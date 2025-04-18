This YouTube Video is a brilliant interview and teaching of Advaita Vedanta for anyone interested. It is 2.5 h long and a lot to take in, especially when new to non-duality, so best to watch it in segments.

I didn’t like the setting and presentation of Andre that much (too stereotypical spiritual for my taste), but it is L.A., California, and it's his show. To be fair, he asks very good questions at the right time and quite effortlessly, so he has a very good understanding of the topic.

Below is a summary I left:

Brilliant and beautiful. Unifying, as all spiritual teaching should be.

Completely aligned with the great non-dual teachers of the past, especially Nisargadatta Maharaj, aligned with all the current beautiful non-dual teachers out there like Mooji, Eckhart Tolle, Adyashanti, and many others and also aligned with all the traditional religious teachings of the Buddha, Jesus Christ, Mohamed, Meister Eckhart, Osho, and so many others..... can't name them all.

In spiritual teachings like this lies our hope for the 3rd Millennium. It fills me with great joy to see 576.000 subscribers to Rupert’s channel.

Rupert is not only a deeply peaceful soul but an extremely gifted non-dual teacher that translates and transfers Nisargadatta's timeless and extremly vivid teachings into our current times, using current language and metaphores.

If anything can counter the approaching materialistic transhuman technocratic apocalypse, it is Advaita Vedanta because it can sway billions of mislead atheists praying to a false transhuman science God with sound logic and reason.

