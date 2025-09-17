In my last article, I reported on Charlie Kirk’s alleged dealings with his Zionist funders as exposed by Max Blumenthal, providing a motive for the Zionists (and Trump) for a possible assassination.

According to Blumenthal, the article and a follow-up podcast got hundreds of thousands of views very quickly. This Zionist online conspiracy was so significant that Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu felt he needed to publish several press statements denying Israel’s involvement.

One of the most powerful men on the planet is scared of conspiracy.

I often ask my teenage daughter what’s up on TikTok about political topics to get out of the Substack bubble. She is not on Substack and not very political. I am often surprised that TikTok, at least in my daughter’s feed, is also conspiratorial and far from the mass indoctrination predicted.

In this case, she hasn’t read anything about a Zionist involvement, but there seems to be a widespread agreement that the shooter is fake and not the real shooter.

I then read CNN news on the latest about the shooter.

He was charged, and they presented some evidence, such as text messages and stories, indicating that the mother and father were involved in identifying him and bringing him in.

It all sounded very convincing, and yet, I still didn’t find myself convinced. Everything could be faked, especially the text messages.

They surprised me mightily. Either the shooter was intellectually handicapped or extremely stupid. Sharing texts where he basically admitted to murder?

Did he really not know that all this could be retrieved?

This stupid boy, without doing any preparations, pulls off an expert assassination, moves and jumps like a panther, and escapes effortlessly.

All possible, of course, but not convincing.

I still haven’t seen a live interview with the parents, a video of the house they live in and so on. Maybe I missed it, but in the olden days, the media would be camping outside the parents’ house to get something, anything.

Life interviews with workmates, the employer etc.

I even bothered ChatGPT with it:

There are no widely available recorded interviews specifically featuring Tyler Robinson's parents, partner, employer, or workmates. However, several articles provide insights into his family background and relationships, particularly in the context of the recent events surrounding the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Pretty much everything we read is what the police tell us, and the media copies it uncritically.

In the past, the media would find out where he worked and lived and turn up there to simply film the buildings because even banal stuff like that sells in the evening news.

Nothing.

Maybe it will still come, but everything I saw as evidence so far could have been fabricated if so desired.

CNN reports from the first hearing that Robinson had no legal representation at all so far:

A judge has appointed Charlie Kirk shooting suspect Tyler Robinson an attorney to represent him, he said in court today. Judge Tony Graf said he reviewed Robinson’s financial situation and found that he is “indigent,” meaning he cannot afford legal fees. Graf said he was “provisionally” appointing an attorney for Robinson, and that person needs to file paperwork about their qualifications to the court before the next hearing.

Maybe we hear a bit more from his side if that is settled.

The story itself looks pretty believable and bulletproof, with the parents handing him in and all this.

And I probably calm down when I actually see them walking and talking and living in a real house and on a real street. Same with his mates and employer.

I also understand that there might be serious safety concerns for all of them, and this is all kept secret to prevent any retaliatory actors from doing something stupid, although why would the parents be in danger? They helped and were described as conservatives.

Yet, all this “protection” could also be used as an excuse to fabricate.

Long story short, conspiracy ideas and mistrust are at an all-time high within me.

I mean, what are the odds?

Kirk is dumping Trump, rejecting Netanyahu and the Zionists and is poised to take this army of young, angry men away from their influence. And two weeks later, this lone wolf hops in a car, drives three hours and executes the perfect assassination, but is then stupid enough to admit it on text messages and to his parents?

Pure coincidence?

I do make an effort, though, as in my last article, not to come across as too conspiratorial.

I didn’t need to bother.

I am pretty low grade compared to others out there.

What seems to trend is the idea that the whole assassination was fake and staged.

has produced an interesting video suggesting this idea with some real-life frame-by-frame video shots of the assassination.

While this might sound crazy, Hollywood does stuff like that all the time. The technology is definitely available.

Why would Charlie agree to take part in something like that?

It was clear that he and his base moved away from his Zionist backers and Trump. But you can’t just leave the firm. They invested in him for ten years. Who knows, maybe Erika was planted as his handler. Stranger things have happened.

If Charlie walks and turns anti-Zionist, his base will too. Hundreds of thousands of angry young conservative white rural men with guns is a significant potential army to start some serious civil unrest. This is a ticking time bomb, and you don’t want it to go off against you.

So here is the deal: You walk. New identity. A lot of money. Erika takes over. We declare you a martyr. Your daughters live as long as you play ball.

You refuse and make trouble and turn this army against us, you and your daughters will die (and his wife, if she is not with them)

This is just one of many possible scenarios to support this conspiracy theory, if desired.

has written a stack about how Erika Kirk had a slip in her first speech at 15:04 min, when she recalled that the children ran “into our arms” on the evening after the “alleged” assassination. She quickly corrected herself to “my arms”.

I read a Substack note from someone who asked if anyone knows anyone who was actually at the university event, questioning whether the whole event was real or staged.

The point is that everything can be staged and covered up with enough evil, money and connections.

And we have enough people around with enough evil, money and connections, and some are very closely connected with Trump.

As long as it is on a screen, it could be fake.

And the young generation is even more aware of that than we oldies, as I learned from my children.

To my surprise, my daughter and apparently her social circle all think that this is not the real shooter.

When I asked why, she just shrugged her shoulders and said nonchalantly, “It doesn’t add up. He doesn’t seem the type. Looked like a professional job.”

She is eighteen. It doesn’t bother her much. What’s real and just another TikTok reel overlaps more and more.

What also surprised me is that she didn’t care about or believe much in what the police published so far.

“Could all be fake.”

Conspiracy turned mainstream.

I love it.

It nullifies all the propaganda power the authorities have over us.

If people stop blindly trusting and believing the authorities, they will be forced to think and trust for themselves again.

This could be our way out.

Think about it.

If nobody believes anything anymore coming through the digital channels, they lose all their power.

Words and promises are not believed anymore.

Our own and our collective instincts and intuition are trusted again.

When I asked her about Erika Kirk, she didn’t even look up: “Fake”.

Henry Kissinger’s word could come back to bite them: It doesn’t matter what is true. Only what is perceived as true matters.

They used it for decades to manipulate the masses.

Now the masses use it to create their own collective story about events.

No matter how much evidence the police throws at us about who killed Charly Kirk, if the collective agrees, through conspiracy, it was somebody else, like the Zionists, for example, it was the Zionists.

Even if it wasn’t the Zionists.

But maybe the masses feel they had it coming. If they didn’t do this, they did something else. They did enough.

Guilty by collective conspiracy.

Wasn’t it always like that? Before this short-lived digital distraction?

Didn’t people always sniff out and turn against evil instinctively?

