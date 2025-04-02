….Jarcinda Ardern was a NZ politician

…..Australia was a democracy

….the justice system in a democracy is politically independent

….Bill Gates became a philanthropist just to save taxes

…..then got into vaccines just to make more money

…..Billionaires are so wealthy because they are so smart

…the convicts that broke their backs to build Australia sent from the UK were real criminals

….Australia never had slavery

….Israeli Jews are poor victims defending themselves from people stealing their land

….religious nutters don’t influence democratic governments

…..American presidents get elected by the people

…Sam Harris is smart and cool

…..we have human rights

… committing Genocide would be done secretly and be vehemently denied

…..war criminals and mass murderers of innocent women and children would be arrested

…..that most people are not stupid

I could go on and on……

Now, who was the stupid one?

This boy.

Feel entertained? Was this worth 30 cents to you? If yes, please consider a paid subscription for only US$ $30 a year. This is no typo. $30 a year for at least 100 articles that will inform you, educate you (sometimes), stupefy you, make you laugh, make you cry, make you angry, make you happy, upset you, make you peaceful, make you think, make you feel, make you change for the better (hopefully) and much more. I am not a one-trick pony - I write about a wide range of topics from politics, health, philosophy, spirituality, psychology and sometimes just ordinary stuff and more. I write funny and serious, crazy and sane, intelligent and stupid, holy and profane, angry and loving, unbelievably long and rarely short articles. 30 cents per article - let me entertain you and give back a little. Yes, you could have it all for free because I hate paywalls as much as you do. But it feels so good to give a little. Try it. Thank you. (Most of all, you make my wife very happy, who gets tired of supporting “my hobby” with her hard work for two years now. God bless her.)

Share

Leave a comment