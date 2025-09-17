Be your own doctor

Be your own doctor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sane Francisco's avatar
Sane Francisco
1d

I love it: “It nullifies all the propaganda power the authorities have over us.

If people stop blindly trusting and believing the authorities, they will be forced to think and trust for themselves again.

This could be our way out.” Very good piece of writing, thank you. 🙏🏽

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SomeDude's avatar
SomeDude
1d

"although why would the parents be in danger? They helped and were described as conservatives."

the answer follows the question.

it's not typically conservatives who are going out and physically attacking people for their political/moral/ethical views, at least not these days

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Markus Mutscheller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture