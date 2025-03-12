Wikipedia informs us, that

"Bread and circuses" (or "bread and games"; from Latin: panem et circenses) is a metonymic phrase referring to superficial appeasement. It is attributed to Juvenal (Satires, Satire X), a Roman poet active in the late first and early second century AD, and is used commonly in cultural, particularly political, contexts. In a political context, the phrase means to generate public approval, not by excellence in public service or public policy, but by diversion, distraction, or by satisfying the most immediate or base requirements of a populace,[1] by offering a palliative: for example food (bread) or entertainment (circuses). Juvenal originally used it to decry the "selfishness" of common people and their neglect of wider concerns.[2][3][4] The phrase implies a population's erosion or ignorance of civic duty as a priority.

Some of you might be aware that I am on a long camping trip in Tasmania, the most beautiful camping destination I have experienced.

Our schedule and my wife ensured I didn’t write anything in the past four weeks, so I was restricted to reading only. Which helped me not getting distracted by all the daily “shock and awe” political circus of the new Trump administration and to filter out some deeper and broader developments.

Some of it, to my surprise, I didn’t see coming.

I must admit that there is one thing that I loath more and consider more dangerous than Trump - and that is the modern societal cancer of unchecked “bureaucracy”, especially the newly emerging AI bureaucracy.

Governments come and go, bureaucracy stays and the autocratic bureaucracy rules us all, as the Australian Senator Rennick proclaimed a few years ago, learned through bitter experience in trying to hold them accountable for the Covid plunders and crimes.

So the apparent dismantling of some of the deep state by Trump fills me with the occasional joy. I never thought that Trump could bring me joy.

“The enemy of our enemy is our friend, right?”

But this joy is short-lived.

I don’t trust it.

A lot of it looks personal and I don’t think “bringing us joy” had anything to do with it.

It looks like revenge for Trump and very convenient for Musk.

I also carefully listen to some alert writers talking of a “coup”. (Apologies for not referring to them. I forgot who exactly wrote what and I am pressed on time with this article)

While (maybe?) dismantling the deep state that was working for the left, communist “Globalists”, these writers make good arguments that it is simply a transformation and “purge” to repurpose the deep state for a Zionist and fascist new Globalist move utilising the right this time.

Remember?

Globalists own, use, and play both sides of the political spectrum.

The pro-Israel stance of Trump became very obvious to me in September 2024:

So it didn’t surprise me.

What surprised me, however, is the extent of it.

It is outright Zionistic now, and Trump not only unquestionably backs anything the Israeli state does - Genocide included - but he actively and openly enforces foreign Zionist policies and propaganda in America, sacrifying “America first”, “free speech” and the 1st amendment in the process and not many Americans seem to have an issue with that.

hits the nail on the head in today’s note:

Of all the pathetic, groveling, bootlicking positions anyone could possibly espouse, it’s hard to imagine one more egregious than twisting yourself into cognitive knots trying to find ways to excuse a president crushing free speech in your country to advance the interests of a foreign state after spending years yelling “America First” and whining about freedom of speech, just because that President happens to be a Republican.

And, a Christian Zionist, I may add. (I come to that)

This is in response, of course, to Trump’s Zionist anti-free-speech totalitarian social media post

For the record, while deeply spiritual, I am no friend of Hamas, Islam or any other religion and 100% condemn the Hamas attack on Israeli civilians in October 2024.

And I don’t want to wade into the minefield of the charged Palestine-Israel political discussion at all, thank you very much. It is way too complex.

I am approaching this from a solely humanitarian aspect and feel for the innocent victims on all sides. All the perpetrating parties involved have escaped from a deeply irrational satanic madhouse, in my opinion. So I am not interested in lecturing or justifying comments from any side, justifying the horrible actions of any side.

What deeply puzzles me at the moment is the immense power the Zionists have over Trump and most of the formerly democratic and humanistic nations on this planet, like Germany, the UK, France, and Australia, just to name a few, that simply ignore a live-broadcast genocide.

Nations that came together to form and support the International Court of War Crimes and Crimes against Humanity.

Not in my wildest imaginations did I see that coming and to be gravely concerned is a huge under-statement.

What gives the Zionists so much power is a question that tortures my brain for weeks now, and I have started a longer essay on that topic while I still can write about it in Australia before so-called “hate speech laws” will punish anything vaguely deemed as anti-semantic by Mossad-influenced Australian agencies.

To my shame, I only recently became aware of the mad fanatic Christian Zionists in America and therein might lie one answer to Trump’s slave-like submission to the Zionist cause, apart from the massive Zionist donations, of course.

I also only recently became aware of Trump’s so-called spiritual “advisor”. Trump’s “spiritual journey” is another factor that surprised me and that I completely and falsely disregarded as simply a fake “election ploy.”

But we see a different Trump compared to 2016.

We see a Trump on a religious-like mission.

Trump always had a big narcissistic ego, but it was purely egocentric and materialistic.

It increasingly and concerningly looks like a certain assassination attempt and a certain “spiritual advisor” added a very dangerous “spiritual Christian-Zionistic ego” to his personality and he actually and truly believes the bullshit that “God chose him”.

This is only a teaser on another article slowly forming in my mind in urgent search for an answer to the building of a new dictator-like aura around Trump based on an increasingly fanatic religious “spiritual ego” supported by a mad biblical Christian-Zionistic fanatic following.

Sadly, I finally realize that Robert Kennedy Jnr, is also firmly in the camp of the old biblical fanatical Christian camp.

Fanatical Christian Old Testament “an eye-for-an-eye” beliefs combined with immense political power - what can go wrong?

The three most obvious signs of creating a new dictator-like and spiritual leader aura around Trump are these legal applications in Congress to

Change the constitution so Trump can serve a third term

Create a new $250 bill featuring Trump while still in power (such honours are usually awarded either after the presidency or posthumously)

Declare Trump’s Birthday as a pubic holiday

As

put it in one of his writings: “Next thing we will see is grandiose parades with huge posters of Trump carried through the streets.”

There are more signs of grandiose gestures Mao, Stalin or Hitler would be proud of, but those three alone are so utterly unprecedented that I am flabbergasted that the majority of the so-called dissident community on Substack is not in arms about it.

This might be due to dissident fatigue.

As pointed out many times by

, we have entered a phase of consolidating and normalizing what we have lost during the dictatorial Covid years, namely the lost liberties, freedom of speech, censorship and increasing totalitarianism worldwide. (If you haven’t read, now would be a good time to study the bigger picture Neoliberal Feudalism painted in his epic work “

starting

.)

Also kudos, once more, to

, who tirelessly and relentlessly points out all the signs of the American-Zionist totalitarian axis of fascism rearing its ugly head to the stupid applause of people that mistake the take-down of the woke, left globalist deep state as a democratic act that will give us back our freedom and democracy. Wake up before it is too late, you fools.

This brings me back to the headline: “Bread and Circuses”.

While in old Rome, the stupid masses were entertained by gladiators fighting it out, nowadays, it is the heads of states themselves entertaining and distracting us with their side shows.

Trump’s take-down and public humiliation of Zelensky, while well deserved, is the latest example that makes the stupid fan-boys and fan-girls cheer in their cheap seats while getting robbed in the supermarket and petrol stations on a daily basis by their multi-billionaire overlords they love so much.

But hang-on.

There is also “bread”.

Musk was teasing them with a $5000 bonus for all the money the USA saves by dismantling all those deep-state agencies that made Trump’s and Musk’s lives so difficult over the past eight years.

$5000.

Wow.

Meanwhile, the plundering of the masses and the transfer of wealth to the super-rich continues even more freely by dismantling the joke of anti-monopolist oversight that was still left.

In maybe a hundred years, in hopefully more enlightened times, the historians will have fits of laughter about the fucking stupidity of vast proportions of humanity that “vote in” the biggest predatory billionaire elites the world has ever seen in the hope that they will care about them and improve their lives.

This will go down as the biggest joke in history and mass-manipulation.

So let me re-phrase that headline to “Breadcrumbs and Circuses.”

