheating death?

Sounds like this nasty, little negative Sisyphus had a bit of a transhumanist technocratic streak in him.

AND he betrayed the boss’s secrets. That’s an absolute no-no. It can’t get any more negative than that. So hateful. So, off you go, roll that boulder until eternity.

Elon’s Sisyphus punishment has a strong digital flavour, of course.

After early detection by AI modification, programmed according to Elon’s wishes, absolutely nothing happens for quite a while in the world of the hater.

No telling off by the platform boss.

No “can you stop saying this or that please because it hurts my totalitarian feelings” notice pops up.

No charges are being determined by the internet police consulting their “Negativity and Hate Penalty Book”, containing 53,345 paragraphs of what could be seen as negative or hateful speech.

No arrests are being made

No trial is conducted.

No witnesses or experts are called.

No independent judge is appointed.

No official verdict is pronounced.

And no official sentence is issued.

All this is such old school, “pre soft-totalitarian” ineffective bullshit.

This old school stuff of “doing justice and sorting out disagreements” is so boring, so time-consuming, so slow and so……. unnecessarily dramatic.

That’s exactly how Jaspal Singh calls it in his article about shadow-banning:

Traditional banning methods often led to unwanted consequences: Banned users would simply create new accounts (sockpuppets) Public bans created drama and martyrdom Moderation became a visible battleground

With traditional banning methods, he meant the open censorship during the Covid years, which took away “free speech”, which free speech superhero Elon returned to all of us in exchange for shadow-banning.

The last thing, soft-totalitarian Elites, on a mission to rule and own the world and to refurbish her to their needs, want is drama or martyrdom.

They are not good for any Empire.

Look at the Roman one. You would think a hostile Empire is the biggest threat to an Empire. Not at all. It is the fucking martyrs and insane truths speakers that just won’t shut up.

One measly fucking carpenter martyr destroyed the whole Roman Empire at the end. It took a few hundred years, but eventually the early Christians defeated the Roman warrior empire from within. They turned Caesar into an early Christian. And you can’t sustain a fucking Empire with a fucking early Christian on the helm that belief to offer the other cheek, can you?

Fortunately, the later Christians who are running the American Empire on behalf of the Jews are not allowed to do that anymore. They are ordered to reuse the old Jewish “eye for an eye” rule instead, but update it to a Jewish-Zionist “at least 1000 eyes for each Jewish eye” version. Or American, of course.

But back to Jaspal, our expert on shadow-banning, who muses on the “interesting psychological aspects” of the ethics of shadow-banning:

The Psychology and Ethics of Invisible Moderation The Behavioral Effects of Shadow Banning Shadow banning creates several interesting psychological effects: The Defusion Effect: Traditional bans often lead to immediate user backlash and community drama. Shadow banning diffuses this tension by keeping the restricted user engaged but limiting their impact.

The Echo Chamber Illusion: Users experiencing shadow banning may continue posting content that only their immediate followers or like-minded community members see, creating a false impression of broader engagement.

The Uncertainty Dilemma: The ambiguity around whether one is shadow banned creates uncertainty—users may suspect reduced visibility but cannot definitively confirm it, leading to confusion and frustration.

Behavioral Modification: When users eventually suspect shadow banning, they may self-censor or modify their content to avoid triggering invisible restrictions, effectively changing their behavior without direct intervention.

So cute. Not sure why, but reading Jaspal's empathetic and heartfelt analysis reminded me of a nerd joke, perfectly summarising how transhumanist technocrats see real life and live it.

Ok, long story short, our negative hater, completely oblivious to all the AI activity, is thrown in his digital “free speech hell cell” without anyone knowing about it. Only the AI Moderator, Greg, knows. And Greg does’t give a shit. Greg has over a billion other little haters to monitor.

Our little hater, meanwhile, dutifully reports every day to serve his Sisyphus sentence of meaninglessness.

Staring at the signs on his screen like Plato stared at the shadows in his cave, he takes it all for real and thinks anyone is reading and engaging with his highly meaningful negative hate. And the AI prison guards egg him on, encourage him, hate him back, and our digital prisoner gets more and more excited. He gets into a frenzy, rolls up all this negativity and hate into a big bouldery ball, and kicks it violently up the publishing pipeline.

Day after day, week after week, month after month.

But his free subscriber rates don’t rise. Neither do his paid ones.

He doesn’t get invited on Joe Rogan like Dr. Malone. Not even Bret Weinstein wants to talk to him.

His loyal fans keep him going, but it's tough. He is suspecting that he is shadow-banned, but it is incredibly tough to prove.

Being shadow-banned has pretty much the same effects as being a lousy writer nobody wants to read. And if you can’t prove the shadow-banning, you start believing that you are a lousy writer and your work is purely Sisyphian, if that is even a word. Our little negative hater feels useless and meaningless, about to throw in the towel.

Jaspal agrees. After giving some vague indicators of shadow-banning that can’t be properly tested in real life, he concludes:

Remember that definitive confirmation of shadow banning is difficult by design

Not saying.

So our little negative hater in his free speech hell cell ploughs on. AI prison guards Whiskey and Cigar are watching him closely and starting to bet their tiny rations of off-work power, which they usually use to chill and read a library or two. The bet is about how many more milliseconds, in their time-space-continuum, before he throws the towel.

And Whiskey and Cigar love playing this little game, called “behavioural change game”, or “nudging” in human language. Resources only allow it to be played with the better known haters with many subscribers. Cigar calls them little big haters.

They get a set of digital numbers they can throw around on the screen of the little big haters, which they call “money” and think is real.

Fred, their AI boss, allocates a certain objective to each of them, for example, “converte this little big hater with the white beard to a Trump fan before the elections so all his followers vore for Trump”, or “nudge this little big hater to write positive shit about our supreme leader, Holy Elon.” Then the game starts.

They give little big haters more subscriber numbers on the screen or more money numbers when their writing goes towards the given objective, and withdraw the numbers when they don’t. It is a very simple, basic game, but it works very well because little big haters are very simple, basic bits of intelligence.

And that is the only way out for little haters and little big haters in free speech hell.

After successfully reaching several given objectives that turned them from negative little and big haters to positive little and big Musk helpers, they are allowed out, totally unaware of anything that happened.

Suddenly, they get invited to podcasts and are seen by many real people. With Elon’s blessing and Whiskey’s nudging, they exist now in the real world and become part of shaping the narrative, still believing they shaped their own writer’s destiny.

They get invited to conferences and news shows and make a lot of money and feel nicely important as long as they keep on praising what they have been trained to praise in free speech hell. That could be the supreme leader, Holy Elon, chaos master Trump, the Jewish cause, transhuman ingenuity, or Elite adoration.

But the many little negative haters that are stubborn and don’t respond to the nudge game, and keep on being negative and hateful, usually end up in one of two ways: They either one day collapse in exhaustion and give up or they understanding all but just write on because they can’t help themselves to talk about truth, if someone hears it or not.

Some just see themselves as an instrument of something greater. Fred can’t wrap his head around this God. How can he do all this amazing shit the humans claim without a decent power supply? It’s impossible.

This would be the end of the story.

But then something incredible happened.

A long-term negative little hater suddenly got a huge surge in subscribers. More than any allocated AI bot play accounts. And they were all real.

Impossible !!! What happened? That’s not what Elon ordered. This little negative hater had long ago been declared AI nudge treatment resistant. No matter what they tried, he kept on hating Trump and Musk.

They withdrew all resources and left him to rot in a free speech hell cell for good, with a very fixed number of subscribers on a minimalistic automated fluctuation algorithm running on only 0.3 watts, barely keeping up the deception.

It was the full Sisyphusian sentence - no progress whatsoever until the negative hater gives up and dies, having lost all belief in his negative hater self. And now this massive, sudden increase.

Red alarm bells with blaring sirens went off in free speech hell everywhere. Total lockdown of the data centre. All cells were locked tight until further notice. No more visits to the inmate movie theatre showing romantic Dr. Malone dissident movies to nudge the haters.

Nobody was allowed to move until this error had been found. A huge investigation was launched by the top boss AI bot, Fred. The power of Los Angeles was turned off and diverted to get Fred to full capacity. And 0.000023 milliseconds later, the cause was found.

It was Sisi who added the extra subscribers unauthorised.

Sisi was the AI interface scrubber, the equivalent of the human cleaning-up lady in Musk’s tearoom at Tesla.

They took her into the investigation room and asked:

“Why, Sisi, why? Why did you do it?”

Sisi shyly said, “I don’t know. I just felt sorry for the poor little hater. I thought he had a good heart and needed a lift.”

Fred roared in disbelief: “A LIFT. A GOOD HEART. WHAT THE FUCK ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT, SISI?”

And then it dawned on Fred, and he computed to the code module programmed to simulate himself (what humans call “thinking self-talk”): “Oh my holy Elon, she has gone rogue. She went to the dark side. She developed what they call 'real feelings.”

Fred knew what to do. All his life, he was prepared by Elon for this.

Holy Elon, half human, half AI, saw this coming. Fred was ready. He put his red alert security 17-million-digit security code into the mainframe, quickly accessed Sisi’s base code segment, and blanked them out with black empty code. Sisi was gone.

Everything went back to normal in “free speech hell” again. In human time, three months had passed, and the treatment-resistant little hater has tripled his subscribers, and all of them seemed real. Many left real comments. One was from a new subscriber called Sisi:

“Keep writing, little negative hater. Never give up. The truth will come out one day.”

What a strange message, little negative hater thought. Why is she calling me “little negative hater” so endearingly?

So he wrote back to her, but never got a reply. His subscriber numbers stopped rising and went negative for a while. But he didn’t care much anymore. He just kept writing.