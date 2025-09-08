Accidental Mass Cycling Crashes Are Horrible, And The Tour Of Spain Is On The Verge Of Getting One Deliberately Caused By Mad Protesters. Through Sheer Luck And Great Rider Skills, The Two Crashes Caused So Far Only Involved A Small Number, And Nobody Got Seriously Injured

Yesterday, I published a deep dive into the drama unfolding at the third biggest stage race in the world, the Tour of Spain, where a growing movement of pro-Palestinian protesters not only raises awareness about the Gaza Genocide but puts immense pressure on the Zionist-led Pro Team “Israel Premier Tech” to leave the race.

The Billionaire hardcore Zionist owner of the Israel team, Sylvan Adams, who is a close ally of Netanyahu and fully supports Zionist Gaza politics, so far refuses to withdraw his team from the Tour, despite the serious possibility that more international riders, especially from his own team, will come to serious harm.

Even the plea of the owners and organisers of the race, ASO, who also organise the Tour de France, was brushed away by the pig-headed, powerful Zionist.

In a bizarre legal situation, only the international cycling body, the UCI, can exclude them from the race, but refuses to do so without explanation.

Some cycling experts opined that Adams would sue the UCI if they did.

Adams has not only the money to do so, but he was also named as the 11th most influential Jew by the Jerusalem Post a few years ago. (See my above article for all sources.)

Yesterday’s article ended with the breaking news that Israel Premier Tech took the word “Israel” off their jersey, despite Adams vowing a day earlier that this would never happen. I also wondered if that would be enough to pacify the protesters.

As expected, it wasn’t.

At the start of the 15th stage, the peloton was showered with the chanting of “Murderers, Murderers” by the protesters, obviously aimed at Israel and the Zionist team still at the start line.

Then there was another dangerous and harmful incident during the race, which once again brought down innocent athletes that have nothing to do with the Israeli team. It not only ruined their chances of winning the stage but also injured them significantly.

I saw it unfolding as I watched the race.

It happened so quickly that nothing could have been done to prevent it, proving the case of the organisers that it is impossible to protect a race covering 150 to 230 km of public roads every day.

Because the protest is so widespread, even the already significant security forces of the army and police can’t protect it. If these dangerous incidents persist and get more severe, they might have to cancel the rest of the race, which has never happened before in its 90-year history or any other Grand Tour.

But so far, the UCI and Israel team owner Sylvan Adams would rather let that happen than expel the one team that causes all the trouble.

A spectator with what appears to be a Palestinian flag in his hand, crawled under a fence at the right (out of sight) and started to run towards the road with a group of about 45 riders approaching rapidly, slightly downhill with speeds of an estimated 60 km/h.

It looked like he was planning to run out into the road in front of the riders, which is completely mad, as he could actually be killed or at least severely injured himself and many others if he gets hit by one of the riders. It would also cause a mass crash.

Fortunately, he tripped over something and fell to the ground (see red circle). It happened so quickly that the closest riders took instinctive evasive actions to the right and brought down at least two other riders at high speed.

One of them, Javier Romo from the Spanish Team Movistar, was one of the favourites to win the stage from the group. Another one was the German Max Schachman, also with an outsider chance to win. They both could continue but were injured and out of contention.

Fortunately, Romo got away with mostly nasty road rash and could continue

It also happened that a soldier or police man guarding the opposite road saw the man crawling under the fence and started running across the road towards the fast approaching peloton (man on the left above).

This almost caused another crash at the front of the group.

It would be a strange coincidence on an almost 168 km long stage that a security officer and a protester just happened to be at the same spot.

Therefore, my assumption is that the security forces go ahead of the race to identify potential protesters and ban them from the side of the road. Why else would the protester crawl under a fence seconds before the riders arrive?

I only mention this because it shows how powerless the security forces are to avoid these incidents in a race on public roads.

Many argue that we can’t have protesters dictate which teams will participate in a Grand Tour, and they are right, of course.

In an ideal world, that is.

But this is not an ideal world.

It is a very strange world where Genocides are live-streamed for months on end and politicians around the world are either supporting it (USA, Germany and others) or acting indifferent and silent about it. So people act when their elected politicians fail to act.

While it might be legally and sportingly unfair towards the athletes of Israel Premier Tech, the reality is that road cycling heavily depends on the goodwill of the people along the road. And if that’s not guaranteed, the races can’t be executed safely anymore and will vanish, and with it the whole sport.

As explained in yesterday’s article, professional road cycling has a very long history of protest actions and interruptions going back many decades. But they were always led by a very small group of dedicated activists who neither had the support nor the goodwill of the cycling fans and riders.

This protest is completely different.

It is not only the radical, dangerous and disruptive core of the protesters that carries the protest. It clearly had grassroots support from many ordinary people not related to the organised protester groups. The Palestinian flags visible on the live coverage are in the hundreds all along the road, so we can assume they are in the thousands in reality.

But even more surprisingly, many riders support the protest.

Not openly so far, but there are many rumours that they also want Israel Premier Tech out of the race. For their own safety, of course, but also because they sympathise with the protesters.

What were only rumours so far became fact today.

The current race leader and biggest star of the race, the two-time Tour de France winner, Dane Jonas Vingegaard, expressed his sympathy with the protesters after stage fifteen, despite some of his innocent professional colleagues coming to harm through them at the same stage.

This is an unprecedented and extraordinary statement in the history of professional cycling, to my knowledge.

Whenever protesters disrupted or brought down riders in the past, the whole peloton and cycling media would be outraged and in arms against the protesters.

Tour of Spain leader Jonas Vingegaard defends the protesters in a post-stage interview

"People are protesting for a reason; what's happening in Gaza is terrible." He added, "The protesters want to make their voices heard, and I think the media should give them that space somehow. That's why they're doing this. It's a shame the protests are taking place during the race, but these people are desperately looking for a way to be heard."

Jonas doesn’t really need to worry that protesters will ever demand that his team leave a bike race, of course. His team’s sponsors are the Norwegian accounting software company Visma and a Dutch “Lease A Bike” company. And his personal helmet sponsor is Bygma, a Danish company that supplies construction materials.

This is true for the majority of the Pro Teams, who have sponsors that won’t use sport to whitewash their reputation (sportswash) or worse, are dedicated political propaganda outlets. However, there are four or five teams that need to worry somewhat about their sponsors, and maybe this is a wake-up call for the sport to be more diligent in the future.

However, unlike tennis, soccer and many well-supported major sports, cycling has struggled over the past decades to attract significant, ethical big-name global sponsors because of its perceived doping image. Not that there is less doing in soccer, tennis or other sports, they are just better at hiding it and testing less.

Maybe that is the reason why cycling has relatively more questionable sponsors representing nations and ideologies, like Team UAE, Bahrain Victorious, Team Astana and Israel Premier Tech. Beggars can’t be choosers.

INEOS, a significant global polluter, is another dodgy sponsor using “sportswash” to raise its image.

Maybe this protest puts them all on notice.

Professional cycling is unique in that it heavily relies on the goodwill of the spectators on public roads, and it is extremely vulnerable to protest actions.

Maybe there is a lesson to learn for the riders, professional cycling and sports in general. Stay away from thorny, provocative and politically questionable sponsors if you want peaceful races and no incidents.

Meanwhile, the pressure increases even more.

The organisers already consider cancelling the last stage in Madrid in a week - if we get that far.

The tight city course will attract tens of thousands of spectators in a very condensed place and will be impossible to keep safe. We can expect a sea of Palestinian flags, and the mad protesters will multiply significantly.

There is one simple solution, of course.

Israel Premier Tech (IPT) is leaving the race. Any further protest interruptions after that would be unlikely and turn everyone against the protesters.

There are rumours that individual IPT riders and staff are considering leaving voluntarily.

This is a very tough decision for them, and I don’t envy them. I don’t think they will have any future in the team doing so.

Zionist team owner Adams doesn’t strike me as “the forgiving type.” For radical Zionists, everything is seen as existential; everything is just another battle in a war that has to be won.

But there is more.

IPT is currently 2nd in the young rider competition and has a very realistic chance to win it with their American rider Matthew Riccitello.



This would be huge for the team and involves significant prize money for him and the team. He needs support riders to succeed. He needs support staff on the side of the road. He can’t do it by himself.

So like yesterday, we still ask ourselves the same question: “Will IPT leave or not?”

In my opinion, the ethical and wise thing would be to leave.

Even if they somehow survive this Tour intact, the protest genie is out of the bottle.

There are countless other races to come, and the protesters smelled blood. This is not going away, no matter what.

Even if the GAZA drama miraculously ends tomorrow, the aftershocks of this Genocide will continue for many years to come. The Zionists have a lot of blood on their hands, and people won’t forget. There is a lot of very personal trauma and grievance out there, a lot of hatred against the Zionists.

While mostly innocent, the international pros who are mad enough to still ride for a future Israel Premier Tech, no matter what name change, will be easy targets for years to come on the road. While this is not fair, this is reality.

Almost always, the elites and perpetrators who cause trauma on all sides of a conflict get away with it and are well protected from retaliation. The riders and staff associated with them won’t.

I think that IPT is already doomed, no matter if they stay or leave. I can’t see the team recover from this.

They might as well do the honourable thing for their colleagues, the race and the sport and leave, no matter what their boss says.

A last word about the UCI.

They are the other party that could end this now by expelling the team and save the rider from having to make lose-lose difficult decisions.

But, typically, none of the bureaucratic cowards have the balls to make the call.

So the drama continues.

Let’s just hope nobody gets killed or seriously injured.

Stay tuned

